Covid-19 Daily Data for Florida and Flagler: Cases, Testing, Locations, Hospitalizations and Deaths

Since March 22, the Florida Department of Health has posted daily reports in the morning and the evening of coronavirus data, summarizing the number of people infected, the number of people being tested by hospital, by lab and by county, the number of people being being monitored, the number of hospitalizations–by hospital–and the number of deaths attributed to Covid-19, age and county breakdowns. The data includes a list of every county’s infected person by age and date of confirmed infection. The reports are accessible at the Department of Health’s website, but the department is not archiving them as of now. Once a new report is published, the previous report is no longer accessible. All reports are provided here with most recent reports at the top.

Florida Covid-19 Data Daily Report, March 31 a.m.

Florida Covid-19 Data Daily Report, March 30 p.m.

Florida Covid-19 Data Daily Report, March 30 a.m.

Florida Covid-19 Data Daily Report, March 29 p.m.

Florida Covid-19 Data Daily Report, March 29 a.m.

Florida Covid-19 Data Daily Report, March 28 p.m.

Florida Covid-19 Data Daily Report, March 28 a.m.

Florida Covid-19 Data Daily Report, March 27 p.m.

Florida Covid-19 Data Daily Report, March 27 a.m.

Florida Covid-19 Data Daily Report, March 26 p.m.

Florida Covid-19 Data Daily Report, March 26 a.m.

Florida Covid-19 Data Daily Report, March 25 p.m.

Florida Covid-19 Data Daily Report, March 25 a.m.

Florida Covid-19 Data Daily Report, March 24 p.m.

Florida Covid-19 Data Daily Report, March 24 a.m.

Florida Covid-19 Data Daily Report, March 23 a.m.

Florida Covid-19 Data Daily Report, March 22 p.m.

Note: There were only single reports on March 22 and 24.

Other resources: