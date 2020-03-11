Wednesday Briefing: Dorothy Singer Back in Court, 90/90 Challenge, Forum on Government and Public Policy

Today: Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 mph in the evening becoming light. See the latest National Weather Service-Jacksonville Briefing here.

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

The Public Safety Coordinating Council, which gathers law enforcement, judicial, social service and government agencies, meets at 8:45 a.m. at the Emergency Operations Center in Bunnell. But the regularity of its meetings is fitful. This meeting has been cancelled. See agendas, when they’re posted (also a rarity), here.

The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, [email protected] The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday. Republicans, Independents and Whigs welcome.

Dorothy Singer Murder Case: Dorothy Singer, the 55-year-old former West Flagler resident accused of murdering her husband, Charles, by shooting him five times and burying his body in their property’s backyard, is scheduled for a pre-trial before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County Courthouse at 1:30 p.m. A jury found Singer guilty of the murder in a May 2018 trial, and Circuit Judge Dennis Craig sentenced her to life in prison without parole. But the Fifth District Court of Appeal reversed part of the ruling because Craig had too hastily denied the defense a motion to delay the original trial so it could study relatively new DNA evidence of Charles Singer’s blood found on the couple’s bedroom headboard. That’s why Dorothy Singer is getting a new trial.

The Airport Advisory Board holds its monthly meeting at Airport Corporate Center, Third Floor Conference Room, 120 Airport Rd, Palm Coast. The meeting is open to the public. The advisory board makes recommendations to the County Commission on matters pertaining to the Flagler County Airport.

Paws to Read at the Flagler County Public Library 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast, in the Children’s Department. The Flagler County Public Library in partnership with the Flagler Humane Society offer the opportunity for kids ages 4-8 to read to a real dog. Every Wednesday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. First Come – First Serve. Contact: Alyssa Gilbert or Theresa Ten Eyck at 386-446-6763 or email: [email protected]

Walks with Palm Coast Mayor Holland and Guest: Are you participating in the Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge? Mayor Holland is getting active with weekly activities! A beautiful walk along Waterfront Park is a great way to get those miles in. Register at www.parksandrec.fun/events. More info: 386-986-2323. More info on the Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge in the Palm Coast Connect app, www.palmcoastconnect.com, or 386-986-2323.

The Bunnell Code Enforcement Board meets at 7 p.m. in City Commission Chambers, Building 3, 201 West Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See agendas here and listen to the meetings here.

Forum on Government and Public Policy Hosts Reporter Melanie Saltzman, Lewis Auditorium, 14 Granada St., at 7 p.m. Melanie Saltzman, reporter and producer for PBS NewsHour Weekend, will present a lecture titled, “The Future of Food.” This event is free and open to the public. In her role at PBS, Saltzman reports, shoots and produces on a variety of issues, including public health, the environment and international affairs. Saltzman graduated from New York University in 2010 with a Bachelor of Science in Broadcast Journalism and Global Communications. That same year, she was awarded a Fulbright scholarship in Berlin, Germany. In 2015, she received a Master of Science in Journalism, with concentrations in documentary video storytelling and interactive publishing, from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University. Some of Saltzman’s most notable work includes her production of two stories for NewsHour’s Emmy-nominated “America Addicted” series on the opioid epidemic. Forums are free and open to the public, but seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. If you are a person with a disability and need reasonable accommodations, please contact Phil Pownall

at 904-819-6460. Sign Language Interpreters are available upon request with a minimum of three days’ notice.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):

Tuesday: Gamble Rogers State Park, 3100 South Oceanshore Boulevard, Flagler Beach, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tuesday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday: Banfield Pet Hospital, 5270 State Road 100 (Target Shopping center), Palm Coast, 3 to 6 p.m.

Thursday: Starbucks at Target, 5100 State Road 100 (Target shopping center), Palm Coast, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday: Winn-Dixie, 1260 West Palm Coast Parkway, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday: Dunkin Donuts, 1310 Palm Coast Parkway SW, noon to 5 p.m.

Saturday: Dunkin Donuts, 5 Old Kings Road 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In Florida and in State Government:

Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.



SENATE HOLDS FLOOR SESSION: The Senate is scheduled to hold a floor session. (Wednesday, 10 a.m., Senate chamber, the Capitol.)

HOUSE HOLDS FLOOR SESSION: The House is scheduled to hold a floor session. (Wednesday, 10:30 a.m., House chamber, the Capitol.)

COLLEGE ATHLETE PAY EYED: U.S. Rep. Al Lawson, D-Fla., and other members of the “Collegiate Sports Caucus” will hold a congressional briefing about the issue of allowing college athletes to receive off-the-field compensation. (12:30 p.m., Longworth House Office Building, House Committee on Agriculture, Room 1302, 15 Independence Ave. S.E., Washington, D.C.)

Coronavirus: OECD Slashes Forecast for World Economy: “The OECD now expects the world economy to grow by 2.4 percent this year, down from its November 2019 estimate of 2.9 percent. That would be the lowest level of economic expansion since the end of the financial crisis, and possibly the trough of the current slowdown, depending on how long the current crisis persists and how quickly China’s economy can return to normality. Unsurprisingly, the epicenter of the outbreak is expected to be heavily affected by the epidemic. The OECD slashed its growth forecast for China from 5.7 to 4.9 percent, citing restrictions on the movement of people, goods and services as well as containment measures such factory closures as drivers of a sharp decline in domestic demand and manufacturing output.”

Announcements/Press Releases:

Mad Dogs Palm Coast Registration: Registration for the Spring season is open now and will run until March 13 Cost of the league is $125/season, but discounts are provided to families with multiple children, coaches, team coordinators, first responders, teachers and military families. Call for more info, 386-597-0215. In addition to players, Mad Dogs is also actively seeking volunteers for coaching and team coordinators, as well as league sponsors and partnership opportunities. Mad Dogs Flag Football is a non-contact, competitive football league for both boys and girls, ages 5 – 15, learn proper football concepts and techniques in a no-tackle, kid-friendly environment. In addition to learning good football skills, our coaches instill the importance of being a team player, displaying good sportsmanship, having a strong work ethic, developing leadership skills and being committed to a goal.

Through April 4, Palm Coast Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge: Get outdoors and get active – join us for the Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge! The challenge is to move at least a mile a day for the 90 days from Jan. 6 to April 4. You can choose your own form of exercise. Log in to Palm Coast Connect and record your progress throughout the month. Everyone who completes the Challenge will receive a prize. Share your progress along the way on social media using #Mayors9090 and #ConnectToFitness. More info: www.palmcoastconnect.com and 386-986-2323.

Coming Days:

