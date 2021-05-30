Sitemap

The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, May 30, 2021

Insurrection GOP
The GOP’s “stated arguments against a commission range from the implausible to the insulting; the real explanation is political cynicism in the extreme. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who is so far delivering on his pledge to focus a “hundred per cent” on blocking Biden’s agenda, even claimed that an investigation was pointless because it would result in “no new fact.” John Cornyn, a close McConnell ally, from Texas, was more honest, at least, in admitting, to Politico, that the vote was all about denying Democrats “a political platform” from which to make the 2022 midterm elections a “referendum on President Trump.” For his part, Trump has been putting out the word that he plans to run for reëlection in 2024—and exulting in polls showing that a majority of Republicans continue to believe both his false claims of a fraudulent election and that nothing untoward happened on January 6th. Needless to say, these are not the signs of a healthy democracy ready to combat the autocratic tyrants of the world.” From Susan B. Glasser’s “American Democracy Isn’t Dead Yet, But It’s Getting There,” in The New Yorker. (GOP blocks Capitol Riot commission by Dave Whamond, Canada, PoliticalCartoons.com/Caglecartoons.com)

 
The Daily calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. It was suspended in March 2020 as was the Daily Briefing, as the Covid pandemic upended everyone’s schedules. We’re happy to be bringing both back, in altered forms. The Daily Calendar had a serious case of covid: it’s much skinnier, less populated and still recovering, the previous calendar having been scrapped altogether. It’s slowly being rebuilt as local events ramp back up, with one significant change: now you can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Today at a glance: Flagler Beach marks Memorial Day in a ceremony at Veterans Park, so as not to conflict with Palm Coast’s and Flagler County’s commemorations on Monday. Florida’s sales tax “holiday” for hurricane supplies is ongoing, through June 6. Gun sales are surging. If you’ve wondered about critical race theory, here’s a primer. Groovy Tennyson below.

“Tennyson, who was in philosophical matters a fairly normal person, tells us that when he went by the first train from Liverpool to Manchester (1830) he thought that the wheels ran in grooves. Then he wrote this line: “Let the great world spin forever down the ringing grooves of change.” [Tennyson, Memoir by His Son] And so a notion more or less applicable to a journey between Liverpool and Manchester was generalized into a pattern of the universe “for ever.” ” ”

–From “Public Opinion,” by Walter Lippman (1922).

