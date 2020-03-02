Monday Briefing: Vacation Rentals, County v. McDonald, ACLU Meeting, Detective Totten, Blanche Gardin

Today: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.See the latest National Weather Service-Jacksonville Briefing here.

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

The Flagler County Commission meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. Pam Walker is seeking re-appointment to the Tourist Development Council for another four-year term. County Attornmey Al Hadeed will provide a formal rebuttal to allegations by Dennis McDonald related to the former Sheriff’s Operations Center. See the agendas and background materials for meetings here, and watch or listen to meetings here.

Vacation Rentals: The Senate Rules Committee is slated to take up dozens of issues, including a bill (SB 1128), filed by Sen. Manny Diaz Jr., R-Hialeah, that would limit the ability of local governments to regulate vacation rental properties. Among other issues is a bill (SB 664), filed by Sen. Tom Lee, R-Thonotosassa, that could require employers to use the federal E-Verify system to check the immigration status of new hires and a proposal (SJR 1216), filed by Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, that seeks eight-year term limits for county school board members. Noon, 110 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.

Anti-vacation-rental rally: Opponents of legislative proposals that would limit the authority of local governments to regulate vacation rental properties will hold a rally. 10:30 a.m., steps of the Old Capitol.

The Volusia/Flagler Chapter of the ACLU meets at Red Lobster, 2625 W International Speedway Blvd, Daytona Beach, with mingling and dinner starting at 6 p.m. and the public education meeting itself starting at 7. (Meetigs are generally on the first Monday of the month, but the venue alternates between Red Lobster and the African American Cultural Society in Palm Coast.) The American Civil Liberties Union is our nation’s guardian of liberty, working daily in courts, legislatures and communities to defend and preserve the individual rights and liberties guaranteed to all people in this country by the Constitution and laws of the United States.

Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings: Alateen, part of Al-Anon Family Groups, is for teens bothered by someone else’s drinking. The group meets at 8 p.m. every Monday at Advent Health, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, at the south entrance, in meeting room D. Al-Anon meets at the same time. For more information about Alateen or Al-Anon, call toll free 1-888-4AL-ANON, or visit www.al-anon.org. Note: All Alateen meetings are only open to teenagers who have been affected by another person’s drinking.

In Florida and in State Government:

Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.

