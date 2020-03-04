Wednesday Briefing: 90/90 Challenge, Clare Boothe Luce’s “Women,” Presidential Age

Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. See the latest National Weather Service-Jacksonville Briefing here.
Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.
Today’s National Commemorations.
Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.
Drought Index: 196
Global Warming: The daily carbon count.
Today’s word: cure-all.
The Live Community Calendar
Today’s jail bookings.
“But one cannot enter into human history once it has taken place; nor can a man of the nineteenth century really recover the mentality of the sixteenth. One cannot reproduce the whole history and yet keep to the forms and proportions of art. One cannot care so much about what has happened in the past and not care what is happening in one’s own time. One cannot care about what is happening in one’s own time without wanting to do something about it.”
–Edmund Wilson, “To the Finland Station” (1940).
Previously:
Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.
The Palm Coast Code Enforcement Board meets at 10 a.m. at City Hall’s Intracoastal Meeting Room, 160 Lake Avenue. The meeting is open to the public.
The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, [email protected] The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday. Republicans, Independents and Whigs welcome.
The Flagler Beach Library Book Club meets at 1 p.m. at the Flagler Beach Library, 315 S Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.
Paws to Read at the Flagler County Public Library 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast, in the Children’s Department. The Flagler County Public Library in partnership with the Flagler Humane Society offer the opportunity for kids ages 4-8 to read to a real dog. Every Wednesday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. First Come – First Serve. Contact: Alyssa Gilbert or Theresa Ten Eyck at 386-446-6763 or email: [email protected]
Walks with Palm Coast Mayor Holland and Guest: Are you participating in the Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge? Mayor Holland is getting active with weekly activities! A beautiful walk along Waterfront Park is a great way to get those miles in. Register at www.parksandrec.fun/events. More info: 386-986-2323. More info on the Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge in the Palm Coast Connect app, www.palmcoastconnect.com, or 386-986-2323.
Through Saturday: Clare Boothe Luce’s “The Women” is presented by the Flagler College Department of Visual and Performing Arts, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m., Lewis Auditorium, 14 Granada Street, St. Augustine. The play by Clare Boothe Luce is set in the 1930s and tells the story of Mary Haines, a New York City socialite, who discovers her husband is having an affair. Presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service. Tickets: $15 general admission and $5 for students. 904-826-8600.www.tickets.flagler.edu
Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by
going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):
- Wednesday: The Windsor, 50 Town Court, Palm Coast, 1 to 6 p.m.
- Thursday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday: Flagler County Humane Society, 1 Shelter Drive, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Jail Bookings and Last 24 Hours' Incidents in Flagler, Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell
|Jail Bookings, February 27-28
Sheriff's night shift incident reports, February 27
Sheriff's day shift incident reports, February 27
Flagler Beach's night shift incident reports, February 27
Flagler Beach's day shift incident reports, February 27
Bunnell police's night shift incident reports, February 27
Bunnell police's day shift incident reports, February 27
In Florida and in State Government:
Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.
‘BEST AND BRIGHTEST’ REPEAL CONSIDERED: The Senate will consider a series of issues during a floor session, including a proposal (SB 486), filed by Sen. Rob Bradley, R-Fleming Island, that would eliminate the controversial “Best and Brightest” teacher-bonus program. The proposal comes as the House and Senate consider plans for increasing teacher salaries. Among other issues, the Senate could approve a bill (SB 28), filed by Minority Leader Audrey Gibson, D-Jacksonville, that would provide $2.15 million to compensate Clifford Williams, who was wrongfully incarcerated for 43 years. (Tuesday, 10 a.m., Senate chamber, the Capitol.)
HOUSE HOLDS FLOOR SESSION: The House will take up numerous issues during a floor session, including a measure aimed at making it harder to put proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot. The proposal (HJR 7093), sponsored by Rep. Bob Rommel, R-Naples, would dramatically increase petition-signature requirements for ballot initiatives. Currently, backers of ballot initiatives must meet two petition-signature requirements to take proposed constitutional amendments to voters. Both requirements are based on a calculation of 8 percent of the number of votes cast in the last presidential election year. One of the requirements involves submitting an overall number of petition signatures that equal 8 percent of the votes cast statewide. For proposed constitutional amendments on the 2018 and 2020 ballots, that equated to submitting 766,200 petition signatures statewide, based on the number of votes cast in the 2016 election. The other requirement says backers of ballot initiatives must submit petitions signatures that equal 8 percent of the votes cast in at least half of Florida’s congressional districts — in effect forcing political committees to get signatures from various parts of the state. In 2018 and 2020, that meant hitting the target numbers in 14 of 27 congressional districts. Rommel’s proposal would make it harder to meet that second requirement. It would mandate backers of proposed constitutional amendments meet the targets in all congressional districts — up from half. (Tuesday, 11:30 a.m., House chamber, the Capitol.)
SCHOOL VOUCHERS AT ISSUE: The Senate Appropriations Committee will take up numerous bills, including a proposal (SB 1220), filed by Sen. Manny Diaz Jr., R-Hialeah, that addresses a series of education issues. Those issues include expanding the number of children who would be eligible for private-school vouchers through the Family Empowerment Scholarship program. (Tuesday, 1 p.m., 412 Knott Building, the Capitol.)
FPL SOLAR PLAN DEBATED: The state Public Service Commission will decide whether to approve a controversial $1.8 billion proposal that would lead to Florida Power & Light adding 20 solar-power plants over two years. Under the proposed SolarTogether program, customers would be able to voluntarily pay more on their electric bills to finance the projects and would receive credits that would result in them getting a “payback” in about seven years. FPL contends that the program would respond to customers who want to help boost renewable energy and might not want to have rooftop solar panels. But opponents, including the state Office of Public Counsel, argue the program would unfairly have costs and financial risks for the vast majority of customers who would not participate. (Tuesday, 9:30 a.m., Betty Easley Conference Center, 4075 Esplanade Way, Tallahassee.)
BLOOMBERG CAMPAIGNS IN FLORIDA: Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg will appear at an organizing event in Palm Beach County. (Tuesday, 7 p.m., Palm Beach County Convention Center, 650 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach.)
–Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive
Are U.S. Presidents Getting Older? “With four front-runners over the age of 70, one heart attack suffered by candidate Bernie Sanders on the campaign trail and basically everyone younger than 70 having dropped out of the race, the presidential primaries for 2020 have been putting presidents’ ages on the agenda. President Trump, who is running for re-election, is himself the oldest president ever to be inaugurated (he was 70 at the time), and all four democratic frontrunners (Warren, Biden, Sanders, Bloomberg) would break that record still.”
Through April 4, Palm Coast Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge: Get outdoors and get active – join us for the Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge! The challenge is to move at least a mile a day for the 90 days from Jan. 6 to April 4. You can choose your own form of exercise. Log in to Palm Coast Connect and record your progress throughout the month. Everyone who completes the Challenge will receive a prize. Share your progress along the way on social media using #Mayors9090 and #ConnectToFitness. More info: www.palmcoastconnect.com and 386-986-2323.
The Live Calendar is Flagler County’s and Palm Coast’s most complete, detailed and searchable community calendar of events, including culture, the performing arts, theater, government, the courts and justice system and a lot more. If you’re not listed here, you’re not getting the visibility you deserve. To include your event, please fill out this form. Any other issues, email the editor.
The Flagler County School Board interviews the four candidates for superintendent in public sessions, starting at 8 a.m. in Room 3, Third Floor, Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The interviews are scheduled in 90-minute increments. The schedule is as follows:
8:30 a.m., Vernon Orndorff
10:30 a.m., Janet Womack
1:15 p.m., Cathy Mittelstadt
3:15 p.m., Earl Johnson
The Widow, Widower’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Have you suffered the loss of your significant other? This is a chance to meet others who have had a similar loss in their life. Free but please register at www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. More info: 386-986-2323.
A weekly study and discussion of the book, “A Course in Miracles,” led by Aynne McAvoy, Thursdays 1 p.m. at the Palm Coast Arts Foundation, 1500 Central Ave, Palm Coast. This group has been in existence at least 20 years. It doesn’t matter if you have been studying for years or are brand new, we welcome you. There is a $2 donation to cover the use of our room at the Arts Foundation for our meetings. We also have extra books for people to use during the meeting if you do not have one.
The Palm Coast Democratic Club meets at 6:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). The Palm Coast Democratic Club is sponsoring a “Meet the Democratic Candidates” night. Arrive at 6:30 PM to check-in. A brief business meeting will convene at 7:00 PM followed by personal interaction opportunities with individual local candidates in a casual social setting. Meet them, allow them to meet you; we all share the importance and responsibility of informed voting.
90/90 Challenge: Interval Running with Mayor Holland: Every Thursday in March, 7:30-8:30 a.m. at Palm Coast Bridge (across from European Village). Are you participating in the Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge? Mayor Holland is getting active with weekly activities! Interval Running is a great way to get those miles in and meet some of the City’s Directors, other staff members, and partners in this event. Free but please register at www.parksandrec.fun/events. More info: 386-986-2323. More info on the Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge in the Palm Coast Connect app, www.palmcoastconnect.com, or 386-986-2323.
Three farmers’ markets operate over the weekend in Flagler County. The Flagler Beach farmers’ market is on Friday from 8 a.m. to early afternoon, downtown at 111 South Central Ave. Contact the market by email here. The European Village Farmers’ Market at 101 Palm Harbor Parkway is Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., featuring music jams as well. The Salt Air Farmers’ Market is on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Marineland’s parking area near the marina, on the West side of A1a.
First Friday Garden and Butterfly Walk at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd., 10 a.m. Join a ranger for a walk through our historical gardens. Learn about the history of our park while exploring the beauty of the formal gardens, with an emphasis on butterflies. The walk is approximately 1 hour. Please bring water and wear comfortable walking shoes. Meet in the garden parking lot. Garden walk included with park entry. No registration required.
90/90 Challenge: Bike Rides with the Mayor , Saturdays through 4, 8-9 a.m. to and from PC Bike, 25 Palm Harbor Village Way W #9, Palm Coast. Are you participating in the Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge? Mayor Holland is getting active with weekly activities! Riding a bike is a great way to get those miles in. Start and end at PC Bike for this 10 mile bike ride. If there is inclement weather, including temperatures below 45 degrees, there will be no bike ride. Free but please register at www.parksandrec.fun/events. More info on the Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge in the Palm Coast Connect app, www.palmcoastconnect.com, or 386-986-2323.
The 6th Annual Flagler Beach Polar Plunge starts at 9 a.m. with registration at veterans Park in Flagler Beach (for $15 per person), followed by the judging of costumes, group pictures beach-side, and the actual plunge at 10:45 a.m. The winners will be announced at 11:15 a.m. The funds help the Special Olympics. Register here.
Boyz II Men Youth Development Conference, Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 75 Pine Lakes Parkway, Palm Coast. March 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and March 8 starting at 11 a.m. The Boyz II Men Annual conference is an empowerment and development program for young men in the Palm Coast area. The conference speakers this year will be Buthune Cookman basketball MEAC all star, Malik Maitland, and Clay Simpson III, from The FAA Flight Control Agency. The conference will conclude with a Sunday worship service where The Rev. Jeffrey D. Robinson will be the guest preacher. Breakfast and lunch will be served on Saturday, March 7th. Contacts are: Mark Odle 516-313-7143 or Andre Wright 916-849-2813.
Creative Bazaar: Arts and Crafts Flea Market at the Palm Coast Arts Foundation’s venue at 1500 Central Avenue, open to shoppers from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., open to anyone who wants to sell, for $25 for a 10×10 space if you’re a PCAF member, $35 for non-members. Ask about canopy and table rental. Call 225-4394. Creative Bazaar is held every first Saturday of the month.
3rd Annual Island Festival: Pirate Invasion: FlyGame Music and Matanzas High Blue Steel band are hosting the 3rd annual Island Festival at Matanzas High School starting at noon, 3535 Pirate Nation Way, Palm Coast. This event will feature authentic Island food, Island music, clothes, Cruise lines, kids zone, and many more Caribbean organizations that will let citizens in Palm Coast experience the Islands! It will also introduce those who have never experienced the Island to authentic Island culture. Tickets are $10 to $25. Book here.
Learn About Child Welfare Needs in Our Community: Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church; Learning Center; 915 N. Central Ave., Flagler Beach, 12:30 to 2 p.m. The Community Partnership for Children is a non-profit agency that partners with Florida’s Department of Children and Families (DCF) to provide services in our community for children who have been abused, neglected, and/or abandoned. Come to our information session and learn how you can get involved in child welfare including adoption, foster-parenting, and mentoring.
Sheltering Tree Annual Heart for the Homeless Fundraiser: Cash bar, dinner, music, dancing and more, for $35, Elks Lodge, 53 Old Kings Road, Palm Coast. Call 386/437-3258 or write [email protected] for tickets.
Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) and Narcotics Anonymous (NA) open and closed meetings take place throughout the day seven days a week in various places in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell. Alcoholics Anonymous has six to nine meetings daily. See the full list here. Locations include AdventHealth, St. Thomas Episcopal Church on Belle Terre Parkway, Silver Dollar 2 on East Moody Boulevard in Bunnell, United Methodist Church in Flagler Beach, Dewey’s World in Daytona North, also known as the Mondex, Hammock First Baptist Church, and other locations. See Flagler County’s AA website here. Learn more about AA here. Read a daily reflection here.
Narcotics Anonymous has almost two dozen meetings throughout the week in the area, including at AdventHealth, Saint Mark’s by the Sea and Linear Park in Palm Coast, Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church in Flagler Beach, and the Sunshine Business Complex in Bunnell. Go here for a complete list.
For Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings, go here.
For help with alcoholism or if you think you have a problem with alcohol you can contact the Flagler County Helpline at 386-445-help (386-445-4357). SAMHSA’s (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration) National Helpline 1-800-662-HELP (4357) is a free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service (in English and Spanish) for individuals and families facing mental and/or substance use disorders. The referral service is free of charge. If you have no insurance or are underinsured, SAMHSA will refer you to your state office, which is responsible for state-funded treatment programs. SAMHSA can often refer you to facilities that charge on a sliding fee scale or accept Medicare or Medicaid. If you have health insurance, you are encouraged to contact your insurer for a list of participating health care providers and facilities.
The Flagler County Land Acquisition Committee meeting is cancelled. The committee was to meet at 3:30 p.m. at the Government Services Building, First Floor Conference Room, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bldg 2, Bunnell. The committee is an advisory board to the county commission on the acquisition and management of environmentally sensitive lands, recreation, and water recharge areas. The committee is scheduled to meet once a month, but seldom does.
Committee members:
Anne Wilson – 05/06/1996 to 05/17/2019
Walter Mahler – 03/02/2015 to 03/02/2021
Brynn Newton – 02/06/1989 to 02/01/2019
Ann Moore – 04/20/2009 to 04/20/2021
Mike Kuypers – 06/19/1989 to 08/03/2021
Richard Hamilton – 10/20/2008 to 11/07/2020
The Flagler County Library Board of Trustees meets at 4:30 p.m. in the Doug Cisney Room at the main library, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway. See minutes and agendas here.
The board members and their terms are as follows:
Chairman Jim Ulsamer – 07/09/2007 to 07/09/2019
County Commissioner David Sullivan – to 11/30/2019
Sharon Atack – 06/07/1993 to 07/07/2020
Jan Cullinane – 03/02/2009 to 03/02/2021
Armando Mustiga – 05/16/2011 to 12/12/2018
Bernard Barczak – 03/01/2019 to 03/01/2022
George Hanns – 05/01/2017 to 05/01/2020
Reginald Kirven – 09/05/18 to 09/05/21
The Bunnell Elementary School Advisory Council and PTO meet at 5 p.m. in the school’s media center. School Advisory Councils are composed of principals, teachers, educational support personnel, parents, students, local business representatives, and community members. It is a group intended to represent the broad school community and those persons closest to the students who will share responsibility for guiding the school toward continuous improvement. Bunnell’s SAC is chaired by Michelle Brito and vice-chaired by Carmen Stanford. See the website here.
The Nar-Anon Family Group for those affected by someone else’s addiction meets at 6 p.m. at St Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy. There are no dues or fees. The only requirement for membership is that there be a problem of addiction in a relative or friend. We’re never affiliated with any other organization or outside entity. Do you need Nar-Anon? Ask yourself these questions.
Addiction is a family disease. It affects the relationships of those close to the addict: parents, spouses, siblings, children, longtime friends, and employers. If someone’s addiction is affecting you, first you must help yourself. Nar-Anon is a twelve step support group for families and friends of addicts. There are no dues or fees to join. Just come to a meeting. You will hear others, who are going through similar problems, talk about how they cope and find recovery. Watch the video:
The Bunnell City Commission meets at City Hall at 7 p.m., Commission Chamber, City Hall Building 3, 201 West Moody Boulevard. See all agendas and background materials here. Listen to the meetings here.
The city commissioners’ email:
Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings: Alateen, part of Al-Anon Family Groups, is for teens bothered by someone else’s drinking. The group meets at 8 p.m. every Monday at Advent Health, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, at the south entrance, in meeting room D. Al-Anon meets at the same time. For more information about Alateen or Al-Anon, call toll free 1-888-4AL-ANON, or visit www.al-anon.org. Note: All Alateen meetings are only open to teenagers who have been affected by another person’s drinking.
For AA and NA meetings in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell, go here.
The Flagler County Affordable Housing Committee meets at 8:30 a.m., Emergency Operations Center, Room A, 1769 E. Moody Blvd. Building 3, Bunnell. The County Commission established the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee/ Housing Task Force, under Section 16-77 of the Flagler County Code, to make recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners regarding specific initiatives to encourage or facilitate affordable housing in Flagler County. Meetings are held on the Second Tuesday of each month. Staff Liaison is Devrie Paradowski , 386-586-2324 Option 5. See the committee bylaws here, and committee agendas here, though they’re posted only spottily.
The St. Johns River Water Management District Board meets at the district’s headquarters, 4049 Reid Street, Palatka. Times vary: Check this list for this meeting’s time.
The Public Safety Coordinating Council, which gathers law enforcement, judicial, social service and government agencies, meets at 8:45 a.m. at the Emergency Operations Center in Bunnell. But the regularity of its meetings is fitful. See agendas, when they’re posted (also a rarity), here.
Dorothy Singer Murder Case: Dorothy Singer, the 55-year-old former West Flagler resident accused of murdering her husband, Charles, by shooting him five times and burying his body in their property’s backyard, is scheduled for a pre-trial before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County Courthouse at 1:30 p.m. A jury found Singer guilty of the murder in a May 2018 trial, and Circuit Judge Dennis Craig sentenced her to life in prison without parole. But the Fifth District Court of Appeal reversed part of the ruling because Craig had too hastily denied the defense a motion to delay the original trioal so it could study relatively new DNA evidence of Charles Singer’s blood found on the couple’s bedroom headboard. That’s why Dorothy Singer is getting a new trial.
The Bunnell Code Enforcement Board meets at 7 p.m. in City Commission Chambers, Building 3, 201 West Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See agendas here and listen to the meetings here.
Code Enforcement Board members are Joy Allen, Delories Hall, Kenneth Gordon, Julie Auiar and Stephen Woodin Sr.
Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports
Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of Dec. 16 2019:
See the full Week in Review here.
