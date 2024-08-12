The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, August 12, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 109. Tonight: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.Potential tropical depression Five will approach the Lesser Antilles tonight and is expected to develop into a Tropical Depression by Tuesday. Tropical Storm formation is forecast by Tuesday near the Virgin Islands, and further strengthening is forecast as this system turns northward to the east of the Bahamas.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Flagler Beach here.

Today at a Glance:

Election Primary Early Voting is available today from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at four locations. Any registered and qualified voter who is eligible to vote in a county-wide election may vote in person at the early voting site. According to Florida law, every voter must present a Florida driver’s license, a Florida identification card or another form of acceptable picture and signature identification in order to vote. If you do not present the required identification or if your eligibility cannot be determined, you will only be permitted to vote a provisional ballot. Don’t forget your ID. A couple of secure drop boxes that Ron DeSantis and the GOP legislature haven’t yet banned (also known as Secure Ballot Intake Stations) are available at the entrance of the Elections Office and at any early voting site during voting hours. The locations are as follows:

Flagler County Elections Supervisor’s Office, Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.

Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast.

Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE.

Flagler Beach United Methodist Church, 1520 South Daytona Avenue, Flagler Beach.

See a sample ballot here. See the Live Interviews with all local candidates below.



The Flagler County Library Board of Trustees meets at 4:30 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast. The meeting of the seven-member board is open to the public.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.

The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, where the City Commission is holding its meetings until it is able to occupy its own City Hall on Commerce Parkway in 2025. To access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here.













In Coming Days:





River to Sea Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) meets at 9 a.m. at the Airline Room at the Daytona Beach International Airport. The TPO's planning oversight includes all of Volusia County and the developed areas of eastern Flagler County including Beverly Beach and Flagler Beach as well as portions of the cities of Palm Coast and Bunnell, with board member representation from each of those jurisdictions. See the full agendas here. To join the meeting electronically, go here.







Notably: On August 27, 1970, Orlando City Hall received a typewritten letter–stuck to the mayor’s windshield–that stated the city would be blown up with a nuclear bomb unless was delivered “1 m dollars cash in small bills and safe passage out of the country.” Obviously the person making the demand had no idea what sort of container would be required to carry “1 million dollars in small bills.” That may have been the first clue. But the person writing was aware that a shipment of uranium had disappeared recently, and mentioned it to threaten that “we could be out of Orlando, Florida, before it goes off, but all the people of Orlando can’t.” A second, handwritten letter, directed authorities to drop the money at a particular address. It was an empty house. But neighbors knew of a young teen who mowed the lawn there. The lawnmowing teen was located. He was asked to handwrite something. His handwriting was compared to the handwritten ransom note. It was a match. The boy had made the threat. The boy had no atomic materials. He was 14. He was an honors student in science. Writing about the incident in 2021, the Orlando Sentinel reported: “Eight days later, a juvenile court judge gave the boy a suspended sentence with the condition that he be given psychiatric care and counseling by a Martin Marietta engineer who might be able to steer his academic interests on a more productive path. (The Sentinel is not publishing the defendant’s name after 25 years to protect the family’s privacy. Information about what happened to the youth or his present whereabouts could not be obtained.)” What is notable here is the contrast with the recent arrest of the 11 year old in Virginia for making what was demonstrably a far less grave threat against a few local schools, but who got called a “terrorist:” in as irresponsible a Palm Coast Observer headline as I’ve seen recently, and who faces close to 50 felonies and the wrath of R.J. Larizza, the state attorney, if and when he is extradited from Virginia to Flagler County. I did not run the Virginia boy’s name in FlaglerLive’s report, either, hoping against hope that the privacy might help, now or in the future. Pointless. We’re too cruel a society now to apply 1970 standards–even though back then terrorist bombs were exploding every three days somewhere in the country. —P.T.

