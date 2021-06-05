The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, June 5, 2021









Today at the editor’s glance: Beach clean-up time: gather at the Pier in Flagler Beach around 9 a.m., dress for the occasion. The Palm Coast Historical Society at the Society’s Museum in Holland Park from 1 to 3 p.m. celebrates the Garden Club, which has been around since 1974. (Here’s a message from the club’s president.) Then it’s off to Palm Coast’s Central Park for the second annual Pride festival for food, music, comedy and joy for all things LGBTQ. The full schedule is here but Abbey Cooke opens the festivities at 5, mayoral candidates who’ll speak include Cornelia Manfre at 5:30 and… that’s it? There was word that David Alfin would speak, but he’s dropped off the schedule. He said he was “double booked” with a graduation event and would be “following up with Pride during campaign.” More likely, the Flagler Liberty Coalition, the band of raging reactionaries, tagged him a “RINO” yesterday (a Republican in name only). Two hours later Alfin was posting a picture of him with DeSantis to prove his bonafides–and retreating from Pride. Unless icy stalactites are decorating Dante’s inferno no one really expected the five other Republicans to speak there. Reminds me of a quote from a Reagan spokesman in Rick Perlstein’s “Reaganland,” from the 1980 race for president, when Jimmy Carter was advocating mere “acceptance” of homosexuality and Reagan, through his spokesman, was saying: “We don’t take a position on what they do. We’re completely separate and don’t have input with these people.” These people. (See the more detailed quote below.) Other speakers at Pride tonight include Gary Perkins of the Family Life Center, Krista Ziegler and Sister Bunny Juju. Weekend weather: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, and for Pride-goers showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.









