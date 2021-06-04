The Weekend Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, June 4, 2021









Today at the editor’s glance: William Whitson, the new Flagler Beach city manager (highlighted here yesterday, playing Taps), is on WNZF’s Free For All Fridays this morning at 9 a.m. He will speak about his nascent tenure, the impending return of First Fridays in Flagler Beach and the city’s $800,000 state grant for its sewer plant finally making it through unscathed by a gubernatorial veto, as had been the case the previous two years: Larry Newsom was smiling down on his city, staying the governor’s hand. (You still cannot mess with Larry.) The show begins after my commentary on critical race theory. On Saturday, you can clean up the beach in the morning, have a martini at lunch, head to the Palm Coast Historical Society at the Society’s Museum in Holland Park from 1 to 3 p.m., for a celebration of the Garden Club, which has been around since 1974 (back when Palm Coast was significantly more garden- and forest-like). Then it’s off to Palm Coast’s Central Park for the second annual Pride festival for food, music, comedy and joy. The Florida Legislature went a bit Taliban on LGBTQ rainbows this session (and not just Florida) but here’s a chance to exult anyway. In Paris, Reilly Opelka at roughly 8:15 a.m. on Friday goes up against world #2 Daniil Medvedev, “who Opelka beat last fall in Russia and has had three close matches with in his career,” our Michael Lewis tells us. Sunday is the 77th anniversary of Operation Overlord, more commonly known as D-Day, the allied invasion of Normandy that sealed Hitler’s fate.

