The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, August 13, 2024

Weather: Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 107. Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Flagler Beach here.

tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

Election Primary Early Voting is available today from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at four locations. Any registered and qualified voter who is eligible to vote in a county-wide election may vote in person at the early voting site. According to Florida law, every voter must present a Florida driver’s license, a Florida identification card or another form of acceptable picture and signature identification in order to vote. If you do not present the required identification or if your eligibility cannot be determined, you will only be permitted to vote a provisional ballot. Don’t forget your ID. A couple of secure drop boxes that Ron DeSantis and the GOP legislature haven’t yet banned (also known as Secure Ballot Intake Stations) are available at the entrance of the Elections Office and at any early voting site during voting hours. The locations are as follows:

Flagler County Elections Supervisor’s Office, Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.

Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast.

Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE.

Flagler Beach United Methodist Church, 1520 South Daytona Avenue, Flagler Beach.

See a sample ballot here. See the Live Interviews with all local candidates below.



The Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at 9 a.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.









The Community Traffic Safety Team led by Flagler County Commissioner Andy Dance meets at 9 a.m. in the third-floor Commissioner Conference Room at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. You may also join virtually by computer, mobile app or room device. Click here to join the meeting. Meeting ID: 276 236 998 121 Passcode: CyEKoW [Download Teams | Join on the web]

The Flagler County Planning Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See board documents, including agendas and background materials, here. Watch the meeting or past meetings here.

The St. Johns River Water Management District Governing Board holds its regular monthly meeting at its Palatka headquarters. The public is invited to attend and to offer in-person comment on Board agenda items. Check here to verify the time. A livestream will also be available for members of the public to observe the meeting online. Governing Board Room, 4049 Reid St., Palatka. Click this link to access the streaming broadcast. The live video feed begins approximately five minutes before the scheduled meeting time. Meeting agendas are available online here.

The Flagler Beach Library Book Club meets at 5 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.













In Coming Days:





River to Sea Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) meets at 9 a.m. at the Airline Room at the Daytona Beach International Airport. The TPO's planning oversight includes all of Volusia County and the developed areas of eastern Flagler County including Beverly Beach and Flagler Beach as well as portions of the cities of Palm Coast and Bunnell, with board member representation from each of those jurisdictions. See the full agendas here. To join the meeting electronically, go here.







For the full calendar, go here.

Notably: Not to jinx it, but the American election campaign so far, perhaps with the trumpists focused on demonizing Harris’s southern border record, has not been too rabidly anti-Muslim, or much conscious of Islam as a wedge, as it traditionally has in the past. Must be a matter of time. These words from an Edward Said piece in the New York Times Magazine from 1993 (“The Phony Islamic Threat”) seem a useful reminder: “There is a particularly misleading impression given by American journalists and academics who write about Islamic fundamentalism that the fanatics and zealots are on one side of some great divide, their victims and opponents (most of whom seem silent) on the other. Phrases like “Mohammed’s armies” or the “Islamic threat” suggest an emanation from out of the desert into otherwise faceless societies; it is as if a tribe of aliens had suddenly appeared over the horizon and invaded a placid village. The reality is very different. All of the major Arab countries, with the exception of Lebanon, declare in their constitutions that the state religion is Islam. A huge majority of Arabs today are in fact Muslim (the word Muslim is less provocative and more habitual for most Arabs; the word Islamic has acquired an activist, even aggressive quality that belies the more ambiguous reality), although there are Muslim as well as several Christian Arab minorities too. Islam is a religion, but it is also a culture; the Arabic language is the same for Muslims as it is for Christians, both of whom, believers and nonbelievers alike, are deeply affected — perhaps the better word is inflected — by the Koran, which is also in Arabic. Of course, there are distinctly Christian traditions inside the Islamic world: I myself belong to one. But it would be grossly inaccurate to think of them as separate and outside Islam, which includes us all.” Now take those words and apply them to American pluralism, such as it’s been. Substitute liberal and conservative for Christian and Muslim, or Republican and Democratic, or any one of those divisive identities we think are more hermetic than they really are (man and woman, for that matter), and see the curious results. It’s a useful exercise, and it can, it should, always end with the line, which includes us all. —P.T.

Now this:









