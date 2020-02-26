Wednesday Briefing: Ashes to Go, Turtle Unveiling at Historical Museum, Groef, Stetson Jazz Ensemble

Today: Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Tonight: Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. See the latest National Weather Service-Jacksonville Briefing here.
Today's document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.
Today's National Commemorations.
Today's tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.
Drought Index: 259
Global Warming: The daily carbon count.
Today's word: abaft.
The Live Community Calendar
Today's jail bookings.
“I think the tradition is not to be scoffed at but let me say this very candidly. I think it is the final arrogance to talk constantly about our religious tradition in this country and acquaint it with this Bible. Sure, religious tradition, whose religious tradition? It isn’t any part of the religious tradition of substantial number of Americans of a great many — a great many things and really some of the salient features of the King James Version or the Douay Version to that matter. And it is just to me a little bit easy and I say arrogant to keep talking about our religious tradition. It suggests that the public schools at least to Pennsylvania are a kind of Protestant institutions to which others are cordially invited.”
–From Henry Sawyer III, the lawyer for Schempp in School District of Abington Township, Pennsylvania v. Schempp, arguing on February 28, 1963, before the US Supreme Court on religious exercises in public schools.
Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.
Ashes to Go on Ash Wednesday at St. Thomas Episcopal: Ash Wednesday on February 26 is the beginning of Lent, so to assist busy commuters, St. Thomas Episcopal Church is offering the opportunity to drive up to the outside of the church for the imposition of the ashes. Coffee will also be available to go. Ashes to go will be available from 7 to 10 a.m. at 5400 Belle Terre Parkway. Contact the church office at 386-446-2300 for information.
The Flagler County Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meets at 10 a.m. in the First Floor Conference Room, Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Building 2, Bunnell. See all agendas here.
The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, [email protected] The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday. Republicans, Independents and Whigs welcome.
Palm Coast Arts Foundation Unveiling of Turtle #8 on the Turtle Trail: 3 p.m., Flagler Beach Historical Museum 207 S. Central Avenue Flagler Beach. The name of the turtle will be revealed at the unveiling. Created by local artists Erik and Helene Bess.
The Flagler County Public Library Book Club meets at 3:30 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast. This month’s book: “An American Marriage,” by Tayari Jones, and the 2019 winner of the Women’s Prize for fiction.
Paws to Read at the Flagler County Public Library 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast, in the Children’s Department. The Flagler County Public Library in partnership with the Flagler Humane Society offer the opportunity for kids ages 4-8 to read to a real dog. Every Wednesday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. First Come – First Serve. Contact: Alyssa Gilbert or Theresa Ten Eyck at 386-446-6763 or email: [email protected]
A meeting of Facing Grief Together, formerly known as Compassionate Friends, is scheduled at the Vitas Office at 4 North Old Kings Road (across from Kentucky Fried Chicken) in Palm Coast. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Facing Grief Together, a nonprofit self-help bereavement support organization for families that have experienced the death of a child. The meeting is open to all parents, grandparents, and siblings over age 18 who has suffered the loss of a child of any age. For more information, call John Brady at 610-428-3139. To learn more about Facing Grief Together, visit their national website at www.compassionatefriends.org.
Stetson Jazz Ensemble: Patrick Hennessey, director, Athens Theatre, 124 N. Florida Ave., DeLand. $15 adults, $5 youth and free for Stetson University students with an ID. Tickets are available at the door or at www.stetson.edu/music-tickets. Call 386/822-8950.
Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by
going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):
- Tuesday: Epic Theaters, 1185 Central Avenue, Palm Coast, 1 to 6 p.m.
- Tuesday: Post Office, 2 Pine Cone Drive, 1 to 4:30 p.m.
- Thursday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday: Verizon, 4895 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, 5 to 9 p.m.
Jail Bookings and Last 24 Hours' Incidents in Flagler, Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell
|Jail Bookings, February 10-11
Sheriff's night shift incident reports, February 10
Sheriff's day shift incident reports, February 10
Flagler Beach's night shift incident reports, February 10
Flagler Beach's day shift incident reports, February 10
Bunnell police's night shift incident reports, February 10
Bunnell police's day shift incident reports, February 10
In Florida and in State Government:
Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.
BALLOT INITIATIVES TARGETED: The Senate Rules Committee will consider two proposals that would make it harder to put proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot. One of the proposals (SJR 7062), sponsored by Sen. David Simmons, R-Altamonte Springs, would increase petition-signature requirements for political committees backing ballot initiatives. Currently, initiative supporters must meet a statewide signature threshold and thresholds in 14 of Florida’s 27 congressional districts. Under the proposal, political committees would have to meet thresholds in all congressional districts — a standard that would be more expensive and more time-consuming to meet. The other proposal (SB 1794), filed by Sen. Travis Hutson, R-St. Augustine, would place a series of new restrictions on the petition-signature process. (Wednesday, 9 a.m., 110 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)
HOUSE EYES HEALTH CARE ISSUES: The House will consider a variety of bills during a floor session, including proposed changes in the health-care industry. For example, it will take up a bill (HB 6059), filed by Rep. Heather Fitzenhagen, R-Fort Myers, that would eliminate a prohibition on the licensure of certain types of specialty hospitals. Another bill (HB 1205), filed by Rep. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Doral, is aimed at increasing “price transparency” in health care services. (Wednesday, 1:30 p.m., House chamber, the Capitol.)
WRONGFUL INCARCERATION AT ISSUE: The Senate will take up numerous issues during a floor session, including a bill (SB 28), filed by Minority Leader Audrey Gibson, D-Jacksonville, that would provide $2.15 million to a man who spent 43 years in prison after being wrongfully convicted in a murder and attempted murder in 1976 in Duval County. The measure would provide $50,000 for each year that Clifford Williams spent in prison. Among other issues on the agenda, the Senate could approve a bill (SB 346), filed by Sen. Rob Bradley, R-Fleming Island, that would loosen sentencing laws for certain drug offenses. (Wednesday, 3:30 p.m., Senate chamber, the Capitol.)
–Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive
Coronavirus Fears Wipe Out 2020 Stock Market Gains: The Dow Jones Industrial Index shed more than 1,030 points (-3.56 percent) on Monday, marking the third-largest single-day point drop in the index’ long history. The tech-heavy S&P 500 also dropped by 3.35 percent as the GAFAM group of tech companies collectively shed $237 billion in market capitalization. Both the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 are now in the red for 2020, as the losses of the past few days erased all gains from the previous six weeks. The Nasdaq Composite Index also dropped by 3.7 percent on Monday, but it’s still up 2.7 percent year-to-date.
Announcements/Press Releases:
Flagler Beach Citizens’ Academy: Eight consecutive Wednesdays beginning on March 4, 2020, running through April 22, 2020, from 2:00—5:00 PM. Learn all there is to know about the history of your city, how your government works and is financed, and the responsibilities of staff and elected officials. Tour your city’s recreational, first responder, library, and public works facilities. Discover plans for the city’s future and opportunities for resident involvement. These sessions are open to anyone residing within the City of Flagler Beach. There will be a limit of 20 participants. Registration applications are available at City Hall, Building Department, Library, Police Department, Fire Department and on our City’s website (www.cityofflaglerbeach.com). All applications must be received by February 21, 2020.
Jane Mealy, Commissioner
City of Flagler Beach
PO Box 70
Flagler Beach, FL 32136
You will then receive a detailed schedule of the sessions and where each will be held. If you have any questions, contact Jane Mealy at: 439-4811 or
[email protected]
Through April 4, Palm Coast Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge: Get outdoors and get active – join us for the Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge! The challenge is to move at least a mile a day for the 90 days from Jan. 6 to April 4. You can choose your own form of exercise. Log in to Palm Coast Connect and record your progress throughout the month. Everyone who completes the Challenge will receive a prize. Share your progress along the way on social media using #Mayors9090 and #ConnectToFitness. More info: www.palmcoastconnect.com and 386-986-2323.
Coming Days:
The Live Calendar is Flagler County’s and Palm Coast’s most complete, detailed and searchable community calendar of events, including culture, the performing arts, theater, government, the courts and justice system and a lot more. If you’re not listed here, you’re not getting the visibility you deserve. To include your event, please fill out this form. Any other issues, email the editor.
The Widow, Widower’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Have you suffered the loss of your significant other? This is a chance to meet others who have had a similar loss in their life. Free but please register at www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. More info: 386-986-2323.
A weekly study and discussion of the book, “A Course in Miracles,” led by Aynne McAvoy, Thursdays 1 p.m. at the Palm Coast Arts Foundation, 1500 Central Ave, Palm Coast. This group has been in existence at least 20 years. It doesn’t matter if you have been studying for years or are brand new, we welcome you. There is a $2 donation to cover the use of our room at the Arts Foundation for our meetings. We also have extra books for people to use during the meeting if you do not have one.
The Palm Coast Beautification and Environmental Advisory Committee meets at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 160 Lake Avenue. The Beautification and Environmental Advisory Committee identifies issues within the City of Palm Coast relating to the beautification, scenic beauty, natural resource, conservation, aesthetic enhancements, environmental protection and other related matters and to evaluate and consider ways that could be implemented within the City to address them. See the agendas here.
The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street. Full agendas and minutes are accessible here.
Mayor, City Commissioners and City Manager emails:
Shakespeare in the Park: Romeo and Juliet, a co-production of City Repertory Theatre and the Palm Coast Arts Foundation, was going to be held at at PCAF’s Big Tent in Town Center but storm winds blew away the big tent, and the performances have been relocated to City Repertory Theatre, City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast. Directed by John Sbordone. With Brent Jordan as Romeo and Lillie Thomas as Juliet. Feb. 27, 28 and 29 at 7 p.m., Feb. 29 at 2 p.m., and March 1 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $25 for foundation members, $35 for non-members. Book here. But since the venue has changed, seating is now more limited, and all performances are sold out. To meet the demand of this performance, a wait list will be maintained to accommodate last minute requests. PCAF will be contacting you to confirm your ticketed performance and perhaps offer an alternative date should we have exceeded capacity. One complimentary drink to anyone who may be asked to attend on one of the alternative dates.
Three farmers’ markets operate over the weekend in Flagler County. The Flagler Beach farmers’ market is on Friday from 8 a.m. to early afternoon, downtown at 111 South Central Ave. Contact the market by email here. The European Village Farmers’ Market at 101 Palm Harbor Parkway is Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., featuring music jams as well. The Salt Air Farmers’ Market is on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Marineland’s parking area near the marina, on the West side of A1a.
In court: A hearing is scheduled in the case of Keith Johansen, before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins, Courtroom 401, Flagler County Courthouse. Johansen is accused of first-degree murder, a capital felony, in the death of his wife, Brandi R. Celenza, at their home on Felter Lane in Palm Coast on April 7, 2018. He was indicted on the charge by a grand jury on Oct. 23, 2019. When first arrested, he’d faced a second-degree murder charge. Johansen, whose competency to stand trial had at one point been in question (the judge found him competent in October 2018), is represented by Assistant Public Defender Rosemary Peoples and Matt Phillips. He is being prosecuted by Assistant State Attorney Jennifer Dunton. [Case 2018CF000426]
The Scenic A1A PRIDE Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Rd. off A1A in the Hammock.
Friends of A1A Scenic & Historic Coastal Byway is a non-profit organization. Its mission is to preserve, protect, promote and enhance the outstanding resources of the 72-mile A1A corridor through northeast Florida’s coastal counties of Flagler and St. Johns. The organization is composed of volunteer citizens who collaborate with municipalities, government agencies and other civic groups to improve facilities, amenities and promote interpretive stories about the area’s intrinsic resources including nature, culture, recreation, archaeology, scenery, and history.To subscribe to A1A’s emails, go here.
St. Augustine Spanish Wine Festival, Friday, Feb. 28 from 6-10 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 29 from 2-5 p.m. The St. Augustine Spanish Wine Festival will kick off Friday evening with the Cava Reception and Wine Pairing Dinner at Flagler College’s Solarium. Guests will experience an elegant evening featuring a Spanish-inspired dinner with each course paired with fine Spanish wine. The St. Augustine Spanish Wine Festival concludes on Saturday, with the Grand Tasting at the Flagler College Markland House, Crisp-Ellert Art Museum, and Alumni House. At the Grand Tasting guests will be able to sample more than 100 authentic Spanish wines. Knowledgeable wine professionals will provide interesting information and answer any questions about the wines.
Video Games Live is an immersive concert event featuring music from the most popular video games of all time. The Jacksonville Symphony will perform along with exclusive video footage and music arrangements, synchronized lighting, solo performers, electronic percussionists, live action and unique interactive segments to create an explosive entertainment experience! 8 p.m. at Jacoby Symphony Hall, Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts, 300 Water Street, Suite 200, Jacksonville.
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Ladies Guild African Safari Dinner Dance: 5:30 p.m. at Seton Hall, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 4600 Belle Terre Pkwy, Palm Coast. Doors open at 5:30, dinner starts 6:30. Contact person: Marie at 986-6064 or Sylvia at 986-1759. Sponsored by the SEAS Ladies Guild. Please join us for an adventure of African-themed dishes, a DJ, dancing and fun!
St. Augustine Spanish Wine Festival, Friday, Feb. 28 from 6-10 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 29 from 2-5 p.m. The St. Augustine Spanish Wine Festival will kick off Friday evening with the Cava Reception and Wine Pairing Dinner at Flagler College’s Solarium. Guests will experience an elegant evening featuring a Spanish-inspired dinner with each course paired with fine Spanish wine. The St. Augustine Spanish Wine Festival concludes on Saturday, with the Grand Tasting at the Flagler College Markland House, Crisp-Ellert Art Museum, and Alumni House. At the Grand Tasting guests will be able to sample more than 100 authentic Spanish wines. Knowledgeable wine professionals will provide interesting information and answer any questions about the wines.
Community Mental Health Crisis Roundtable: Join us for our monthly community roundtable discussions regarding our current mental health crisis. We will discuss needs, barriers and both short/long term solutions. You have a voice and the community deserves action! Help us bring change that our county desperately needs. All welcome. No exclusions. First Sunday of every month, 3 to 4 p.m. at Peace by Pieces Healing & Wellness, 300 Palm Coast parkway SW unit 9, Palm Coast.
Harpist Melody Long Anglin and Cellist Paul Fleury at Palm Coast United Methodist Church Concert Series, 4 p.m. at Palm Coast United Methodis Church, 5200 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast. The concert will feature music from the classics of BAch to Broadway, International Standards and Jazz, as well as well-known Movie Themes. There will be something exciting and enjoyable for all ages. Suggested Donation $10. For more information call 386-446-1600 or website: www.pcumcconcertseries.org.
Stayin’ Alive, the #1 Tribute to the Bee Gees, at the Flagler Auditorium, 7:30 p.m., 5500 East Hwy 100, Palm Coast, call 386-437-7547. This highly renowned group has thrived on the international music scene longer than any group in pop history, attesting to extraordinary talent and tenacious adaptability. Because of their distinct and blended harmonies, the brothers Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb have offered an impossible challenge to those who would pay them homage… until now. Stayin’ Alive, with the vocal match of Tony Mattina, Todd Sharman, and George Manz, creates a realistic sense of hearing and experiencing the brothers’ Gibb live in concert. Stayin’ Alive is the largest and most definitive production of its kind, offering big screen video clips, photos and dazzling imagery. Tickets $29-39.
Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) and Narcotics Anonymous (NA) open and closed meetings take place throughout the day seven days a week in various places in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell. Alcoholics Anonymous has six to nine meetings daily. See the full list here. Locations include AdventHealth, St. Thomas Episcopal Church on Belle Terre Parkway, Silver Dollar 2 on East Moody Boulevard in Bunnell, United Methodist Church in Flagler Beach, Dewey’s World in Daytona North, also known as the Mondex, Hammock First Baptist Church, and other locations. See Flagler County’s AA website here. Learn more about AA here. Read a daily reflection here.
Narcotics Anonymous has almost two dozen meetings throughout the week in the area, including at AdventHealth, Saint Mark’s by the Sea and Linear Park in Palm Coast, Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church in Flagler Beach, and the Sunshine Business Complex in Bunnell. Go here for a complete list.
For Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings, go here.
For help with alcoholism or if you think you have a problem with alcohol you can contact the Flagler County Helpline at 386-445-help (386-445-4357). SAMHSA’s (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration) National Helpline 1-800-662-HELP (4357) is a free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service (in English and Spanish) for individuals and families facing mental and/or substance use disorders. The referral service is free of charge. If you have no insurance or are underinsured, SAMHSA will refer you to your state office, which is responsible for state-funded treatment programs. SAMHSA can often refer you to facilities that charge on a sliding fee scale or accept Medicare or Medicaid. If you have health insurance, you are encouraged to contact your insurer for a list of participating health care providers and facilities.
The Flagler County Commission meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. See the agendas and background materials for meetings here, and watch or listen to meetings here.
Contact the commissioners by email:
- Charlie Ericksen (District 1)
- Greg Hansen (District 2)
- Dave Sullivan (District 3)
- Joe Mullins (District 4)
- Donald O’Brien (District 5)
- County Administrator Jerry Cameron
- County Attorney Al Hadeed
The Nar-Anon Family Group for those affected by someone else’s addiction meets at 6 p.m. at St Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy. There are no dues or fees. The only requirement for membership is that there be a problem of addiction in a relative or friend. We’re never affiliated with any other organization or outside entity. Do you need Nar-Anon? Ask yourself these questions.
Addiction is a family disease. It affects the relationships of those close to the addict: parents, spouses, siblings, children, longtime friends, and employers. If someone’s addiction is affecting you, first you must help yourself. Nar-Anon is a twelve step support group for families and friends of addicts. There are no dues or fees to join. Just come to a meeting. You will hear others, who are going through similar problems, talk about how they cope and find recovery. Watch the video:
The Volusia/Flagler Chapter of the ACLU meets at Red Lobster, 2625 W International Speedway Blvd, Daytona Beach, with mingling and dinner starting at 6 p.m. and the public education meeting itself starting at 7. (Meetigs are generally on the first Monday of the month, but the venue alternates between Red Lobster and the African American Cultural Society in Palm Coast.) The American Civil Liberties Union is our nation’s guardian of liberty, working daily in courts, legislatures and communities to defend and preserve the individual rights and liberties guaranteed to all people in this country by the Constitution and laws of the United States.
Officers:
President: Cynthia Fisher, Daytona Beach
Vice President: Dennis Wooldridge, Deltona
Treasurer: Reinhold Schlieper, Palm Coast
Secretary: Michele McCoy, DeLand
Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings: Alateen, part of Al-Anon Family Groups, is for teens bothered by someone else’s drinking. The group meets at 8 p.m. every Monday at Advent Health, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, at the south entrance, in meeting room D. Al-Anon meets at the same time. For more information about Alateen or Al-Anon, call toll free 1-888-4AL-ANON, or visit www.al-anon.org. Note: All Alateen meetings are only open to teenagers who have been affected by another person’s drinking.
For AA and NA meetings in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell, go here.
In Court: The case of Thomas LeGault, a candidate for Flagler County Commission, is scheduled for pre-trial before County Judge Andrea Totten at 9 a.m.in Courtroom 404 at the Flagler County courthouse. Flagler Broadcastin’s WNZF sued LeGault over a claim of just under $5,000 resulting from unpaid bills for an infomercial LeGault hosted on the radio station from February to May 2019. See: “WNZF Sues County Commission Candidate Tommy LeGault Over Unpaid Bills; He Owes FPC’s Cheerleaders Money They Raised Months Ago.”
Learn the Basics of Your Computer, 10 a.m.-noon at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Want to learn more about your computer? These classes teach you basic care of your computer, different programs you might have to use, and internet security. Free but registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. More info: 386-986-2323.
The Flagler County School Board meets for an agenda workshop at 3 p.m. Training Room 3, 3rd floor, Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. The meeting is an information workshop only. The agenda workshop focuses on items the board will take action on at its next regular meeting.
The school board’s full agenda is accessible here.
See previous board meeting videos here.
The School Board members and their email addresses:
Flagler Beach’s Planning and Architectural Review (PAR) Board meets at City Hall at 5:30 p.m., 105 S 2nd St Flagler Beach.
The Planning and Architectural Review Board consists of seven residents:
Paul Chestnut, Term Length: May 10, 2017 – May 9, 2020
Don Deal, Term Length: Feb. 26, 2019 – Feb. 25, 2022
Catherine Feind, Term Length: May 10, 2017 – May 9, 2020
Butch Naylor, Term Length: Feb. 26, 2019- Feb. 25, 2022
Joseph Pozzuoli, Term Length: May 10, 2017 – May 9, 2020
Roseanne Stocker, Term Length: Feb. 26, 2019 – Feb. 25, 2022
Joann Soman, Term Length: May 26, 2018- May 25, 2021
The Flagler Sportsfishing Club holds its monthly meeting, starting with a Quick Tips speaker at 7 p.m. and a guest speaker at 7:30, at the VFW, 47 Old Kings Rd N, Palm Coast. The club focuses on educating members on local fishing techniques, laws and regulations. Non-members are always welcome as well. Click here to become a member. Membership is $70 a year for an individual.
The Hammock Community Association holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at the Hammock Community Center, 79 MalaCompra Road, Palm Coast.
To join the association as a member, click here.
Becoming a member of The Hammock Community Association ensures that you are kept informed on what is going on in the community such as:
-
upcoming development projects, including commercial, gated communities or expansions to existing resorts.
-
new ordinances that may affect the quality of life in The Hammock.
-
invitations to monthly meetings where you can hear, first hand, about information that will shape your community.
The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, [email protected] The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday. Republicans, Independents and Whigs welcome.
Paws to Read at the Flagler County Public Library 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast, in the Children’s Department. The Flagler County Public Library in partnership with the Flagler Humane Society offer the opportunity for kids ages 4-8 to read to a real dog. Every Wednesday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. First Come – First Serve. Contact: Alyssa Gilbert or Theresa Ten Eyck at 386-446-6763 or email: [email protected]
Walks with Palm Coast Mayor Holland and Guest: Are you participating in the Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge? Mayor Holland is getting active with weekly activities! A beautiful walk along Waterfront Park is a great way to get those miles in. Register at www.parksandrec.fun/events. More info: 386-986-2323. More info on the Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge in the Palm Coast Connect app, www.palmcoastconnect.com, or 386-986-2323.
Keep Up with Donald Trump’s attacks on the press through the ACLU’s running tab here.
Keep Up with mass shootings in a running database here.
Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports
Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of Dec. 16 2019:
See the full Week in Review here.
