Today: Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. See the latest National Weather Service-Jacksonville Briefing here.
Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.
Today’s National Commemorations.
Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.
Drought Index: 240
Global Warming: The daily carbon count.
A.Word.A.Day from Wordsmith.org. Today’s word: fanfaronade.
Today’s jail bookings.
“Partisan polarization has become hard-wired in the American political system and is likely to be with us for the foreseeable future. Our constitutional system is not well matched with our current party system. Partisan asymmetry makes it even worse. The GOP has radicalized into an anti-system party that does not accept the legitimacy of its opposition and enables a slide toward autocracy. Very dangerous times for American democracy.”
–From Thomas Mann’s “It’s Even Worse Than It Looks: How the American Constitutional System Collided With the New Politics of Extremism.”
Previously:

Evolution accidents | Xenophobia is us | Washington | Birches | Mindcraft | Disillusion | Husband and wife | Marriage Survivor | Sir's rudeness | Missing information | Executions | Something to live for | Worrying about Jesus | Violence against truth | Memory | Nothingness | Ann Eliza Bunner | Hansen's E Pluribus | False objectivity | Safe spot | Chinese immigrants | Sully on stuttering | French rudeness | Deplorables | The human race | Courage | Modern compliment | In a border prison | Facts | Hashish | Patriotism as chauvinism | Smell of Christmas | The novel | Defeating Trump | Jefferson's ideals| Norilsk
Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.
The Widow, Widower’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Have you suffered the loss of your significant other? This is a chance to meet others who have had a similar loss in their life. Free but please register at www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. More info: 386-986-2323.
Candidate forum: Preserve Flagler Beach and Bulow Creek, the organization opposed to The Gardens development along John Anderson Highway, hosts a candidate forum ahead of the Flagler Beach municipal election, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Flagler Beach United Methodist Church, 1520 S. Daytona Avenue, Flagler Beach. “All candidates have been invited to attend this forum to tell us their view of development, water and environmental issues associated with The Gardens project,” an organization release states. The candidates are Ken Bryan, a board member with Preserve Flagler Beach and a former county commissioner in St. Johns, Paul Harrington and Deborah Phillips, who have both run for the city commission before, and incumbent Marshall Shupe (incumbent). Two seats are up for citywide election, so the top two vote-getters will be seated.
The Inspired Mic, Palm Coast’s most daring and unpredictable open mic event, is scheduled for its monthly edition at its venue at the Hidden Treasures Restaurant, 820 Moody Ln, Flagler Beach. Each month some of the most creative, innovative performances a person could ever hope to experience take place at The Inspired Mic. 14 presenters each month pull out slices of talent and genius to entertain the audience. Each presenter gets seven minutes to present on a very eclectic blend of their genius. Doors open at 6 p.m. and presenters begin at 6:30 p.m. The tickets are $12.50 when purchased on line and $15.00 at the door. The ticket includes one drink and entry into a drawing with a prize of $25 cash or a $50 gift certificate to The Hidden Treasures.
The Wadsworth Elementary School PTO meets at 6 p.m. in the school’s media center, 4550 Belle Terre Pkwy, Palm Coast. The PTO is an active and supportive group of parents and teachers. Membership is always open and free. Come to any of our meetings to see what we are about. It is a great way to stay in touch with old friends and meet new ones. Meetings are on the third Thursday of each month. Childcare will be provided.
Theater: Mrs. California by Doris Baizley, Second Stage Theatre at the Museum of Art – DeLand, 600 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand (adjacent to the DeLand campus). The time is pre-women’s lib 1955. The place: a Los Angeles hotel, where a homemakers contest is in progress. The contestants are expected to demonstrate the skills of the ideal housewife in an attempt to be crowned as Mrs. California. This play illustrates what can happen when one woman decides to stop doing what she is supposed to do, and starts doing what she was meant to do. Admission: $12 adults, $10 seniors and non-Stetson students and Stetson faculty, staff and students receive free admission with a valid ID. Call for tickets: 386-822-8700. Tickets will be available at the door and reserved tickets must be picked up 30 minutes prior to the start of the performance. The box office will be open one hour prior to curtain.
New exhibit: Daytona State College presents “Imagination & Color” at the News Journal Center Gallery, with four Fine Art Artists: William Brant, Mary Keithan, William Mazziotti & David Rubello. The exhibit is curated by curated by Stacey Fletcher Reynolds, member of the art faculty at Daytona State College. Opening Reception at 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the News Journal building located at 221 N. Beach Street, Daytona Beach. Free and open to the public. Refreshments provided. The exhibit runs through March 13th. Hours: Mon-Fri, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A weekly study and discussion of the book, “A Course in Miracles,” led by Aynne McAvoy, Thursdays 1 p.m. at the Palm Coast Arts Foundation, 1500 Central Ave, Palm Coast. This group has been in existence at least 20 years. It doesn’t matter if you have been studying for years or are brand new, we welcome you. There is a $2 donation to cover the use of our room at the Arts Foundation for our meetings. We also have extra books for people to use during the meeting if you do not have one.
Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by
going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):
- Wednesday: AdventHealth Palm Coast, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Thursday: Chick Fil A, 1000 Palm Coast Parkway, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Friday: Florida Health Care Plans, 309 Palm Coast Parkway NE, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Friday: Lowe’s, 315 Cypress Edge Drive, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday: Lowe’s, 315 Cypress Edge Drive, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday: Metro Diner, Island Walk, 250 Palm Coast Parkway, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
In Florida and in State Government:
Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.
HOUSE HOLDS FLOOR SESSION: The House is scheduled to hold a floor session. (Thursday, 1:30 p.m., House chamber, the Capitol.)
GATOR EGGS EYED: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will conclude a two-day meeting with a proposal to address increasing alligator egg collections on private lands and non-sovereign public lands. The commission will also receive a status report about ongoing legislative and budget issues, get an update on illegal trafficking of turtles and revise certain hunting rules. (Thursday, 8:30 a.m., Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, 505 West Pensacola St., Tallahassee.)
UCF TRUSTEES MEET: The University of Central Florida Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet. (Thursday, 8:30 a.m., University of Central Florida, Fairwinds Alumni Center, Orlando.)
SUPREME COURT RELEASES OPINIONS: The Florida Supreme Court is scheduled to release its weekly opinions. (Thursday, 11 a.m.)
MEDICAL MARIJUANA DISCUSSED: The Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee is slated to hold a conference call. (Thursday, 4 p.m. Call-in number: 1-877-309-2073. Code: 706657245.)
Which Candidates are Reaching the Most People?: A majority of Americans say they’ve seen a political advertisement from former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, according to a new YouGov poll, which is 21 points higher than President Donald Trump.
Flagler Beach Citizens’ Academy: Eight consecutive Wednesdays beginning on March 4, 2020, running through April 22, 2020, from 2:00—5:00 PM. Learn all there is to know about the history of your city, how your government works and is financed, and the responsibilities of staff and elected officials. Tour your city’s recreational, first responder, library, and public works facilities. Discover plans for the city’s future and opportunities for resident involvement. These sessions are open to anyone residing within the City of Flagler Beach. There will be a limit of 20 participants. Registration applications are available at City Hall, Building Department, Library, Police Department, Fire Department and on our City’s website (www.cityofflaglerbeach.com). All applications must be received by February 21, 2020.
Through April 4, Palm Coast Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge: Get outdoors and get active – join us for the Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge! The challenge is to move at least a mile a day for the 90 days from Jan. 6 to April 4. You can choose your own form of exercise. Log in to Palm Coast Connect and record your progress throughout the month. Everyone who completes the Challenge will receive a prize. Share your progress along the way on social media using #Mayors9090 and #ConnectToFitness. More info: www.palmcoastconnect.com and 386-986-2323.
Three farmers’ markets operate over the weekend in Flagler County. The Flagler Beach farmers’ market is on Friday from 8 a.m. to early afternoon, downtown at 111 South Central Ave. Contact the market by email here. The European Village Farmers’ Market at 101 Palm Harbor Parkway is Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., featuring music jams as well. The Salt Air Farmers’ Market is on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Marineland’s parking area near the marina, on the West side of A1a.
The Lori Fund Golf Tournament, scheduled for at 9 a.m., is expected to generate $100,000 in funds for the Special Operations Warrior Foundation as well as other select U.S. Army veteran groups. The tournament is at Hammock Beach Resort’s The Ocean Course, 200 Ocean Crest Drive, Palm Coast. Frankie Petruno started The Lori Fund, a 501c3, after his wife, Lori Sullivan, passed away on April 11, 2019. To honor Lori legacy of giving, kindness, and love, Frankie is turning his personal tragedy and devastating loss into something powerful by doing what Lori always did, give to others. The evening of the event, U.S. Retired General Hutmacher and a Gold Star family member will speak on behalf of the Special Operations Warrior Foundation. Attendees will hear firsthand of the impact Special Operations Warrior Foundation is making for the families of the fallen and those in need of support.Registration includes a complimentary beverage cart, food stations throughout the course, and a hole-in-one contest(s) with an opportunity to win a car. Also include with be dinner/open bar along with music by Nashville’s up and coming star, Eric Dodd.
First Aid and CPR/AED Class, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Fire Station 25, 1250 Belle Terre Pkwy., Palm Coast. This class is a seven-hour course (one hour for lunch) designed to meet OSHA regulations and teach administering CPR to children and adults, using an Automated External Defibrillator (AED), using a mask or barrier device, assisting with bleeding, broken bones. $50/person. Registration required by 9 a.m. Oct. 10 at www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2300 and [email protected]
Flagler County Humane Society presents the 1st annual Mardi Gras Pet Parade celebration as a non-profit fund raising event. At Town Center’s Central Park, starting at 11 a.m. with Food trucks, vendors with Pet related products max 12×12 tents. Food trucks will be asked to donate to the Humane Society to be part of the event, vendors will also be asked to make a donation to participate. A donation will be collected for those who choose to participate with their pet in the Parade. This event should be over by 3 p.m.
Palm Coast Historical Society Museum Exhibit Open House, 12-3 p.m. at Palm Coast Historical Museum, 18 Florida Park Drive N., Palm Coast. This month’s Open House: “Palm Coast Art League: A Display of Juried Award-Winning Photographs” and “Places of Worship – Meet the People”. Visit special museum exhibits and enjoy light refreshments. Free and registration not required. More info: www.palmcoasthistory.org/events and 386-986-2323.
The Flagler Woman’s Club invites you to come and enjoy an evening of Bunco at 6 p.m. at 1524 S Central Ave, Flagler Beach. The Bunco Buffet will be served at 6 with Bunco to follow. Feel free to bring a dish to share. BYOB if you like. $10 donation at the door. Call Barbara at 215-209-9332 for more information.
“The Witness,” a Story of Racism in 1960s St. Augustine, is in a free showing at the Flagler Playhouse, marking Black History Month, at 2 p.m., 301 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell. Lee Weaver performs “The Witness, a one-man show about racism in America and one racist’s experience in the South. A power point presentation accompanies the drama. “The Witness” is approximately two hours in length with an intermission. It is the story of “Bo”, a 69 year old man. He is a self-confessed former racist, born and raised in St. Augustine. He tells his story about the struggle for Civil Rights in America, particularly in St. Augustine.
Great Organists at Stetson Series: Katelyn Emerson, organ. Katelyn Emerson concertizes, teaches and lectures throughout the United States, Europe and Asia. She has received top prizes in international organ competitions in the U.S., Russia, Japan and France. She will complete her Master Orgel studies in Stuttgart, Germany in summer 2020. Emerson was formerly Associate Organist and Choirmaster at the Church of the Advent in Boston, Massachusetts. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. Free.
Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) and Narcotics Anonymous (NA) open and closed meetings take place throughout the day seven days a week in various places in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell. Alcoholics Anonymous has six to nine meetings daily. See the full list here. Locations include AdventHealth, St. Thomas Episcopal Church on Belle Terre Parkway, Silver Dollar 2 on East Moody Boulevard in Bunnell, United Methodist Church in Flagler Beach, Dewey’s World in Daytona North, also known as the Mondex, Hammock First Baptist Church, and other locations. See Flagler County’s AA website here. Learn more about AA here. Read a daily reflection here.
Narcotics Anonymous has almost two dozen meetings throughout the week in the area, including at AdventHealth, Saint Mark’s by the Sea and Linear Park in Palm Coast, Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church in Flagler Beach, and the Sunshine Business Complex in Bunnell. Go here for a complete list.
For Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings, go here.
For help with alcoholism or if you think you have a problem with alcohol you can contact the Flagler County Helpline at 386-445-help (386-445-4357). SAMHSA’s (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration) National Helpline 1-800-662-HELP (4357) is a free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service (in English and Spanish) for individuals and families facing mental and/or substance use disorders. The referral service is free of charge. If you have no insurance or are underinsured, SAMHSA will refer you to your state office, which is responsible for state-funded treatment programs. SAMHSA can often refer you to facilities that charge on a sliding fee scale or accept Medicare or Medicaid. If you have health insurance, you are encouraged to contact your insurer for a list of participating health care providers and facilities.
The Flagler County Stamp and Coin Club meets at 4:30 p.m. at the VFW Post 8696 47 N. Old Kings Road. From 4:30 – 6 p.m. the time is used for buying, selling and trading stamps and coins. The club meeting starts at 6 p.m. and ends at 7:30. There is a live auction of stamps and coins at the end of the meeting. The club is open for members, the general public, and all who are interested in stamp and coin collecting and investing. Free stamps and coin evaluations at all our meetings. The club is the only non-profit Stamp and Coin Club in Flagler County. For more information please visit the club’s web site.
The Nar-Anon Family Group for those affected by someone else’s addiction meets at 6 p.m. at St Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy. There are no dues or fees. The only requirement for membership is that there be a problem of addiction in a relative or friend. We’re never affiliated with any other organization or outside entity. Do you need Nar-Anon? Ask yourself these questions.
Addiction is a family disease. It affects the relationships of those close to the addict: parents, spouses, siblings, children, longtime friends, and employers. If someone’s addiction is affecting you, first you must help yourself. Nar-Anon is a twelve step support group for families and friends of addicts. There are no dues or fees to join. Just come to a meeting. You will hear others, who are going through similar problems, talk about how they cope and find recovery. Watch the video:
The Bunnell City Commission meets at City Hall at 7 p.m., Commission Chamber, City Hall Building 3, 201 West Moody Boulevard. See all agendas and background materials here. Listen to the meetings here.
The Flagler Youth Orchestra performs its winter concert of the season, “Suite Indulgences,” 7 p.m. at Flagler Auditorium, 5500 East Hwy 100, Palm Coast, call 386-437-7547. Conductor Sue Cryan and fellow associate conductors of the FYO will lead five orchestras with more than 350 string musicians — a cross-section of public, private and homeschooled students. The Suite-themed program will feature music by Bach, Beethoven and much more. Adult tickets are $8 with $1 from each ticket going to the Auditorium’s Arts in Education Fund, and children 17 and under are $3. The orchestra’s proceeds help underwrite instrument scholarships and repairs, teaching staff and concert productions. The Flagler Youth Orchestra is made possible by the Flagler County School District, with the support of the Friends of the Youth Orchestra, whose sole mission is to provide free music education after school to all Flagler children with a desire to play an instrument.
Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings: Alateen, part of Al-Anon Family Groups, is for teens bothered by someone else’s drinking. The group meets at 8 p.m. every Monday at Advent Health, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, at the south entrance, in meeting room D. Al-Anon meets at the same time. For more information about Alateen or Al-Anon, call toll free 1-888-4AL-ANON, or visit www.al-anon.org. Note: All Aalteen meetings are only open to teenagers who have been affected by another person’s drinking.
3rd Citizen’s Input session focusing on the update of City of Flagler Beach’s Land Development Regulations. This session will be focused on the proposed revisions. This is a great opportunity for you to share your thoughts about the suggested changes before the adoption. The meeting will be facilitated by the City of Flagler Beach and Kimley-Horn. The meeting will be held at Flagler Beach City Hall at 5 p.m. For more information please contact: Mark Shelton, AICP (904) 828-3933 [email protected] *105 South 2nd St.Flagler Beach.
Stetson University Concert Band , 7:30 p.m., Elizabeth Hall, Room 100 (Lee Chapel), 421 North Woodland Boulevard, DeLand. Douglas Phillips, conductor. The Stetson University Concert Band, established in the fall of 2018, continues the Stetson Band’s tradition of performance excellence Please join us for an evening of music. $10 adults, $5 youth and free for Stetson University students with an ID and ages 12 and under. Tickets are available at the door or at www.stetson.edu/music-tickets.
Ashes to Go on Ash Wednesday at St. Thomas Episcopal: Ash Wednesday on February 26 is the beginning of Lent, so to assist busy commuters, St. Thomas Episcopal Church is offering the opportunity to drive up to the outside of the church for the imposition of the ashes. Coffee will also be available to go. Ashes to go will be available from 7 to 10 a.m. at 5400 Belle Terre Parkway. Contact the church office at 386-446-2300 for information.
The Flagler County Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meets at 10 a.m. in the First Floor Conference Room, Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Building 2, Bunnell. See all agendas here.
Arnold Levine – 03/01/1999 to 08/03/2020
Joseph J. Dziak – 11/06/2017 to 11/06/2019
David Ragsdale – 08/20/18 to 11/5/19
Barbara Salter – 01/14/19 to 01/14/21
John Tipton – 01/14/19 to 01/14/21
Michael Dembosz – 05/02/2016 to 08/03/2020
Robert Knapp – 04/15/2019 to 04/15/2021
The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, [email protected] The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday. Republicans, Independents and Whigs welcome.
The Flagler County Public Library Book Club meets at 3:30 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast. See the upcoming titles in the chart below.
|2/26/2020
|An American Marriage
|Tayari Jones
|3/25/2020
|Why They Marched
|Susan Ware
|4/22/2020
|Where The Crawdads Sing
|Delia Owens
|5/27/2020
|The Wives of Los Alamos
|TaraShea Nesbit
|6/24/2020
|The Other Woman
|Sandie Jones
Paws to Read at the Flagler County Public Library 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast, in the Children’s Department. The Flagler County Public Library in partnership with the Flagler Humane Society offer the opportunity for kids ages 4-8 to read to a real dog. Every Wednesday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. First Come – First Serve. Contact: Alyssa Gilbert or Theresa Ten Eyck at 386-446-6763 or email: [email protected]
A meeting of Facing Grief Together, formerly known as Compassionate Friends, is scheduled at the Vitas Office at 4 North Old Kings Road (across from Kentucky Fried Chicken) in Palm Coast. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Facing Grief Together, a nonprofit self-help bereavement support organization for families that have experienced the death of a child. The meeting is open to all parents, grandparents, and siblings over age 18 who has suffered the loss of a child of any age. For more information, call John Brady at 610-428-3139. To learn more about Facing Grief Together, visit their national website at www.compassionatefriends.org.
The Widow, Widower’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Have you suffered the loss of your significant other? This is a chance to meet others who have had a similar loss in their life. Free but please register at www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. More info: 386-986-2323.
A weekly study and discussion of the book, “A Course in Miracles,” led by Aynne McAvoy, Thursdays 1 p.m. at the Palm Coast Arts Foundation, 1500 Central Ave, Palm Coast. This group has been in existence at least 20 years. It doesn’t matter if you have been studying for years or are brand new, we welcome you. There is a $2 donation to cover the use of our room at the Arts Foundation for our meetings. We also have extra books for people to use during the meeting if you do not have one.
The Palm Coast Beautification and Environmental Advisory Committee meets at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 160 Lake Avenue. The Beautification and Environmental Advisory Committee identifies issues within the City of Palm Coast relating to the beautification, scenic beauty, natural resource, conservation, aesthetic enhancements, environmental protection and other related matters and to evaluate and consider ways that could be implemented within the City to address them. See the agendas here.
The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street. Full agendas and minutes are accessible here.
Shakespeare in the Park: Romeo and Juliet, a co-production of City Repertory Theatre and the Palm Coast Arts Foundation, at PCAF’s Big Tent, 1500 Central Avenue, Palm Coast. Directed by John Sbordone. With Brent Jordan as Romeo and Lillie Thomas as Juliet. Feb. 27, 28 and 29 at 7 p.m., Feb. 29 at 2 p.m., and March 1 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $25 for foundation members, $35 for non-members. Book here.
In court: A hearing is scheduled in the case of Keith Johansen, before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins, Courtroom 401, Flagler County Courthouse. Johansen is accused of first-degree murder, a capital felony, in the death of his wife, Brandi R. Celenza, at their home on Felter Lane in Palm Coast on April 7, 2018. He was indicted on the charge by a grand jury on Oct. 23, 2019. When first arrested, he’d faced a second-degree murder charge. Johansen, whose competency to stand trial had at one point been in question (the judge found him competent in October 2018), is represented by Assistant Public Defender Rosemary Peoples and Matt Phillips. He is being prosecuted by Assistant State Attorney Jennifer Dunton. [Case 2018CF000426]
The Scenic A1A PRIDE Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Rd. off A1A in the Hammock.
Friends of A1A Scenic & Historic Coastal Byway is a non-profit organization. Its mission is to preserve, protect, promote and enhance the outstanding resources of the 72-mile A1A corridor through northeast Florida’s coastal counties of Flagler and St. Johns. The organization is composed of volunteer citizens who collaborate with municipalities, government agencies and other civic groups to improve facilities, amenities and promote interpretive stories about the area’s intrinsic resources including nature, culture, recreation, archaeology, scenery, and history.To subscribe to A1A’s emails, go here.
St. Augustine Spanish Wine Festival, Friday, Feb. 28 from 6-10 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 29 from 2-5 p.m. The St. Augustine Spanish Wine Festival will kick off Friday evening with the Cava Reception and Wine Pairing Dinner at Flagler College’s Solarium. Guests will experience an elegant evening featuring a Spanish-inspired dinner with each course paired with fine Spanish wine. The St. Augustine Spanish Wine Festival concludes on Saturday, with the Grand Tasting at the Flagler College Markland House, Crisp-Ellert Art Museum, and Alumni House. At the Grand Tasting guests will be able to sample more than 100 authentic Spanish wines. Knowledgeable wine professionals will provide interesting information and answer any questions about the wines.
Video Games Live is an immersive concert event featuring music from the most popular video games of all time. The Jacksonville Symphony will perform along with exclusive video footage and music arrangements, synchronized lighting, solo performers, electronic percussionists, live action and unique interactive segments to create an explosive entertainment experience! 8 p.m. at Jacoby Symphony Hall, Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts, 300 Water Street, Suite 200, Jacksonville.
