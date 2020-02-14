Weekend Briefing: Mass Valentine Wedding, Donor Fair, FPC Cheer Fundraiser, Renes King, LGBTQ Gathering

Weekend: Friday: Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Friday Night: Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Saturday: Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Saturday Night: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. See the latest National Weather Service-Jacksonville Briefing here.

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

Free For All Fridays on WNZF: Host David Ayres welcomes Clerk of Court Tom Bexley, who will talk about the third annual mass wedding on the courthouse steps at noon Friday, Rep. Paul Renner, who’ll provide an update on the legislative session, and Toby Tobin, who’ll talk real estate, starting a little after 9 a.m. with a commentary by FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam on prayers at government meetings.

Friday, Sunday: Three farmers’ markets operate over the weekend in Flagler County. The Flagler Beach farmers’ market is on Friday from 8 a.m. to early afternoon, downtown at 111 South Central Ave. Contact the market by email here. The European Village Farmers’ Market at 101 Palm Harbor Parkway is Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., featuring music jams as well. The Salt Air Farmers’ Market is on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Marinelad’s parking area near the marina, on the West side of A1a.

Friday: The third annual Valentine’s Day Mass Wedding on the courthouse steps at the Flagler County Courthouse, officiated by Clerk of Court Tom Bexley, starting at noon.

Friday, Saturday: The Flagler Woman’s Club invites you to our annual Rummage Sale on Friday, February 14 and Saturday, February 15 from 9 am- 1 pm. It will be held at the clubhouse at 1524 South Central Ave., Flagler Beach. Everyone is invited rain or shine. Plenty of things to choose from including jewelry, household items, home decor, clothing, toys, electronics, collectibles, and much more at bargain prices. For information call Dar at 386-437-5442

Friday: Palm Coast Book Club 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Do you love to read? Once a book is selected, participants will need to purchase and read it on their own. Each month we will meet to discuss the chosen book and share our impressions, reactions, and feelings about it. Free but registration required. Book title and registration at www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2323.

Friday: Donor Registration Fair at Palm Coast City Hall, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., 160 Lake Avenue, Palm Coast. Every person who registers as an organ donor, or shows proof of being an organ donor, will be entered in the city’s prize raffles for gift cards to local businesses and other goodies. The City of Palm Coast joins thousands of institutions and individuals across the nation in recognition of National Donor Day on February 14th. This observance is dedicated to spreading awareness and education about blood, organ, and tissue donation and honoring the lives of those who have given or received the gift of life. The Donor Fair will feature partners from Donate Life Florida, Mayo Clinic and One Blood. Our partners will be available to answer any questions you may have about the life saving benefits of blood, organ and tissue donation. You can sign up as an organ donor here.

Friday and Saturday: Flagler Palm Coast High School’s Thespians stage their winter play, Ken Ludwig’s “Moon Over Buffalo,” at 7 p.m. each evening with an additional Saturday show at 2 p.m. (and 7 p.m.), at the Flagler Auditorium’s Black Box Theater, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast. Seating is limited, so get your tickets early. (As of Wednesday, there were just three seats left for the Saturday evening show.) Tickets are $12 for adults, $8 for students. Book here.

Friday: Stetson University Symphonic Band , 7:30 p.m., Elizabeth Hall, Room 100 (Lee Chapel), 421 North Woodland Boulevard, DeLand. Douglas Phillips, conductor. The Stetson University Symphonic Band has established a committed tradition of performance excellence through transformative concert experiences. Please join us for an evening of music. $10 adults, $5 youth and free for Stetson University students with an ID and ages 12 and under. Tickets are available at the door or at www.stetson.edu/music-tickets.

Saturday: Guided Beach Exploration at the GTM Reserve, 9 to 11 a.m., GTM Reserve Visitor Center, 505 Guana River Road, Ponte Vedra Beach. Join GTM Research Reserve docents for a beach walk. You will learn about the animals that call the beach their home, about seashells and other interesting facts. This is a “Beaches 101” experience that the entire family will enjoy. The hike will begin at the Visitor Center, where you will learn about the different habitats on our beautiful seashore. The group will then walk across the street to the beach for this salty adventure. Free parking in front of the visitor center. The walk is free, but online registration here is required. After the walk, you can come back to the GTM Research Reserve Visitor Center, enjoy our many miles of trails, or spend the day on the beach.

Saturday: Flagler Palm Coast High School’s Cheerleaders are hosting a Cheer Clinic for those who want to learn to cheer, jump, do stunts and dances, from 9 a.m. to noon, February 15, at the FPC 800 Gym in back of the school, by the FTI entrance off State Road 100. It’s for ages 5-17, with a performance for parents and guardians at noon. Registration is $25 per participant with pre-registration, or $30 for walk-ins. You can register easily online here and contact [email protected] with any questions. Wear shorts, t-shirts and athletic shoes.

Saturday: Flagler County Historical Society Annual Meeting: at 11:00 a.m. at Old Bunnell City Hall, 200, S. Church St. Bunnell. Program is the history of women’s suffrage movement including local Flagler County suffragist. Event is free. Public is invited. No Cost. RSVP Susan Baird [email protected]

Saturday: Family Fun Saturday at the Museum of Art DeLand, 600 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free. Are you looking for an entertaining family activity that will bring out everyone’s artistic side? Family Fun Saturday offers free, hands-on art activities that highlight the Museum’s exhibitions. Children must be accompanied by an adult, and admission to both Museum locations is free all day. Family Fun Saturdays are sponsored in part by the Rotary Club of DeLand and the Orange City Blue Springs Manatee Festival.

Saturday: Living with Wildlife Series, 10-11:30 a.m. at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Want to learn more about the local wildlife and how to make living with them easier? Join us for our family-friendly Living with Wildlife Series with each month featuring a different topic and expert in the field.This month’s topic: “Backyard Birding with Flager Audubon”. Free but registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2323.

Saturday: Beethoven 2020 Faculty Recital: Kenny Lee, cello, Hannah Sun, piano.

The concert’s theme is “Dance and Celebration” and features Beethoven’s final work for piano and cello, Sonata No. 5, Op. 102. 7:30 p.m., Elizabeth Hall, Room 100 (Lee Chapel), 421 North Woodland Boulevard, DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public.

Sunday: First Church of Palm Coast: The Rev. Cazzie Russell will be the messenger for the service at First Church, 8 a.m., and everyone is invited. Russell, an ordained minister, is best remembered as a professional basketball player and coach, and an NBA All-Star player with the New York Knicks. First Church of Palm Coast is at 91 Old Kings Road North, Palm Coast. The Rev. Gillard S. Glover serves as the pastor. First Church can be reached at 386-446-5759.

Linda Cole Sunday Jazz Rendezvous, with the Linda Cole Trio, 12:30 p.m. at Cue Note Billiard Room, 160 Cypress Point Pkwy (City Marketplace), Suite C114, Palm Coast.

Sunday: The Colored Pencil Society of America DC 117 St. Augustine meets at 1 p.m. at the Flagler County Art League, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite A-208, Palm Coast. The public is welcome.

Sunday: Gospel Singer Renes King at Palm Coast United Methodist Church Concert Series, 4 p.m. at Palm Coast United Methodis Church, 5200 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast. The Concert Series presents Renese King, vocalist, pianist, song writer and arranger . In honor of Black History Month, she will perform spiritual and gospel favorites and some of her own arrangements which will show the history of gospel music. The PCUMC Voices of Faith will be featured with her. Suggested Donation $10. For more information call 386-446-1600 or website: www.pcumcconcertseries.org.

Sunday: Wings and Burgers every Sunday in February at the Elks Club, 4 to 7 p.m., 53 Old Kings Rd N, Palm Coast.

Sunday: A monthly gathering for the LGBT youth group, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Find Your Peace by Pieces, 300 Palm Coast Pkwy S.W. Unit 9 and 11. Middle and highschoolers welcome in a place created for community and togetherness. This group is organized by Shoshanah Mercado, a licensed school psychologist at Buddy Taylor Middle School who volunteers her time at Peace by Pieces: Making friends, joining together, getting to know one another, talking about topics, or talking about life. Find Your Peace by Pieces creates a support system in Flagler County. Any donations go to help support the space and keep it available for all the donation based offerings and other affordable pieces of wellness we offer ♡ !

HOUSE HOLDS FLOOR SESSION: The House is scheduled to hold a floor session. (Thursday, 1:30 p.m., House chamber, the Capitol.)

SENATE HOLDS FLOOR SESSION: The Senate is scheduled to hold a floor session. (Thursday, 2:30 p.m., Senate chamber, the Capitol.)

SUPREME COURT RELEASES OPINIONS: The Florida Supreme Court is scheduled to release its weekly opinions. (Thursday, 11 a.m.)