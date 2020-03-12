Thursday Briefing: Tattoo Parlor Regulations in Flagler Beach, Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr. at the Auditorium, Bi-Lingualism

Today: Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. See the latest National Weather Service-Jacksonville Briefing here.

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

The Widow, Widower’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Have you suffered the loss of your significant other? This is a chance to meet others who have had a similar loss in their life. Free but please register at www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. More info: 386-986-2323.

Tuscan Reserve Apartments Groundbreaking by the Summit Contracting Group at 11 a.m. at 402 Tuscan Reserve Drive in Palm Coast’s Town Center. The project will add 107 apartment units.

A weekly study and discussion of the book, “A Course in Miracles,” led by Aynne McAvoy, Thursdays 1 p.m. at the Palm Coast Arts Foundation, 1500 Central Ave, Palm Coast. This group has been in existence at least 20 years. It doesn’t matter if you have been studying for years or are brand new, we welcome you. There is a $2 donation to cover the use of our room at the Arts Foundation for our meetings. We also have extra books for people to use during the meeting if you do not have one.

The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street. The commission is expected to discuss and possibly take action on zoning prohibitions regarding tattoo parlors. Full agendas and minutes are accessible here.

Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr., at the Flagler Auditorium, 7:30 p.m., 5500 East Hwy 100, Palm Coast, call 386-437-7547. Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis, Jr. were the voices, original stars and lead singers of the legendary group, The 5th Dimension, before leaving the Group in 1975. McCoo and Davis launched Champagne and Pop Soul Classics, including “Up, Up and Away,” “Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In,” “Worst That Could Happen, “”Stoned Soul Picnic,” “Sweet Blindness,” “Wedding Bell Blues,” and “One Less Bell to Answer.” After leaving The 5th Dimension, Marilyn and Billy recorded “You Don’t Have to be a Star (to Be in My Show),” a chart topping number 1 record, won them their own Grammy Award and a television series on CBS. They are named by Billboard “The First Couple of Pop and Soul.”

90/90 Challenge: Interval Running with Mayor Holland: Every Thursday in March, 7:30-8:30 a.m. at Palm Coast Bridge (across from European Village). Are you participating in the Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge? Mayor Holland is getting active with weekly activities! Interval Running is a great way to get those miles in and meet some of the City’s Directors, other staff members, and partners in this event. Free but please register at www.parksandrec.fun/events. More info: 386-986-2323. More info on the Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge in the Palm Coast Connect app, www.palmcoastconnect.com, or 386-986-2323.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):

Thursday: Starbucks at Target, 5100 State Road 100 (Target shopping center), Palm Coast, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday: Winn-Dixie, 1260 West Palm Coast Parkway, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday: Dunkin Donuts, 1310 Palm Coast Parkway SW, noon to 5 p.m.

Saturday: Dunkin Donuts, 5 Old Kings Road 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In Florida and in State Government:

Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.



SENATE HOLDS FLOOR SESSION: The Senate is scheduled to hold a floor session. (Thursday, 10 a.m., Senate chamber, the Capitol.)

HOUSE HOLDS FLOOR SESSION: The House is scheduled to hold a floor session. (Thursday, 10:30 a.m., House chamber, the Capitol.)

SUPREME COURT RELEASES OPINIONS: The Florida Supreme Court is scheduled to release its weekly opinions. (Thursday, 11 a.m.)

HEMP ISSUES ON AGENDA: The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Hemp Advisory Committee will hold a conference call. (Thursday, 4 p.m. Call-in number: 1-866-899-4679. Code: 304566261.)

–Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive

“Quarter of Older Americans Live Alone: According to a Pew Research Center analysis of census data between 2010 and 2018, only 7 percent of people aged 60 and older live in an extended family household in North America. Europe was only slightly higher with 16 percent. The world average was found to be 38 percent, and Sub-Saharan Africa and the Asia-Pacific region topped the survey with 51 percent and 50 percent, respectively.”

Mad Dogs Palm Coast Registration: Registration for the Spring season is open now and will run until March 13 Cost of the league is $125/season, but discounts are provided to families with multiple children, coaches, team coordinators, first responders, teachers and military families. Call for more info, 386-597-0215. In addition to players, Mad Dogs is also actively seeking volunteers for coaching and team coordinators, as well as league sponsors and partnership opportunities. Mad Dogs Flag Football is a non-contact, competitive football league for both boys and girls, ages 5 – 15, learn proper football concepts and techniques in a no-tackle, kid-friendly environment. In addition to learning good football skills, our coaches instill the importance of being a team player, displaying good sportsmanship, having a strong work ethic, developing leadership skills and being committed to a goal.

Through April 4, Palm Coast Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge: Get outdoors and get active – join us for the Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge! The challenge is to move at least a mile a day for the 90 days from Jan. 6 to April 4. You can choose your own form of exercise. Log in to Palm Coast Connect and record your progress throughout the month. Everyone who completes the Challenge will receive a prize. Share your progress along the way on social media using #Mayors9090 and #ConnectToFitness. More info: www.palmcoastconnect.com and 386-986-2323.

