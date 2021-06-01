The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, June 1, 2021









Today at the editor’s glance: A busy day in local government. The school board retreats to a conference room at the Government Services Building, cutely called “The Beach,” to hold a multi-hour goal-setting session. It’s open to what hearty members of the public are willing to audit. The board holds a workshop at 3 p.m. Most eyes will be on the Palm Coast City Council’s 6 p.m. meeting, expected to draw its share of blazin’ crazies as City Manager Matt Morton may (or may not) explain why he resigned and what council members are present try to maneuver their way through the resignation’s implications, potentially floating or naming an interim. County Administrator Jerry Cameron’s name has been on numerous lips. His secretive, partisan style appeals to some council members, harkening back to the Jim Landon era, though Landon was only secretive, not partisan. There may be extra security at the meeting, but it’s not only local government meeting rooms that have become cauldrons. “Federal judges call for increased security after threats jump 400% and one judge’s son is killed,” CBS’ Bill Whitaker reported on 60 Minutes over the weekend.

In Florida, today is the start of hurricane season. It’s also the day when the state ends the $300-a-month federal jobless benefit and reinstates a “work search” rule that requires unemployment claimants to show they’ve applied for at least five jobs per week. The rule was suspended last year because of the pandemic. Florida’s sales tax “holiday” for hurricane supplies is ongoing, through June 6. Elsewhere, President Biden is in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to mark the 100th anniversary of the pogrom against hundreds of Black residents, with remarks, a tour of the Greenwood Cultural Center and meetings with surviving members of the community. It could finally be the end for Israel’s indicted and mendacious Netanyahu. In Paris May 31 was just another Monday but Reilly Opelka, who partly grew up in Palm Coast and is to have his name adorn the expanded Palm Coast tennis center and racquet club–assuming the coming mayoral election doesn’t upend the plans–won his first-round match at Roland Garros in Paris, where he is seeded for the first time in a grand slam tournament. He’s seeded 32. He beat Slovakia’s Andrej Martin (ranked 108th), dropping just nine games in three sets. His second-round match against Spaniard Jaume Munar (ranked 72) is scheduled for Wednesday. We forgot to wish Don Fleming, the former Flagler County Sheriff, a happy birthday: he turned 76 on Memorial Day. And as a Pogo special, since he clamored for cats and codas, there’s both down below, with a great little piano piece by Brazilian pianist and composer Chiquinha Gonzaga (“Atraente” in Portuguese, “Attractive” in English) that, who knows, could cool tempers and remind us, as Will Rogers had it, that all politics is apple sauce.

