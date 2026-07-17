The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, July 17, 2026

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Weather: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 105. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Friday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a slight chance of showers between 11pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

In Court: The fifth day of the trial of Jermaine Williams Sr. begin at 8:30 a.m. before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse. Williams, 52, faces the death penalty for the stabbing death of his wife, Yolonda Williams, in the driveway of the couple’s Bunnell house in August 2024. See:

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. Today’s guests: See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM, 1550 AM, and live at Flagler Broadcasting’s YouTube channel.

The Flagler County Cultural Council (FC3) meets at 11 a.m. at the Tourism Development Office, 120 Airport Road, Palm Coast, in the 3rd-floor conference room. The meetings are open to the public. Contact [email protected] for additional information. See: “Over Mayor’s Objections, Palm Coast Signals It’ll Extend Agreement with Cultural Council to Manage $100,000 in Grants,” and “How Peter Johnson’s ‘Bullshit’ Trespass Led to Sunshine on FC3 Cultural Board and Its Accountability to Palm Coast.”

The Friday Blue Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Flagler Democratic Office at 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214 (above Cue Note) at City Marketplace. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

The Latest Jail Bookings j-260713

Source: Flagler County Sheriff's Office. Note: the Sheriff's Office redacts or censors the names of migrants arrested under authority of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. The federal agency requires the redactions, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Trial notes: What do you call an occasion that has a murderer getting to witness how he carried out his murder again? A privilege? A punishment? A taunt? A mockery? An incongruity is too neutral a term, a paradox too academic. Jermaine Williams Sr. got to watch himself stabbing and murdering his wife this morning twice–once with the scene blown up so the jury could see better how he stabbed her maybe 20 times, how she fought, how he defeated her, how he didn’t stop until his own father pointed a gun at him and told him he’d shoot. Williams watched, then clutched his head in his hands, he wept, at one point he let out a sob. Are we supposed to feel sorry for him? I imagine even he would agree: no. The courtroom was full, Yolonda’s family, friends and colleagues filling an entire side, visitors spilling out to the other side as lawyers from the public defender and the state attorney’s office all came in to watch opening arguments and stayed for the videos. Snuff videos. In a body cam video we see how Jermaine Williams laid himself on the ground as if trained, surrendering to cops, his hands at the ready, behind his back. I would be surprised if the defense did not use that detail to make its shaky case that it was not planned. The videos will result in a five-minute guilty verdict. But guilty of what? The difference will be between premeditated first degree murder and a lesser included offense that would remove the death penalty from the options, and end the trial then and there. He would be convicted of life in prison, and most of us would forget about him. Which, I think, is the greater punishment: he would spend the next 30 or 40 years with those video images in his head, and of course he would have the choice whether to continue living with those images or be, for once, a better man than he had been and do to himself what he did to his wife and their eight children’s mother. It’s his privilege. It might also be a gift he would not know how to offer himself, not being predisposed to be a better man. But you never know. It would be a shame for the state to preempt all that with a murder of its own, in our name.

Now this:





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