Palm Coast Uber Driver, 53, Accused Of Molesting Deceased Girlfriend’s 11-Year-Old Daughter for 2 Years

Philip Frederick Martin is a 53-year-old resident of 95 Wedgewood Lane in palm Coast, a home he’s owned almost for almost two decades. He makes his living as an Uber driver. He’d recently been in a relationship with a woman who had an 11-year-old daughter. The woman died. The girl’s grandparents allowed Martin to continue visiting with the young girl.









On July 2, Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the girl’s home on a report that Martin had allegedly sexually abused her, and that the abuse took place for over two years–from April 2017 through last June.

The girl reported that Martin would allegedly “massage” her and touch her in variously sexual ways, pressing her against him and attempting to kiss her on the mouth, acts the girl described as “weird.” She recalled him allegedly positioning her on his lap against his erect penis. She disclosed the incidents to family members in early July, and to a member of the Child Protection Team in a more formal forensic interview in mid-July.

Two detectives interviewed Martin in Late July at his Wedgewood Lane home. “During the interview,” his arrest report states, “Martin admitted to massaging [the alleged victim]’s buttocks, bare back, inner thigh, feet, shoulders, and sitting on his lap on more than one occasion while having an erect penis.” He said he “moved in a fashion as to feel” the girl pressed against his own genitals, and that he found the girl “attractive, and derived gratification from his actions” with her.

Following that interview, Martin requested to meet with detectives again. That interview took place at the Flagler Beach Police Department (where sheriff’s office detectives have had to hold many of their interviews for lack of interview rooms of their own since their evacuation of the Sheriff’s Operations Center in Bunnell). Martin “again admitted to touching [the girl] inappropriately, in the same manner described” in his earlier interview, the arrest report states.

Circuit Judge Chris France on Thursday (Nov. 7) signed a warrant for Martin’s arrest on two charges: Lewd or lascivious molestation on a child younger than 12, a first-degree felony, and attempted lewd and or lascivious molestation on a child, a second degree felony. The first charge exposes him to up to 30 years in prison if found guilty. He was booked at the Flagler County jail Thursday afternoon, where he remains on $100,000 bond.

“It is sad that he would take advantage of this child knowing that her mother had recently passed and traumatized this child again,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “The damage that he has done to this girl can never be undone.”