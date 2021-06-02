The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, June 2, 2021









Today at the editor’s glance: Last year Flagler Palm Coast High School and Matanzas High School graduated in their cars at the Daytona International Speedway. This afternoon and evening the two schools return to the Ocean Center for their ceremonies, as before the pandemic. Expect to see a few masks go airborne when caps do. The Florida Supreme Court hears arguments in four cases, including a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. that involves the death of a man who started smoking at age 12. As the News Service of Florida summarizes it, “The estate of John C. Price went to the Supreme Court after a divided panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal tossed out a verdict against R.J. Reynolds in the Duval County case. If the Supreme Court sides with R.J. Reynolds, the case could make it harder to successfully sue cigarette makers.” Arguments starting at 9 a.m. will be held by video conference, with online access here. At Roland Garros in paris, Reilly Opelka’s second round match against Spaniard Jaume Munar, ranked 72, is scheduled for 7:35 a.m. Palm Coast time. Opelka, formerly of Palm Coast, is seeded for the first time at a grand slam tournament (he’s seeded 32). The Tennis Channel is showing matches from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. It was suspended in March 2020 as was the Daily Briefing, as the Covid pandemic upended everyone’s schedules. We’re happy to be bringing both back, in altered forms. The Live Calendar had a serious case of covid: it’s much skinnier, less populated and still recovering, the previous calendar having been scrapped altogether. It’s slowly being rebuilt as local events ramp back up, with one significant change: now you can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.









The Cartoon and Live Briefing Archive.