The Weekend Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, June 4, 2021

Today at the editor’s glance: William Whitson, the new Flagler Beach city manager (highlighted here yesterday, playing Taps), is on WNZF’s Free For All Fridays this morning at 9 a.m. He will speak about his nascent tenure, the impending return of First Fridays in Flagler Beach and the city’s $800,000 state grant for its sewer plant finally making it through unscathed by a gubernatorial veto, as had been the case the previous two years: Larry Newsom was smiling down on his city, staying the governor’s hand. (You still cannot mess with Larry.) The show begins after my commentary on critical race theory. On Saturday, you can clean up the beach in the morning, have a martini at lunch, head to the Palm Coast Historical Society at the Society’s Museum in Holland Park from 1 to 3 p.m., for a celebration of the Garden Club, which has been around since 1974 (back when Palm Coast was significantly more garden- and forest-like). Then it’s off to Palm Coast’s Central Park for the second annual Pride festival for food, music, comedy and joy. The Florida Legislature went a bit Taliban on LGBTQ rainbows this session (and not just Florida) but here’s a chance to exult anyway. In Paris, Reilly Opelka at roughly 8:15 a.m. on Friday goes up against world #2 Daniil Medvedev, “who Opelka beat last fall in Russia and has had three close matches with in his career,” our Michael Lewis tells us. Sunday is the 77th anniversary of Operation Overlord, more commonly known as D-Day, the allied invasion of Normandy that sealed Hitler’s fate.
The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
Beach Clean-Up in Flagler Beach
National Learn-to-Row Day: Palm Coast Rowing Club Open House
Antoinette Slick-Opening Reception at Ocean Art Gallery
Second Annual Flagler Pride at Palm Coast’s Central Park
“Already in 1840, Balzac noted with dismay that there were two thousand painters in Paris. Degas 50 years later said: ‘We must discourage the arts.’ But the ever-enlarging display of art cannot of course be held back. We can pay farmers not to grow crops but we cannot pay artists to stop making art. Yet something must be done. To lead people on when there is no chance they will ever fulfill their desire is immoral.”
–Jacques Barzun in “Too Much Art,” a July 1986 essay for Harper’s, reprinted in the current issue.
