Today:Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Tonight: Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. See the latest National Weather Service-Jacksonville Briefing here.

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

The Flagler County School Board holds a special meeting at 9 a.m. in Training Room 3 on the third floor of the Government Services Building to discuss and likely determine a short list of superintendent candidates to be interviewed in March.

Flagler Beach Dunes Restoration Meeting: The Flagler County Attorney holds an informational meeting to educate property owners within the Army Corps Project and facilitate the signing of easements starting at 4:30 p.m. at Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church, 915 N Central Avenue, Flagler Beach.

Hotel California, A Salute to the Eagles at Flagler Auditorium, 7:30 p.m. Flagler Auditorium, 5500 East Hwy 100, Palm Coast, call 386-437-7547. This legendary Southern California group, is the ONLY show to have ever received “Official Authorization” to perform the Eagles catalog of music. Authentic Instrumentation and World Class vocals have made this compelling group as powerful as it is unique. A spirited blend of originality and the pursuit of excellence have taken Hotel California “A Salute to the Eagles” to a level of International recognition normally reserved for Gold and Platinum recording artists. For more than three decades, Hotel California “A Salute to the Eagles” has touched the hearts of fans all over the world, by respectfully and accurately reproducing the Grammy award winning sounds of this Great American Songbook. Tickets $29-39.

Stetson University Concert Band, 7:30 p.m., Elizabeth Hall, Room 100 (Lee Chapel), 421 North Woodland Boulevard, DeLand. Douglas Phillips, conductor. The Stetson University Concert Band, established in the fall of 2018, continues the Stetson Band’s tradition of performance excellence Please join us for an evening of music. $10 adults, $5 youth and free for Stetson University students with an ID and ages 12 and under. Tickets are available at the door or at www.stetson.edu/music-tickets.

