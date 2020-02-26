Wednesday Briefing: Ashes to Go, Turtle Unveiling at Historical Museum, Groef, Stetson Jazz Ensemble

Today: Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Tonight: Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. See the latest National Weather Service-Jacksonville Briefing here.

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

Ashes to Go on Ash Wednesday at St. Thomas Episcopal: Ash Wednesday on February 26 is the beginning of Lent, so to assist busy commuters, St. Thomas Episcopal Church is offering the opportunity to drive up to the outside of the church for the imposition of the ashes. Coffee will also be available to go. Ashes to go will be available from 7 to 10 a.m. at 5400 Belle Terre Parkway. Contact the church office at 386-446-2300 for information.

The Flagler County Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meets at 10 a.m. in the First Floor Conference Room, Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Building 2, Bunnell. See all agendas here.

The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, [email protected] The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday. Republicans, Independents and Whigs welcome.

Palm Coast Arts Foundation Unveiling of Turtle #8 on the Turtle Trail: 3 p.m., Flagler Beach Historical Museum 207 S. Central Avenue Flagler Beach. The name of the turtle will be revealed at the unveiling. Created by local artists Erik and Helene Bess.

The Flagler County Public Library Book Club meets at 3:30 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast. This month’s book: “An American Marriage,” by Tayari Jones, and the 2019 winner of the Women’s Prize for fiction.

Paws to Read at the Flagler County Public Library 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast, in the Children’s Department. The Flagler County Public Library in partnership with the Flagler Humane Society offer the opportunity for kids ages 4-8 to read to a real dog. Every Wednesday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. First Come – First Serve. Contact: Alyssa Gilbert or Theresa Ten Eyck at 386-446-6763 or email: [email protected]

A meeting of Facing Grief Together, formerly known as Compassionate Friends, is scheduled at the Vitas Office at 4 North Old Kings Road (across from Kentucky Fried Chicken) in Palm Coast. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Facing Grief Together, a nonprofit self-help bereavement support organization for families that have experienced the death of a child. The meeting is open to all parents, grandparents, and siblings over age 18 who has suffered the loss of a child of any age. For more information, call John Brady at 610-428-3139. To learn more about Facing Grief Together, visit their national website at www.compassionatefriends.org.

Stetson Jazz Ensemble: Patrick Hennessey, director, Athens Theatre, 124 N. Florida Ave., DeLand. $15 adults, $5 youth and free for Stetson University students with an ID. Tickets are available at the door or at www.stetson.edu/music-tickets. Call 386/822-8950.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week

