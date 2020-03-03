Tuesday Briefing: Flagler Free Clinic at 15, Thomas LeGault Case, Suicide Prevention, Palm Coast Connect

Today: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. See the latest National Weather Service-Jacksonville Briefing here.

Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.

Today’s National Commemorations.

Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.

Drought Index: 189

Global Warming: The daily carbon count.

Today’s word: canker-blossom.

The Live Community Calendar

Today’s jail bookings.

Today’s Briefing: Quick Links

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

In Court: The case of Thomas LeGault, a candidate for Flagler County Commission, is scheduled for pre-trial before County Judge Andrea Totten at 9 a.m.in Courtroom 404 at the Flagler County courthouse. Flagler Broadcastin’s WNZF sued LeGault over a claim of just under $5,000 resulting from unpaid bills for an infomercial LeGault hosted on the radio station from February to May 2019. But court records indicate that LeGault had not been found in order to be served. See: “WNZF Sues County Commission Candidate Tommy LeGault Over Unpaid Bills; He Owes FPC’s Cheerleaders Money They Raised Months Ago.”

Learn the Basics of Your Computer, 10 a.m.-noon at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Want to learn more about your computer? These classes teach you basic care of your computer, different programs you might have to use, and internet security. Free but registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. More info: 386-986-2323.

The Flagler County Homeless & Housing Taskforce, a part of FlaglerCares, meets from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast.

The Flagler County School Board meets for an agenda workshop at 3 p.m. Training Room 3, 3rd floor, Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. The meeting is an information workshop only. The board will discuss, among other items, a proposed suicide-prevention policy. The agenda workshop focuses on items the board will take action on at its next regular meeting.

The Palm Coast City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall in Town Center. Mayor Milissa Holland and others may address the city’s arrangement with Coastal Cloud that gave rise to Palm Coast Connect under a previous administration. The issue drew attention following a critical column in the Observer by Cindi Lane, a former city staffer, and further comments on Friday on WNZF, by City Council member Jack Howell. The council is expected to vote on a 120-day moratorium on development applications for dollar stores. The full agenda and background materials are here.

Flagler Beach’s Planning and Architectural Review (PAR) Board meets at City Hall at 5:30 p.m., 105 S 2nd St Flagler Beach.

Chess on the Porch (and backgammon): The Humidor at European Village hosts an open chess evening starting at 6 p.m. Anyone and everyone welcome. Bring your chessboard if you have one. Great beer and wine, plus cigars. 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. Call 386.445.2221.

The Flagler Sportsfishing Club holds its monthly meeting, starting with a Quick Tips speaker at 7 p.m. and a guest speaker at 7:30, at the VFW, 47 Old Kings Rd N, Palm Coast. The club focuses on educating members on local fishing techniques, laws and regulations. Non-members are always welcome as well. Click here to become a member. Membership is $70 a year for an individual.

The Hammock Community Association holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at the Hammock Community Center, 79 MalaCompra Road, Palm Coast.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by

In Florida and in State Government:

Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.

