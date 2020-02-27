Thursday Briefing: How To Wash Your Hands, Cline’s A1A Art, ‘Romeo and Juliet’

Today: Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Tonight: Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.See the latest National Weather Service-Jacksonville Briefing here.

Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.

Today’s National Commemorations.

Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.

Drought Index: 264

Global Warming: The daily carbon count.

Today’s word: natheless.

The Live Community Calendar

Today’s jail bookings.

Today’s Briefing: Quick Links

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

The Widow, Widower’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Have you suffered the loss of your significant other? This is a chance to meet others who have had a similar loss in their life. Free but please register at www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. More info: 386-986-2323.

A weekly study and discussion of the book, “A Course in Miracles,” led by Aynne McAvoy, Thursdays 1 p.m. at the Palm Coast Arts Foundation, 1500 Central Ave, Palm Coast. This group has been in existence at least 20 years. It doesn’t matter if you have been studying for years or are brand new, we welcome you. There is a $2 donation to cover the use of our room at the Arts Foundation for our meetings. We also have extra books for people to use during the meeting if you do not have one.

The Palm Coast Beautification and Environmental Advisory Committee meets at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 160 Lake Avenue. See the agendas here.

The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street. Commissioners are expected to discuss the weather’s demolition of two walkovers, and the city’s plan to rebuild them and other walkovers. Full agendas and minutes are accessible here.

Shakespeare in the Park: Romeo and Juliet, a co-production of City Repertory Theatre and the Palm Coast Arts Foundation, was going to be held at at PCAF’s Big Tent in Town Center but storm winds blew away the big tent, and the performances have been relocated to City Repertory Theatre, City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast. Directed by John Sbordone. With Brent Jordan as Romeo and Lillie Thomas as Juliet. Feb. 27, 28 and 29 at 7 p.m., Feb. 29 at 2 p.m., and March 1 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $25 for foundation members, $35 for non-members. Book here. But since the venue has changed, seating is now more limited, and all performances are sold out. To meet the demand of this performance, a wait list will be maintained to accommodate last minute requests. PCAF will be contacting you to confirm your ticketed performance and perhaps offer an alternative date should we have exceeded capacity. One complimentary drink to anyone who may be asked to attend on one of the alternative dates.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by

In Florida and in State Government:

Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.

