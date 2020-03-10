Tuesday Briefing: Superintendent Choice, Florida Park Drive, Palm Coast Survey Results, Bombing

Today: Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph. See the latest National Weather Service-Jacksonville Briefing here.

Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.

Today’s National Commemorations.

Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.

Drought Index: 234

Global Warming: The daily carbon count.

Today’s word: quidditative.

The Live Community Calendar

Today’s jail bookings.

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

The Flagler County Affordable Housing Committee meets at 8:30 a.m., Emergency Operations Center, Room A, 1769 E. Moody Blvd. Building 3, Bunnell.

Flagler’s Community Traffic Safety Team meets at 9 a.m. at Flagler Technical Institute, 5400 E. Hwy 100, just west of Flagler Palm Coast High School. The meeting is open to all who have a concern with road safety.

The Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at 9 a.m. at City Hall in Town Center. The council is expected to discuss a slew of issues: the latest community survey reflecting residents’ impressions of the city and its government, yet another presentation on Florida Park Drive, the sort of potential regulations the city may impose on dollar-type stores, recreation impact fees, and the city manager evaluation process. The full agenda and background materials are here.

The St. Johns River Water Management District Board meets at the district’s headquarters, 4049 Reid Street, Palatka, starting at 10 a.m.

The Flagler County School Board meets in special session at 1 p.m. in Room 3 on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, to pick a new superintendent from four finalists.

The Flagler Beach Library Book Club meets at 5 p.m. at the Flagler Beach Library, 315 S Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

The Flagler County Planning and Development Board meets at 6 p.m. in Board Chambers at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg. 2, first floor, Bunnell.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):

Tuesday: Gamble Rogers State Park, 3100 South Oceanshore Boulevard, Flagler Beach, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tuesday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday: Banfield Pet Hospital, 5270 State Road 100 (Target Shopping center), Palm Coast, 3 to 6 p.m.

Thursday: Starbucks at Target, 5100 State Road 100 (Target shopping center), Palm Coast, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday: Winn-Dixie, 1260 West Palm Coast Parkway, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday: Dunkin Donuts, 1310 Palm Coast Parkway SW, noon to 5 p.m.

Saturday: Dunkin Donuts, 5 Old Kings Road 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sources: Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Flagler Beach Police Department, Bunnell Police Department. This is Flagler County's only comprehensive, one-stop compilation of all local law enforcement's daily day and night shift commanders' reports.

In Florida and in State Government:

Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.



SENATE HOLDS FLOOR SESSION: The Senate is scheduled to hold a floor session. (Tuesday, 10 a.m., Senate chamber, the Capitol.)

HOUSE HOLDS FLOOR SESSION: The House is scheduled to hold a floor session. (Tuesday, 10:30 a.m., House chamber, the Capitol.)

REVENUE ESTIMATING CONFERENCE HUDDLES: The Revenue Estimating Conference will hold an “impact” conference, which involves looking at potential costs of legislation. (Tuesday, 8:30 a.m., 117 Knott Building, the Capitol.)

CITRUS FORECAST RELEASED: The U.S. Department of Agriculture is scheduled to release an updated forecast for the 2019-2020 citrus growing season. (Tuesday, noon. Call-in number: 1-855-384-4184. Code: 6486013.)

DEER DISEASE TARGETED: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will continue a series of meetings seeking feedback on a draft rule that would prohibit the importation or possession of deer carcasses or certain parts of deer from outside the state in an effort to reduce the risk of chronic wasting disease in Florida. (Tuesday, 6 p.m. Hilton Hotel, 3600 S.W. 36th Ave., Ocala.)

CAMPAIGN FINANCE REPORTS DUE: State political committees and candidates face a Tuesday deadline for filing reports showing campaign-finance activity through Feb. 29.

Statista’s Chart of the Day

U.S. Still Accounts For The Bulk Of Global Arms Exports: “According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), global arms sales increased by 5.5 percent between the five-year periods from 2010 to 2014 and 2015 to 2019. Between those periods, U.S. arms exports grew 23 percent while French arms exports soared 72 percent. The U.S. now accounts for 36 percent of the global arms trade and in the period from 2015 to 2019, its sales were 76 percent higher than Russia, the world’s second largest arms exporter.”

Announcements/Press Releases:

Mad Dogs Palm Coast Registration: Registration for the Spring season is open now and will run until March 13 Cost of the league is $125/season, but discounts are provided to families with multiple children, coaches, team coordinators, first responders, teachers and military families. Call for more info, 386-597-0215. In addition to players, Mad Dogs is also actively seeking volunteers for coaching and team coordinators, as well as league sponsors and partnership opportunities. Mad Dogs Flag Football is a non-contact, competitive football league for both boys and girls, ages 5 – 15, learn proper football concepts and techniques in a no-tackle, kid-friendly environment. In addition to learning good football skills, our coaches instill the importance of being a team player, displaying good sportsmanship, having a strong work ethic, developing leadership skills and being committed to a goal.

Through April 4, Palm Coast Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge: Get outdoors and get active – join us for the Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge! The challenge is to move at least a mile a day for the 90 days from Jan. 6 to April 4. You can choose your own form of exercise. Log in to Palm Coast Connect and record your progress throughout the month. Everyone who completes the Challenge will receive a prize. Share your progress along the way on social media using #Mayors9090 and #ConnectToFitness. More info: www.palmcoastconnect.com and 386-986-2323.

Coming Days:

The Live Calendar is Flagler County’s and Palm Coast’s most complete, detailed and searchable community calendar of events, including culture, the performing arts, theater, government, the courts and justice system and a lot more. If you’re not listed here, you’re not getting the visibility you deserve. To include your event, please fill out this form. Any other issues, email the editor.

