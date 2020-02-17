Monday Briefing: Teen Spot Dedication, Tonda Royal Trial, Homeless Shelter, Airport Land Buy

Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph. See the latest National Weather Service-Jacksonville Briefing here.
Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.
Today’s National Commemorations.
Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.
Drought Index: 220
Global Warming: The daily carbon count.
A.Word.A.Day from Wordsmith.org. Today’s word: cummingtonite.
The Live Community Calendar
Today’s jail bookings.
“Washington’s mistakes were always proclaimed with the sort of finality that made one feel any criticism was to deface a tablet newly brought down from Sinai.”
–From Gore Vidal’s “Burr” (1973).
Previously:
Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.
Today is Presidents’ Day: Flagler County schools are closed, but most government offices and courts are open.
In Court: Tonda Royal, 53, who is accused of unlawful sex with a 16-year-old girl in Bunnell in 2018, and also accused of assaulting an inmate at the county jail, is scheduled to go on trial before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 8:30 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, with jury selection.
The East Flagler Mosquito Control District board meets at 10 a.m. at the district’s offices, 210 Airport Executive Drive (off Belle Terre Boulevard), Palm Coast.
Teen Spot Dedication at Flagler County Public Library: Expansion construction is complete and the Flagler County Commission along with the Teen Advisory Board at the Flagler County Public Library will dedicate a new space for teens at 2 p.m. Flagler County teens will now have more room and technology to enjoy the library with a recently completed Teen Spot that triples a room set aside for teens. The Friends of the Library provided $36,000 to expand the Teen Spot, from 250 square feet to 800 square feet. Flagler County’s General Services Department did the construction. Teens will be able to connect their laptops to two TV screens in the room and enjoy a large 75 inch TV behind a glass enclosed structure on the west side of the library. The space also has work tables for the teens to do homework or just sit and read this summer. Twelve teens serve on the library’s Teen Advisory Board and planned the dedication. Light refreshments will be served.
The Flagler County Commission meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. Commissioners will consider approving an agreement with the county’s cities to contribute $6,000 each (Palm Coast, Bunnell, Flagler Beach and the county) for a total of $24,000, providing for a cold-weather homeless shelter at Church on the Rock in Bunnell, thus moving the Sheltering Tree’s long-running operation from the Methodist church in Bunnell to Church on the Rock. The county would bus in homeless individuals on cold nights. Commissioners will consider approving a 15-acre, $250,000 land buy for the Flagler County airport. See the agendas and background materials for meetings here, and watch or listen to meetings here.
Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings: Alateen, part of Al-Anon Family Groups, is for teens bothered by someone else’s drinking. The group meets at 8 p.m. every Monday at Advent Health, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, at the south entrance, in meeting room D. Al-Anon meets at the same time. For more information about Alateen or Al-Anon, call toll free 1-888-4AL-ANON, or visit www.al-anon.org. Note: All Aalteen meetings are only open to teenagers who have been affected by another person’s drinking. For AA and NA meetings in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell, go here.
Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by
going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):
- Monday: Planet Fitness, 7 Old Kings Road North, Palm Coast, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Monday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Wednesday: AdventHealth Palm Coast, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Thursday: Chick Fil A, 1000 Palm Coast Parkway, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Friday: Florida Health Care Plans, 309 Palm Coast Parkway NE, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Friday: Lowe’s, 315 Cypress Edge Drive, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday: Lowe’s, 315 Cypress Edge Drive, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday: Metro Diner, Island Walk, 250 Palm Coast Parkway, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Jail Bookings and Last 24 Hours' Incidents in Flagler, Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell
|Jail Bookings, February 10-11
Sheriff's night shift incident reports, February 10
Sheriff's day shift incident reports, February 10
Flagler Beach's night shift incident reports, February 10
Flagler Beach's day shift incident reports, February 10
Bunnell police's night shift incident reports, February 10
Bunnell police's day shift incident reports, February 10
In Florida and in State Government:
Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.
PARENTAL RIGHTS AT ISSUE: The Senate Education Committee will consider a proposal (SB 1634), filed by Sen. Kelli Stargel, D-Lakeland, that would create a “Parents’ Bill of Rights,” which would seek to provide more control to parents over issues such as their children’s education and health care. (Monday, 1:30 p.m., 412 Knott Building, the Capitol.)
EXEMPTION SOUGHT FOR PRESIDENTIAL SEARCHES: The Senate Governmental Oversight and Accountability Committee will take up a bill (SB 774), filed by Sen. Manny Diaz Jr., R-Hialeah, that would create a public-records and public-meetings exemption for information related to presidential searches at state universities and colleges. The proposal would prevent the release of information about applicants during presidential searches, but identifying information about finalists would be made public. (Monday, 1:30 p.m., 301 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)
ATHLETE COMPENSATION ON TABLE: The Senate Innovation, Industry and Technology Committee will consider a bill (SB 646), filed by Sen. Debbie Mayfield, R-Rockledge, that would allow Florida college athletes to market themselves off the field and get paid for the use of their names, images and likenesses. (Monday, 1:30 p.m., 110 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)
AIRPORT REQUIREMENTS ON AGENDA: The Senate Community Affairs Committee will take up a proposal (SB 1258), filed by Sen. Manny Diaz Jr., R-Hialeah, that would place new requirements on commercial airports. The proposal includes requiring audits by the state auditor general of “large-hub” commercial airports. (Monday, 4 p.m., 301 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)
LAND CHANGES EYED: The Senate Environment and Natural Resources Committee will consider a bill (SB 1284), filed by Sen. Manny Diaz Jr., R-Hialeah, that would establish a partnership between the state Department of Environmental Protection and Florida International University to study issues such as land subsidence and sinkholes and their effects on sea-level rise. Also involved would be Florida State University, the University of Florida, the University of North Florida and the University of South Florida. (Monday, 4 p.m., 37 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)
GROUPS TARGET PARENTAL RIGHTS BILL: Groups including the Florida Coalition for Trans Liberation and the Florida National Organization for Women will hold a news conference to criticize a bill (SB 1634) that seeks to create a “Parents’ Bill of Rights.” (Monday, 1 p.m., outside 412 Knott Building, the Capitol.)
–Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive
U.S. Experiences Worst Flu Season in Years: “The share of influenza samples tested positive – an indicator of how the flu season is progressing – has reached 27.7 percent in the U.S. in calendar week 4. While this means that the virus got off to a quick and drastic start this winter and showed the highest levels of positive samples in at least 5 years, relief might be on the horizon.”
Flagler Beach Citizens’ Academy: Eight consecutive Wednesdays beginning on March 4, 2020, running through April 22, 2020, from 2:00—5:00 PM. Learn all there is to know about the history of your city, how your government works and is financed, and the responsibilities of staff and elected officials. Tour your city’s recreational, first responder, library, and public works facilities. Discover plans for the city’s future and opportunities for resident involvement. These sessions are open to anyone residing within the City of Flagler Beach. There will be a limit of 20 participants. Registration applications are available at City Hall, Building Department, Library, Police Department, Fire Department and on our City’s website (www.cityofflaglerbeach.com). All applications must be received by February 21, 2020.
Jane Mealy, Commissioner
City of Flagler Beach
PO Box 70
Flagler Beach, FL 32136
You will then receive a detailed schedule of the sessions and where each will be held. If you have any questions, contact Jane Mealy at: 439-4811 or
[email protected]
Through April 4, Palm Coast Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge: Get outdoors and get active – join us for the Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge! The challenge is to move at least a mile a day for the 90 days from Jan. 6 to April 4. You can choose your own form of exercise. Log in to Palm Coast Connect and record your progress throughout the month. Everyone who completes the Challenge will receive a prize. Share your progress along the way on social media using #Mayors9090 and #ConnectToFitness. More info: www.palmcoastconnect.com and 386-986-2323.
The Live Calendar is Flagler County’s and Palm Coast’s most complete, detailed and searchable community calendar of events, including culture, the performing arts, theater, government, the courts and justice system and a lot more. If you’re not listed here, you’re not getting the visibility you deserve. To include your event, please fill out this form. Any other issues, email the editor.
Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) and Narcotics Anonymous (NA) open and closed meetings take place throughout the day seven days a week in various places in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell. Alcoholics Anonymous has six to nine meetings daily. See the full list here. Locations include AdventHealth, St. Thomas Episcopal Church on Belle Terre Parkway, Silver Dollar 2 on East Moody Boulevard in Bunnell, United Methodist Church in Flagler Beach, Dewey’s World in Daytona North, also known as the Mondex, Hammock First Baptist Church, and other locations. See Flagler County’s AA website here. Learn more about AA here. Read a daily reflection here.
Narcotics Anonymous has almost two dozen meetings throughout the week in the area, including at AdventHealth, Saint Mark’s by the Sea and Linear Park in Palm Coast, Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church in Flagler Beach, and the Sunshine Business Complex in Bunnell. Go here for a complete list.
For Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings, go here.
For help with alcoholism or if you think you have a problem with alcohol you can contact the Flagler County Helpline at 386-445-help (386-445-4357). SAMHSA’s (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration) National Helpline 1-800-662-HELP (4357) is a free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service (in English and Spanish) for individuals and families facing mental and/or substance use disorders. The referral service is free of charge. If you have no insurance or are underinsured, SAMHSA will refer you to your state office, which is responsible for state-funded treatment programs. SAMHSA can often refer you to facilities that charge on a sliding fee scale or accept Medicare or Medicaid. If you have health insurance, you are encouraged to contact your insurer for a list of participating health care providers and facilities.
Contact the commissioners by email:
- Charlie Ericksen (District 1)
- Greg Hansen (District 2)
- Dave Sullivan (District 3)
- Joe Mullins (District 4)
- Donald O’Brien (District 5)
- County Administrator Jerry Cameron
- County Attorney Al Hadeed
The Nar-Anon Family Group for those affected by someone else’s addiction meets at 6 p.m. at St Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy. There are no dues or fees. The only requirement for membership is that there be a problem of addiction in a relative or friend. We’re never affiliated with any other organization or outside entity. Do you need Nar-Anon? Ask yourself these questions.
Addiction is a family disease. It affects the relationships of those close to the addict: parents, spouses, siblings, children, longtime friends, and employers. If someone’s addiction is affecting you, first you must help yourself. Nar-Anon is a twelve step support group for families and friends of addicts. There are no dues or fees to join. Just come to a meeting. You will hear others, who are going through similar problems, talk about how they cope and find recovery. Watch the video:
Learn the Basics of Your Computer, 10 a.m.-noon at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Want to learn more about your computer? These classes teach you basic care of your computer, different programs you might have to use, and internet security. Free but registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. More info: 386-986-2323.
The Flagler County School Board meets in workshop at 1 p.m. Training Room 3, 3rd floor, Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. The meeting is an information workshop only.
The school board’s full agenda is accessible here.
See previous board meeting videos here.
The School Board members and their email addresses:
Food Truck Tuesdays, 5-8 p.m. at Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave, Palm Coast. Purchase and enjoy delicious cuisine available from food trucks situated along Park Street next to Central Park. Free entertainment is also provided. Proceeds from each Food Truck Tuesday benefit a local organization whose work supports children and families. This month’s beneficiary: Palm Coast Arts Foundation. More info: www.palmcoast.gov.com/foodtruck or call 386-986-2323.
The Flagler County School Board meets at 6 p.m. in board chambers at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. The school board’s full agenda is accessible here.
See previous board meeting videos here.
The School Board members and their email addresses:
Superintendent Search Citizens Advisory Committee Meeting: The committee meets at 6 p.m. in Room 3 on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The meeting is open to the public and its participants must abide by the Sunshine Law. Committee members will cull through 29 applications for superintendent and provide a list of candidates to the school board by February 19, from which the board will choose candidates to interview. The advisory board’s work and suggestions are non-binding. In other words, school board members may choose to add their own choices to interview, whether the candidate appears on the advisory board’s list or not. Each school board member appointed four individuals to the committee, though the individuals appointed by Colleen Conklin have been excluded since she applied to be superintendent.
Flagler County School Superintendent Candidates, 2020
|Candidate Number(*)
|The Candidates
|Location
|Last Position
|10
|Wayne Alexander
|Old Lyme, Conn.
|Assistant Principal
|27
|Jeffrey Alstadt
|Crescent City, Ill.
|District Administrator, Randall School District, Wis. (K-8)
|8
|Raymond L. Bryant, Jr.
|Locust Grove, Ga.
|Consultant
|23
|Sean Chance
|Pembroke Pines, Fla.
|Administrator, Pembroke Pines Charter Schools
|12
|George J. Chidiac [Withdrew]
|Bayville, N.J.
|Superintendent (2,000 students)
|30
|Peri-Anne Chobot
|Elkridge, Md.
|Prep School Principal
|29
|Colleen Conklin
|Flagler Beach
|Flagler County School Board member, Executive Director of Embry-Riddle Gaetz Aerospace Institute
|28
|Kim Eger
|Peoria, Ariz.
|Education Superintendent for Arizona Juvenile Corrections
|24
|Curtis Ellis
|Palm Coast
|Principal, Putnam Academy of Arts and Science
|4
|Andrei E. Ghelman
|Naples, Fla.
|Adjunct Professor, FGCU
|21
|Terence N. Hayes
|Madisonville, Ky.
|Retired Superintendent
|15
|Eric T. Jackson
|Sarasota, Fla.
|High School Principal
|13
|Earl Johnson
|Palm Coast
|Leadership and Operations Director, Flagler Schools
|5
|Matthew T. Liberatore
|Chicago
|Director of Professional Learning and Student Services
|31
|Matthew Lutz
|Kill Devil Hills, N.C.
|Assistant Superintendent (4,300 students)
|32
|Erin McMahon [Withdrew]
|East Falmouth, Mass.
|Adjunct Professor
|14
|Cathy Mittelstadt
|Palm Coast
|Deputy Superintendent, St. Johns County Schools
|16
|Carl E. Moore
|New Smyrna Beach
|Chemistry, AP Teacher, Father Lopez High School
|3
|Terry L. Nelson [Withdrew]
|Sparta, Ga.
|Former Administrator
|18
|Yaw L. Obeng
|Burlington, Vt.
|Superintendent (4,000 students)
|2
|Vernon R. Orndorff
|Waxahachie, Texas
|Superintendent, Milford District (200 students)
|1
|Anthony D. Pack
|Warner Robins, Ga.
|Regional Education Administrator
|33
|Nigel Pillay
|St. Augustine
|Elementary School Principal
|19
|Michael G. Raso
|Davenport, Iowa
|Superintendent (5,000 students)
|22
|Jeff Reaves
|Edgewater, Fla.
|Principal, Matanzas High School
|35
|Randy Shearouse
|Springfield, Ga.
|Superintendent (12,000 students)
|9
|David M. Schmittou
|Grand Blanc, Mich.
|District Curriculum Director
|7
|Eric T. Stair
|loomsburg, Pa.
|High School Principal
|20
|Bruce Thomas
|Akron, Ohio
|Superintendent of 3 Charter Schools (580 students)
|17
|Nicolas Dusan Wade
|Bolingbrook, Ill.
|Superintendent (3,000 students)
|6
|Ron Wagner
|Brooklyn Park, Minn.
|Associate Superintendent
|34
|Tenille Wallace
|Flagler Beach
|Elementary School Principal
|11
|Jeff Williamson
|Show Low, Ariz.
|Superintendent, Bureau of Indian Education
|25
|Michael Winters
|Sun City, Ariz.
|District Administrator, Madison District Schools (6,000 students)
|26
|Janet Womack
|Prosper, Texas
|Consultant
(*) The school board assigned a candidate number to each applicant to facilitate the selection process and blindly determine the order of interviews when that time comes.
Candidate forum: The Flagler Beach Woman’s Club hosts a candidate forum ahead of the Flagler Beach municipal election, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the club’s headquarters, 1524 S. Central Ave, Flagler Beach. Margaret Sheehan-Jones will moderate. The candidates are Ken Bryan, a board member with Preserve Flagler Beach and a former county commissioner in St. Johns, Paul Harrington and Deborah Phillips, who have both run for the city commission before, and incumbent Marshall Shupe (incumbent). Two seats are up for citywide election, so the top two vote-getters will be seated. Six minutes will be provided each candidate to present themselves, and written questions from the audience will be taken.
The Flagler County Technical Review Committee meets at 9 a.m. in the First Floor Conference Room, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg. 2, Bunnell, FL. See the agendas here.
The Flagler County Tourist Development Council meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell.
The council is a collection of government representatives and tourism-related business representatives, appointed by the county commission to oversee the nearly $3 million in revenue generated by the county’s 5 percent sales surtax on hotel, motel, short-term rentals and other short-term lodging in the county. The budget is divided three ways between capital projects that enhance the local tourism experience, beach protection, and promotion and marketing of tourism events, including grants to local and national cultural, non-profit and for-profit organizations that put on events attractive to visitors. See budget figures here.
Council members are County Commissioner Greg Hansen, chairman, Flagler Beach Commissioner Eric Cooley, Palm Coast Mayor Milissa Holland, Stephen Baker, Ryan Crabb, Marc Richardson, Pamela Walker, John Lulgjuraj, and Felicia Robinson Cook. See agendas here.
Former Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Constance Berry Newman is the Flagler Tiger Bay Club’s luncheon speaker at Hammock Dunes Club, 30 Avenue Royale, Palm Coast, at 11:30 a.m. Reservations are required. President’s guest and non-members, $40. Newman has a long and distinguished career of public service including various roles with the U.S. Department of Interior, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Newman was appointed by President Richard Nixon in 1971 to serve as director of VISTA (Volunteers in Service to America), and in 1989, President George H.W. Bush appointed her as director of the Office of Personnel Management. In 2001 Ms. Newman was sworn in as an Assistant Administrator for Africa of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and in 2004 appointed Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs. Newman will share her insights regarding Africa’s impact on the global economy during the Flagler Tiger Bay Club’s February meeting, with a question and answer session to follow for members. Reservation required for members and guests.
The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. At today’s meeting, according to its leader, the Flagler County Democratic Party is sponsoring a program to teach our members and friends how to defuse a threatening situation and avoid conflict with aggressive Trumpers. “We will learn how to keep our own tempers in check while calming down provocateurs and gracefully moving away from overt aggression. It’s called ‘peacekeeping,'” states Mike Cocchiola. “John Brady, a trained professional in conflict management, will lead the discussion and offer insights on how to respond to aggression. I am hoping that all groups in Flagler County who are working to defeat Trump will have representatives there.
We must all learn and adapt. We must ensure all who publicly represent our Flagler Dems and progressives act like the adults in the room. Present issues, not conflict. That is guaranteed to get us supporters and voters.” The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, [email protected] The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday. Republicans, Independents and Whigs welcome.
Paws to Read at the Flagler County Public Library 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast, in the Children’s Department. The Flagler County Public Library in partnership with the Flagler Humane Society offer the opportunity for kids ages 4-8 to read to a real dog. Every Wednesday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. First Come – First Serve. Contact: Alyssa Gilbert or Theresa Ten Eyck at 386-446-6763 or email: [email protected]
The Flagler County Contractor Review Board meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell.
The board approves or denies applications of Flagler County authorized contractor licenses and enforces the provisions of the Code in regulation of Class I, Class II, and local specialty and unlicensed contracting. The board hears appeals of decisions and interpretations of the building official and the licensing administrator, including determinations of unsafe building, and issues orders necessary to bring a violation into compliance. The board usually consists of 10 members elected to four-year terms, but some seats aren’t always filled. The current board consist of Luis Medeiros, William Dudley, Jr., William Sink, James Wingo, Glenn Torre, Howard Edgin, and Jill Snyder. See agendas here.
The Palm Coast Planning and Land Development Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, City Hall, 160 Lake Avenue. The planning board is responsible for recommending land development regulations to the city council. See the agendas here.
The Widow, Widower’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Have you suffered the loss of your significant other? This is a chance to meet others who have had a similar loss in their life. Free but please register at www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. More info: 386-986-2323.
A weekly study and discussion of the book, “A Course in Miracles,” led by Aynne McAvoy, Thursdays 1 p.m. at the Palm Coast Arts Foundation, 1500 Central Ave, Palm Coast. This group has been in existence at least 20 years. It doesn’t matter if you have been studying for years or are brand new, we welcome you. There is a $2 donation to cover the use of our room at the Arts Foundation for our meetings. We also have extra books for people to use during the meeting if you do not have one.
New exhibit: Daytona State College presents “Imagination & Color” at the News Journal Center Gallery, with four Fine Art Artists: William Brant, Mary Keithan, William Mazziotti & David Rubello. The exhibit is curated by curated by Stacey Fletcher Reynolds, member of the art faculty at Daytona State College. Opening Reception at 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the News Journal building located at 221 N. Beach Street, Daytona Beach. Free and open to the public. Refreshments provided. The exhibit runs through March 13th. Hours: Mon-Fri, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Candidate forum: Preserve Flagler Beach and Bulow Creek, the organization opposed to The Gardens development along John Anderson Highway, hosts a candidate forum ahead of the Flagler Beach municipal election, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Flagler Beach United Methodist Church, 1520 S. Daytona Avenue, Flagler Beach. “All candidates have been invited to attend this forum to tell us their view of development, water and environmental issues associated with The Gardens project,” an organization release states. The candidates are Ken Bryan, a board member with Preserve Flagler Beach and a former county commissioner in St. Johns, Paul Harrington and Deborah Phillips, who have both run for the city commission before, and incumbent Marshall Shupe (incumbent). Two seats are up for citywide election, so the top two vote-getters will be seated.
The Inspired Mic, Palm Coast’s most daring and unpredictable open mic event, is scheduled for its monthly edition at its venue at the Hidden Treasures Restaurant, 820 Moody Ln, Flagler Beach. Each month some of the most creative, innovative performances a person could ever hope to experience take place at The Inspired Mic. 14 presenters each month pull out slices of talent and genius to entertain the audience. Each presenter gets seven minutes to present on a very eclectic blend of their genius. Doors open at 6 p.m. and presenters begin at 6:30 p.m. The tickets are $12.50 when purchased on line and $15.00 at the door. The ticket includes one drink and entry into a drawing with a prize of $25 cash or a $50 gift certificate to The Hidden Treasures.
The Wadsworth Elementary School PTO meets at 6 p.m. in the school’s media center, 4550 Belle Terre Pkwy, Palm Coast. The PTO is an active and supportive group of parents and teachers. Membership is always open and free. Come to any of our meetings to see what we are about. It is a great way to stay in touch with old friends and meet new ones. Meetings are on the third Thursday of each month. Childcare will be provided.
Theater: Mrs. California by Doris Baizley, Second Stage Theatre at the Museum of Art – DeLand, 600 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand (adjacent to the DeLand campus). The time is pre-women’s lib 1955. The place: a Los Angeles hotel, where a homemakers contest is in progress. The contestants are expected to demonstrate the skills of the ideal housewife in an attempt to be crowned as Mrs. California. This play illustrates what can happen when one woman decides to stop doing what she is supposed to do, and starts doing what she was meant to do. Admission: $12 adults, $10 seniors and non-Stetson students and Stetson faculty, staff and students receive free admission with a valid ID. Call for tickets: 386-822-8700. Tickets will be available at the door and reserved tickets must be picked up 30 minutes prior to the start of the performance. The box office will be open one hour prior to curtain.
Three farmers’ markets operate over the weekend in Flagler County. The Flagler Beach farmers’ market is on Friday from 8 a.m. to early afternoon, downtown at 111 South Central Ave. Contact the market by email here. The European Village Farmers’ Market at 101 Palm Harbor Parkway is Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., featuring music jams as well. The Salt Air Farmers’ Market is on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Marineland’s parking area near the marina, on the West side of A1a.
The Lori Fund Golf Tournament, scheduled for at 9 a.m., is expected to generate $100,000 in funds for the Special Operations Warrior Foundation as well as other select U.S. Army veteran groups. The tournament is at Hammock Beach Resort’s The Ocean Course, 200 Ocean Crest Drive, Palm Coast. Frankie Petruno started The Lori Fund, a 501c3, after his wife, Lori Sullivan, passed away on April 11, 2019. To honor Lori legacy of giving, kindness, and love, Frankie is turning his personal tragedy and devastating loss into something powerful by doing what Lori always did, give to others. The evening of the event, U.S. Retired General Hutmacher and a Gold Star family member will speak on behalf of the Special Operations Warrior Foundation. Attendees will hear firsthand of the impact Special Operations Warrior Foundation is making for the families of the fallen and those in need of support.Registration includes a complimentary beverage cart, food stations throughout the course, and a hole-in-one contest(s) with an opportunity to win a car. Also include with be dinner/open bar along with music by Nashville’s up and coming star, Eric Dodd.
First Aid and CPR/AED Class, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Fire Station 25, 1250 Belle Terre Pkwy., Palm Coast. This class is a seven-hour course (one hour for lunch) designed to meet OSHA regulations and teach administering CPR to children and adults, using an Automated External Defibrillator (AED), using a mask or barrier device, assisting with bleeding, broken bones. $50/person. Registration required by 9 a.m. Oct. 10 at www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2300 and [email protected]
Flagler County Humane Society presents the 1st annual Mardi Gras Pet Parade celebration as a non-profit fund raising event. At Town Center’s Central Park, starting at 11 a.m. with Food trucks, vendors with Pet related products max 12×12 tents. Food trucks will be asked to donate to the Humane Society to be part of the event, vendors will also be asked to make a donation to participate. A donation will be collected for those who choose to participate with their pet in the Parade. This event should be over by 3 p.m.
Palm Coast Historical Society Museum Exhibit Open House, 12-3 p.m. at Palm Coast Historical Museum, 18 Florida Park Drive N., Palm Coast. This month’s Open House: “Palm Coast Art League: A Display of Juried Award-Winning Photographs” and “Places of Worship – Meet the People”. Visit special museum exhibits and enjoy light refreshments. Free and registration not required. More info: www.palmcoasthistory.org/events and 386-986-2323.
The Flagler Woman’s Club invites you to come and enjoy an evening of Bunco at 6 p.m. at 1524 S Central Ave, Flagler Beach. The Bunco Buffet will be served at 6 with Bunco to follow. Feel free to bring a dish to share. BYOB if you like. $10 donation at the door. Call Barbara at 215-209-9332 for more information.
“The Witness,” a Story of Racism in 1960s St. Augustine, is in a free showing at the Flagler Playhouse, marking Black History Month, at 2 p.m., 301 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell. Lee Weaver performs “The Witness, a one-man show about racism in America and one racist’s experience in the South. A power point presentation accompanies the drama. “The Witness” is approximately two hours in length with an intermission. It is the story of “Bo”, a 69 year old man. He is a self-confessed former racist, born and raised in St. Augustine. He tells his story about the struggle for Civil Rights in America, particularly in St. Augustine.
Great Organists at Stetson Series: Katelyn Emerson, organ. Katelyn Emerson concertizes, teaches and lectures throughout the United States, Europe and Asia. She has received top prizes in international organ competitions in the U.S., Russia, Japan and France. She will complete her Master Orgel studies in Stuttgart, Germany in summer 2020. Emerson was formerly Associate Organist and Choirmaster at the Church of the Advent in Boston, Massachusetts. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. Free.
The Flagler County Stamp and Coin Club meets at 4:30 p.m. at the VFW Post 8696 47 N. Old Kings Road. From 4:30 – 6 p.m. the time is used for buying, selling and trading stamps and coins. The club meeting starts at 6 p.m. and ends at 7:30. There is a live auction of stamps and coins at the end of the meeting. The club is open for members, the general public, and all who are interested in stamp and coin collecting and investing. Free stamps and coin evaluations at all our meetings. The club is the only non-profit Stamp and Coin Club in Flagler County. For more information please visit the club’s web site.
The Nar-Anon Family Group for those affected by someone else’s addiction meets at 6 p.m. at St Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy. There are no dues or fees. The only requirement for membership is that there be a problem of addiction in a relative or friend. We’re never affiliated with any other organization or outside entity. Do you need Nar-Anon? Ask yourself these questions.
Addiction is a family disease. It affects the relationships of those close to the addict: parents, spouses, siblings, children, longtime friends, and employers. If someone’s addiction is affecting you, first you must help yourself. Nar-Anon is a twelve step support group for families and friends of addicts. There are no dues or fees to join. Just come to a meeting. You will hear others, who are going through similar problems, talk about how they cope and find recovery. Watch the video:
The Bunnell City Commission meets at City Hall at 7 p.m., Commission Chamber, City Hall Building 3, 201 West Moody Boulevard. See all agendas and background materials here. Listen to the meetings here.
The city commissioners’ email:
Keep Up with Donald Trump’s attacks on the press through the ACLU’s running tab here.
Keep Up with mass shootings in a running database here.
Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports
Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of Dec. 16 2019:
