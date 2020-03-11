Wednesday Briefing: Dorothy Singer Back in Court, 90/90 Challenge, Forum on Government and Public Policy

Today: Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 mph in the evening becoming light. See the latest National Weather Service-Jacksonville Briefing here.
Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.
Today’s National Commemorations.
Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.
Drought Index: 241
Global Warming: The daily carbon count.
Today’s word: microcephalic.
The Live Community Calendar
Today’s jail bookings.
“This is the first indication I have ever had that there is a God.”
–Supreme Court Justice Felix Frankfurter on the death of Chief Justice Fred Vinson on Sept. 8, 1953, cited in Peter Irons, “A People’s History of the Supreme Court” (1999).
Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.
The Public Safety Coordinating Council, which gathers law enforcement, judicial, social service and government agencies, meets at 8:45 a.m. at the Emergency Operations Center in Bunnell. But the regularity of its meetings is fitful. This meeting has been cancelled. See agendas, when they’re posted (also a rarity), here.
The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, [email protected] The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday. Republicans, Independents and Whigs welcome.
Dorothy Singer Murder Case: Dorothy Singer, the 55-year-old former West Flagler resident accused of murdering her husband, Charles, by shooting him five times and burying his body in their property’s backyard, is scheduled for a pre-trial before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County Courthouse at 1:30 p.m. A jury found Singer guilty of the murder in a May 2018 trial, and Circuit Judge Dennis Craig sentenced her to life in prison without parole. But the Fifth District Court of Appeal reversed part of the ruling because Craig had too hastily denied the defense a motion to delay the original trial so it could study relatively new DNA evidence of Charles Singer’s blood found on the couple’s bedroom headboard. That’s why Dorothy Singer is getting a new trial.
The Airport Advisory Board holds its monthly meeting at Airport Corporate Center, Third Floor Conference Room, 120 Airport Rd, Palm Coast. The meeting is open to the public. The advisory board makes recommendations to the County Commission on matters pertaining to the Flagler County Airport.
Paws to Read at the Flagler County Public Library 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast, in the Children’s Department. The Flagler County Public Library in partnership with the Flagler Humane Society offer the opportunity for kids ages 4-8 to read to a real dog. Every Wednesday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. First Come – First Serve. Contact: Alyssa Gilbert or Theresa Ten Eyck at 386-446-6763 or email: [email protected]
Walks with Palm Coast Mayor Holland and Guest: Are you participating in the Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge? Mayor Holland is getting active with weekly activities! A beautiful walk along Waterfront Park is a great way to get those miles in. Register at www.parksandrec.fun/events. More info: 386-986-2323. More info on the Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge in the Palm Coast Connect app, www.palmcoastconnect.com, or 386-986-2323.
The Bunnell Code Enforcement Board meets at 7 p.m. in City Commission Chambers, Building 3, 201 West Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See agendas here and listen to the meetings here.
Forum on Government and Public Policy Hosts Reporter Melanie Saltzman, Lewis Auditorium, 14 Granada St., at 7 p.m. Melanie Saltzman, reporter and producer for PBS NewsHour Weekend, will present a lecture titled, “The Future of Food.” This event is free and open to the public. In her role at PBS, Saltzman reports, shoots and produces on a variety of issues, including public health, the environment and international affairs. Saltzman graduated from New York University in 2010 with a Bachelor of Science in Broadcast Journalism and Global Communications. That same year, she was awarded a Fulbright scholarship in Berlin, Germany. In 2015, she received a Master of Science in Journalism, with concentrations in documentary video storytelling and interactive publishing, from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University. Some of Saltzman’s most notable work includes her production of two stories for NewsHour’s Emmy-nominated “America Addicted” series on the opioid epidemic. Forums are free and open to the public, but seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. If you are a person with a disability and need reasonable accommodations, please contact Phil Pownall
at 904-819-6460. Sign Language Interpreters are available upon request with a minimum of three days’ notice.
Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):
- Tuesday: Gamble Rogers State Park, 3100 South Oceanshore Boulevard, Flagler Beach, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Tuesday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Tuesday: Banfield Pet Hospital, 5270 State Road 100 (Target Shopping center), Palm Coast, 3 to 6 p.m.
- Thursday: Starbucks at Target, 5100 State Road 100 (Target shopping center), Palm Coast, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Thursday: Winn-Dixie, 1260 West Palm Coast Parkway, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Friday: Dunkin Donuts, 1310 Palm Coast Parkway SW, noon to 5 p.m.
- Saturday: Dunkin Donuts, 5 Old Kings Road 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Coronavirus: OECD Slashes Forecast for World Economy: “The OECD now expects the world economy to grow by 2.4 percent this year, down from its November 2019 estimate of 2.9 percent. That would be the lowest level of economic expansion since the end of the financial crisis, and possibly the trough of the current slowdown, depending on how long the current crisis persists and how quickly China’s economy can return to normality. Unsurprisingly, the epicenter of the outbreak is expected to be heavily affected by the epidemic. The OECD slashed its growth forecast for China from 5.7 to 4.9 percent, citing restrictions on the movement of people, goods and services as well as containment measures such factory closures as drivers of a sharp decline in domestic demand and manufacturing output.”
Mad Dogs Palm Coast Registration: Registration for the Spring season is open now and will run until March 13 Cost of the league is $125/season, but discounts are provided to families with multiple children, coaches, team coordinators, first responders, teachers and military families. Call for more info, 386-597-0215. In addition to players, Mad Dogs is also actively seeking volunteers for coaching and team coordinators, as well as league sponsors and partnership opportunities. Mad Dogs Flag Football is a non-contact, competitive football league for both boys and girls, ages 5 – 15, learn proper football concepts and techniques in a no-tackle, kid-friendly environment. In addition to learning good football skills, our coaches instill the importance of being a team player, displaying good sportsmanship, having a strong work ethic, developing leadership skills and being committed to a goal.
Through April 4, Palm Coast Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge: Get outdoors and get active – join us for the Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge! The challenge is to move at least a mile a day for the 90 days from Jan. 6 to April 4. You can choose your own form of exercise. Log in to Palm Coast Connect and record your progress throughout the month. Everyone who completes the Challenge will receive a prize. Share your progress along the way on social media using #Mayors9090 and #ConnectToFitness. More info: www.palmcoastconnect.com and 386-986-2323.
The Live Calendar is Flagler County’s and Palm Coast’s most complete, detailed and searchable community calendar of events, including culture, the performing arts, theater, government, the courts and justice system and a lot more. If you’re not listed here, you’re not getting the visibility you deserve. To include your event, please fill out this form. Any other issues, email the editor.
Code Enforcement Board members are Joy Allen, Delories Hall, Kenneth Gordon, Julie Auiar and Stephen Woodin Sr.
The Widow, Widower’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Have you suffered the loss of your significant other? This is a chance to meet others who have had a similar loss in their life. Free but please register at www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. More info: 386-986-2323.
A weekly study and discussion of the book, “A Course in Miracles,” led by Aynne McAvoy, Thursdays 1 p.m. at the Palm Coast Arts Foundation, 1500 Central Ave, Palm Coast. This group has been in existence at least 20 years. It doesn’t matter if you have been studying for years or are brand new, we welcome you. There is a $2 donation to cover the use of our room at the Arts Foundation for our meetings. We also have extra books for people to use during the meeting if you do not have one.
The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street. The commission is expected to discuss and possibly take action on zoning prohibitions regarding tattoo parlors. Full agendas and minutes are accessible here.
Mayor, City Commissioners and City Manager emails:
Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr., at the Flagler Auditorium, 7:30 p.m., 5500 East Hwy 100, Palm Coast, call 386-437-7547. Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis, Jr. were the voices, original stars and lead singers of the legendary group, The 5th Dimension, before leaving the Group in 1975. McCoo and Davis launched Champagne and Pop Soul Classics, including “Up, Up and Away,” “Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In,” “Worst That Could Happen, “”Stoned Soul Picnic,” “Sweet Blindness,” “Wedding Bell Blues,” and “One Less Bell to Answer.” After leaving The 5th Dimension, Marilyn and Billy recorded “You Don’t Have to be a Star (to Be in My Show),” a chart topping number 1 record, won them their own Grammy Award and a television series on CBS. They are named by Billboard “The First Couple of Pop and Soul.”
90/90 Challenge: Interval Running with Mayor Holland: Every Thursday in March, 7:30-8:30 a.m. at Palm Coast Bridge (across from European Village). Are you participating in the Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge? Mayor Holland is getting active with weekly activities! Interval Running is a great way to get those miles in and meet some of the City’s Directors, other staff members, and partners in this event. Free but please register at www.parksandrec.fun/events. More info: 386-986-2323. More info on the Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge in the Palm Coast Connect app, www.palmcoastconnect.com, or 386-986-2323.
Three farmers’ markets operate over the weekend in Flagler County. The Flagler Beach farmers’ market is on Friday from 8 a.m. to early afternoon, downtown at 111 South Central Ave. Contact the market by email here. The European Village Farmers’ Market at 101 Palm Harbor Parkway is Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., featuring music jams as well. The Salt Air Farmers’ Market is on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Marineland’s parking area near the marina, on the West side of A1a.
Palm Coast Book Club 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Do you love to read? Once a book is selected, participants will need to purchase and read it on their own. Each month we will meet to discuss the chosen book and share our impressions, reactions, and feelings about it. Free but registration required. Book title and registration at www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2323.
Stetson Opera Theatre and Symphony Orchestra: “Die Zauberflöte” (the Magic Flute) by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Russell Franks, director, Anthony Hose, conductor, 7:30 p.m., DeLand High School Theater Center, 800 N. Hill Ave., DeLand. $10 adults, $5 youth and free for Stetson University students with an ID and ages 12 and under. Tickets are available at the door or at www.stetson.edu/music-tickets. Call 386/822-8950.
Mozart’s two-act opera is set in Egypt and tells the story of Prince Tamino, who endures a series of tests in order to marry Princess Pamina. Tamino and his silly sidekick Papageno and others battle Pamina’s mother, the evil and mysterious queen of the night, in order for Tamino and Pamina to tie the knot. Join us for the mystery, the wonder and the amazement that is “The Magic Flute!” Composed just weeks before Mozart’s untimely death, it is a work of profound tenderness and compassion full of joyous lyricism. All ages, both seasoned opera-goers and opera beginners alike, will marvel at this fairytale.
Movies in the Park, 7:45 p.m. in Central Park at Town Center, 975 Central Ave., Palm Coast. Families will enjoy a family friendly movie on the park’s giant outdoor movie screen. Bring your blanket, lawn chairs and snacks and invite your friends and neighbors to join you at this free, monthly family activity offered by Palm Coast Parks & Recreation and Flagler Schools. Admission is free. This month’s movie: “The Lion King” (PG). Synopsis: Need you ask? Really?
90/90 Challenge: Bike Rides with the Mayor , Saturdays through 4, 8-9 a.m. to and from PC Bike, 25 Palm Harbor Village Way W #9, Palm Coast. Are you participating in the Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge? Mayor Holland is getting active with weekly activities! Riding a bike is a great way to get those miles in. Start and end at PC Bike for this 10 mile bike ride. If there is inclement weather, including temperatures below 45 degrees, there will be no bike ride. Free but please register at www.parksandrec.fun/events. More info on the Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge in the Palm Coast Connect app, www.palmcoastconnect.com, or 386-986-2323.
Basic Life Support (BLS) Training for Healthcare Providers: 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Fire Station 25, 1250 Belle Terre Pkwy., Palm Coast. The Basic Life Support (BLS) for healthcare providers course provides healthcare professionals the ability to recognize several life-threatening emergencies, administer CPR, use an AED, and relieve choking in a safe, effective and timely manner. $65/person. Registration required by 9 a.m. March 12 at www.palmcoastgov.com/cpr. More info: 386-986-2323.
Palm Coast Historical Society Lecture Series:, the second Saturday of the month at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. A free event. Registration not required. More info: www.palmcoasthistory.org/events and 386-986-2323.
Today: Diana Reigelsperger on Order, Excess, and Revolution: Tavern Life in Colonial Florida – Taverns were a fixture of colonial life, providing centers for trade, lodging, gambling, entertainment, and of course, drinking. Colonial authorities also saw them as potential sites of subversion, where clandestine meetings, illicit trade, and treasonous talk might go unnoticed. Taverns were a central part of the public sphere in the colonial world. This was particularly true in Florida during the second Spanish period, which coincided with the age of revolutions across the rest of the Atlantic world, and authorities were on the alert for any revolutionary plots. Nor were their fears unfounded. Conspiracies ran rampant during this period and colonial authorities struggled to maintain order despite the daily subversion taking place in taverns across the colony. This presentation examines the role of taverns as public spaces, and their place in crime and conspiracies in Spanish Florida.
Second Saturday Plant Sale at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, join the Friends of Washington Oaks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greenhouse area. With Master Gardeners on hand, you are sure to get the personal attention and advice you are looking for. Specializing in Florida friendly and natives, with some unique and hard to find plants for your home and yard. Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd.
Tomoka Remembers “A Glance at the Past”: Tomoka State Park Pine Pavilion, 2099 N Beach St, Ormond Beach, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Join us at Tomoka State Park’s pine pavilion for pine needle art demos by crafter Susan, St. Patty’s Day crafts from 11AM-12PM, and a self-guided scavenger hunt on the Chief Tomokie trail. Visit the Tomoka Outpost for canoe, kayak, and fishing rentals, plus snacks, drinks, and more. Tomoka Remembers runs from October through May on the 2nd Saturday of each month from 10am-1pm with a different activity/topic planned each month. Call 386-676-4050 for more details. Regular park entry fees apply.
American Association of University Women (AAUW) Flagler Branch meets at 11 a.m. at Pine Lakes Country Club, 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy., N., Palm Coast. Join the Flagler Branch of American Association of University Women (AAUW) for a celebration of Women’s History Month as AAUW Flagler members give voice to incredible warriors of women’s suffrage through their skit, “Women WON the Vote: How Did THAT Happen?”. Learn of the struggles and victories waged through a 72-year-long battle to give women equal rights at the ballot box. In addition to the voices of national suffragists, Florida and Flagler women have been added to this entertaining and informative skit originally written by AAUW Flagler member, Muriel Levy. Lunch is available for $18.00 per person. For reservations and menu options, please contact Sally Smeaton by email: [email protected].
The Colored Pencil Society of America DC 117 St. Augustine meets at 1 p.m. at the Flagler County Art League, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite A-208, Palm Coast. The public is welcome.
At the time DC-117 was established in 2005, it was designated as “St. Augustine” as the city is a central point on the First Coast. However, our meetings are held in Palm Coast and our members attend from a wide area ~ Jacksonville to New Smyrna Beach and west to Gainesville. Our Chapter, founded by Bill Shoemaker and Hanneke Jevons, started with a number of colored pencil enthusiasts and their desire to share and nurture their love of colored pencil as a fine art. Anyone who is interested is welcomed at our meetings – no experience necessary! Many people get started in this medium after going to one meeting or show. They are fascinated with the vast possibilities of colored pencil. Our Chapter also sponsors workshops with nationally-known artists to help us learn new techniques and refine our skills. We welcome all interested artists to attend a meeting where we share our talents and colored pencil art information.
Fishing 101 Workshop at Tomoka State Park: Tomoka State Park Pine Pavilion, 2099 N Beach St, Ormond Beach, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Learn to catch the Big One with Volunteer Jim at the Tomoka State Park Pine Pavilion EVERY Sunday in March! Visitors of all ages are welcome to attend and learn basic fishing skills – no fishing license required. Bring fishing supplies and equipment if you have it and arrive early for a fishing information packet. Rentals and fishing supplies available at Tomoka Outpost, next door to the Pine Pavilion. Children must be accompanied by an adult or guardian. Regular park entrance fees apply.
A monthly gathering for the LGBT youth group, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Find Your Peace by Pieces, 300 Palm Coast Pkwy S.W. Unit 9 and 11. Middle and highschoolers welcome in a place created for community and togetherness. This group is organized by Shoshanah Mercado, a licensed school psychologist at Buddy Taylor Middle School who volunteers her time at Peace by Pieces: Making friends, joining together, getting to know one another, talking about topics, or talking about life. Find Your Peace by Pieces creates a support system in Flagler County. Any donations go to help support the space and keep it available for all the donation based offerings and other affordable pieces of wellness we offer ♡ !
Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) and Narcotics Anonymous (NA) open and closed meetings take place throughout the day seven days a week in various places in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell. Alcoholics Anonymous has six to nine meetings daily. See the full list here. Locations include AdventHealth, St. Thomas Episcopal Church on Belle Terre Parkway, Silver Dollar 2 on East Moody Boulevard in Bunnell, United Methodist Church in Flagler Beach, Dewey’s World in Daytona North, also known as the Mondex, Hammock First Baptist Church, and other locations. See Flagler County’s AA website here. Learn more about AA here. Read a daily reflection here.
Narcotics Anonymous has almost two dozen meetings throughout the week in the area, including at AdventHealth, Saint Mark’s by the Sea and Linear Park in Palm Coast, Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church in Flagler Beach, and the Sunshine Business Complex in Bunnell. Go here for a complete list.
For Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings, go here.
For help with alcoholism or if you think you have a problem with alcohol you can contact the Flagler County Helpline at 386-445-help (386-445-4357). SAMHSA’s (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration) National Helpline 1-800-662-HELP (4357) is a free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service (in English and Spanish) for individuals and families facing mental and/or substance use disorders. The referral service is free of charge. If you have no insurance or are underinsured, SAMHSA will refer you to your state office, which is responsible for state-funded treatment programs. SAMHSA can often refer you to facilities that charge on a sliding fee scale or accept Medicare or Medicaid. If you have health insurance, you are encouraged to contact your insurer for a list of participating health care providers and facilities.
The Flagler County Commission meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. See the agendas and background materials for meetings here, and watch or listen to meetings here.
Contact the commissioners by email:
- Charlie Ericksen (District 1)
- Greg Hansen (District 2)
- Dave Sullivan (District 3)
- Joe Mullins (District 4)
- Donald O’Brien (District 5)
- County Administrator Jerry Cameron
- County Attorney Al Hadeed
The Nar-Anon Family Group for those affected by someone else’s addiction meets at 6 p.m. at St Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy. There are no dues or fees. The only requirement for membership is that there be a problem of addiction in a relative or friend. We’re never affiliated with any other organization or outside entity. Do you need Nar-Anon? Ask yourself these questions.
Addiction is a family disease. It affects the relationships of those close to the addict: parents, spouses, siblings, children, longtime friends, and employers. If someone’s addiction is affecting you, first you must help yourself. Nar-Anon is a twelve step support group for families and friends of addicts. There are no dues or fees to join. Just come to a meeting. You will hear others, who are going through similar problems, talk about how they cope and find recovery. Watch the video:
The Tony Award-winning Broadway hit “The Color Purple” is perform in Daytona Beach at 7:30 p.m. at the Peabody Auditorium, 600 Auditorium Blvd. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, and will be available for purchase at the Peabody Box Office, online at www.peabodyauditorium.org or by phone via Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000. Ticket prices range from $42 to $52 and $62 plus surcharges. Based on Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and the Warner Brothers/Amblin Entertainment motion picture, “The Color Purple” is adapted for the stage by Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winner Marsha Norman with music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray. The revival of “The Color Purple” opened to great acclaim in summer 2013 at London’s Menier Chocolate Factory, followed by a Broadway bow on Nov. 10, 2015, at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. “The Color Purple” went on to win two 2016 Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical, two Drama Desk Awards, including Outstanding Revival of a Musical, the 2017 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album and a Daytime Emmy. “The Color Purple” played 483 performances on Broadway, closing on Jan. 8, 2017. For more information, please visit www.ColorPurple.com.
Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings: Alateen, part of Al-Anon Family Groups, is for teens bothered by someone else’s drinking. The group meets at 8 p.m. every Monday at Advent Health, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, at the south entrance, in meeting room D. Al-Anon meets at the same time. For more information about Alateen or Al-Anon, call toll free 1-888-4AL-ANON, or visit www.al-anon.org. Note: All Alateen meetings are only open to teenagers who have been affected by another person’s drinking.
For AA and NA meetings in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell, go here.
Learn the Basics of Your Computer, 10 a.m.-noon at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Want to learn more about your computer? These classes teach you basic care of your computer, different programs you might have to use, and internet security. Free but registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. More info: 386-986-2323.
The Flagler County School Board meets in workshop at 1 p.m. Training Room 3, 3rd floor, Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. The meeting is an information workshop only.
The school board’s full agenda is accessible here.
See previous board meeting videos here.
The School Board members and their email addresses:
Join the City of Palm Coast, Palm Coast Parks & Recreation and the Palm Coast Arts Foundation for the unveiling of the ninth turtle sculpture, “Vincent,” in the Palm Coast Arts Foundation’s Turtle Trail, and the 4th on Palm Coast city property, at 3 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center. Each loggerhead turtle represents a theme and is placed in a pre-determined location, which could be private or public, dependent upon the sponsor. Sponsored by Palm Coast residents Dave and Patti Paukovich, “Vincent” was inspired through one of Vincent Willem van Gogh’s more than 2,100 artworks, Café Terrace at Night (1888), which is beautifully reproduced by artist Janice C. Jackson, and will be seen at the unveiling. “Public art is an important identity for communities; we are proud that the City has embraced the Turtle Trail,” Palm Coast Arts Foundation Executive Director Nancy Crouch said. “These turtle sculptures have become warmly embraced by residents and visitors as a fun outdoor activity. We are grateful to the support of sponsors who generously provide the funding to keep this project moving forward.”
Food Truck Tuesdays, 5-8 p.m. at Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave, Palm Coast. Purchase and enjoy delicious cuisine available from food trucks situated along Park Street next to Central Park. Free entertainment is also provided. Proceeds from each Food Truck Tuesday benefit a local organization whose work supports children and families. This month’s beneficiary: Palm Coast Arts Foundation. More info: www.palmcoast.gov.com/foodtruck or call 386-986-2323.
The Bunnell Planning, Zoning and Appeals Board meets at 6 p.m. in City Commission Chambers, Building 3, 201 West Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See agendas here and listen to the meetings here.
Planning Board members are Thea Mathen, chair, Jerry Jones, Howard Kane, Carl Lilavois, Shannon Strickland and Tonya Gordon.
The Flagler County School Board meets at 6 p.m. in board chambers at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. The school board’s full agenda is accessible here.
See previous board meeting videos here.
The School Board members and their email addresses:
The Flagler County Technical Review Committee meets at 9 a.m. in the First Floor Conference Room, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg. 2, Bunnell, FL. See the agendas here.
The Flagler County Tourist Development Council meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell.
The council is a collection of government representatives and tourism-related business representatives, appointed by the county commission to oversee the nearly $3 million in revenue generated by the county’s 5 percent sales surtax on hotel, motel, short-term rentals and other short-term lodging in the county. The budget is divided three ways between capital projects that enhance the local tourism experience, beach protection, and promotion and marketing of tourism events, including grants to local and national cultural, non-profit and for-profit organizations that put on events attractive to visitors. See budget figures here.
Council members are County Commissioner Greg Hansen, chairman, Flagler Beach Commissioner Eric Cooley, Palm Coast Mayor Milissa Holland, Stephen Baker, Ryan Crabb, Marc Richardson, Pamela Walker, John Lulgjuraj, and Felicia Robinson Cook. See agendas here.
The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, [email protected] The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday. Republicans, Independents and Whigs welcome.
