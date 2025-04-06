The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, April 6, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Sunday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students: 9:30 to 10:25 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1225 Royal Palms Parkway, Palm Coast. Improve your English skills while studying the Bible. This study is geared toward intermediate and advanced level English Language Learners.

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

Chamber Players of Palm Coast in Concert, 3 p.m. at Palm Coast United Methodist Church, 6500 Belle Terre Parkway. The Chamber Players of Palm Coast, under the direction of Paige Dashner Long, present a free chamber music concert performing works by Haydn, Gluck, Albinoni, Beethoven, Mozart and Vivaldi. This concert will also feature the Vivace Chamber Orchestra, the advanced orchestra from the Flagler County Youth String Program, directed by Gracie Lookadoo. The youth will play one piece with the Chamber Players, as well as one piece on their own. This concert will feature violinist Paulo Torres as soloist for Vivaldi’s beautiful “La Caccia” Concerto. Also performing for this concert will be violinists Maluh De Felice, Martha Delaney-Hotz, El Gervasio, Jack Lisenby, Connie Murray Lytle and Chris Romaine; violists Ashley Callari and Amanda McFadzean; cellos Joseph Corporon and Sandy Pearson; harpsichord Paige Dashner Long.

‘Sense and Sensibility’ at St. Augustine’s Limelight Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, with a Tuesday, April 15 performance at 7:30 p.m. Oh the story of the impoverished Dashwood family! Based on Jane Austen’s novel, this play follows Elinor and Marianne who become destitute upon the death of their father, who leaves his estate to their half-brother, John. Due to his wife’s interference, they must survive on a meager allowance.

“Something Rotten,” at the Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. Box office: (386) 255-2431. Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. with an extra matinee on April 12. Adults $30, Seniors $29, Youth $20 It’s 1595 and the Bottom brothers struggle to find success in the London theatrical world as they compete with the rock star popularity of William Shakespeare. Can they come up with their own best seller? Maybe something called a musical?









Daytona State College Spring Orchestra Concert: 2:30 p.m. at the News Journal Center, 221 N. Beach St, Daytona Beach. Join us for an unforgettable afternoon of breathtaking music performed by world-class musicians. From soaring classics to heart-stirring melodies, this concert promises to show the power and beauty of live orchestral performance. Tickets $5 to $10. free for Volusia and Flagler County students with a school ID.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at Silver Dollar II Club, Suite 707, 2729 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell, and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.





Notably: From Statista: “The U.S. stock market had its worst week since 2020 on Thursday, as investors were trying to digest President Trump’s sweeping tariff announcements from the day before. The surprisingly high additional tariffs – a 10 percent baseline tariff on all imports plus significantly higher rates for countries considered “bad actors” in trade – sent shockwaves around the world, as they threaten to upend the status quo of the global economy in one fell swoop. Global markets plummeted in the wake of the announcement, as the repercussions of the U.S. turning back time to the early 1900s will be felt everywhere from China to Europe – nowhere more so than in the United States, though. Unsurprisingly, the U.S. stock market was most heavily affected by the “Liberation Day” selloff, as the S&P 500 fell 4.7 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq plummeted 6 percent and the Dow Jones lost 4 percent, wiping out $2.5 trillion in market capitalization of U.S.-listed stocks. The so-called Magnificent 7 alone shed more than $800 billion in market cap on Thursday on what has been the worst day for U.S. stocks since the Covid-19 pandemic rattled markets in early 2020. For now, Trump’s “America First” policies have put the country last – at least in terms of stock market performance. ”

Now this:













