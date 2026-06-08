The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, June 8, 2026

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Weather: Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

In Court: A jury trial is scheduled in the case of Raymond Plumley, charged with his fourth drunk driving offense and drug possession. The trial is before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols starting with jury selection at 8:30 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse. It is not expected to be a long trial.

The Flagler County Commission meets in workshop at 1 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The commission will discuss the 2026-27 budgets of constitutional officers, which the commission must approve, including the sheriff, the clerk of court, the property appraiser, the supervisor of elections and the tax collector. county’s capital budget at the workshop. Documents available here.

The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall on Commerce Parkway. To access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.

The Latest Jail Bookings 260608-jail

Source: Flagler County Sheriff's Office. Note: the Sheriff's Office redacts or censors the names of migrants arrested under authority of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. The federal agency requires the redactions, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Notably: Here’s a line (by Nietzsche in his Will to Power) that I would propose we think about all day, sleep on, and think about again tomorrow, and even think about when Mexico and South Africa kick off the World Cup Thursday at 3 p.m. Palm Coast Universal Time: “We have art in order not to die of the truth.” And to help us along, see the video below from back when 60 Minutes was worth watching.

Now this: Werner Herzog:





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