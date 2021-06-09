The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Today at the editor’s glance: The reconvened and renamed Blue 22 Forum, what organizer Mike Cocchiola describes as “an open forum for everyone to speak freely” that leans left but is open to “Democrats, independents and recovering Republicans” meets at the African American Cultural Society on U.S. 1 for its weekly discussions, at 12:30 p.m. (If other political groups out there want their own meetings announced, by all means, send in those notices or post them here.) Temperatures in the 90s are now here to stay, and that drought index keeps climbing fast: it’s now at 430 on average in Flagler. At this rate, you can expect wildfires to start popping up by weekend: Flagler County is now in the yellow, or “moderate,” category for the risk of wildfires, according to the state Division of Forestry. Allahu Akbar: The arrest reports of the two men who beat a Flagler sheriff’s corrections deputy at the county jail last week noted how one of them, clearly not knowing his god from his ass, yelled “Allahu Akbar” as he pounded the deputy. Makes you wonder what the 20-year-old mass-murderer in London, Ontario, was yelling when he plowed his truck into a Muslim family out on a Sunday stroll a couple of days ago, killing four of the five family members. Whether it’s allahu akbar or praise the lord, religion is the lingua franca of fanatics.
Vaccinations: The Flagler County Health Department (DOH-Flagler) is continuing its COVID-19 vaccination opportunities for the next week. Here are this week’s sites:
- Wednesday, June 9, 4:30 to 6:30PM — After-Hours Vaccination Clinic at DOH-Flagler, 301 Dr. Carter Blvd in Bunnell. Ages 12 and older — Pfizer only
- Thursday, June 10, 4:30 to 6:30PM — After-Hours Vaccination Clinic at Flagler County Tax Collector’s office, 2525 Moody Blvd. in Flagler Beach. Ages 18+ — Moderna only.
Appointments for the Pfizer-only clinics at the health department are preferred. Please call 386-437-7350 ext. 0 for scheduling or questions. The health department will offer drive-through COVID-19 testing on Friday, June 11 between 2:30 and 3:30PM across from 120 Airport Road. This site may close in the event of storms.
Blue 22 Forum
Flagler County Drug Court Convenes
Flagler Beach City Commission Meeting
“We’ll return to planet earth now and continue.”
–County Commission Chairman Donald O’Brien at the commission’s June 7, 2021 meeting, immediately after past and current Commission candidate Jane Gentile-Youd addressed the commission with unusual ferocity.
