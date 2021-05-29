The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, May 29, 2021

The Daily calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. It was suspended in March 2020 as was the Daily Briefing, as the Covid pandemic upended everyone’s schedules. We’re happy to be bringing both back, in altered forms. The Daily Calendar had a serious case of covid: it’s much skinnier, less populated and still recovering, the previous calendar having been scrapped altogether. It’s slowly being rebuilt as local events ramp back up, with one significant change: now you can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
Patriotic Pops At the Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra
Hurricane Season Starts
Flagler County School Board Retreat
Flagler County School Board Workshop: Agenda Items
Palm Coast City Council Meeting
Palm Coast Code Enforcement Board Meeting
Matanzas High School and Flagler Palm Coast High School Graduations
Last Day for Students in Flagler County Schools
“A new study by the two groups says that working 55 or more hours a week is a “serious health hazard.” It estimates that long working hours led to 745,000 deaths worldwide in 2016, a 29 percent increase over 2000. Men accounted for 72 percent of the fatalities; the worst concentrations were in the Western Pacific and Southeast Asia, and particularly among 60- to 79-year-olds who had worked long hours after the age of 45. […] While Europe has imposed a measure of health-protecting leisure on its workers, with the European Union requiring at least 20 working days of vacation per year and many countries mandating a lot more (30 days for the French), the United States remains proudly alone as the “no-vacation nation.” […] Putting limits on work isn’t just a perk. It’s a matter of life and death. Less-affluent Americans need to be able to take time off. More-affluent Americans, who tend to focus on the benefits of hard work, should consider the costs, too.”
–From a Times editorial, “Working Less Is a Matter of Life and Death.”
