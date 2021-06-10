The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, June 10, 2021

Today at the editor’s glance: The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. Those agendas are busy again now that the city has a new manager in William Whitson–the second senior-most city or county manager on the job, now that the county and Palm Coast are in such flux. (The senior city manager? Bunnell’s Alvin Jackson, on the job two and a half years.) Commissioners will congratulate the city for finally getting an $800,000 state grant for the city’s sewer plant awarded without a governor’s veto. They will also discuss and likely approve an application for a state revolving loan fund loan to rebuild the city’s sewer plant. Delusions: A Morning Consult-Politico poll has 19 percent of respondents saying Trump will likely be reinstated as President (a constitutional impossibility), with 72 percent saying they’re of sounder mind and 8 percent claiming they don’t know. Summer heat: It’ll be in the lower 90s today, with teasing chances of showers or thunderstorms.









Vaccinations: The Flagler County Health Department (DOH-Flagler) is continuing its COVID-19 vaccination opportunities for the next week. Here are this week’s sites:

Thursday, June 10, 4:30 to 6:30PM — After-Hours Vaccination Clinic at Flagler County Tax Collector’s office, 2525 Moody Blvd. in Flagler Beach. Ages 18+ — Moderna only.