Tuesday Briefing: Tonda Royal Trial, Flagler Beach Candidate Forum, Food Truck Tuesday

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

Today is Presidents’ Day: Flagler County schools are closed, but most government offices and courts are open.

VOTER REGISTRATION DEADLINE: Floridians face a deadline today to register to vote in the March 17 presidential primary election.

In Court: Tonda Royal, 53, who is accused of unlawful sex with a 16-year-old girl in Bunnell in 2018. Jury selection was Monday. Opening arguments are this morning before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 9 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse.

The Palm Coast City Council meets at 9 a.m. at City Hall in Town Center. The council is expected to approve on second reading an ordinance regulating trespassing procedures on public property.

Learn the Basics of Your Computer, 10 a.m.-noon at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Want to learn more about your computer? These classes teach you basic care of your computer, different programs you might have to use, and internet security. Free but registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. More info: 386-986-2323.

The Flagler County School Board meets in workshop at 1 p.m. Training Room 3, 3rd floor, Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. The meeting is an information workshop only. The school board’s full agenda is accessible here.

The Flagler Beach Library Poetry Group meets at 5 p.m. at the Flagler Beach Library, 315 S Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

Food Truck Tuesdays, 5-8 p.m. at Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave, Palm Coast. Purchase and enjoy delicious cuisine available from food trucks situated along Park Street next to Central Park. Free entertainment is also provided. Proceeds from each Food Truck Tuesday benefit a local organization whose work supports children and families. This month’s beneficiary: Palm Coast Arts Foundation. More info: www.palmcoast.gov.com/foodtruck or call 386-986-2323.

The Bunnell Planning, Zoning and Appeals Board meets at 6 p.m. in City Commission Chambers, Building 3, 201 West Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. This meeting has been cancelled.

The Flagler County School Board meets at 6 p.m. in board chambers at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. The school board’s full agenda is accessible here.

Candidate forum: The Flagler Beach Woman’s Club hosts a candidate forum ahead of the Flagler Beach municipal election, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the club’s headquarters, 1524 S. Central Ave, Flagler Beach. Margaret Sheehan-Jones will moderate. The candidates are Ken Bryan, a board member with Preserve Flagler Beach and a former county commissioner in St. Johns, Paul Harrington and Deborah Phillips, who have both run for the city commission before, and incumbent Marshall Shupe (incumbent). Two seats are up for citywide election, so the top two vote-getters will be seated. Six minutes will be provided each candidate to present themselves, and written questions from the audience will be taken.

Guest Concert at Stetson: A performance by the NATION collaborative vocal band. Jocelyn Hagan and Timothy Takach. 7:30 p.m., Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. Free.

In Florida and in State Government:

RESEARCH INSTITUTIONS SCRUTINIZED: The House Select Committee on Research Institutions will receive presentations as it continues to scrutinize potential foreign interference in research in Florida. House Speaker Jose Oliva, R-Miami Lakes, formed the select committee after the resignation of officials at Moffitt Cancer Center because of issues involving work in China. (Tuesday, 9 a.m., 404 House Office Building, the Capitol.)

E-VERIFY REQUIREMENT DEBATED: The Senate Commerce and Tourism Committee will take up a bill (SB 664), filed by Sen. Tom Lee, R-Thonotosassa, that would require employers to do immigration checks on all new hires through E-Verify, a federal database run by the Department of Homeland Security. The current version of the bill would carve out from the requirement employers in the agriculture industry and some public contractors. (Tuesday, 10 a.m., 110 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)

REGULATIONS SOUGHT IN ASSISTED REPRODUCTION: The Senate Criminal Justice Committee will consider a proposal (SB 698), filed by Sen. Lauren Book, D-Plantation, that would make changes dealing with sperm banks and fertility clinics. For example, it could open the door to civil lawsuits against physicians who “intentionally or recklessly” implant incorrect sperm, eggs or embryos in patients. (Tuesday, 10 a.m., 37 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)

FLU AND STREP TESTS CONSIDERED: The Senate Health Policy Committee will take up a bill (SB 714), filed by Sen. Travis Hutson, R-St. Augustine, that would allow pharmacists to test and treat patients for influenza and streptococcus. (Tuesday, 10 a.m., 412 Knott Building, the Capitol.)

WRONGFUL INCARCERATION AT ISSUE: The House Appropriations Committee will take up a bill (HB 6507), filed by Rep. Kimberly Daniels, D-Jacksonville, that would provide $2.15 million to compensate Clifford Williams for being wrongfully incarcerated for 43 years in a Duval County murder and attempted-murder case. (Tuesday, 11:30 a.m., 212 Knott Building, the Capitol.)

PREGNANT PRISONERS DISCUSSED: Sen. Jason Pizzo, D-North Miami Beach, Rep. Shevrin Jones, D-West Park, and Rep. Amy Mercado, D-Orlando, are expected to take part in a news conference about bills (SB 852 and HB 1259) that address the treatment of pregnant prisoners. (Tuesday, 12:30 p.m., fourth floor, the Capitol.)

FIRE DEPARTMENT AID PROPOSED: The Senate Agriculture, Environment and General Government Appropriations Subcommittee will consider a proposal (SB 1092), filed by Sen. Aaron Bean, R-Fernandina Beach, that would create a grant program to help fire departments pay for equipment designed to prevent exposure to cancer-causing chemicals. (Tuesday, 1:30 p.m., 110 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)

SEXUAL BATTERY PROSECUTIONS AT ISSUE: The Senate Criminal and Civil Justice Appropriations Subcommittee will take up a bill (SB 170), filed by Sen. Linda Stewart, D-Orlando, that would eliminate a time limit for prosecuting sexual-battery cases in which children are the victims. (Tuesday, 1:30 p.m., 37 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)

PANIC ALARMS PROPOSED: The Senate Education Appropriations Subcommittee will consider a proposal (SB 70), filed by Sen. Lauren Book, D-Plantation, that would require panic-alarm systems in all public schools to help alert police in emergency situations. (Tuesday, 1:30 p.m., 412 Knott Building, the Capitol.)

MOMENT OF SILENCE SOUGHT: The House Education Committee will consider a proposal (HB 737), filed by Rep. Kimberly Daniels, D-Jacksonville, that would require public schools to hold a moment of silence each day. (Tuesday, 3 p.m., Reed Hall, House Office Building, the Capitol.)

IMPACT FEES AT ISSUE: The Senate Finance and Tax Committee will take up a bill (SB 1066), filed by Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, that would place additional requirements on local governments that collect impact fees. (Tuesday, 4 p.m., 401 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)

FELONS’ VOTING RIGHTS AT ISSUE: The Florida Rights Restoration Coalition will hold an advocacy day at the Capitol. The coalition helped lead efforts to pass a 2018 constitutional amendment aimed at restoring the voting rights of felons who have completed their sentences. (Tuesday, 2 p.m., the Capitol.)

CONGRESSWOMAN MARKS BLACK HISTORY MONTH: U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, D-Fla., will recognize black community leaders as part of Black History Month. (Tuesday, 5 p.m., Gould’s Community Center, 11350 S.W. 216th St., Miami.)