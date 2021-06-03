The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, June 3, 2021









Today at the editor’s glance: Yesterday it was Flagler Palm Coast High School and Matanzas High School. Tonight it’s Flagler Technical College’s graduates who walk the stage, at 7 p.m. at the Flagler Auditorium. You can watch it live here. The drought index for Flagler County is not yet alarming, as it’s become in South Florida, but it’s been climbing steadily, adding 10 points a day. Ours is nearing 400 on a scale of 800, with 800 being brittle dry and zero being saturation level. That’s the average for the county. Half the county–the north and east sides especially–is in a zone where the index is above 400 already. The higher the index, the likelier the possibility of wildfires. Monroe County’s index is past 600. Elsewhere: Lost Cause nostalgics in Tennessee and Kentucky today are marking Jefferson Davis’s birthday as their “Confederate Memorial Day.” Florida itself still recognizes “Confederate Memorial Day” on April 26 by law. Most of those who mark the day have the decency to stay in the closet where, as long as they’re celebrating the abject, they could also mark the death anniversary Ayatollah Khomeini (that genocidal specimen died in 1989). To correct the imbalance, here’s a moving clip from last Monday’s Memorial Day ceremonies. “Many moons ago I was a trumpet player in high school and I actually received a music scholarship to attend college,” newly-minted Flagler Beach City Manager William Whitson says. “But my ambitions exceeded my talent level and I changed major, and that’s the rest of the story.” He still plays on special occasions two or three times a year. Watch Whitson play Taps at Veterans Park last Monday:

