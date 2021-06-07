The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, June 7, 2021

Today at the editor’s glance: The qualifying window for the July 27 special election for Palm Coast mayor closes at noon today. As of Friday, eight candidates–six Republicans, two Democrats–had filed. Today’s deadline will certify the final list. There is no run-off: whoever gets the most votes wins. In an eight-candidate election, that means that mathematically, the top vote-getter could get in with as little as 13 percent of the vote, though that would require all the others to split the rest evenly–an extremely remote possibility. The County Commission meets at 9 a.m. The commission is scheduled to take up the matter of Whispering Meadows, the equine therapy ranch on John Anderson Highway whose presence there after 13 years has drawn some opposition. The ranch is required to get a special exception approved by the commission to keep operating at that location, or it would have to move. But both the county and ranch owners have been in discussions for the last few weeks on a compromise that would likely have the ranch move to land adjacent to the county fairgrounds off Saw Grass Road. Those discussions are still ongoing, and the likelihood is that Monday’s item will be tabled again for a few weeks. See previous stories here, here and here.

Stimulus funds: The commission will also be discussing the disbursement of the latest stimulus funds, the American Rescue Plan. Watch the commission’s five Republicans go into contortions over the joy of having the additional millions in their budget while avoiding any mention of the money’s origin under a Democratic administration. Last year of course some of them couldn’t contain their Trump-inspired tumescence when the money had his name on it (quite literally so: his signature appeared on the checks.) For all its benefits though, and they are many, the concerns about inflation are no small thing. The commission meeting also includes a presentation by Mark Positano, the executive director of the East Flagler Mosquito Control District, on his agency (Mosquito Control Awareness falls at the end of the month). County Administrator Jerry Cameron, who’s taken a shine to the Flagler Agriculture Museum, will be making a presentation on that local institution. The drought index is now at 400, not a reassuring signs for firefighters who are on the alert for wildfires. The week’s long-range forecast sees hardly any rain ahead.

Vaccinations: The Flagler County Health Department (DOH-Flagler) is continuing its COVID-19 vaccination opportunities for the next week. Here are this week’s sites:

Tuesday, June 8, 4:30 to 6:30PM — After-Hours Vaccination Clinic at DOH-Flagler, 301 Dr. Carter Blvd in Bunnell. Ages 12 and older — Pfizer only

Wednesday, June 9, 4:30 to 6:30PM — After-Hours Vaccination Clinic at DOH-Flagler, 301 Dr. Carter Blvd in Bunnell. Ages 12 and older — Pfizer only

Thursday, June 10, 4:30 to 6:30PM — After-Hours Vaccination Clinic at Flagler County Tax Collector's office, 2525 Moody Blvd. in Flagler Beach. Ages 18+ — Moderna only.