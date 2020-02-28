Weekend: Cool, clear, sunny, highs in the upper 60s to low 70s, lows in the 40s. See the latest National Weather Service-Jacksonville Briefing here.

Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.

Today’s National Commemorations.

Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.

Drought Index: 181

Global Warming: The daily carbon count.

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

Friday in court: A hearing is scheduled in the case of Keith Johansen, before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins, Courtroom 401, Flagler County Courthouse. Johansen is accused of first-degree murder, a capital felony, in the death of his wife, Brandi R. Celenza, at their home on Felter Lane in Palm Coast on April 7, 2018. He was indicted on the charge by a grand jury on Oct. 23, 2019. When first arrested, he’d faced a second-degree murder charge. Johansen, whose competency to stand trial had at one point been in question (the judge found him competent in October 2018), is represented by Assistant Public Defender Rosemary Peoples and Matt Phillips. He is being prosecuted by Assistant State Attorney Jennifer Dunton. [Case 2018CF000426]

Free For All Fridays on WNZF: Hosts David Ayres and Brian McMillan welcome Rep. Paul Renner with a legislative update, Palm Coast City Council member Jack Howell, former Palm Coast city spokesperson Cindi Lane, and a discussion about why children in the county still go hungry, starting with a commentary by FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam on discrimination and LGBT protections in schools.

Friday, Sunday: Three farmers’ markets operate over the weekend in Flagler County. The Flagler Beach farmers’ market is on Friday from 8 a.m. to early afternoon, downtown at 111 South Central Ave. Contact the market by email here. The European Village Farmers’ Market at 101 Palm Harbor Parkway is Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., featuring music jams as well. The Salt Air Farmers’ Market is on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Marineland’s parking area near the marina, on the West side of A1a.

Friday: The Scenic A1A PRIDE Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Rd. off A1A in the Hammock.

Friday: 70s Throw Back Dance Party, 6 to 10 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 US Rt. 1 N. Palm Coast. Live Entertainment with Soul Fire! Tickets $13 in advance $20 at the door. Information call Loyce @ 609/412-3049.

Friday, Saturday: St. Augustine Spanish Wine Festival, Friday, Feb. 28 from 6-10 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 29 from 2-5 p.m. The St. Augustine Spanish Wine Festival will kick off Friday evening with the Cava Reception and Wine Pairing Dinner at Flagler College’s Solarium. Guests will experience an elegant evening featuring a Spanish-inspired dinner with each course paired with fine Spanish wine. The St. Augustine Spanish Wine Festival concludes on Saturday, with the Grand Tasting at the Flagler College Markland House, Crisp-Ellert Art Museum, and Alumni House. At the Grand Tasting guests will be able to sample more than 100 authentic Spanish wines. Knowledgeable wine professionals will provide interesting information and answer any questions about the wines.

Friday: Video Games Live is an immersive concert event featuring music from the most popular video games of all time. The Jacksonville Symphony will perform along with exclusive video footage and music arrangements, synchronized lighting, solo performers, electronic percussionists, live action and unique interactive segments to create an explosive entertainment experience! 8 p.m. at Jacoby Symphony Hall, Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts, 300 Water Street, Suite 200, Jacksonville.

Saturday: Art In the Garden at Hammock Gardens, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hammock Gardens 5208 North Oceanshore Blvd. Find Art & Treasures in the Garden from local artists and help the Hammock Community Association.

Saturday: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Ladies Guild African Safari Dinner Dance: 5:30 p.m. at Seton Hall, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 4600 Belle Terre Pkwy, Palm Coast. Doors open at 5:30, dinner starts 6:30. Contact person: Marie at 986-6064 or Sylvia at 986-1759. Sponsored by the SEAS Ladies Guild. Please join us for an adventure of African-themed dishes, a DJ, dancing and fun!

Sunday: Linda Cole Sunday Jazz Rendezvous, with the Linda Cole Trio, 12:30 p.m. at Cue Note Billiard Room, 160 Cypress Point Pkwy (City Marketplace), Suite C114, Palm Coast.

Friday, Saturday, Sunday: Shakespeare in the Park, Sort Of: Romeo and Juliet, a co-production of City Repertory Theatre and the Palm Coast Arts Foundation, was going to be held at at PCAF’s Big Tent in Town Center but storm winds blew away the big tent, and the performances have been relocated to City Repertory Theatre, City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast. Directed by John Sbordone. With Brent Jordan as Romeo and Lillie Thomas as Juliet. Feb. 27, 28 and 29 at 7 p.m., Feb. 29 at 2 p.m., and March 1 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $25 for foundation members, $35 for non-members. Book here. But since the venue has changed, seating is now more limited, and all performances are sold out. To meet the demand of this performance, a wait list will be maintained to accommodate last minute requests. PCAF will be contacting you to confirm your ticketed performance and perhaps offer an alternative date should we have exceeded capacity. One complimentary drink to anyone who may be asked to attend on one of the alternative dates.

Sunday: Community Mental Health Crisis Roundtable: Join us for our monthly community roundtable discussions regarding our current mental health crisis. We will discuss needs, barriers and both short/long term solutions. You have a voice and the community deserves action! Help us bring change that our county desperately needs. All welcome. No exclusions. First Sunday of every month, 3 to 4 p.m. at Peace by Pieces Healing & Wellness, 300 Palm Coast parkway SW unit 9, Palm Coast.

Sunday: Harpist Melody Long Anglin and Cellist Paul Fleury at Palm Coast United Methodist Church Concert Series, 4 p.m. at Palm Coast United Methodis Church, 5200 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast. The concert will feature music from the classics of BAch to Broadway, International Standards and Jazz, as well as well-known Movie Themes. There will be something exciting and enjoyable for all ages. Suggested Donation $10. For more information call 386-446-1600 or website: www.pcumcconcertseries.org.

Sunday: Stayin’ Alive, the #1 Tribute to the Bee Gees, at the Flagler Auditorium, 7:30 p.m., 5500 East Hwy 100, Palm Coast, call 386-437-7547. This highly renowned group has thrived on the international music scene longer than any group in pop history, attesting to extraordinary talent and tenacious adaptability. Because of their distinct and blended harmonies, the brothers Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb have offered an impossible challenge to those who would pay them homage… until now. Stayin’ Alive, with the vocal match of Tony Mattina, Todd Sharman, and George Manz, creates a realistic sense of hearing and experiencing the brothers’ Gibb live in concert. Stayin’ Alive is the largest and most definitive production of its kind, offering big screen video clips, photos and dazzling imagery. Tickets $29-39.

In Florida and in State Government:

