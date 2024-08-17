The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, August 17, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Flagler Beach here.

Today at a Glance:

Election Primary Early Voting is available today for the last day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at four locations. Any registered and qualified voter who is eligible to vote in a county-wide election may vote in person at the early voting site. According to Florida law, every voter must present a Florida driver’s license, a Florida identification card or another form of acceptable picture and signature identification in order to vote. If you do not present the required identification or if your eligibility cannot be determined, you will only be permitted to vote a provisional ballot. Don’t forget your ID. A couple of secure drop boxes that Ron DeSantis and the GOP legislature haven’t yet banned (also known as Secure Ballot Intake Stations) are available at the entrance of the Elections Office and at any early voting site during voting hours. The locations are as follows:

Flagler County Elections Supervisor’s Office, Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.

Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast.

Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE.

Flagler Beach United Methodist Church, 1520 South Daytona Avenue, Flagler Beach.

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

Coffee With Commissioner Scott Spradley: Flagler Beach Commission Chairman Scott Spradley hosts his weekly informal town hall with coffee and doughnuts at 9 a.m. at his law office at 301 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach. All subjects, all interested residents or non-residents welcome. The gatherings occasionally feature a special guest.

Florida Surf Film Festival, News-Journal Center, 221 North Beach Street, Daytona Beach, 6:30 p.m., Price: Adult $30, college, high school, and younger patrons $10. Florida Surf Film Festival presented by Monster Energy, and in partnership with Daytona State College and their School of Digital Media Production, are excited to announce the programming lineup for the third event of the 2024 Florida Surf Film Festival on August 17th at Daytona State College’s News-Journal Center in Daytona Beach. This is an inaugural screening at the new home of the FSFF. Passes are now available, and don’t forget to check out the annual Green Room Membership, the only way to roll if you want the VIP experience with reserved seats, meals, T-shirt, YETI, and drinks included. Keep in mind that there are 20 boat slips at the News Journal Center, so feel free to arrive by water. Visit the website to see the line-up of films.

Random Acts of Insanity’s Roundup of Standups from Around Central Florida, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every third Saturday RAI hosts Live Standup Comedy with comics from all over Central Florida.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.













River to Sea Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) meets at 9 a.m. at the Airline Room at the Daytona Beach International Airport. The TPO's planning oversight includes all of Volusia County and the developed areas of eastern Flagler County including Beverly Beach and Flagler Beach as well as portions of the cities of Palm Coast and Bunnell, with board member representation from each of those jurisdictions. See the full agendas here. To join the meeting electronically, go here.







Notably: Is it just me or have those musical jingles every time we’re on hold become modern-day Chinese torture? I am writing this while on hold with Metronet, the broadband company that wired Palm Coast in the last few years. It’s the same with any of the dozen companies we have to battle with every few months. Naturally their first line of defense is those long holds, half an hour, an hour, sometimes longer, made worse by the repetitive horrors they inflict on us as we wait. Take a listen: https://flaglerlive.com/wp-content/uploads/Z0000015.mp3 It’s enough to make you tear down the draperies (if I had draperies), or make you homicidal, using the phone as a murder weapon. When they finally answer, it’s like at a doctor’s office: you give them the exact information all over again that you’ve already keyed in, they ask you what the issue is, and the moment you give the first hint, they put you back on hold to “check your account,” with that jingle. Homicide number two. They come back on. The operator happens to be Stateside, which is unusual. Not that I have anything against speaking with anyone from Oman, especially since Oman is closer to my origins than, say, Tallahassee, but there are times when the Omani sounds like he’s on Voyager II. The connection is that crackly, that distant, that laggy. Maybe Metronet thinks it should sound like a broadband company when it services us. Anyway. Back on, and again the problem can only be dealt with so much before the operator sends me to tech support. Back on hold. Homicide Number 3. Of course once I’m transferred, I have to give all my information all over again. Now the hold music has changed. It’s Mozart. It’s a piano sonata. Not bad. Except that it’s the same sonata over and over again. Incidentally: we went with Metronet because of its promise of 1 gig up, one gig down. We’re not getting that. Our in-house wifi signal is equal to or less than what we were getting with Spectrum, except for my hardwired work station (FlaglerLive’s Cheyenne Mountain), which does give me the 1 gig up and down. It is, in part, complaining about that bit of false marketing that has me enduring the torture. After that, I get to call Spectrum to cancel, which I hear is more difficult than making it through basic training on Parris Island. I can’t wait for the on-hold waterboarding. —P.T.

Now this:









