Weekend Briefing: Mass Valentine Wedding, Donor Fair, FPC Cheer Fundraiser, Renes King, LGBTQ Gathering

Weekend: Friday: Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Friday Night: Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Saturday: Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Saturday Night: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. See the latest National Weather Service-Jacksonville Briefing here.
Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.
Today’s National Commemorations.
Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.
Drought Index: 209
Global Warming: The daily carbon count.
A.Word.A.Day from Wordsmith.org. Today’s word: interdigitate.
Today’s jail bookings.
“But while the music we listened to changed from English glam to English punk and post-punk, and the clothes we wore went from the bell-bottoms and knitted sweaters of the 1970s to the black coats and Doc Martens of the 1980s, and we moved away while the children who came after us were no longer drawn to the forest, the birches stood as they had always stood, in poses first struck millions of years ago, in the Cretaceous, when the white and black trunks and tender green leaves of birches began to appear in the forests and their characteristic movements in the wind were for the first time performed on the world stage.”
–From Karl Over Knausgaard’s “Summer” (2016).
Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.
Free For All Fridays on WNZF: Host David Ayres welcomes Clerk of Court Tom Bexley, who will talk about the third annual mass wedding on the courthouse steps at noon Friday, Rep. Paul Renner, who’ll provide an update on the legislative session, and Toby Tobin, who’ll talk real estate, starting a little after 9 a.m. with a commentary by FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam on prayers at government meetings.
Friday, Sunday: Three farmers’ markets operate over the weekend in Flagler County. The Flagler Beach farmers’ market is on Friday from 8 a.m. to early afternoon, downtown at 111 South Central Ave. Contact the market by email here. The European Village Farmers’ Market at 101 Palm Harbor Parkway is Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., featuring music jams as well. The Salt Air Farmers’ Market is on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Marinelad’s parking area near the marina, on the West side of A1a.
Friday: The third annual Valentine’s Day Mass Wedding on the courthouse steps at the Flagler County Courthouse, officiated by Clerk of Court Tom Bexley, starting at noon.
Friday, Saturday: The Flagler Woman’s Club invites you to our annual Rummage Sale on Friday, February 14 and Saturday, February 15 from 9 am- 1 pm. It will be held at the clubhouse at 1524 South Central Ave., Flagler Beach. Everyone is invited rain or shine. Plenty of things to choose from including jewelry, household items, home decor, clothing, toys, electronics, collectibles, and much more at bargain prices. For information call Dar at 386-437-5442
Friday: Palm Coast Book Club 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Do you love to read? Once a book is selected, participants will need to purchase and read it on their own. Each month we will meet to discuss the chosen book and share our impressions, reactions, and feelings about it. Free but registration required. Book title and registration at www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2323.
Friday: Donor Registration Fair at Palm Coast City Hall, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., 160 Lake Avenue, Palm Coast. Every person who registers as an organ donor, or shows proof of being an organ donor, will be entered in the city’s prize raffles for gift cards to local businesses and other goodies. The City of Palm Coast joins thousands of institutions and individuals across the nation in recognition of National Donor Day on February 14th. This observance is dedicated to spreading awareness and education about blood, organ, and tissue donation and honoring the lives of those who have given or received the gift of life. The Donor Fair will feature partners from Donate Life Florida, Mayo Clinic and One Blood. Our partners will be available to answer any questions you may have about the life saving benefits of blood, organ and tissue donation. You can sign up as an organ donor here.
Friday and Saturday: Flagler Palm Coast High School’s Thespians stage their winter play, Ken Ludwig’s “Moon Over Buffalo,” at 7 p.m. each evening with an additional Saturday show at 2 p.m. (and 7 p.m.), at the Flagler Auditorium’s Black Box Theater, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast. Seating is limited, so get your tickets early. (As of Wednesday, there were just three seats left for the Saturday evening show.) Tickets are $12 for adults, $8 for students. Book here.
Friday: Stetson University Symphonic Band , 7:30 p.m., Elizabeth Hall, Room 100 (Lee Chapel), 421 North Woodland Boulevard, DeLand. Douglas Phillips, conductor. The Stetson University Symphonic Band has established a committed tradition of performance excellence through transformative concert experiences. Please join us for an evening of music. $10 adults, $5 youth and free for Stetson University students with an ID and ages 12 and under. Tickets are available at the door or at www.stetson.edu/music-tickets.
Saturday: Guided Beach Exploration at the GTM Reserve, 9 to 11 a.m., GTM Reserve Visitor Center, 505 Guana River Road, Ponte Vedra Beach. Join GTM Research Reserve docents for a beach walk. You will learn about the animals that call the beach their home, about seashells and other interesting facts. This is a “Beaches 101” experience that the entire family will enjoy. The hike will begin at the Visitor Center, where you will learn about the different habitats on our beautiful seashore. The group will then walk across the street to the beach for this salty adventure. Free parking in front of the visitor center. The walk is free, but online registration here is required. After the walk, you can come back to the GTM Research Reserve Visitor Center, enjoy our many miles of trails, or spend the day on the beach.
Saturday: Flagler Palm Coast High School’s Cheerleaders are hosting a Cheer Clinic for those who want to learn to cheer, jump, do stunts and dances, from 9 a.m. to noon, February 15, at the FPC 800 Gym in back of the school, by the FTI entrance off State Road 100. It’s for ages 5-17, with a performance for parents and guardians at noon. Registration is $25 per participant with pre-registration, or $30 for walk-ins. You can register easily online here and contact [email protected] with any questions. Wear shorts, t-shirts and athletic shoes.
Saturday: Flagler County Historical Society Annual Meeting: at 11:00 a.m. at Old Bunnell City Hall, 200, S. Church St. Bunnell. Program is the history of women’s suffrage movement including local Flagler County suffragist. Event is free. Public is invited. No Cost. RSVP Susan Baird [email protected]
Saturday: Family Fun Saturday at the Museum of Art DeLand, 600 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free. Are you looking for an entertaining family activity that will bring out everyone’s artistic side? Family Fun Saturday offers free, hands-on art activities that highlight the Museum’s exhibitions. Children must be accompanied by an adult, and admission to both Museum locations is free all day. Family Fun Saturdays are sponsored in part by the Rotary Club of DeLand and the Orange City Blue Springs Manatee Festival.
Saturday: Living with Wildlife Series, 10-11:30 a.m. at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Want to learn more about the local wildlife and how to make living with them easier? Join us for our family-friendly Living with Wildlife Series with each month featuring a different topic and expert in the field.This month’s topic: “Backyard Birding with Flager Audubon”. Free but registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2323.
Saturday: Beethoven 2020 Faculty Recital: Kenny Lee, cello, Hannah Sun, piano.
The concert’s theme is “Dance and Celebration” and features Beethoven’s final work for piano and cello, Sonata No. 5, Op. 102. 7:30 p.m., Elizabeth Hall, Room 100 (Lee Chapel), 421 North Woodland Boulevard, DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public.
Sunday: First Church of Palm Coast: The Rev. Cazzie Russell will be the messenger for the service at First Church, 8 a.m., and everyone is invited. Russell, an ordained minister, is best remembered as a professional basketball player and coach, and an NBA All-Star player with the New York Knicks. First Church of Palm Coast is at 91 Old Kings Road North, Palm Coast. The Rev. Gillard S. Glover serves as the pastor. First Church can be reached at 386-446-5759.
Linda Cole Sunday Jazz Rendezvous, with the Linda Cole Trio, 12:30 p.m. at Cue Note Billiard Room, 160 Cypress Point Pkwy (City Marketplace), Suite C114, Palm Coast.
Sunday: The Colored Pencil Society of America DC 117 St. Augustine meets at 1 p.m. at the Flagler County Art League, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite A-208, Palm Coast. The public is welcome.
Sunday: Gospel Singer Renes King at Palm Coast United Methodist Church Concert Series, 4 p.m. at Palm Coast United Methodis Church, 5200 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast. The Concert Series presents Renese King, vocalist, pianist, song writer and arranger . In honor of Black History Month, she will perform spiritual and gospel favorites and some of her own arrangements which will show the history of gospel music. The PCUMC Voices of Faith will be featured with her. Suggested Donation $10. For more information call 386-446-1600 or website: www.pcumcconcertseries.org.
Sunday: Wings and Burgers every Sunday in February at the Elks Club, 4 to 7 p.m., 53 Old Kings Rd N, Palm Coast.
Sunday: A monthly gathering for the LGBT youth group, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Find Your Peace by Pieces, 300 Palm Coast Pkwy S.W. Unit 9 and 11. Middle and highschoolers welcome in a place created for community and togetherness. This group is organized by Shoshanah Mercado, a licensed school psychologist at Buddy Taylor Middle School who volunteers her time at Peace by Pieces: Making friends, joining together, getting to know one another, talking about topics, or talking about life. Find Your Peace by Pieces creates a support system in Flagler County. Any donations go to help support the space and keep it available for all the donation based offerings and other affordable pieces of wellness we offer ♡ !
Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by
going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):
- Sunday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Jail Bookings and Last 24 Hours' Incidents in Flagler, Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell
|Jail Bookings, February 10-11
Sheriff's night shift incident reports, February 10
Sheriff's day shift incident reports, February 10
Flagler Beach's night shift incident reports, February 10
Flagler Beach's day shift incident reports, February 10
Bunnell police's night shift incident reports, February 10
Bunnell police's day shift incident reports, February 10
In Florida and in State Government:
Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.
HOUSE HOLDS FLOOR SESSION: The House is scheduled to hold a floor session. (Thursday, 1:30 p.m., House chamber, the Capitol.)
SENATE HOLDS FLOOR SESSION: The Senate is scheduled to hold a floor session. (Thursday, 2:30 p.m., Senate chamber, the Capitol.)
SUPREME COURT RELEASES OPINIONS: The Florida Supreme Court is scheduled to release its weekly opinions. (Thursday, 11 a.m.)
–Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive
Statista’s Chart of the Day: “Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and the recent debacle of the Iowa caucus, where technological glitches and error-ridden results caused mayhem, have quite rightly shaken many Americans’ confidence in elections. In fact, the U.S. public’s confidence in elections is one of the worst of any wealthy democracy, according to a recently published Gallup poll. It found that a mere 40 percent of Americans have confidence in the honesty of their elections. As low as that figute is, distrust of elections is nothing new for the U.S. public.”
Flagler Beach Citizens’ Academy: Eight consecutive Wednesdays beginning on March 4, 2020, running through April 22, 2020, from 2:00—5:00 PM. Learn all there is to know about the history of your city, how your government works and is financed, and the responsibilities of staff and elected officials. Tour your city’s recreational, first responder, library, and public works facilities. Discover plans for the city’s future and opportunities for resident involvement. These sessions are open to anyone residing within the City of Flagler Beach. There will be a limit of 20 participants. Registration applications are available at City Hall, Building Department, Library, Police Department, Fire Department and on our City’s website (www.cityofflaglerbeach.com). All applications must be received by February 21, 2020.
Jane Mealy, Commissioner
City of Flagler Beach
PO Box 70
Flagler Beach, FL 32136
You will then receive a detailed schedule of the sessions and where each will be held. If you have any questions, contact Jane Mealy at: 439-4811 or
[email protected]
Through April 4, Palm Coast Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge: Get outdoors and get active – join us for the Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge! The challenge is to move at least a mile a day for the 90 days from Jan. 6 to April 4. You can choose your own form of exercise. Log in to Palm Coast Connect and record your progress throughout the month. Everyone who completes the Challenge will receive a prize. Share your progress along the way on social media using #Mayors9090 and #ConnectToFitness. More info: www.palmcoastconnect.com and 386-986-2323.
The Live Calendar is Flagler County’s and Palm Coast’s most complete, detailed and searchable community calendar of events, including culture, the performing arts, theater, government, the courts and justice system and a lot more. If you’re not listed here, you’re not getting the visibility you deserve. To include your event, please fill out this form. Any other issues, email the editor.
Frequently Asked Questions
- Do I need a reservation to attend? Yes.
- If I can’t make it, how do I cancel my reservation? Upon making the reservation, an email confirmation is sent. There is information about canceling within the email. Since a lot of our guided family programs are full, we strongly encourage you to cancel, so that your seat becomes available for others interested.
- What should I wear? Please wear clothing that is appropriate for outdoors. It’s always recommended to dress in layers and prepare for any type of weather. Hats will help protect your skin from the sun, along with sunscreen. Closed-toe shoes are suggested, but not required. Bug spray is also recommended.
- How long is the walk? Round trip, the walk is about half a mile. The hike leaders will take you down to the beach, and will walk ~0.25 miles one way. You are welcome to continue on with the lead, or turn around when they do and discuss more on the way back. At any point throughout the hike, visitors are allowed to take swim breaks in the beautiful ocean.
- What should I bring? Please bring a reusable water bottle filled with water, insect repellent, sunscreen, binoculars/camera and a bag if you would like to collect shells, shark teeth, sea glass, trash, etc.
- Where should I meet my guide? CLICK HERE for a Google Map. Your guide will be waiting at the GTM Visitor Center 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hike.
- What will I learn from this? The GTM Research Reserve interpretive guide will cover where the restless sand comes from, where it’s going and its refusal to stay put. Ask why the sand is fine or coarse and how it got its color. Learn about coquina rocks, dune flowers, sea birds, shells and the humble gopher tortoise who digs deep burrows and comes out to dine on prickly pears along the dunes.
- Is there anything else to see afterwards? You’re welcome to stay at the beach longer and collect shells, swim in the ocean, or lay in the sun- have a family day! You can purchase a $3 parking pass to enjoy the Dam area, where visitors can fish, rent kayaks or paddle-boards. You can hike one of our beautiful trails, head to one of our three beach lots, or come hang out in the Visitor Center and learn more about our natural surroundings.
- How old does my child need to be to attend? Can I push a stroller? There are no age restrictions for this hike, but the Florida heat can be uncomfortable for small children. You are welcome to push a stroller, however we strongly recommend strollers with large beach-capable wheels.
- I have a bad back, can I still do this hike? The hike is moderately paced, and has soft sand terrain. As long as you feel comfortable walking through beach sand for about half of a mile, please join us on this hike!
Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) and Narcotics Anonymous (NA) open and closed meetings take place throughout the day seven days a week in various places in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell. Alcoholics Anonymous has six to nine meetings daily. See the full list here. Locations include AdventHealth, St. Thomas Episcopal Church on Belle Terre Parkway, Silver Dollar 2 on East Moody Boulevard in Bunnell, United Methodist Church in Flagler Beach, Dewey’s World in Daytona North, also known as the Mondex, Hammock First Baptist Church, and other locations. See Flagler County’s AA website here. Learn more about AA here. Read a daily reflection here.
Narcotics Anonymous has almost two dozen meetings throughout the week in the area, including at AdventHealth, Saint Mark’s by the Sea and Linear Park in Palm Coast, Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church in Flagler Beach, and the Sunshine Business Complex in Bunnell. Go here for a complete list.
For Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings, go here.
For help with alcoholism or if you think you have a problem with alcohol you can contact the Flagler County Helpline at 386-445-help (386-445-4357). SAMHSA’s (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration) National Helpline 1-800-662-HELP (4357) is a free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service (in English and Spanish) for individuals and families facing mental and/or substance use disorders. The referral service is free of charge. If you have no insurance or are underinsured, SAMHSA will refer you to your state office, which is responsible for state-funded treatment programs. SAMHSA can often refer you to facilities that charge on a sliding fee scale or accept Medicare or Medicaid. If you have health insurance, you are encouraged to contact your insurer for a list of participating health care providers and facilities.
Teen Spot Dedication at Flagler County Public Library: Expansion construction is complete and the Flagler County Commission along with the Teen Advisory Board at the Flagler County Public Library will dedicate a new space for teens at 2 p.m. Flagler County teens will now have more room and technology to enjoy the library with a recently completed Teen Spot that triples a room set aside for teens. The Friends of the Library provided $36,000 to expand the Teen Spot, from 250 square feet to 800 square feet. Flagler County’s General Services Department did the construction. Teens will be able to connect their laptops to two TV screens in the room and enjoy a large 75 inch TV behind a glass enclosed structure on the west side of the library. The space also has work tables for the teens to do homework or just sit and read this summer. Twelve teens serve on the library’s Teen Advisory Board and planned the dedication. Light refreshments will be served
The Flagler County Commission meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. See the agendas and background materials for meetings here, and watch or listen to meetings here.
Contact the commissioners by email:
- Charlie Ericksen (District 1)
- Greg Hansen (District 2)
- Dave Sullivan (District 3)
- Joe Mullins (District 4)
- Donald O’Brien (District 5)
- County Administrator Jerry Cameron
- County Attorney Al Hadeed
The Nar-Anon Family Group for those affected by someone else’s addiction meets at 6 p.m. at St Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy. There are no dues or fees. The only requirement for membership is that there be a problem of addiction in a relative or friend. We’re never affiliated with any other organization or outside entity. Do you need Nar-Anon? Ask yourself these questions.
Addiction is a family disease. It affects the relationships of those close to the addict: parents, spouses, siblings, children, longtime friends, and employers. If someone’s addiction is affecting you, first you must help yourself. Nar-Anon is a twelve step support group for families and friends of addicts. There are no dues or fees to join. Just come to a meeting. You will hear others, who are going through similar problems, talk about how they cope and find recovery. Watch the video:
Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings: Alateen, part of Al-Anon Family Groups, is for teens bothered by someone else’s drinking. The group meets at 8 p.m. every Monday at Advent Health, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, at the south entrance, in meeting room D. Al-Anon meets at the same time. For more information about Alateen or Al-Anon, call toll free 1-888-4AL-ANON, or visit www.al-anon.org. Note: All Aalteen meetings are only open to teenagers who have been affected by another person’s drinking.
For AA and NA meetings in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell, go here.
Learn the Basics of Your Computer, 10 a.m.-noon at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Want to learn more about your computer? These classes teach you basic care of your computer, different programs you might have to use, and internet security. Free but registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. More info: 386-986-2323.
The Flagler County School Board meets in workshop at 1 p.m. Training Room 3, 3rd floor, Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. The meeting is an information workshop only.
The school board’s full agenda is accessible here.
See previous board meeting videos here.
The School Board members and their email addresses:
Food Truck Tuesdays, 5-8 p.m. at Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave, Palm Coast. Purchase and enjoy delicious cuisine available from food trucks situated along Park Street next to Central Park. Free entertainment is also provided. Proceeds from each Food Truck Tuesday benefit a local organization whose work supports children and families. This month’s beneficiary: Palm Coast Arts Foundation. More info: www.palmcoast.gov.com/foodtruck or call 386-986-2323.
The Bunnell Planning, Zoning and Appeals Board meets at 6 p.m. in City Commission Chambers, Building 3, 201 West Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See agendas here and listen to the meetings here.
Planning Board members are Thea Mathen, chair, Jerry Jones, Howard Kane, Carl Lilavois, Shannon Strickland and Tonya Gordon.
The Flagler County School Board meets at 6 p.m. in board chambers at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. The school board’s full agenda is accessible here.
See previous board meeting videos here.
The School Board members and their email addresses:
Superintendent Search Citizens Advisory Committee Meeting: The committee meets at 6 p.m. in Room 3 on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The meeting is open to the public and its participants must abide by the Sunshine Law. Committee members will cull through 29 applications for superintendent and provide a list of candidates to the school board by February 19, from which the board will choose candidates to interview. The advisory board’s work and suggestions are non-binding. In other words, school board members may choose to add their own choices to interview, whether the candidate appears on the advisory board’s list or not. Each school board member appointed four individuals to the committee, though the individuals appointed by Colleen Conklin have been excluded since she applied to be superintendent.
Flagler County School Superintendent Candidates, 2020
|Candidate Number(*)
|The Candidates
|Location
|Last Position
|10
|Wayne Alexander
|Old Lyme, Conn.
|Assistant Principal
|27
|Jeffrey Alstadt
|Crescent City, Ill.
|District Administrator, Randall School District, Wis. (K-8)
|8
|Raymond L. Bryant, Jr.
|Locust Grove, Ga.
|Consultant
|23
|Sean Chance
|Pembroke Pines, Fla.
|Administrator, Pembroke Pines Charter Schools
|12
|George J. Chidiac [Withdrew]
|Bayville, N.J.
|Superintendent (2,000 students)
|30
|Peri-Anne Chobot
|Elkridge, Md.
|Prep School Principal
|29
|Colleen Conklin
|Flagler Beach
|Flagler County School Board member, Executive Director of Embry-Riddle Gaetz Aerospace Institute
|28
|Kim Eger
|Peoria, Ariz.
|Education Superintendent for Arizona Juvenile Corrections
|24
|Curtis Ellis
|Palm Coast
|Principal, Putnam Academy of Arts and Science
|4
|Andrei E. Ghelman
|Naples, Fla.
|Adjunct Professor, FGCU
|21
|Terence N. Hayes
|Madisonville, Ky.
|Retired Superintendent
|15
|Eric T. Jackson
|Sarasota, Fla.
|High School Principal
|13
|Earl Johnson
|Palm Coast
|Leadership and Operations Director, Flagler Schools
|5
|Matthew T. Liberatore
|Chicago
|Director of Professional Learning and Student Services
|31
|Matthew Lutz
|Kill Devil Hills, N.C.
|Assistant Superintendent (4,300 students)
|32
|Erin McMahon [Withdrew]
|East Falmouth, Mass.
|Adjunct Professor
|14
|Cathy Mittelstadt
|Palm Coast
|Deputy Superintendent, St. Johns County Schools
|16
|Carl E. Moore
|New Smyrna Beach
|Chemistry, AP Teacher, Father Lopez High School
|3
|Terry L. Nelson [Withdrew]
|Sparta, Ga.
|Former Administrator
|18
|Yaw L. Obeng
|Burlington, Vt.
|Superintendent (4,000 students)
|2
|Vernon R. Orndorff
|Waxahachie, Texas
|Superintendent, Milford District (200 students)
|1
|Anthony D. Pack
|Warner Robins, Ga.
|Regional Education Administrator
|33
|Nigel Pillay
|St. Augustine
|Elementary School Principal
|19
|Michael G. Raso
|Davenport, Iowa
|Superintendent (5,000 students)
|22
|Jeff Reaves
|Edgewater, Fla.
|Principal, Matanzas High School
|35
|Randy Shearouse
|Springfield, Ga.
|Superintendent (12,000 students)
|9
|David M. Schmittou
|Grand Blanc, Mich.
|District Curriculum Director
|7
|Eric T. Stair
|loomsburg, Pa.
|High School Principal
|20
|Bruce Thomas
|Akron, Ohio
|Superintendent of 3 Charter Schools (580 students)
|17
|Nicolas Dusan Wade
|Bolingbrook, Ill.
|Superintendent (3,000 students)
|6
|Ron Wagner
|Brooklyn Park, Minn.
|Associate Superintendent
|34
|Tenille Wallace
|Flagler Beach
|Elementary School Principal
|11
|Jeff Williamson
|Show Low, Ariz.
|Superintendent, Bureau of Indian Education
|25
|Michael Winters
|Sun City, Ariz.
|District Administrator, Madison District Schools (6,000 students)
|26
|Janet Womack
|Prosper, Texas
|Consultant
(*) The school board assigned a candidate number to each applicant to facilitate the selection process and blindly determine the order of interviews when that time comes.
Candidate forum: The Flagler Beach Woman’s Club hosts a candidate forum ahead of the Flagler Beach municipal election, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the club’s headquarters, 1524 S. Central Ave, Flagler Beach. Margaret Sheehan-Jones will moderate. The candidates are Ken Bryan, a board member with Preserve Flagler Beach and a former county commissioner in St. Johns, Paul Harrington and Deborah Phillips, who have both run for the city commission before, and incumbent Marshall Shupe (incumbent). Two seats are up for citywide election, so the top two vote-getters will be seated. Six minutes will be provided each candidate to present themselves, and written questions from the audience will be taken.
The Flagler County Technical Review Committee meets at 9 a.m. in the First Floor Conference Room, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg. 2, Bunnell, FL. See the agendas here.
The Flagler County Tourist Development Council meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell.
The council is a collection of government representatives and tourism-related business representatives, appointed by the county commission to oversee the nearly $3 million in revenue generated by the county’s 5 percent sales surtax on hotel, motel, short-term rentals and other short-term lodging in the county. The budget is divided three ways between capital projects that enhance the local tourism experience, beach protection, and promotion and marketing of tourism events, including grants to local and national cultural, non-profit and for-profit organizations that put on events attractive to visitors. See budget figures here.
Council members are County Commissioner Greg Hansen, chairman, Flagler Beach Commissioner Eric Cooley, Palm Coast Mayor Milissa Holland, Stephen Baker, Ryan Crabb, Marc Richardson, Pamela Walker, John Lulgjuraj, and Felicia Robinson Cook. See agendas here.
Former Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Constance Berry Newman is the Flagler Tiger Bay Club’s luncheon speaker at Hammock Dunes Club, 30 Avenue Royale, Palm Coast, at 11:30 a.m. Reservations are required. President’s guest and non-members, $40. Newman has a long and distinguished career of public service including various roles with the U.S. Department of Interior, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Newman was appointed by President Richard Nixon in 1971 to serve as director of VISTA (Volunteers in Service to America), and in 1989, President George H.W. Bush appointed her as director of the Office of Personnel Management. In 2001 Ms. Newman was sworn in as an Assistant Administrator for Africa of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and in 2004 appointed Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs. Newman will share her insights regarding Africa’s impact on the global economy during the Flagler Tiger Bay Club’s February meeting, with a question and answer session to follow for members. Reservation required for members and guests.
The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, [email protected] The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday. Republicans, Independents and Whigs welcome.
Paws to Read at the Flagler County Public Library 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast, in the Children’s Department. The Flagler County Public Library in partnership with the Flagler Humane Society offer the opportunity for kids ages 4-8 to read to a real dog. Every Wednesday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. First Come – First Serve. Contact: Alyssa Gilbert or Theresa Ten Eyck at 386-446-6763 or email: [email protected]
The Flagler County Contractor Review Board meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell.
The board approves or denies applications of Flagler County authorized contractor licenses and enforces the provisions of the Code in regulation of Class I, Class II, and local specialty and unlicensed contracting. The board hears appeals of decisions and interpretations of the building official and the licensing administrator, including determinations of unsafe building, and issues orders necessary to bring a violation into compliance. The board usually consists of 10 members elected to four-year terms, but some seats aren’t always filled. The current board consist of Luis Medeiros, William Dudley, Jr., William Sink, James Wingo, Glenn Torre, Howard Edgin, and Jill Snyder. See agendas here.
The Palm Coast Planning and Land Development Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, City Hall, 160 Lake Avenue. The planning board is responsible for recommending land development regulations to the city council. See the agendas here.
The Widow, Widower’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Have you suffered the loss of your significant other? This is a chance to meet others who have had a similar loss in their life. Free but please register at www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. More info: 386-986-2323.
A weekly study and discussion of the book, “A Course in Miracles,” led by Aynne McAvoy, Thursdays 1 p.m. at the Palm Coast Arts Foundation, 1500 Central Ave, Palm Coast. This group has been in existence at least 20 years. It doesn’t matter if you have been studying for years or are brand new, we welcome you. There is a $2 donation to cover the use of our room at the Arts Foundation for our meetings. We also have extra books for people to use during the meeting if you do not have one.
New exhibit: Daytona State College presents “Imagination & Color” at the News Journal Center Gallery, with four Fine Art Artists: William Brant, Mary Keithan, William Mazziotti & David Rubello. The exhibit is curated by curated by Stacey Fletcher Reynolds, member of the art faculty at Daytona State College. Opening Reception at 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the News Journal building located at 221 N. Beach Street, Daytona Beach. Free and open to the public. Refreshments provided. The exhibit runs through March 13th. Hours: Mon-Fri, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Candidate forum: Preserve Flagler Beach and Bulow Creek, the organization opposed to The Gardens development along John Anderson Highway, hosts a candidate forum ahead of the Flagler Beach municipal election, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Flagler Beach United Methodist Church, 1520 S. Daytona Avenue, Flagler Beach. “All candidates have been invited to attend this forum to tell us their view of development, water and environmental issues associated with The Gardens project,” an organization release states. The candidates are Ken Bryan, a board member with Preserve Flagler Beach and a former county commissioner in St. Johns, Paul Harrington and Deborah Phillips, who have both run for the city commission before, and incumbent Marshall Shupe (incumbent). Two seats are up for citywide election, so the top two vote-getters will be seated.
The Inspired Mic, Palm Coast’s most daring and unpredictable open mic event, is scheduled for its monthly edition at its venue at the Hidden Treasures Restaurant, 820 Moody Ln, Flagler Beach. Each month some of the most creative, innovative performances a person could ever hope to experience take place at The Inspired Mic. 14 presenters each month pull out slices of talent and genius to entertain the audience. Each presenter gets seven minutes to present on a very eclectic blend of their genius. Doors open at 6 p.m. and presenters begin at 6:30 p.m. The tickets are $12.50 when purchased on line and $15.00 at the door. The ticket includes one drink and entry into a drawing with a prize of $25 cash or a $50 gift certificate to The Hidden Treasures.
The Wadsworth Elementary School PTO meets at 6 p.m. in the school’s media center, 4550 Belle Terre Pkwy, Palm Coast. The PTO is an active and supportive group of parents and teachers. Membership is always open and free. Come to any of our meetings to see what we are about. It is a great way to stay in touch with old friends and meet new ones. Meetings are on the third Thursday of each month. Childcare will be provided.
Theater: Mrs. California by Doris Baizley, Second Stage Theatre at the Museum of Art – DeLand, 600 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand (adjacent to the DeLand campus). The time is pre-women’s lib 1955. The place: a Los Angeles hotel, where a homemakers contest is in progress. The contestants are expected to demonstrate the skills of the ideal housewife in an attempt to be crowned as Mrs. California. This play illustrates what can happen when one woman decides to stop doing what she is supposed to do, and starts doing what she was meant to do. Admission: $12 adults, $10 seniors and non-Stetson students and Stetson faculty, staff and students receive free admission with a valid ID. Call for tickets: 386-822-8700. Tickets will be available at the door and reserved tickets must be picked up 30 minutes prior to the start of the performance. The box office will be open one hour prior to curtain.
Theater: The Game’s Afoot by Ken Ludwig, Second Stage Theatre at the Museum of Art – DeLand, 600 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand (adjacent to the DeLand campus). It is December 1936, Broadway star William Gillette, admired the world over for his leading role in the play Sherlock Holmes, and has invited his fellow cast members to his Connecticut castle for a weekend of revelry. But when one of the guests is stabbed to death, the festivities in this isolated house of tricks and mirrors quickly turns dangerous. Admission: $12 adults, $10 seniors and non-Stetson students and Stetson faculty, staff and students receive free admission with a valid ID. Call for tickets: 386-822-8700. Tickets will be available at the door and reserved tickets must be picked up 30 minutes prior to the start of the performance. The box office will be open one hour prior to curtain.
Three farmers’ markets operate over the weekend in Flagler County. The Flagler Beach farmers’ market is on Friday from 8 a.m. to early afternoon, downtown at 111 South Central Ave. Contact the market by email here. The European Village Farmers’ Market at 101 Palm Harbor Parkway is Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., featuring music jams as well. The Salt Air Farmers’ Market is on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Marinelad’s parking area near the marina, on the West side of A1a.
The Lori Fund Golf Tournament, scheduled for at 9 a.m., is expected to generate $100,000 in funds for the Special Operations Warrior Foundation as well as other select U.S. Army veteran groups. The tournament is at Hammock Beach Resort’s The Ocean Course, 200 Ocean Crest Drive, Palm Coast. Frankie Petruno started The Lori Fund, a 501c3, after his wife, Lori Sullivan, passed away on April 11, 2019. To honor Lori legacy of giving, kindness, and love, Frankie is turning his personal tragedy and devastating loss into something powerful by doing what Lori always did, give to others. The evening of the event, U.S. Retired General Hutmacher and a Gold Star family member will speak on behalf of the Special Operations Warrior Foundation. Attendees will hear firsthand of the impact Special Operations Warrior Foundation is making for the families of the fallen and those in need of support.Registration includes a complimentary beverage cart, food stations throughout the course, and a hole-in-one contest(s) with an opportunity to win a car. Also include with be dinner/open bar along with music by Nashville’s up and coming star, Eric Dodd.
Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports
Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of Dec. 16 2019:
See the full Week in Review here.
Mike Cocchiola says
Pierre Tristam… thank you for continuing the discussion of the issue of prayers at government meetings. Prayers offered by elected government officials in official meetings are wrong. It is unconstitutional and illegal. Some on the school board and county commission want to push the envelope to see what they can get away with. They will be challenged every time and if they push too hard there will be legal repercussions. I do not think Flagler citizens will be happy to pay fines and court costs.
We must keep pushing back on the constant pressure to “evangelicalize” city and county governments. Once the virus takes hold, it is difficult to get it out of the system. Better to stop it at the door.