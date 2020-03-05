Thursday Briefing: Equal Pay, Superintendent Interviews, Flagler PAL Open House

Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. See the latest National Weather Service-Jacksonville Briefing here.

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

The Flagler County School Board interviews the four candidates for superintendent in public sessions, starting at 8 a.m. in Room 3, Third Floor, Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The interviews are scheduled in 90-minute increments. The schedule is as follows:

8:30 a.m., Vernon Orndorff

10:30 a.m., Janet Womack

1:15 p.m., Cathy Mittelstadt

3:15 p.m., Earl Johnson

The Widow, Widower’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Have you suffered the loss of your significant other? This is a chance to meet others who have had a similar loss in their life. Free but please register at www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. More info: 386-986-2323.

A weekly study and discussion of the book, “A Course in Miracles,” led by Aynne McAvoy, Thursdays 1 p.m. at the Palm Coast Arts Foundation, 1500 Central Ave, Palm Coast. This group has been in existence at least 20 years. It doesn’t matter if you have been studying for years or are brand new, we welcome you. There is a $2 donation to cover the use of our room at the Arts Foundation for our meetings. We also have extra books for people to use during the meeting if you do not have one.

Flagler PAL Open House, 6 to 8 p.m., 17 Old Kings Road North: meet PAL board members, coaches and staff. Call 386/586-2655.

Superintendent Candidate Public Meet and Greet, 6 to 8 p.m., Buddy Taylor Middle School cafeteria, 4500 Belle Terre Pkwy, Palm Coast. The four candidates for Flagler County Superintendent–Earl Johnson, Cathy Mittelstadt, Vernon Orndorff and Janet Womack–meet the public.

The Palm Coast Democratic Club meets at 6:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). The Palm Coast Democratic Club is sponsoring a “Meet the Democratic Candidates” night. Arrive at 6:30 PM to check-in. A brief business meeting will convene at 7:00 PM followed by personal interaction opportunities with individual local candidates in a casual social setting. Meet them, allow them to meet you; we all share the importance and responsibility of informed voting.

Through Saturday: Clare Boothe Luce’s “The Women” is presented by the Flagler College Department of Visual and Performing Arts, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m., Lewis Auditorium, 14 Granada Street, St. Augustine. The play by Clare Boothe Luce is set in the 1930s and tells the story of Mary Haines, a New York City socialite, who discovers her husband is having an affair. Presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service. Tickets: $15 general admission and $5 for students. 904-826-8600.www.tickets.flagler.edu

