Sitemap

FlaglerLive

No Bull, no Fluff, No Smudges

  • Sunshine Academy VPK Palm Coast daycare
  • adventhealth palm coast

Thursday Briefing: Equal Pay, Superintendent Interviews, Flagler PAL Open House

| | Leave a Comment

The American Association of University Women – Flagler County has requested the City proclaim March 31, 2020 as Equal Pay Day.
The American Association of University Women and the Palm Coast City Council proclaimed March 31 as Equal Pay Day. Marking the occasion Monday evening at the City Council, in costumes that they themselves put together, were, from left, AAUW’s Martha Butler, Gail Palmer, Theresa Owen and Kim Medley. (© FlaglerLive)

Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. See the latest National Weather Service-Jacksonville Briefing here.
Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.
Today’s National Commemorations.
Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.
Drought Index: 205
Global Warming: The daily carbon count.
Today’s word: wantwit.
The Live Community Calendar
Today’s jail bookings.

Today’s Briefing: Quick Links

“This equation of “civil rights” with corporate power speaks volumes about the Court’s priorities during this period: the protection of property far outweighed the rights of people like blacks or women.”

–Peter Irons, “A People’s History of the Supreme Court.”

Previously:

Originalism | Liberty v. fatality | Blanche Gardin | Poe’s old age | Whose Christian tradition? | The real socialists | Roberto Bolaño | WSJ v. China | GOP radicals | Evolution accidents | Xenophobia is us | Washington | Birches | Mindcraft | Disillusion | Husband and wife | Marriage Survivor | Sir’s rudeness | Missing information | Executions | Something to live for | Worrying about Jesus | Violence against truth | Memory | Nothingness | Ann Eliza Bunner | Hansen’s E Pluribus | False objectivity | Safe spot | Chinese immigrants | Sully on stuttering | French rudeness | Deplorables | The human race | Courage | Modern compliment | In a border prison | Facts | Hashish | Patriotism as chauvinism | Smell of Christmas | The novel | Defeating Trump | Jefferson’s ideals| Norilsk

 

flaglerlive

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

The Flagler County School Board interviews the four candidates for superintendent in public sessions, starting at 8 a.m. in Room 3, Third Floor, Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The interviews are scheduled in 90-minute increments. The schedule is as follows:

8:30 a.m., Vernon Orndorff
10:30 a.m., Janet Womack
1:15 p.m., Cathy Mittelstadt
3:15 p.m., Earl Johnson

The Widow, Widower’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Have you suffered the loss of your significant other? This is a chance to meet others who have had a similar loss in their life. Free but please register at www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. More info: 386-986-2323.

A weekly study and discussion of the book, “A Course in Miracles,” led by Aynne McAvoy, Thursdays 1 p.m. at the Palm Coast Arts Foundation, 1500 Central Ave, Palm Coast. This group has been in existence at least 20 years. It doesn’t matter if you have been studying for years or are brand new, we welcome you. There is a $2 donation to cover the use of our room at the Arts Foundation for our meetings. We also have extra books for people to use during the meeting if you do not have one.

Flagler PAL Open House, 6 to 8 p.m., 17 Old Kings Road North: meet PAL board members, coaches and staff. Call 386/586-2655.

Superintendent Candidate Public Meet and Greet, 6 to 8 p.m., Buddy Taylor Middle School cafeteria, 4500 Belle Terre Pkwy, Palm Coast. The four candidates for Flagler County Superintendent–Earl Johnson, Cathy Mittelstadt, Vernon Orndorff and Janet Womack–meet the public.

The Palm Coast Democratic Club meets at 6:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). The Palm Coast Democratic Club is sponsoring a “Meet the Democratic Candidates” night. Arrive at 6:30 PM to check-in. A brief business meeting will convene at 7:00 PM followed by personal interaction opportunities with individual local candidates in a casual social setting. Meet them, allow them to meet you; we all share the importance and responsibility of informed voting.

Through Saturday: Clare Boothe Luce’s “The Women” is presented by the Flagler College Department of Visual and Performing Arts, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m., Lewis Auditorium, 14 Granada Street, St. Augustine. The play by Clare Boothe Luce is set in the 1930s and tells the story of Mary Haines, a New York City socialite, who discovers her husband is having an affair. Presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service. Tickets: $15 general admission and $5 for students. 904-826-8600.www.tickets.flagler.edu

 

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by

big red bus schedulegoing to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):

  • Wednesday: The Windsor, 50 Town Court, Palm Coast, 1 to 6 p.m.
  • Thursday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Saturday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Sunday: Flagler County Humane Society, 1 Shelter Drive, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Jail Bookings and Last 24 Hours' Incidents in Flagler, Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell

flagler beach bunnell palm coast sheriff's police reports
Jail Bookings, February 27-28
Sheriff's night shift incident reports, February 27
Sheriff's day shift incident reports, February 27
Flagler Beach's night shift incident reports, February 27
Flagler Beach's day shift incident reports, February 27
Bunnell police's night shift incident reports, February 27
Bunnell police's day shift incident reports, February 27
Previous and archived reports
Sources: Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Flagler Beach Police Department, Bunnell Police Department. This is Flagler County's only comprehensive, one-stop compilation of all local law enforcement's daily day and night shift commanders' reports.

In Florida and in State Government:

Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.

SENATE HOLDS FLOOR SESSION: The Senate is scheduled to hold a floor session. (Thursday, 10 a.m., Senate chamber, the Capitol.)

HOUSE HOLDS FLOOR SESSION: The House is scheduled to hold a floor session. (Thursday, 10:30 a.m., House chamber, the Capitol.)

SUPREME COURT RELEASES OPINIONS: The Florida Supreme Court is scheduled to release its weekly opinions. (Thursday, 11 a.m.)

 

 

–Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive

Statista’s Chart of the Day

Trump Is Losing Approval Over Coronavirus Response “President Donald Trump might be doing well at the primary elections, but his lax response to the new coronavirus outbreak has led his approval rating to slip, according to a poll conducted by Morning Consult. About 2,000 registered voters were questioned for the survey.”

coronavirus

Announcements/Press Releases:

Through April 4, Palm Coast Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge: Get outdoors and get active – join us for the Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge! The challenge is to move at least a mile a day for the 90 days from Jan. 6 to April 4. You can choose your own form of exercise. Log in to Palm Coast Connect and record your progress throughout the month. Everyone who completes the Challenge will receive a prize. Share your progress along the way on social media using #Mayors9090 and #ConnectToFitness. More info: www.palmcoastconnect.com and 386-986-2323.

Coming Days:

The Live Calendar is Flagler County’s and Palm Coast’s most complete, detailed and searchable community calendar of events, including culture, the performing arts, theater, government, the courts and justice system and a lot more. If you’re not listed here, you’re not getting the visibility you deserve. To include your event, please fill out this form. Any other issues, email the editor.

March 2020 Mar 2020
Collapse All Expand All
Mar
5
Thu
Superintendent Candidate Job Interviews @ Room 3, Third Floor, Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.
Tickets
Mar 5 @ 8:00 am – 4:45 pm

The Flagler County School Board interviews the four candidates for superintendent in public sessions, starting at 8 a.m. in Room 3, Third Floor, Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The interviews are scheduled in 90-minute increments. The schedule is as follows:

8:30 a.m., Vernon Orndorff
10:30 a.m., Janet Womack
1:15 p.m., Cathy Mittelstadt
3:15 p.m., Earl Johnson

Read more
Categories: government
Widow, Widower’s Support Group @ Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE.
Tickets
Mar 5 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am

The Widow, Widower’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Have you suffered the loss of your significant other? This is a chance to meet others who have had a similar loss in their life. Free but please register at www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. More info: 386-986-2323.

Read more
Categories: social services
A Course in Miracles Study Group
Tickets
Mar 5 @ 1:00 pm – 2:45 pm

a course in miracles mcavoyA weekly study and discussion of the book, “A Course in Miracles,” led by Aynne McAvoy, Thursdays 1 p.m. at the Palm Coast Arts Foundation, 1500 Central Ave, Palm Coast. This group has been in existence at least 20 years. It doesn’t matter if you have been studying for years or are brand new, we welcome you. There is a $2 donation to cover the use of our room at the Arts Foundation for our meetings. We also have extra books for people to use during the meeting if you do not have one.

Read more
Categories: spiritual
Flagler PAL Open House @ 17 Old Kings Road North
Tickets
Mar 5 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Flagler PAL Open House, 6 to 8 p.m., 17 Old Kings Road North: meet PAL board members, coaches and staff. Call 386/586-2655.

Read more
Categories: sports
Superintendent Candidate Public Meet and Greet @ Buddy Taylor Middle School cafeteria, 4500 Belle Terre Pkwy, Palm Coast.
Tickets
Mar 5 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Superintendent Candidate Public Meet and Greet, 6 to 8 p.m., Buddy Taylor Middle School cafeteria, 4500 Belle Terre Pkwy, Palm Coast. The four candidates for Flagler County Superintendent–Earl Johnson, Cathy Mittelstadt, Vernon Orndorff and Janet Womack–meet the public.

Read more
Categories: government
Palm Coast Democratic Club Meeting @ African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway).
Tickets
Mar 5 @ 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm

The Palm Coast Democratic Club meets at 6:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). The Palm Coast Democratic Club is sponsoring a “Meet the Democratic Candidates” night. Arrive at 6:30 PM to check-in. A brief business meeting will convene at 7:00 PM followed by personal interaction opportunities with individual local candidates in a casual social setting. Meet them, allow them to meet you; we all share the importance and responsibility of informed voting.

Read more
Categories: civics government
Clare Booths Luce’s “The Women” at Lewis Auditorium, St. Augustine @ Lewis Auditorium, 14 Granada Street, St. Augustine.
Tickets
Mar 5 @ 7:30 pm – 10:00 pm

the women clare boothe luceClare Boothe Luce’s “The Women” is presented by the Flagler College Department of Visual and Performing Arts, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m., Lewis Auditorium, 14 Granada Street, St. Augustine. The play by Clare Boothe Luce is set in the 1930s and tells the story of Mary Haines, a New York City socialite, who discovers her husband is having an affair. Presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service. Tickets: $15 general admission and $5 for students. 904-826-8600.www.tickets.flagler.edu

Read more
Categories: culture and the performing arts
90/90 Challenge: Interval Running with Mayor Holland @ Palm Coast Bridge (across from European Village).
Tickets
Mar 5 @ 8:09 pm – 9:09 pm

mayor holland challenge90/90 Challenge: Interval Running with Mayor Holland: Every Thursday in March, 7:30-8:30 a.m. at Palm Coast Bridge (across from European Village). Are you participating in the Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge? Mayor Holland is getting active with weekly activities! Interval Running is a great way to get those miles in and meet some of the City’s Directors, other staff members, and partners in this event. Free but please register at www.parksandrec.fun/events. More info: 386-986-2323. More info on the Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge in the Palm Coast Connect app, www.palmcoastconnect.com, or 386-986-2323.

Read more
Categories: outdoors
Mar
6
Fri
Weekend Farmers’ Markets, Flagler Beach, Palm Coast, Marineland
Tickets
Mar 6 @ 6:00 am – 4:00 pm

farmers markets palm coast flagler beachThree farmers’ markets operate over the weekend in Flagler County. The Flagler Beach farmers’ market is on Friday from 8 a.m. to early afternoon, downtown at 111 South Central Ave. Contact the market by email here. The European Village Farmers’ Market at 101 Palm Harbor Parkway is Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., featuring music jams as well. The Salt Air Farmers’ Market is on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Marineland’s parking area near the marina, on the West side of A1a.

Read more
Categories: business
Coffee Series: Differences of Assisted Living and Nursing Homes @ Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE.
Tickets
Mar 6 @ 9:00 am – 10:00 am

Coffee Series: “Differences of Assisted Living and Nursing Homes” with Kathleen Rivera, Windsor of Palm Coast. Free but registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2323.

Read more
Categories: social services
First Friday Garden and Butterfly Walk at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park @ 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd.
Tickets
Mar 6 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

First Friday Garden and Butterfly Walk at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd., 10 a.m. Join a ranger for a walk through our historical gardens. Learn about the history of our park while exploring the beauty of the formal gardens, with an emphasis on butterflies. The walk is approximately 1 hour. Please bring water and wear comfortable walking shoes. Meet in the garden parking lot. Garden walk included with park entry. No registration required.

Read more
Categories: outdoors
First Friday in Flagler Beach
Tickets
Mar 6 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm

First Friday at Flagler Beach’s Veterans Park, with vendors, games, food, music and other delights, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Read more
Categories: fairs and festivals
Clare Booths Luce’s “The Women” at Lewis Auditorium, St. Augustine @ Lewis Auditorium, 14 Granada Street, St. Augustine.
Tickets
Mar 6 @ 7:30 pm – 10:00 pm

the women clare boothe luceClare Boothe Luce’s “The Women” is presented by the Flagler College Department of Visual and Performing Arts, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m., Lewis Auditorium, 14 Granada Street, St. Augustine. The play by Clare Boothe Luce is set in the 1930s and tells the story of Mary Haines, a New York City socialite, who discovers her husband is having an affair. Presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service. Tickets: $15 general admission and $5 for students. 904-826-8600.www.tickets.flagler.edu

Read more
Categories: culture and the performing arts
Mar
7
Sat
90/90 Challenge: Bike Rides with the Mayor @ To and from PC Bike, 25 Palm Harbor Village Way W #9, Palm Coast.
Tickets
Mar 7 @ 8:00 am – 9:00 am

mayor holland bike challenge90/90 Challenge: Bike Rides with the Mayor , Saturdays through 4, 8-9 a.m. to and from PC Bike, 25 Palm Harbor Village Way W #9, Palm Coast. Are you participating in the Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge? Mayor Holland is getting active with weekly activities! Riding a bike is a great way to get those miles in. Start and end at PC Bike for this 10 mile bike ride. If there is inclement weather, including temperatures below 45 degrees, there will be no bike ride. Free but please register at www.parksandrec.fun/events. More info on the Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge in the Palm Coast Connect app, www.palmcoastconnect.com, or 386-986-2323.

Read more
Categories: outdoors sports
6th Annual Flagler Beach Polar Plunge @ Veterans Park, Flagler Beach
Tickets
Mar 7 @ 9:00 am – 11:30 am

The 6th Annual Flagler Beach Polar Plunge starts at 9 a.m. with registration at veterans Park in Flagler Beach (for $15 per person), followed by the judging of costumes, group pictures beach-side, and the actual plunge at 10:45 a.m. The winners will be announced at 11:15 a.m. The funds help the Special Olympics. Register here.

Read more
Categories: outdoors sports
Boyz II Men Youth Development Conference @ Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 75 Pine Lakes Parkway, Palm Coast.
Tickets
Mar 7 @ 9:00 am – 2:00 pm

Boyz II Men Youth Development Conference, Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 75 Pine Lakes Parkway, Palm Coast. March 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and March 8 starting at 11 a.m. The Boyz II Men Annual conference is an empowerment and development program for young men in the Palm Coast area. The conference speakers this year will be Buthune Cookman basketball MEAC all star, Malik Maitland, and Clay Simpson III, from The FAA Flight Control Agency. The conference will conclude with a Sunday worship service where The Rev. Jeffrey D. Robinson will be the guest preacher. Breakfast and lunch will be served on Saturday, March 7th. Contacts are: Mark Odle 516-313-7143 or Andre Wright 916-849-2813.

boyz-to-men

Read more
Categories: Education
Palm Coast Arts Foundation’s Creative Bazaar @ 1500 Central Avenue, Town Center, Palm Coast.
Tickets
Mar 7 @ 9:00 am – 2:00 pm

Creative Bazaar: Arts and Crafts Flea Market at the Palm Coast Arts Foundation’s venue at 1500 Central Avenue, open to shoppers from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., open to anyone who wants to sell, for $25 for a 10×10 space if you’re a PCAF member, $35 for non-members. Ask about canopy and table rental. Call 225-4394. Creative Bazaar is held every first Saturday of the month.

Read more
Categories: business
3rd Annual Island Festival: Pirate Invasion @ Matanzas High School, 3535 Pirate Nation Way, Palm Coast.
Tickets
Mar 7 @ 12:00 pm – 8:00 pm

3rd Annual Island Festival: Pirate Invasion: FlyGame Music and Matanzas High Blue Steel band are hosting the 3rd annual Island Festival at Matanzas High School starting at noon, 3535 Pirate Nation Way, Palm Coast. This event will feature authentic Island food, Island music, clothes, Cruise lines, kids zone, and many more Caribbean organizations that will let citizens in Palm Coast experience the Islands! It will also introduce those who have never experienced the Island to authentic Island culture. Tickets are $10 to $25. Book here.

Read more
Categories: fairs and festivals
Clare Booths Luce’s “The Women” at Lewis Auditorium, St. Augustine @ Lewis Auditorium, 14 Granada Street, St. Augustine.
Tickets
Mar 7 @ 7:30 pm – 10:00 pm

the women clare boothe luceClare Boothe Luce’s “The Women” is presented by the Flagler College Department of Visual and Performing Arts, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m., Lewis Auditorium, 14 Granada Street, St. Augustine. The play by Clare Boothe Luce is set in the 1930s and tells the story of Mary Haines, a New York City socialite, who discovers her husband is having an affair. Presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service. Tickets: $15 general admission and $5 for students. 904-826-8600.www.tickets.flagler.edu

Read more
Categories: culture and the performing arts
Mar
8
Sun
Boyz II Men Youth Development Conference @ Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 75 Pine Lakes Parkway, Palm Coast.
Tickets
Mar 8 @ 11:00 am – 4:00 pm

Boyz II Men Youth Development Conference, Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 75 Pine Lakes Parkway, Palm Coast. March 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and March 8 starting at 11 a.m. The Boyz II Men Annual conference is an empowerment and development program for young men in the Palm Coast area. The conference speakers this year will be Buthune Cookman basketball MEAC all star, Malik Maitland, and Clay Simpson III, from The FAA Flight Control Agency. The conference will conclude with a Sunday worship service where The Rev. Jeffrey D. Robinson will be the guest preacher. Breakfast and lunch will be served on Saturday, March 7th. Contacts are: Mark Odle 516-313-7143 or Andre Wright 916-849-2813.

boyz-to-men

Read more
Categories: Education
Learn About Child Welfare Needs in Our Community @ Learning Center, Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church; Learning Center; 915 N. Central Ave.; Flagler Beach.
Tickets
Mar 8 @ 12:30 pm – 2:00 pm

cpc logo community partnership for childrenLearn About Child Welfare Needs in Our Community: Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church; Learning Center; 915 N. Central Ave., Flagler Beach, 12:30 to 2 p.m. The Community Partnership for Children is a non-profit agency that partners with Florida’s Department of Children and Families (DCF) to provide services in our community for children who have been abused, neglected, and/or abandoned. Come to our information session and learn how you can get involved in child welfare including adoption, foster-parenting, and mentoring.

Read more
Categories: social services
Linda Cole Sunday Jazz Rendezvous @ Cue Note Billiard Room, 160 Cypress Point Pkwy, Palm Coast.
Tickets
Mar 8 @ 12:30 pm – 2:00 pm

Singer-Performer Linda Cole brings back her magic Valentine's show to the Flagler County Public Library today. See below for details.Linda Cole Sunday Jazz Rendezvous, with the Linda Cole Trio, 12:30 p.m. at Cue Note Billiard Room, 160 Cypress Point Pkwy (City Marketplace), Suite C114, Palm Coast.

Read more
Categories: culture and the performing arts
Clare Booths Luce’s “The Women” at Lewis Auditorium, St. Augustine @ Lewis Auditorium, 14 Granada Street, St. Augustine.
Tickets
Mar 8 @ 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm

the women clare boothe luceClare Boothe Luce’s “The Women” is presented by the Flagler College Department of Visual and Performing Arts, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m., Lewis Auditorium, 14 Granada Street, St. Augustine. The play by Clare Boothe Luce is set in the 1930s and tells the story of Mary Haines, a New York City socialite, who discovers her husband is having an affair. Presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service. Tickets: $15 general admission and $5 for students. 904-826-8600.www.tickets.flagler.edu

Read more
Categories: culture and the performing arts
Sheltering Tree Annual Heart for the Homeless Fundraiser @ Elks Lodge, 53 Old Kings Road, Palm Coast.
Tickets
Mar 8 @ 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Sheltering Tree Annual Heart for the Homeless Fundraiser: Cash bar, dinner, music, dancing and more, for $35, Elks Lodge, 53 Old Kings Road, Palm Coast. Call 386/437-3258 or write [email protected] for tickets.

sheltering tree

Read more
Categories: social services
Mar
9
Mon
Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) and Narcotics Anonymous (NA) in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell
Tickets
Mar 9 @ 7:00 am – 9:00 pm

alcoholics anonymous flagler palm coastAlcoholics Anonymous (AA) and Narcotics Anonymous (NA) open and closed meetings take place throughout the day seven days a week in various places in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell. Alcoholics Anonymous has six to nine meetings daily. See the full list here. Locations include AdventHealth, St. Thomas Episcopal Church on Belle Terre Parkway, Silver Dollar 2 on East Moody Boulevard in Bunnell, United Methodist Church in Flagler Beach, Dewey’s World in Daytona North, also known as the Mondex, Hammock First Baptist Church, and other locations. See Flagler County’s AA website here. Learn more about AA here. Read a daily reflection here.

narcotics anonymous palm coast flaglerNarcotics Anonymous has almost two dozen meetings throughout the week in the area, including at AdventHealth, Saint Mark’s by the Sea and Linear Park in Palm Coast, Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church in Flagler Beach, and the Sunshine Business Complex in Bunnell. Go here for a complete list.

For Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings, go here.

For help with alcoholism or if you think you have a problem with alcohol you can contact the Flagler County Helpline at 386-445-help (386-445-4357). SAMHSA’s (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration) National Helpline 1-800-662-HELP (4357) is a free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service (in English and Spanish) for individuals and families facing mental and/or substance use disorders. The referral service is free of charge. If you have no insurance or are underinsured, SAMHSA will refer you to your state office, which is responsible for state-funded treatment programs. SAMHSA can often refer you to facilities that charge on a sliding fee scale or accept Medicare or Medicaid. If you have health insurance, you are encouraged to contact your insurer for a list of participating health care providers and facilities.

Read more
Categories: social services
Flagler Land Acquisition Committee @ Government Services Building, First Floor Conference Room, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bldg 2, Bunnell.
Tickets
Mar 9 @ 3:30 pm – 5:00 pm

The Flagler County Land Acquisition Committee meeting is cancelled. The committee was to meet at 3:30 p.m. at the Government Services Building, First Floor Conference Room, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bldg 2, Bunnell. The committee is an advisory board to the county commission on the acquisition and management of environmentally sensitive lands, recreation, and water recharge areas. The committee is scheduled to meet once a month, but seldom does.

Committee members:

Anne Wilson – 05/06/1996 to 05/17/2019
Walter Mahler – 03/02/2015 to 03/02/2021
Brynn Newton – 02/06/1989 to 02/01/2019
Ann Moore – 04/20/2009 to 04/20/2021
Mike Kuypers – 06/19/1989 to 08/03/2021
Richard Hamilton – 10/20/2008 to 11/07/2020

Read more
Categories: government
Flagler County Library Board of Trustees @ 2500 Palm Coast Parkway.
Tickets
Mar 9 @ 4:30 pm – 5:45 pm

flagler county commission government logoThe Flagler County Library Board of Trustees meets at 4:30 p.m. in the Doug Cisney Room at the main library, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway. See minutes and agendas here.

The board members and their terms are as follows:
Chairman Jim Ulsamer – 07/09/2007 to 07/09/2019
County Commissioner David Sullivan – to 11/30/2019
Sharon Atack – 06/07/1993 to 07/07/2020
Jan Cullinane – 03/02/2009 to 03/02/2021
Armando Mustiga – 05/16/2011 to 12/12/2018
Bernard Barczak – 03/01/2019 to 03/01/2022
George Hanns – 05/01/2017 to 05/01/2020
Reginald Kirven – 09/05/18 to 09/05/21

Read more
Categories: government
Bunnell Elementary School Advisory Council and PTO Meeting @ Media Center, 305 N Palmetto St, Bunnell.
Tickets
Mar 9 @ 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm

The Bunnell Elementary School Advisory Council and PTO meet at 5 p.m. in the school’s media center. School Advisory Councils are composed of principals, teachers, educational support personnel, parents, students, local business representatives, and community members. It is a group intended to represent the broad school community and those persons closest to the students who will share responsibility for guiding the school toward continuous improvement. Bunnell’s SAC is chaired by Michelle Brito and vice-chaired by Carmen Stanford. See the website here.

Read more
Categories: government
Nar-Anon Meeting for Families and Friends of Addicts @ St Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy.
Tickets
Mar 9 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm

The Nar-Anon Family Group for those affected by someone else’s addiction meets at 6 p.m. at St Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy. There are no dues or fees. The only requirement for membership is that there be a problem of addiction in a relative or friend. We’re never affiliated with any other organization or outside entity. Do you need Nar-Anon? Ask yourself these questions.

Addiction is a family disease. It affects the relationships of those close to the addict: parents, spouses, siblings, children, longtime friends, and employers.  If someone’s addiction is affecting you, first you must help yourself. Nar-Anon is a twelve step support group for families and friends of addicts. There are no dues or fees to join. Just come to a meeting. You will hear others, who are going through similar problems, talk about how they cope and find recovery. Watch the video:

Read more
Categories: social services
Bunnell City Commission Meeting @ 201 West Moody Boulevard.
Tickets
Mar 9 @ 7:00 pm – 9:15 pm

bunnell logoThe Bunnell City Commission meets at City Hall at 7 p.m., Commission Chamber, City Hall Building 3, 201 West Moody Boulevard. See all agendas and background materials here. Listen to the meetings here.

The city commissioners’ email:

  • Mayor Catherine Robinson
  • Commissioner John Rogers
  • Commissioner Bill Baxley
  • Commissioner Donnie Nobles
  • Commissioner Jan Reeger
  • City Manager Alvin Jackson
    The Bunnell City Commission. From left, Jan Reeger, John Rogers, Bill Baxley, Mayor Catherine Robinson and Donnie Nobles.
    The Bunnell City Commission. From left, Jan Reeger, John Rogers, Bill Baxley, Mayor Catherine Robinson and Donnie Nobles.
    • Read more
    Categories: government
    Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon Meetings
    Tickets
    Mar 9 @ 8:00 pm – 9:15 pm

    Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings: Alateen, part of Al-Anon Family Groups, is for teens bothered by someone else’s drinking. The group meets at 8 p.m. every Monday at Advent Health, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, at the south entrance, in meeting room D. Al-Anon meets at the same time. For more information about Alateen or Al-Anon, call toll free 1-888-4AL-ANON, or visit www.al-anon.org. Note: All Alateen meetings are only open to teenagers who have been affected by another person’s drinking.

    For AA and NA meetings in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell, go here.

    Read more
    Categories: social services
    Mar
    10
    Tue
    Flagler County Affordable Housing Committee @ Government Services Building
    Tickets
    Mar 10 @ 8:30 am – 9:45 am

    The flagler county commission government logo Flagler County Affordable Housing Committee meets at 8:30 a.m., Emergency Operations Center, Room A, 1769 E. Moody Blvd. Building 3, Bunnell. The County Commission  established the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee/ Housing Task Force, under Section 16-77 of the Flagler County Code, to make recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners regarding specific initiatives to encourage or facilitate affordable housing in Flagler County. Meetings are held on the Second Tuesday of each month. Staff Liaison is Devrie Paradowski , 386-586-2324 Option 5. See the committee bylaws here, and committee agendas here, though they’re posted only spottily.

    Read more
    Categories: government
    Flagler’s Community Traffic Safety Team Meeting @ FTI, 5400 E. Hwy 100
    Tickets
    Mar 10 @ 9:00 am – 10:00 am

    Flagler’s Community Traffic Safety Team meets at 9 a.m. at Flagler Technical Institute, 5400 E. Hwy 100, just west of Flagler Palm Coast High School. The meeting is open to all who have a concern with road safety.

    Read more
    Categories: government
    Palm Coast City Council Workshop @ City Hall
    Tickets
    Mar 10 @ 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

    palm coast city logoThe Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at 9 a.m. at City Hall in Town Center…

    Read more
    St. Johns River Water Management District Board Meeting @ 4049 Reid Street, Palatka.
    Tickets
    Mar 10 @ 11:00 am – 1:00 pm

    st johns river water management district logoThe St. Johns River Water Management District Board meets at the district’s headquarters, 4049 Reid Street, Palatka. Times vary: Check this list for this meeting’s time.

    Read more
    Categories: government
    Flagler Beach Library Book Club @ Flagler Beach Library, 315 S Seventh Street Flagler Beach.
    Tickets
    Mar 10 @ 5:00 pm – 6:30 pm

    The Flagler Beach Library Book Club meets at 5 p.m. at the Flagler Beach Library, 315 S Seventh Street, Flagler Beach. 

    Read more
    Categories: Education
    Flagler County Planning Board @ Government Services Building
    Tickets
    Mar 10 @ 6:00 pm – 9:30 pm

    flagler county commission government logoThe Flagler County Planning and Development Board meets at 6 p.m. in Board Chambers at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg. 2, first floor, Bunnell.

    See full agendas here.

    Read more
    Mar
    11
    Wed
    Public Safety Coordinating Council @ Emergency Operations Center
    Tickets
    Mar 11 @ 8:45 am – 10:00 am

    flagler county commission government logoThe Public Safety Coordinating Council, which gathers law enforcement, judicial, social service and government agencies, meets at 8:45 a.m. at the Emergency Operations Center in Bunnell. But the regularity of its meetings is fitful. See agendas, when they’re posted (also a rarity), here.

    Read more
    Blue Power 2020 Action Forum @ African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway).
    Tickets
    Mar 11 @ 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm

    The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, [email protected] The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday. Republicans, Independents and Whigs welcome.

    Read more
    Categories: civics government
    Dorothy Singer Murder Case @ Flagler County courthouse, 1769 E Moody Blvd, Building #1.
    Tickets
    Mar 11 @ 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm

    Dorothy Singer. (c FlaglerLive)
    Dorothy Singer. (© FlaglerLive)
    Dorothy Singer Murder Case: Dorothy Singer, the 55-year-old former West Flagler resident accused of murdering her husband, Charles, by shooting him five times and burying his body in their property’s backyard, is scheduled for a pre-trial before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County Courthouse at 1:30 p.m. A jury found Singer guilty of the murder in a May 2018 trial, and Circuit Judge Dennis Craig sentenced her to life in prison without parole. But the Fifth District Court of Appeal reversed part of the ruling because Craig had too hastily denied the defense a motion to delay the original trioal so it could study relatively new DNA evidence of Charles Singer’s blood found on the couple’s bedroom headboard. That’s why Dorothy Singer is getting a new trial.

    Read more
    Categories: court
    Airport Advisory Board Meeting @ Airport Corporate Center, Third Floor Conference Room, 120 Airport Rd, Palm Coast.
    Tickets
    Mar 11 @ 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm

    The Airport Advisory Board holds its monthly meeting at Airport Corporate Center, Third Floor Conference Room, 120 Airport Rd, Palm Coast. The meeting is open to the public. The advisory board makes recommendations to the County Commission on matters pertaining to the Flagler County Airport.

    Read more
    Categories: government
    Paws to Read at the Flagler County Public Library @ Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast.
    Tickets
    Mar 11 @ 4:00 pm – 5:30 pm

    Paws to Read at the Flagler County Public Library 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast, in the Children’s Department. The Flagler County Public Library in partnership with the Flagler Humane Society offer the opportunity for kids ages 4-8 to read to a real dog. Every Wednesday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. First Come – First Serve. Contact: Alyssa Gilbert or Theresa Ten Eyck at 386-446-6763 or email: [email protected]

    Read more
    Categories: Education
    90/90 Challenge Walks with Palm Coast Mayor Holland and Guest @ Waterfront Park, 150 Waterfront Park Road., Palm Coast.
    Tickets
    Mar 11 @ 5:00 pm – 5:45 pm

    Walks with Palm Coast Mayor Holland and Guest: Are you participating in the Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge? Mayor Holland is getting active with weekly activities! A beautiful walk along Waterfront Park is a great way to get those miles in. Register at www.parksandrec.fun/events. More info: 386-986-2323. More info on the Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge in the Palm Coast Connect app, www.palmcoastconnect.com, or 386-986-2323.

    Read more
    Categories: outdoors
    Bunnell Code Enforcement Board Meeting @ 201 West Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.
    Tickets
    Mar 11 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm

    bunnell logoThe Bunnell Code Enforcement Board meets at 7 p.m. in City Commission Chambers, Building 3, 201 West Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See agendas here and listen to the meetings here.

    Code Enforcement Board members are Joy Allen, Delories Hall, Kenneth Gordon, Julie Auiar and Stephen Woodin Sr.

    Read more
    Categories: government
    Forum on Government and Public Policy Hosts Reporter Melanie Saltzman @ Lewis Auditorium, 14 Granada St., St. Augustine.
    Tickets
    Mar 11 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm

    Forum on Government and Public Policy Hosts Reporter Melanie Saltzman, Lewis Auditorium, 14 Granada St., at 7 p.m. Melanie Saltzman, reporter and producer for PBS NewsHour Weekend, will present a lecture titled, “The Future of Food.” This event is free and open to the public. In her role at PBS, Saltzman reports, shoots and produces on a variety of issues, including public health, the environment and international affairs. Saltzman graduated from New York University in 2010 with a Bachelor of Science in Broadcast
    Journalism and Global Communications. That same year, she was awarded a Fulbright scholarship in Berlin, Germany. In 2015, she received a Master of Science in Journalism, with concentrations in documentary video storytelling and interactive publishing, from the Medill
    School of Journalism at Northwestern University. Some of Saltzman’s most notable work includes her production of two stories for NewsHour’s Emmy-nominated “America Addicted” series on the opioid epidemic. Forums are free and open to the public, but seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. If you are a person with a disability and need reasonable accommodations, please contact Phil Pownall
    at 904-819-6460. Sign Language Interpreters are available upon request with a minimum of three days’ notice.

    Read more
    Categories: Education
    Mar
    12
    Thu
    Widow, Widower’s Support Group @ Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE.
    Tickets
    Mar 12 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am

    The Widow, Widower’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Have you suffered the loss of your significant other? This is a chance to meet others who have had a similar loss in their life. Free but please register at www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. More info: 386-986-2323.

    Read more
    Categories: social services
    A Course in Miracles Study Group
    Tickets
    Mar 12 @ 1:00 pm – 2:45 pm

    a course in miracles mcavoyA weekly study and discussion of the book, “A Course in Miracles,” led by Aynne McAvoy, Thursdays 1 p.m. at the Palm Coast Arts Foundation, 1500 Central Ave, Palm Coast. This group has been in existence at least 20 years. It doesn’t matter if you have been studying for years or are brand new, we welcome you. There is a $2 donation to cover the use of our room at the Arts Foundation for our meetings. We also have extra books for people to use during the meeting if you do not have one.

    Read more
    Categories: spiritual
    Flagler Beach City Commission Meeting @ City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street.
    Tickets
    Mar 12 @ 5:30 pm – 9:30 pm

    flagler beach city commission logoThe Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street. Full agendas and minutes are accessible here.

    Mayor, City Commissioners and City Manager emails:

    Read more
    Categories: government
    90/90 Challenge: Interval Running with Mayor Holland @ Palm Coast Bridge (across from European Village).
    Tickets
    Mar 12 @ 8:09 pm – 9:09 pm

    mayor holland challenge90/90 Challenge: Interval Running with Mayor Holland: Every Thursday in March, 7:30-8:30 a.m. at Palm Coast Bridge (across from European Village). Are you participating in the Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge? Mayor Holland is getting active with weekly activities! Interval Running is a great way to get those miles in and meet some of the City’s Directors, other staff members, and partners in this event. Free but please register at www.parksandrec.fun/events. More info: 386-986-2323. More info on the Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge in the Palm Coast Connect app, www.palmcoastconnect.com, or 386-986-2323.

    Read more
    Categories: outdoors
    Mar
    13
    Fri
    Weekend Farmers’ Markets, Flagler Beach, Palm Coast, Marineland
    Tickets
    Mar 13 @ 6:00 am – 4:00 pm

    farmers markets palm coast flagler beachThree farmers’ markets operate over the weekend in Flagler County. The Flagler Beach farmers’ market is on Friday from 8 a.m. to early afternoon, downtown at 111 South Central Ave. Contact the market by email here. The European Village Farmers’ Market at 101 Palm Harbor Parkway is Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., featuring music jams as well. The Salt Air Farmers’ Market is on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Marineland’s parking area near the marina, on the West side of A1a.

    Read more
    Categories: business
    March 2020 Mar 2020

    Keep Up with Donald Trump’s attacks on the press through the ACLU’s running tab here.

    Keep Up with mass shootings in a running database here.


    Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports

    Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of Dec. 16 2019:

    See the full Week in Review here.

    Conner Bosch law attorneys lawyers offices palm coast flagler county
    For 10 years you've relied on FlaglerLive for 24/7 access to locally produced, locally focused, independent and fearless reporting. But facts aren't free. Our advertising revenue can be temperamental. We depend on you, our readers, to help fund essential local investigative journalism. Have a stake in our mission. Defend facts. Hold the powerful accountable. Contribute today or become one of the Friends of FlaglerLive by becoming a monthly contributor. FlaglerLive is a 501(c)(3) non-profit news organization: your contribution is tax-deductibleClick now, anywhere in this box, and contribute.

    All donors' identities are kept confidential and anonymous.

    Reader Interactions

    • chanfrau personal injury lawyers
    • grand living realty
    • adventhealth palm coast
    • Sunshine Academy VPK Palm Coast daycare
    • politis matovina attorneys for justice personal injury law auto truck accidents

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *