Monday Briefing: Vacation Rentals, County v. McDonald, ACLU Meeting, Detective Totten, Blanche Gardin

Today: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.See the latest National Weather Service-Jacksonville Briefing here.
Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.
Today’s National Commemorations.
Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.
Drought Index: 182
Global Warming: The daily carbon count.
Today’s word: somewhither.
The Live Community Calendar
Today’s jail bookings.
“We should rejoice — from now on it’s clear for everyone that producers no longer have the right to rape actresses. But there’s something that isn’t clear, and that we need to clarify quickly: Do we still have the right to have sex in exchange for roles? Because if we can’t do that anymore, we’ll have to learn lines and go to casting calls, and frankly we don’t have time.”
–French comic Blanche Gardin.
Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.
The Flagler County Commission meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. Pam Walker is seeking re-appointment to the Tourist Development Council for another four-year term. County Attornmey Al Hadeed will provide a formal rebuttal to allegations by Dennis McDonald related to the former Sheriff’s Operations Center. See the agendas and background materials for meetings here, and watch or listen to meetings here.
Vacation Rentals: The Senate Rules Committee is slated to take up dozens of issues, including a bill (SB 1128), filed by Sen. Manny Diaz Jr., R-Hialeah, that would limit the ability of local governments to regulate vacation rental properties. Among other issues is a bill (SB 664), filed by Sen. Tom Lee, R-Thonotosassa, that could require employers to use the federal E-Verify system to check the immigration status of new hires and a proposal (SJR 1216), filed by Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, that seeks eight-year term limits for county school board members. Noon, 110 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.
Anti-vacation-rental rally: Opponents of legislative proposals that would limit the authority of local governments to regulate vacation rental properties will hold a rally. 10:30 a.m., steps of the Old Capitol.
The Volusia/Flagler Chapter of the ACLU meets at Red Lobster, 2625 W International Speedway Blvd, Daytona Beach, with mingling and dinner starting at 6 p.m. and the public education meeting itself starting at 7. (Meetigs are generally on the first Monday of the month, but the venue alternates between Red Lobster and the African American Cultural Society in Palm Coast.) The American Civil Liberties Union is our nation’s guardian of liberty, working daily in courts, legislatures and communities to defend and preserve the individual rights and liberties guaranteed to all people in this country by the Constitution and laws of the United States.
Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings: Alateen, part of Al-Anon Family Groups, is for teens bothered by someone else’s drinking. The group meets at 8 p.m. every Monday at Advent Health, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, at the south entrance, in meeting room D. Al-Anon meets at the same time. For more information about Alateen or Al-Anon, call toll free 1-888-4AL-ANON, or visit www.al-anon.org. Note: All Alateen meetings are only open to teenagers who have been affected by another person’s drinking.
Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by
going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):
- Monday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Tuesday: Epic Theaters, 1185 Central Avenue, Palm Coast, 1 to 6 p.m.
- Wednesday: The Windsor, 50 Town Court, Palm Coast, 1 to 6 p.m.
- Thursday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday: Flagler County Humane Society, 1 Shelter Drive, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Jail Bookings and Last 24 Hours' Incidents in Flagler, Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell
|Jail Bookings, February 27-28
Sheriff's night shift incident reports, February 27
Sheriff's day shift incident reports, February 27
Flagler Beach's night shift incident reports, February 27
Flagler Beach's day shift incident reports, February 27
Bunnell police's night shift incident reports, February 27
Bunnell police's day shift incident reports, February 27
In Florida and in State Government:
Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.
CONFIRMATION HEARINGS HELD: The Senate Ethics and Elections Committee will hold confirmation hearings for a series of appointees, including State Board of Education member Ryan Petty and South Florida Water Management District Executive Director Drew Bartlett. (Monday, 11 a.m., 412 Knott Building, the Capitol.)
PHYSICIAN ‘COMPACT’ CONSIDERED: The House Health & Human Services Committee will take up a bill (HB 1143), sponsored by Rep. Tommy Gregory, R-Sarasota, that would clear the way for Florida to participate in an interstate medical licensure “compact.” The compact would help physicians qualify to practice across state lines. (Monday, 1 p.m., Morris Hall, House Office Building, the Capitol.)
RESEARCH INSTITUTIONS SCRUTINIZED: The House Select Committee on the Integrity of Research Institutions will receive presentations as it continues to scrutinize potential foreign interference in research in Florida. House Speaker Jose Oliva, R-Miami Lakes, formed the select committee after the resignation of officials at Moffitt Cancer Center because of issues involving work in China. (Monday, 4 p.m., 404 House Office Building, the Capitol.)
UTILITY SCAMS ADDRESSED: The Florida Public Service Commission will hold an event in Duval County to inform consumers about utility scams as part of National Consumer Protection Week. (Monday, 11 a.m., Lane Wiley Senior Center, 6710 Wiley Road, Jacksonville.)
DEER DISEASE AT ISSUE: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will begin a series of meetings to seek feedback on a draft rule that would prohibit the importation or possession of deer carcasses or certain parts of deer from outside the state. The proposal is an effort to reduce the risk of chronic wasting disease being spread throughout Florida. In January, the state got a $150,000 grant as part of a 2018 federal farm bill to enhance testing for the disease, which is not known to affect people but has been described as similar to mad cow disease, with animals becoming emaciated and often being found isolated and trembling. (Monday, 6 p.m., Embassy Suites, 4350 PGA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens.)
–Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive
Market Volatility Since Coronavirus News: “The World Health Organization classified the coronavirus outbreak in China as a global health emergency, as the virus continues to spread within the country and across the world. News about the spreading virus has slowly impacted markets across the globe and in the U.S., where an index for predicting volatility in the stock market has steadily increased since the virus was announced.
Through April 4, Palm Coast Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge: Get outdoors and get active – join us for the Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge! The challenge is to move at least a mile a day for the 90 days from Jan. 6 to April 4. You can choose your own form of exercise. Log in to Palm Coast Connect and record your progress throughout the month. Everyone who completes the Challenge will receive a prize. Share your progress along the way on social media using #Mayors9090 and #ConnectToFitness. More info: www.palmcoastconnect.com and 386-986-2323.
The Live Calendar is Flagler County’s and Palm Coast’s most complete, detailed and searchable community calendar of events, including culture, the performing arts, theater, government, the courts and justice system and a lot more. If you’re not listed here, you’re not getting the visibility you deserve. To include your event, please fill out this form. Any other issues, email the editor.
Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) and Narcotics Anonymous (NA) open and closed meetings take place throughout the day seven days a week in various places in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell. Alcoholics Anonymous has six to nine meetings daily. See the full list here. Locations include AdventHealth, St. Thomas Episcopal Church on Belle Terre Parkway, Silver Dollar 2 on East Moody Boulevard in Bunnell, United Methodist Church in Flagler Beach, Dewey’s World in Daytona North, also known as the Mondex, Hammock First Baptist Church, and other locations. See Flagler County’s AA website here. Learn more about AA here. Read a daily reflection here.
Narcotics Anonymous has almost two dozen meetings throughout the week in the area, including at AdventHealth, Saint Mark’s by the Sea and Linear Park in Palm Coast, Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church in Flagler Beach, and the Sunshine Business Complex in Bunnell. Go here for a complete list.
For Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings, go here.
For help with alcoholism or if you think you have a problem with alcohol you can contact the Flagler County Helpline at 386-445-help (386-445-4357). SAMHSA’s (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration) National Helpline 1-800-662-HELP (4357) is a free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service (in English and Spanish) for individuals and families facing mental and/or substance use disorders. The referral service is free of charge. If you have no insurance or are underinsured, SAMHSA will refer you to your state office, which is responsible for state-funded treatment programs. SAMHSA can often refer you to facilities that charge on a sliding fee scale or accept Medicare or Medicaid. If you have health insurance, you are encouraged to contact your insurer for a list of participating health care providers and facilities.
The Nar-Anon Family Group for those affected by someone else’s addiction meets at 6 p.m. at St Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy. There are no dues or fees. The only requirement for membership is that there be a problem of addiction in a relative or friend. We’re never affiliated with any other organization or outside entity. Do you need Nar-Anon? Ask yourself these questions.
Addiction is a family disease. It affects the relationships of those close to the addict: parents, spouses, siblings, children, longtime friends, and employers. If someone’s addiction is affecting you, first you must help yourself. Nar-Anon is a twelve step support group for families and friends of addicts. There are no dues or fees to join. Just come to a meeting. You will hear others, who are going through similar problems, talk about how they cope and find recovery. Watch the video:
In Court: The case of Thomas LeGault, a candidate for Flagler County Commission, is scheduled for pre-trial before County Judge Andrea Totten at 9 a.m.in Courtroom 404 at the Flagler County courthouse. Flagler Broadcastin’s WNZF sued LeGault over a claim of just under $5,000 resulting from unpaid bills for an infomercial LeGault hosted on the radio station from February to May 2019. See: “WNZF Sues County Commission Candidate Tommy LeGault Over Unpaid Bills; He Owes FPC’s Cheerleaders Money They Raised Months Ago.”
Learn the Basics of Your Computer, 10 a.m.-noon at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Want to learn more about your computer? These classes teach you basic care of your computer, different programs you might have to use, and internet security. Free but registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. More info: 386-986-2323.
The Flagler County School Board meets for an agenda workshop at 3 p.m. Training Room 3, 3rd floor, Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. The meeting is an information workshop only. The board will discuss, among other items, a proposed suicide-prevention policy. The agenda workshop focuses on items the board will take action on at its next regular meeting.
The school board’s full agenda is accessible here.
See previous board meeting videos here.
The School Board members and their email addresses:
Appreciation Night for Flagler County Law Enforcement, 5:30 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 55 Town Center Blvd., Palm Coast. In October, 2019 The Kiwanis Club of Flagler County established a new charitable program called “Bears-on-Patrol.” The purpose of the program is to equip local law enforcement cruisers with Stuffed Bears for the officers to use as a tool to comfort children in distress as a result of emergency situations such as: auto accidents, fire, domestic abuse or any other matter where children become innocent victims. The program has received great response from the public along with the addition of Palm Coast Ford as a Corporate supporter, which now allows for an additional 100 Bears to be presented to Flagler Beach Police and City of Bunnell Police at the Law Enforcement Appreciation Night. Guests for the evening include Sheriff Rick Staly, Flagler Beach Police Chief Matthew Doughney, Bunnell Police Chief Tom Foster, and the General Manger of Palm Coast Ford, Don York.
Flagler Beach’s Planning and Architectural Review (PAR) Board meets at City Hall at 5:30 p.m., 105 S 2nd St Flagler Beach.
The Planning and Architectural Review Board consists of seven residents:
Paul Chestnut, Term Length: May 10, 2017 – May 9, 2020
Don Deal, Term Length: Feb. 26, 2019 – Feb. 25, 2022
Catherine Feind, Term Length: May 10, 2017 – May 9, 2020
Butch Naylor, Term Length: Feb. 26, 2019- Feb. 25, 2022
Joseph Pozzuoli, Term Length: May 10, 2017 – May 9, 2020
Roseanne Stocker, Term Length: Feb. 26, 2019 – Feb. 25, 2022
Joann Soman, Term Length: May 26, 2018- May 25, 2021
The Palm Coast City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall in Town Center. The council is expected to vote on a 120-day moratorium on development applications for dollar stores. The full agenda and background materials are here.
The Flagler Sportsfishing Club holds its monthly meeting, starting with a Quick Tips speaker at 7 p.m. and a guest speaker at 7:30, at the VFW, 47 Old Kings Rd N, Palm Coast. The club focuses on educating members on local fishing techniques, laws and regulations. Non-members are always welcome as well. Click here to become a member. Membership is $70 a year for an individual.
The Hammock Community Association holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at the Hammock Community Center, 79 MalaCompra Road, Palm Coast.
To join the association as a member, click here.
Becoming a member of The Hammock Community Association ensures that you are kept informed on what is going on in the community such as:
-
upcoming development projects, including commercial, gated communities or expansions to existing resorts.
-
new ordinances that may affect the quality of life in The Hammock.
-
invitations to monthly meetings where you can hear, first hand, about information that will shape your community.
The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, [email protected] The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday. Republicans, Independents and Whigs welcome.
Paws to Read at the Flagler County Public Library 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast, in the Children’s Department. The Flagler County Public Library in partnership with the Flagler Humane Society offer the opportunity for kids ages 4-8 to read to a real dog. Every Wednesday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. First Come – First Serve. Contact: Alyssa Gilbert or Theresa Ten Eyck at 386-446-6763 or email: [email protected]
Walks with Palm Coast Mayor Holland and Guest: Are you participating in the Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge? Mayor Holland is getting active with weekly activities! A beautiful walk along Waterfront Park is a great way to get those miles in. Register at www.parksandrec.fun/events. More info: 386-986-2323. More info on the Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge in the Palm Coast Connect app, www.palmcoastconnect.com, or 386-986-2323.
Clare Boothe Luce’s “The Women” is presented by the Flagler College Department of Visual and Performing Arts, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m., Lewis Auditorium, 14 Granada Street, St. Augustine. The play by Clare Boothe Luce is set in the 1930s and tells the story of Mary Haines, a New York City socialite, who discovers her husband is having an affair. Presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service. Tickets: $15 general admission and $5 for students. 904-826-8600.www.tickets.flagler.edu
The Flagler County School Board interviews the four candidates for superintendent in public sessions, starting at 8 a.m. in Room 3, Third Floor, Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The interviews are scheduled in 90-minute increments. The schedule is as follows:
8:30 a.m., Vernon Orndorff
10:30 a.m., Janet Womack
1:15 p.m., Cathy Mittelstadt
3:15 p.m., Earl Johnson
The Widow, Widower’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Have you suffered the loss of your significant other? This is a chance to meet others who have had a similar loss in their life. Free but please register at www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. More info: 386-986-2323.
A weekly study and discussion of the book, “A Course in Miracles,” led by Aynne McAvoy, Thursdays 1 p.m. at the Palm Coast Arts Foundation, 1500 Central Ave, Palm Coast. This group has been in existence at least 20 years. It doesn’t matter if you have been studying for years or are brand new, we welcome you. There is a $2 donation to cover the use of our room at the Arts Foundation for our meetings. We also have extra books for people to use during the meeting if you do not have one.
The Palm Coast Democratic Club meets at 6:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). The Palm Coast Democratic Club is sponsoring a “Meet the Democratic Candidates” night. Arrive at 6:30 PM to check-in. A brief business meeting will convene at 7:00 PM followed by personal interaction opportunities with individual local candidates in a casual social setting. Meet them, allow them to meet you; we all share the importance and responsibility of informed voting.
90/90 Challenge: Interval Running with Mayor Holland: Every Thursday in March, 7:30-8:30 a.m. at Palm Coast Bridge (across from European Village). Are you participating in the Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge? Mayor Holland is getting active with weekly activities! Interval Running is a great way to get those miles in and meet some of the City’s Directors, other staff members, and partners in this event. Free but please register at www.parksandrec.fun/events. More info: 386-986-2323. More info on the Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge in the Palm Coast Connect app, www.palmcoastconnect.com, or 386-986-2323.
Three farmers’ markets operate over the weekend in Flagler County. The Flagler Beach farmers’ market is on Friday from 8 a.m. to early afternoon, downtown at 111 South Central Ave. Contact the market by email here. The European Village Farmers’ Market at 101 Palm Harbor Parkway is Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., featuring music jams as well. The Salt Air Farmers’ Market is on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Marineland’s parking area near the marina, on the West side of A1a.
First Friday Garden and Butterfly Walk at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd., 10 a.m. Join a ranger for a walk through our historical gardens. Learn about the history of our park while exploring the beauty of the formal gardens, with an emphasis on butterflies. The walk is approximately 1 hour. Please bring water and wear comfortable walking shoes. Meet in the garden parking lot. Garden walk included with park entry. No registration required.
90/90 Challenge: Bike Rides with the Mayor , Saturdays through 4, 8-9 a.m. to and from PC Bike, 25 Palm Harbor Village Way W #9, Palm Coast. Are you participating in the Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge? Mayor Holland is getting active with weekly activities! Riding a bike is a great way to get those miles in. Start and end at PC Bike for this 10 mile bike ride. If there is inclement weather, including temperatures below 45 degrees, there will be no bike ride. Free but please register at www.parksandrec.fun/events. More info on the Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge in the Palm Coast Connect app, www.palmcoastconnect.com, or 386-986-2323.
Boyz II Men Youth Development Conference, Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 75 Pine Lakes Parkway, Palm Coast. March 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and March 8 starting at 11 a.m. The Boyz II Men Annual conference is an empowerment and development program for young men in the Palm Coast area. The conference speakers this year will be Buthune Cookman basketball MEAC all star, Malik Maitland, and Clay Simpson III, from The FAA Flight Control Agency. The conference will conclude with a Sunday worship service where The Rev. Jeffrey D. Robinson will be the guest preacher. Breakfast and lunch will be served on Saturday, March 7th. Contacts are: Mark Odle 516-313-7143 or Andre Wright 916-849-2813.
Creative Bazaar: Arts and Crafts Flea Market at the Palm Coast Arts Foundation’s venue at 1500 Central Avenue, open to shoppers from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., open to anyone who wants to sell, for $25 for a 10×10 space if you’re a PCAF member, $35 for non-members. Ask about canopy and table rental. Call 225-4394. Creative Bazaar is held every first Saturday of the month.
3rd Annual Island Festival: Pirate Invasion: FlyGame Music and Matanzas High Blue Steel band are hosting the 3rd annual Island Festival at Matanzas High School starting at noon, 3535 Pirate Nation Way, Palm Coast. This event will feature authentic Island food, Island music, clothes, Cruise lines, kids zone, and many more Caribbean organizations that will let citizens in Palm Coast experience the Islands! It will also introduce those who have never experienced the Island to authentic Island culture. Tickets are $10 to $25. Book here.
Learn About Child Welfare Needs in Our Community: Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church; Learning Center; 915 N. Central Ave., Flagler Beach, 12:30 to 2 p.m. The Community Partnership for Children is a non-profit agency that partners with Florida’s Department of Children and Families (DCF) to provide services in our community for children who have been abused, neglected, and/or abandoned. Come to our information session and learn how you can get involved in child welfare including adoption, foster-parenting, and mentoring.
Sheltering Tree Annual Heart for the Homeless Fundraiser: Cash bar, dinner, music, dancing and more, for $35, Elks Lodge, 53 Old Kings Road, Palm Coast. Call 386/437-3258 or write [email protected] for tickets.
The Flagler County Land Acquisition Committee meeting is cancelled. The committee was to meet at 3:30 p.m. at the Government Services Building, First Floor Conference Room, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bldg 2, Bunnell. The committee is an advisory board to the county commission on the acquisition and management of environmentally sensitive lands, recreation, and water recharge areas. The committee is scheduled to meet once a month, but seldom does.
Committee members:
Anne Wilson – 05/06/1996 to 05/17/2019
Walter Mahler – 03/02/2015 to 03/02/2021
Brynn Newton – 02/06/1989 to 02/01/2019
Ann Moore – 04/20/2009 to 04/20/2021
Mike Kuypers – 06/19/1989 to 08/03/2021
Richard Hamilton – 10/20/2008 to 11/07/2020
The Flagler County Library Board of Trustees meets at 4:30 p.m. in the Doug Cisney Room at the main library, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway. See minutes and agendas here.
The board members and their terms are as follows:
Chairman Jim Ulsamer – 07/09/2007 to 07/09/2019
County Commissioner David Sullivan – to 11/30/2019
Sharon Atack – 06/07/1993 to 07/07/2020
Jan Cullinane – 03/02/2009 to 03/02/2021
Armando Mustiga – 05/16/2011 to 12/12/2018
Bernard Barczak – 03/01/2019 to 03/01/2022
George Hanns – 05/01/2017 to 05/01/2020
Reginald Kirven – 09/05/18 to 09/05/21
The Bunnell Elementary School Advisory Council and PTO meet at 5 p.m. in the school’s media center. School Advisory Councils are composed of principals, teachers, educational support personnel, parents, students, local business representatives, and community members. It is a group intended to represent the broad school community and those persons closest to the students who will share responsibility for guiding the school toward continuous improvement. Bunnell’s SAC is chaired by Michelle Brito and vice-chaired by Carmen Stanford. See the website here.
The Nar-Anon Family Group for those affected by someone else’s addiction meets at 6 p.m. at St Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy. There are no dues or fees. The only requirement for membership is that there be a problem of addiction in a relative or friend. We’re never affiliated with any other organization or outside entity. Do you need Nar-Anon? Ask yourself these questions.
Addiction is a family disease. It affects the relationships of those close to the addict: parents, spouses, siblings, children, longtime friends, and employers. If someone’s addiction is affecting you, first you must help yourself. Nar-Anon is a twelve step support group for families and friends of addicts. There are no dues or fees to join. Just come to a meeting. You will hear others, who are going through similar problems, talk about how they cope and find recovery. Watch the video:
The Bunnell City Commission meets at City Hall at 7 p.m., Commission Chamber, City Hall Building 3, 201 West Moody Boulevard. See all agendas and background materials here. Listen to the meetings here.
The city commissioners’ email:
Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports
Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of Dec. 16 2019:
See the full Week in Review here.
