The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, June 6, 2021









Today at the editor’s glance: It’s D-Day plus 77 years (see excerpts from Ernie Pyle’s D-Day column below). Two years ago Normandy veteran Tom Rice, 97, marked the occasion by parachuting over Carentan again. He had a much better jump than in 1994 when “I got my left armpit caught in the lower left hand corner of the door so I swung out, came back and hit the side of the aircraft, swung out again and came back, and I just tried to straighten my arm out and I got free,” he told the Associated Press two years ago. In 2019 he jumped in tandem. If you’re not on the History Channel all day today, might as well get around to Mann’s “The Magic Mountain.” It’s the old German sage’s birthday today. He died in 1955. (“To go on living is a mistake, especially since I live mistakenly,” he said in his old age.) Sunday’s weather: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. In the 70s tonight.









The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.

The Cartoon and Live Briefing Archive.