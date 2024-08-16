The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, August 16, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Today at a Glance:

Election Primary Early Voting is available today from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at four locations. Any registered and qualified voter who is eligible to vote in a county-wide election may vote in person at the early voting site. According to Florida law, every voter must present a Florida driver’s license, a Florida identification card or another form of acceptable picture and signature identification in order to vote. If you do not present the required identification or if your eligibility cannot be determined, you will only be permitted to vote a provisional ballot. Don’t forget your ID. A couple of secure drop boxes that Ron DeSantis and the GOP legislature haven’t yet banned (also known as Secure Ballot Intake Stations) are available at the entrance of the Elections Office and at any early voting site during voting hours. The locations are as follows:

Flagler County Elections Supervisor’s Office, Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.

Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast.

Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE.

Flagler Beach United Methodist Church, 1520 South Daytona Avenue, Flagler Beach.

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. Today: it’s all about Town Center, with guests Jeff Douglas of Douglas Properties and Quint Studer, author of Building a Vibrant Community. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM and 1550 AM.

Flagler and Florida Unemployment Numbers Released: The state’s Commerce Department released the previous month’s preliminary unemployment numbers for Florida and its 67 counties, at 10 a.m. See the data releases page here.

Diary: Probably the most common and most evocative sound of my childhood was not the Pink panther theme, though it’s close, or any one of a few thousand children’s or pop songs from the 1970s, but this: the five beeps followed by a long beep followed by the orchestral introduction-theme to the hourly BBC World Service’s nine-minute newscast (it was nine minutes back then), which was on, it seemed, all the time at my house. The newscast was in English. I didn’t understand a word. My mother and father–mostly my mother, especially after my father died in 1976, though one never knows–listened, and probably learned all their English from it. Especially my mother. Especially after the war started in 1975, when reliable newscasts were not available in Lebanon, not without screeds or censorship. We knew even then that the Voice of America, which tried to compete with the BBC, was as lousy as our own militia radio stations. So we stuck to the BBC, which I continued to listen to, like a fiend, in my first year in boarding school in England in 1978. I was homesick–comatose with homesickness–and listening to the news brought me closer to home, since Lebanon was almost always in the news. That theme was like a nursery rhyme. The newscaster’s voice like a soothing lullaby. Strange, how we find our binkies. Stranger still how years, how decades later, we are reawakened to those years with something as startling as it is felicitous. So here I was, working on my usual daily productions for this site, when I noticed a new Deutsche Grammophon album posted to the Naxos Music Library, my everyday companion at work: Daniel Hope’s “Irish Roots.” I’m not bonkers for Irish music, but the violin on the cover seduced me, so I listened, and worked. Most of the time when I write, if I’m listening to music, the music tends to fade to an inaudible background as the material on the keyboard takes over. But then I was shocked out of my zone. Lightly plucked, airily plucked, deliciously plucked as if on a mandolin (but actually on Daniel Hope’s violin, by Daniel Hope), was the BBC World Service theme from 1975! I looked at the liner notes. I had no idea: all these decades, what I had been listening to was actually Henry Purcell’s New Irish Tune in G Major (Z. 646 if you’re into catalog listings). This time, without the news about the latest massacre, the latest beheading down the street, the latest usurpation by Syria, the latest violation by Israel, the latest rape of my sweet and hopeless land. Just Purcell. I still miss the old BBC theme though. —P.T.

