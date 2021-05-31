







Today at a glance: Bedraggled and jittery though it is, Palm Coast government–what’s left of it–this morning at 8 hosts its traditional Memorial Day ceremony at Heroes Park. Its mayor having resigned and its acting mayor in Europe, the day’s speech falls on Council member Nick Klufas. U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz, fresh from voting against establishing a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, will also speak, likely in the presence of one or two elected officials who took part in the demonstrations in D.C. that day. The county hosts its ceremony at 10 a.m. in front of the Government Services Building. In Tallahassee, more than 200 Black servicemen and servicewomen interred at the Greenwood Cemetery will be honored in a Memorial Day observance led by U.S. Rep. Al Lawson. All state and local government offices are closed, as are schools, on observance of the holiday. Florida’s sales tax “holiday” for hurricane supplies is ongoing, through June 6. If you’re planning to grill, It’ll be partly cloudy in Palm Coast with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms and highs in the mid 80s, with winds 10 to 15 mph. It’ll be a few degrees cooler in Flagler Beach, but with double the chance of showers, mainly after 5 p.m., and breezier, with gusts of up to 28 mph. Pointless tidbit: The Pont Neuf (the New Bridge), one of Paris’ most elegant bridges and its oldest, got its first stone–King Henry III lifted it in place–in 1578.

