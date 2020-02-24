Monday Briefing: Youth Orchestra’s Suite Indulgences Concert, Stamp and Coin, PCAF’s Blown Tent

Today: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. See the latest National Weather Service-Jacksonville Briefing here.

Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.

Today’s National Commemorations.

Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.

Drought Index: 249

Global Warming: The daily carbon count.

A.Word.A.Day from Wordsmith.org. Today’s word: whicker.

The Live Community Calendar

Today’s jail bookings.

Today’s Briefing: Quick Links

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

In Court: Juvenile arraignments and pre-trials are scheduled for 1:30 p.m. before County Judge Melissa Distler in Courtroom 404 at the Flagler County courthouse.

The Bunnell City Commission meets at City Hall at 7 p.m., Commission Chamber, City Hall Building 3, 201 West Moody Boulevard. Commissioners will swear in police detective Kyle Totten and hear an update on city finances. See all agendas and background materials here. Listen to the meetings here.

The Flagler Youth Orchestra performs its winter concert of the season, “Suite Indulgences,” 7 p.m. at Flagler Auditorium, 5500 East Hwy 100, Palm Coast, call 386-437-7547. Conductor Sue Cryan and fellow associate conductors of the FYO will lead five orchestras with more than 350 string musicians — a cross-section of public, private and homeschooled students. The Suite-themed program will feature music by Bach, Beethoven and much more. Adult tickets are $8 with $1 from each ticket going to the Auditorium’s Arts in Education Fund, and children 17 and under are $3. The orchestra’s proceeds help underwrite instrument scholarships and repairs, teaching staff and concert productions. The Flagler Youth Orchestra is made possible by the Flagler County School District, with the support of the Friends of the Youth Orchestra, whose sole mission is to provide free music education after school to all Flagler children with a desire to play an instrument.

The Flagler County Stamp and Coin Club meets at 4:30 p.m. at the VFW Post 8696 47 N. Old Kings Road. From 4:30 – 6 p.m. the time is used for buying, selling and trading stamps and coins. The club meeting starts at 6 p.m. and ends at 7:30. There is a live auction of stamps and coins at the end of the meeting. The club is open for members, the general public, and all who are interested in stamp and coin collecting and investing. Free stamps and coin evaluations at all our meetings. The club is the only non-profit Stamp and Coin Club in Flagler County. For more information please visit the club’s web site.

The Flagler Palm Coast High School Advisory Council meets at 7 p.m. in the Bulldog Learning Center.

Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings: Alateen, part of Al-Anon Family Groups, is for teens bothered by someone else’s drinking. The group meets at 8 p.m. every Monday at Advent Health, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, at the south entrance, in meeting room D. Al-Anon meets at the same time. For more information about Alateen or Al-Anon, call toll free 1-888-4AL-ANON, or visit www.al-anon.org. Note: All Aalteen meetings are only open to teenagers who have been affected by another person’s drinking. For AA and NA meetings in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell, go here.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by

In Florida and in State Government:

Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.

