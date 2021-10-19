Sitemap

91 Apply for Palm Coast Manager But Number Deceives: Interim Denise Bevan and Other Qualified Candidates Shun Turmoil

palm coast city manager candidates
Vying for the chair. (© FlaglerLive)

The four-week window for applications for Palm Coast city manager drew some 91 candidate by the time it closed on Monday. The number is deceiving. Only 20 applicants have served as either city or county managers, most of them in governments smaller than Palm Coast. Many of the applicants appear to have mistaken the Palm Coast job posting for something else: a baker, a dancer, a few teachers, a counselor, a food worker, a police officer, a military recruiter, a couple of attorneys and a few office managers are among the applicants.




There’s an explanation for the misfire. When the job posting initially went up, it was disseminated–among other sites–through Indeed.com, the job-posting website, and mistakenly key-worded the word “manager” rather than “city manager.” That appeared to have drawn many applications from people who thought they were applying for a mere manager’s job in numerous fields. “They did receive quite a few applications that had the key word ‘manager,'” a city spokesperson said this evening. That key word stayed up for the first 24 to 48 hours. “They figured out what was happening and they fixed it.”

Missing from the applicants’ pool: Denise Bevan, the interim Palm Coast city manager since early June, Jerry Forte, the Palm Coast fire chief and interim assistant city manager since June, or a single other candidate from within the city’s ranks. The absence of those names is as telling as the largely–but not entirely–middling quality of candidates the opening did attract. It suggests that those who have some familiarity with the City Council as currently constituted may be steering away from an environment that has repeatedly proved toxic for the last city manager and interim and continues to be an unpredictable, at times bullying and uncivil environment.

Councilman Victor Barbosa attempted to fire Matt Morton, the previous city manager, in an overt display of slanders and unsupported accusations. Morton soon resigned, accusing Councilman Ed Danko of pressuring him to make false statements against ex-Mayor Milissa Holland. Danko soon threatened to fire Bevan and the city attorney, and continued to make false statements about the ex-mayor, and would fired Bevan if a different mayor had been elected in the special election in July. The council’s temperature has not necessarily ebbed and it remains a deeply divided panel, its balance again in jeopardy as the 2022 election approaches: Barbosa and Council member Eddie Branquinho, one member from each side, will not be running for re-election (Barbosa is aiming for a county commission seat). Unless the next manager is hired with a unanimous vote, that manager will in less than a year answer to a council with a majority of members who would not have voted for her or him.




There were two local candidates of note: Phyllis Edwards, a Palm Coast resident and highly regarded former superintendent of schools in Georgia and assistant superintendent in Flagler, and a previous applicant for that job. But she has no experience in county or city management. And Jim Manfre, a lawyer in private practice and two-time Flagler County sheriff, who’s applied for the Palm Coast and Flagler Beacjh city manager’s jobs previously, never making it to the short-list stage.

The number of candidates who are currently employed as city or county managers is a reflection of the pull, or desirability, of a job opening, since these candidates are willing to have their current employment be jeopardized by the publicity of job-seeking elsewhere. But only six such candidates have applied for the Palm Coast job, and not a single one from a local government anywhere near Palm Coast’s population.

Jan Bagnall, for example, is the city manager of Fort Meade, a city with a population of less than 10,000, but she’s been so only since April, and has no previous city or county managing or assistant manager experience. Raymond Bossert Jr. is the village administrator of Port Edwards, Wis., but Port Edwards has just 37 village employees and a $5 million budget. (Palm Coast’s recently adopted budget, including utilities, is $249 million.) Brian J. Geoghegan, manager of Howell Township, N.J., and Bradley Gotshall, township manager in Lower Paxton, Penn., each are in towns with populations of just over 50,000. Scott Moye has been the Ware County manager in Georgia since 2016; the county has a population of 35,000. Two other candidates still employed as town managers oversee populations of 12,000 and 1,000.




Shawn Henessee was the county manager of Clark County, Washington, a county the size of Seminole County in Florida (480,000 inhabitants). He has an impressive resume. But aside from the irony of his state of origin–the same as that of Morton–Henessee resigned, much as Morton did, “amid recent doubts about his future with the county,” as a local paper reported, much as Morton did. He has not worked since.

So Palm Coast’s fix of the Indeed.com glitch was not necessarily a significant improvement. Only 36 of the 85 candidates have at least some managerial government experience, though that experience varies widely from small departments to departments far afield of the city administration they’d be taking over.

The initial stages of the application process were handled by Renina Fuller, head of human resources at the city. She briefed the city council this morning on the results of the search, saying it had drawn 91 candidates, though not all of them seemed to have submitted actual, complete applications (one candidate submitted a poem).

Fuller’s staff will provide complete binders–with hard copies–of all the applicants to the council members individually on November 9, along with suggested interview questions. The council will hold a special meeting on Nov. 17 at 6 p.m., where the council members will each have weeded down his choices to the top five. So there would be a maximum of 25 candidates. But the council will at that meeting attempt to narrow down those short lists to five. Given the council’s rift, the process is expected to be more contentious than it was, say, in Flagler Beach, whose commission recently hired William Whitson, or in Bunnell, where Alvin Jackson was hired–two choices that were the consensus choices of each commission, and that have proved to be solid fits.




Alfin, the Palm Coast mayor, today tried to set the stage for a more collegial process. “I’ve been wanting to say this, and whether you all agree or not I’m going to say it anyway,” he said–a preface that spoke as loud, if not louder, than what followed: “It would be a perfect situation if at the end of this process, we were all able to unanimously choose a city manager. I have no person in mind, but I’d just like to instill that thought, if it’s possible, if we could have unanimity in our choice. It would be a great pat on the back for the future of the city of Palm Coast. I just wanted to get that out and say it as well.”

Alfin then immediately summed up the process ahead, not giving his colleagues a chance immediately to react to what he’d said–or perhaps not wanting to risk the silence that might have greeted his statement. At any rate, in what amounted to silence deferred, none of the four other council members referred to the statement when they had a chance moments later.

The table below lists 85 candidates, each name linked to the candidate’s resume and other submitted documents, with a brief overview of each candidate’s origin, current position, and government experience. While Fuller said there were 91 actual submissions, not all included all required papers, and any missing candidates from the list below will be provided by Wednesday.

Palm Coast City Manager Candidates, 2021

The CandidatesCurrent PositionLocationCity or County Manager ExperienceLocal Government Managerial Experience
James AbeshausDaimler AG Corporate CounselStuttgart, GermanyNoNo
Angelia AdediranAssistant City ManagerDeerfield BeachYesYes
Vince AkhimieNot employed. Was assistant city manager in Lake City, Fla., until Aug. 2020.Lakeland, Fla. YesYes
Godette AlmutOnline TeacherPalm CoastNoNo
Samuel AskewNot employed. Previously, casino manager.Sumter, S.C.NoNo
Jan BagnallCity ManagerFort Meade, Fla.YesYes
Lynda BellProperty owner, manager, former town manager, Sneads, Fla.TallahasseeYesYes
Raymond BosseretVillage administratorPort Edwards, Wis.YesYes
Barry BrooksAssistant to the city manager, Albany, Ga.TallahasseeNoNo
Howard CampbellCommunity Services Grant ManagerForrest Park, Georgia NoYes
Anthony CarsonNot employed. City manager, Forney, Texas, until 2021Forney, Texas YesYes
Christopher ClemensOperations directorGainesvilleNoNo
David ConnorsBranch Manager, TerminixPalm CoastNoNo
Fernando CordeiroAssistant manager, Mercedes Benz, JacksonvillePalm CoastNo No
Frank CurnowMental health counselorDaytona BeachNo No
Michael CusterPolice chiefMiddletown, Conn.NoYes
Angelo Dipierro
Emmanuel DonaldsonRecreation Coordinator, Polk County governmentBartowNoNo
James DowdyPilot in military supportWilliston, Fla.NoNo
Michael DrakeSales and marketing VP, Gyrodata Inc.DenverNoNo
Brian DrugganPolice officerSt. AugustineNoNo
Justin DulgarCity commissioner, tech consultantMount Carmel, Ill.NoNo
Christopher EckExecutive director, archivist, National Historical Publications and Records CommissionBroad Run, Va.NoNo
Elyse EdwardsProperty managerPalm CoastNoNo
Phyllis EdwardsNot employed. Former school superintendent.Palm CoastNoYes
Kate FarmerUtilities accountantGainesvilleNoNo
Sean FisherMilitary recruiterColumbus, Ga.NoNo
Brian GeorgheganCity manager, Howell TownshipHowell Township, N.J.YesYes
Mark GiblinPark manager, Anastasia State ParkFlagler BeachNo Yes
Brad GotshallTownship managerLower Paxton, Penn.YesYes
Cody HaagNot employed. Fleet manager until October 15, 2021.Wenatchee, Wash.NoYes
Richard HaffeleManagement and budget chief, Miami-Dade County Seaport MiamiNoYes
Fareed HalabiHead of careers, teacherBrummana, LebanonNoNo
Christopher HardeeNot employed. Was in travel sales until 2018.Richmond, TexasNoNo
Kenneth HarrisFederal prison supervisory chaplainSt. AugustineNoNo
Leisa HaynesNot employed. Was city manager of Rio Communities, N.M. until 2020.Choctaw, Okla.YesYes
Shawn HenesseeNot employed. Was county manager, Clark County, Wash., until 2020.Vancouver, Wash.YesYes
Wil HershProperty managerOrmond BeachNoNo
Terry HicksNot employed. Was Leader of Facilities and Security for a utility until March 2020St. AugustineNoYes
Thomas HutkaNot employed. Was Broward County director of public works until 2020. Pompano Beach, Fla. YesYes
Andrew HyattSurfside town managerPonte Vedra BeachYesYes
Anna KinsellaOffice manager, St. Johns Family DentistryPalm CoastNoNo
Ashley KirbyDance instructorPossibly in West VirginiaNoNo
Wayne KlotzbachNational Guard "Force Integrator"Palm CoastNoNo
Mark KutneyNot employed. Was City Manager of Brooksville, Fla., until June 2021Wellington, Fla.YesYes
Brent LemondAdult education director, Nassau County schoolsYulee, Fla.NoYes
Carlos LeyvaElementary school business managerNorth Versailles, Penn.NoNo
Katherine LopezEconomic development specialistPomona, N.Y.NoNo
Dominique MackExecutive director, Family ConnectionsBrunswick, Ga.NoYes
Eric MaldonadoNot employed. Was a Census worker.Palm BayNoNo
Jim ManfreLawyer in private practice, former Flagler County SheriffPalm CoastNoYes
John MangeriNot employed. Was a police administrator and home inspector, Fishkill, N.Y.Palm CoastNoNo
Patrick MarshConsultant; was city administrator, Fitchburg, Wis., until January 2021Rochester, Minn.YesYes
Steve MartelliForeign Service Officer, deputy chief of citizen servicesArlington, Va.NoNo
Evalin McClainNot employed. Was a grant manager, Kansas City Housing AuthorityKansas City, Mo.NoNo
Kevin McCraneyOperations director, Koppel Building & Construction Co.Louisville, Ky.NoNo
Stephanie McDonaldPark manager, Alfred B Maclay Garden State ParkTallahasseeNoNo
Richardo MendezNot employed. Was assistant city manager, West Palm Beach, from 2020 to 2021.MiamiNoYes
Brent MoranProject manager, AccentureTampaNoNo
Scott MoyeCounty Manager, Ware County, Ga.Waycross, Ga.YesYes
Brandon NielsenDeputy supervisor, Blooming Grove Town BoardWashingtonville, N.Y.NoYes
Larry NochowiczSales, Cisco SystemsSt. AugustineNoNo
Mark RaleySecurity Manager, Pilgrim's PrideRidgeley, W.Va.NoNo
Jennifer RobertsNot employed. Was a baker at Island Donuts, St. AugustinePalm CoastNoNo
Christian RodriguezManager at Houligans, Palm CoastPalm CoastNoNo
Timothy RryterShopping mall operations managerLindenhurst, Ill.NoNo
Justin ShoemateFEMA systems intergration and reports chiefFredericksburg, Va.NoNo
Joseph SinnottLawyer in private practice (previously served as elected mayor)Erie, Penn.NoNo
Gregory SmithEducation consultantDaytona BeachNoNo
Leonard SossamonCurrent employment not clear. Former Hernando County administrator and Port Richey interim managerMyrtle Beach, S.C.YesYes
D.W. StarkCommunity gardens plots manager, transportation specialistFrederick, Colo.YesYes
Bronce StephensonPlanning and transportation director, Winter ParkWinter Park, Fla.NoYes
Wesley StovallEducational assistant, food service worker Clarksville, TennesseeNoNo
David StrahlInterim village manager, Schiller Park, Ill.Darien, Ill.YesYes
Ron SuccarotteConstruction field supervisor, Waterside Pools, Palm CoastPalm CoastNoNo
John SwanConsultant, business and technologyNot provided (New York State)NoNo
Rami SweidanBuilding department headLathrup Village, Mich. NoNo
Anthony TrottaGeneral manager, Best Western, Palm CoastDaytona BeachNoNo
Adriana Trujillo VillaOperations Manager/Interim Public Works Director, Haines CityDavenport, Fla.NoYes
Jason WeeksAssistant city managerLa Porte, TexasNoYes
Teresa WeinschenkCity administrator, Preston, IowaBellevue, IowaYesYes
Cody WestCredit analyst, United BankMerritt Island, Fla.NoNo
Paul WhiteAssistant Superintendent for Operations, Alachua County schoolsGainesvilleNoYes
Adam WilsonSenior project manager, Plymouth, Mass.Leesburg, Fla. YesYes

