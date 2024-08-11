The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, August 11, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Flagler Beach here.

tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

Election Primary Early Voting is available today from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at four locations. Any registered and qualified voter who is eligible to vote in a county-wide election may vote in person at the early voting site. According to Florida law, every voter must present a Florida driver’s license, a Florida identification card or another form of acceptable picture and signature identification in order to vote. If you do not present the required identification or if your eligibility cannot be determined, you will only be permitted to vote a provisional ballot. Don’t forget your ID. A couple of secure drop boxes that Ron DeSantis and the GOP legislature haven’t yet banned (also known as Secure Ballot Intake Stations) are available at the entrance of the Elections Office and at any early voting site during voting hours. The locations are as follows:

Flagler County Elections Supervisor’s Office, Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.

Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast.

Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE.

Flagler Beach United Methodist Church, 1520 South Daytona Avenue, Flagler Beach.

See a sample ballot here. See the Live Interviews with all local candidates below.



Tabasco Brothers at the Golden Lion Cafe, 501 North Oceanshore Boulevard, Flagler Beach, 5:30 p.m.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at Silver Dollar II Club, Suite 707, 2729 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell, and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.











In Coming Days:





River to Sea Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) meets at 9 a.m. at the Airline Room at the Daytona Beach International Airport. The TPO's planning oversight includes all of Volusia County and the developed areas of eastern Flagler County including Beverly Beach and Flagler Beach as well as portions of the cities of Palm Coast and Bunnell, with board member representation from each of those jurisdictions. See the full agendas here. To join the meeting electronically, go here.







For the full calendar, go here.

Notably: Speaking of Paris: Here’s a little set of facts that should startle you. Maybe anger you. Or please you to no end, if you like urban spaces to be a wasteland of self-indulgent sprawl. The distance from Matanzas High School to Old Kings Elementary, pretty much as the crow flies–it’s a straight shot down I-95–is 11.2 miles. Travel that distance, and you haven’t crossed but maybe two-thirds of Palm Coast’s distance north to south. Now hop over to Paris. The distance from Saint Denis at the very north of Paris to the rue du Pere Corentin at the very south of Paris? 7.3 miles. If you want to travel Paris’s more portly girth, from the Place du Marechal de Lattre de Trassigny, at the far west end of the city, to the Chateau de Vincenne at the eastern end, it’s 9.3 miles. Think about that for a moment. The 2.2 million inhabitants of Paris live in a circle that adds up to 41 square miles. Palm Coast is currently 51 square miles, not including its ghastly western “expansion.” but juts north-south stretch is nothing but one long sprawl. And it’s just one example among thousands in how American cities have devoured space, so we can all have our quarter-acre lot. I could understand the old habit. But to be on the verge of repeating the mistake to the west seems criminal. Nick Lott lives in Devon at the bottom-west end of England. He wrote this letter to The Economist a few weeks ago. But for scale, he might as well have been writing about riding down Belle Terre: “I sometimes take the train into Paddington. The last 20 minutes of this journey travels through seemingly endless areas of low density, low-rise Victorian or post-war housing sprinkled with industrial parks and lonely office blocks, aka urban sprawl, exactly what the green belt was created to arrest. Rather than allowing this monotonous concrete kudzu to resume its inexorable outward creep it is much more sensible to densify and modernise the urban areas that people already reside in. The quest to build on green belts has become an end in itself and its proponents have lost sight of the real aim, which is to provide affordable housing in places where people want to live. Britain’s cities don’t need to grow wider, they need to grow taller.” So do Flagler County’s. Though as the video below suggests, this is not a uniquely local problem. —P.T.

Now this:









View this profile on Instagram FlaglerLive News Service, Palm Coast (@flaglerlive) • Instagram photos and videos

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



