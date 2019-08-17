Monday Briefing: FlaglerLive | August 17, 2019

Weekend: Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Saturday: Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent. Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.

Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.

Drought Index: 173

Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Day: miscible.

The Live Community Calendar

Today’s jail bookings.

Today’s Briefing: Quick Links

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.







The Sheriff’s daily incident reports and jail bookings are posted here.

Free For All Fridays on WNZF: In a program devoted to the state of school safety, host David Ayres welcomes Kris Peterson, homeland security section director, Sheriff Rick Staly, the Flagler school district’s Jason Wheeler, and Flagler Beach Fire Captain Stephen Cox, who will discuss the new provision of law allowing firefighters to be armed in restricted circumstances, all starting a little after 9 a.m. with a commentary by FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam on the overkill of school security at students’ expense.

Friday: In Court: Former Palm Coast physician Florence Fruehan, who was forced to give up his physician’s license after an investigation by the state Department of Health into alleged improprieties by Fruehan toward some female patients, is expected to plead guilty or no contest to a felony charge of battery on a person 65 or older in a plea agreement that will result in 24 months’ probation, before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, 1:30 p.m.

Friday: In Court: Bruce Haughton is sentenced at 1:30 p.m. by Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse. But before the sentence, the judge will hear a motion from the defense requesting a new trial. In May a jury found Haughton, 54, guilty of assisted suicide in the death of Katherine Goddard, 52, at her Palm Coast home in June 2017. Haughton faces up to 15 years in prison, though his penalty scoresheet places him at seven years. He’s already served almost two. He was jailed in August 2017. At trial he was offered a plea that would have had him serve at most one more year in jail or prison, and two years’ probation–and a suspended sentence in the event he would violate probation, as he said he was likely to for lack of means. He turned it down.

Friday: GTM’s 20th Anniversary Celebration at the GTM Research Reserve Visitor Center, 505 Guana River Rd., Ponte Vedra Beach and Princess Place Preserve, 2500 Princess Place Rd., Palm Coast. The celebration will begin with a boat tour from Usina boat ramp in Ponte Vedra Beach ending at the St. Augustine Municipal Marina, highlighting several GTM projects along the Guana and Tolomato rivers. After lunch at Princess Place, education and the coastal training program staff will give an overview of plankton samples collected from Pellicer Creek and a visit through the estuary with virtual reality headsets. Afterwards, the research staff will guide you through sediment elevations (SET) sites located in Pellicer Creek Aquatic Preserve. Next, practice using SET techniques in a culinary treat. The event will conclude with a reception and other activities at GTM Research Reserve Visitor Center in Ponte Vedra Beach. To confirm attendance, email Patrician Price at patrician.d.price@FloridaDEP.gov or call.

Friday: The Flagler school district’s Earl Johnson, a senior administrator, throws the first pitch at a Daytona Tortugas baseball game at 7 p.m. Jackie Robinson Ballpark, 105 East Orange Avenue, Daytona Beach.

Saturday: Flagler Pier Fishing Tournament, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., like every third Saturday of every month. For any questions, please contact the Pier bait shop at 386-517-2436.

Saturday: Bimonthly cleanup of Belle Terre Parkway, from the public library to Banton Lane. If you want to help, please meet in the library parking lot by 7 a.m. — the side of the parking lot facing Belle Terre. All supplies provided. Wear appropriate clothing (flip flops and open sandals are not a good idea) sun screen, bug spray, a hat — other clothes are a good idea too. Bagels and coffee afterward at host’s house.

Improv at th e Flagler Playhouse: The first ever evening of Improv fun and games at the Flagler Playhouse, 7:30 p.m., 301 E. Moody Blvd., Bunnell. ( Tickets). The host for the evening will be Teresa Harris. You may know her as a Playhouse newcomer (The Glass Menagerie, It’s a Wonderful Life), but you may not know that Teresa (along with husband Milt) are the founders of The Attention Deficient Players, an almost famous improv troupe from Atlanta. (OK, it was outside the perimeter (OTP), but it was a big deal.) The style of improv for this initial foray will be totally made up by the audience. Guests can choose to participate (by putting their name in a hat) or just sit back and enjoy. Teams will be brought up at random and given suggestions from the audience. Sketches will include favorites from TV such as; Scenes from a Hat, Worlds Worst, Questions Only, Sound Effects, plus a few that Teresa makes up – remember it’s IMPROV! The show is in the New Lounge. Since this show may contain adult comedy, guests must be at least 16 years old. Admission is $5. Cash only or credit cards online. For more info, contact Milt Harris,vicepresident@flaglerplayhouse.com

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):

Friday: Epic Theaters, 1185 Central Avenue, Palm Coast, 1 to 6 p.m.

Saturday: Chick Fil A, 1000 Palm Coast Parkway, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday: Epic Theaters, 1185 Central Avenue, Palm Coast, 1 to 6 p.m.





Jail Bookings and Last 24 Hours' Incidents in Flagler, Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell

Sources: Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Flagler Beach Police Department, Bunnell Police Department. This is Flagler County's only comprehensive, one-stop compilation of all local law enforcement's daily day and night shift commanders' reports.

2019 Hurricane Preparedness

Download your 2019 Hurricane Preparedness Guide here, or see below:

Sign-up for our ALERTFlagler emergency notification system at www.FlaglerCounty.org/ALERTFlagler.

Flagler Beach Is Open For Business: A1A Construction Update:

FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to year-long construction on and near State Road A1A in Flagler Beach as the Florida Department of Transportation rebuilds a 1.5-mile segment from South 9th Street to South 22nd Street, and builds a sea wall at the north end of town. These updates are provided through DOT or local officials. If you have any relevant information or images, you’re welcome to email them to the editor here.

IMPORTANT: Safety in the Work Zone: Drivers are reminded to obey all posted speed limits, and to be alert to vehicles turning onto northbound S.R. A1A from side streets or businesses. Pedestrians and bicyclists are asked to remain aware as construction activities continue and designated pathways are moved. Please use extra caution walking, bicycling or driving through the area. Remember, safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Last Updated: Aug. 12

Protecting Turtles

Now that turtle nesting season has started in the Flagler Beach area, local Turtle Patrol volunteers are checking the beach within the project limits every day to locate any new nests. In Segment 3, north of North 18th Street, work cannot begin until the beach is checked. If a nest is discovered, the nest will be marked, and work will not be allowed within 10 feet of the nest, as specified in the environmental permits issued for this project.

The Turtle Patrol also is monitoring the beach in the project limits of Segment 1, from South 25th Street to South 22nd Street, where plans call for dune revetment involving additional sand and plants.

Segment 1 South 25th Street to South 22nd Street):

Work is substantially completed on Segment 1 from South 25th Street to South 23rd Street.

Segment 2 (South 22nd Street to South 9th Street):

The contractor expects to finish installation of the French drain within the next three weeks. The contractor is forming and pouring the concrete curbing for the median, and building the new southbound roadway.

Residents can expect to see increased truck traffic as the contractor brings in base materials for the roadway and concrete trucks for the curbing. The curbing is constructed in two phases. The foundation is poured first, followed by the vertical face of the curb. This type of curb will add extra stability for the roadway.

Segment 3 (North 18th Street to Osprey Drive) Project Update:

Wall construction is complete. Remaining work includes placing sand over the wall and planting new vegetation. The contractor also is excavating a small swale along the east side of the roadway.

Announcements/Press Releases:

The Rotary Club of Flagler Beach is hosting the club’s First Annual Pickleball Tournament fundraiser. The event will be held at Wadsworth Park, located at 2200 Moody Blvd, Flagler Beach, on September 27-29. The 4-day event will kick off with a Meet and Greet on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Tortugas’ Florida Kitchen & Bar, located at 608 S Ocean Shore Blvd, Flagler Beach from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Meet and Greet tickets are $15 per person, and may be purchased as part of the registration process. Registration is $30 for one pickleball event as defined below and $10 for each additional event:

Friday, September 27, 2019, Men’s Singles and Women’s Doubles.

Saturday, September 28, 2019, Mixed Doubles.

Sunday, September 29, 2019, Women’s Singles and Men’s Doubles.

Skill levels are: 3.0 and below, 3.5, 4.0, and 4.5 and above. Age groups are 19 to 49, 50 to 59, 60 to 69, and 70 and above. All events will be round-robin. There will be 11 courts with painted lines and portable nets. The Onix Fuse G2 ball will be used for 3.5 and below and the Dura Fast 40 ball for 4.0 and above. Dry Blend tees may be purchased as part of the registration process for $20 and a tournament logo Dry Fit hat may be purchased for $15. Those that sponsor or play will be helping support Rotary’s community commitments such as: Project Share Christmas (1,300 children), Pierson Monthly Food Drop (300 families), adult education and college scholarships ($6,000), Flagler Rotary Swim and Surf (300 at-risk youth) and much more. Anyone interested in participating is asked to register at pickleballbrackets.com. Anyone interested in sponsoring is asked to contact Amanda Bailey at pickleballflaglerbeach@gmail.com. Registration inquiries are asked to email Walt at reg.pickleballflaglerbeach@gmail.com.

In Florida and in State Government:

Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.



FPL PRESIDENT SPEAKS IN ST. JOHNS: Eric Silagy, president and CEO of Florida Power & Light, is scheduled to speak during a St. Johns County Chamber of Commerce Economic Development Council breakfast. (Friday, 8 a.m., World Golf Hall of Fame, Shell Hall, 1 World Golf Place, St. Augustine.)

ASSAULT WEAPONS BAN AT ISSUE: The Financial Impact Estimating Conference will hold a workshop on potential financial impacts of a proposed constitutional amendment that would ban possession of assault-style weapons in Florida. The political committee Ban Assault Weapons Now is trying to get the issue on the November 2020 ballot. The assault-weapons issue has long been controversial, but Florida lawmakers have repeatedly rejected calls from gun-control activists to impose a ban. The ballot proposal would define assault weapons as “semiautomatic rifles and shotguns capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition at once, either in fixed or detachable magazine, or any other ammunition-feeding device.” (Friday, 8:30 a.m., 117 Knott Building, the Capitol.)

UNEMPLOYMENT NUMBERS RELEASED: The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity will release July unemployment numbers. (Friday, 10 a.m.)

CORCORAN SPEAKS IN PANHANDLE: Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran will speak to the Panhandle Tiger Bay Club. (Friday, 11:30 a.m., Skopelos at New World Landing, 600 South Palafox St., Pensacola.)

STATE GOP GATHERS IN NORTHWEST FLORIDA: The Republican Party of Florida will start a two-day quarterly meeting. (Friday, 3 p.m., Sandestin Beach & Golf Resort, 9300 Emerald Coast Parkway, Miramar Beach.)

—-Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive

Coming Days:



Keep Up with Donald Trump’s attacks on the press through the ACLU’s running tab here.

Keep Up with mass shootings in a running database here.

Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports

Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of Aug. 9, 2019, with a link to the full week in review here.

Cultural Coda

André Isoir in concert at Nimes, 2001

And be sure to check out the latest performances at the Netherlands Bach Society.

Previous Codas: