The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, July 17, 2026

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Weather: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 105. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Friday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a slight chance of showers between 11pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
- Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
- Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
- Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
- Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.
Today at a Glance:
In Court: The fifth day of the trial of Jermaine Williams Sr. begin at 8:30 a.m. before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse. Williams, 52, faces the death penalty for the stabbing death of his wife, Yolonda Williams, in the driveway of the couple’s Bunnell house in August 2024. See:
- Angling for Life in Prison in Williams Trial, Defense All But Concedes Murder in Jury Selection Strategy
- ‘Hardships’ and Anxious Reactions to Death Penalty Prolong Jury Selection in Williams Murder Trial
- Judge Bars Heat Of Passion Defense In Husband’s Killing of Yolonda Williams On Eve of Death Penalty Trial
- Flagler’s 1st Death Penalty Trial in 2 Decades Begins Monday For Man Accused Of Stabbing His Wife To Death
- Jermaine Williams Loses Two Dozen Motions Contesting His Death-Penalty Trial for Killing of Wife Yolonda
- No Plea Offers in Jermaine Williams’s Death-Penalty Trial for Murder of His Wife, Yolonda Williams, in Bunnell
- Prosecution Seeks Death Penalty For Jermaine Williams, Who Stabbed Wife to Death in Bunnell
- The Arrest Report
- Yolonda Williams, 50, Is Stabbed and Killed by Husband, Jermaine Williams; He Is Charged with 1st Degree Murder
Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. Today’s guests: See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM, 1550 AM, and live at Flagler Broadcasting’s YouTube channel.
The Flagler County Cultural Council (FC3) meets at 11 a.m. at the Tourism Development Office, 120 Airport Road, Palm Coast, in the 3rd-floor conference room. The meetings are open to the public. Contact [email protected] for additional information. See: “Over Mayor’s Objections, Palm Coast Signals It’ll Extend Agreement with Cultural Council to Manage $100,000 in Grants,” and “How Peter Johnson’s ‘Bullshit’ Trespass Led to Sunshine on FC3 Cultural Board and Its Accountability to Palm Coast.”
The Friday Blue Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Flagler Democratic Office at 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214 (above Cue Note) at City Marketplace. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.
|The Latest Jail Bookings
|j-260713
|Source: Flagler County Sheriff's Office. Note: the Sheriff's Office redacts or censors the names of migrants arrested under authority of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. The federal agency requires the redactions, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Trial notes: What do you call an occasion that has a murderer getting to witness how he carried out his murder again? A privilege? A punishment? A taunt? A mockery? An incongruity is too neutral a term, a paradox too academic. Jermaine Williams Sr. got to watch himself stabbing and murdering his wife this morning twice–once with the scene blown up so the jury could see better how he stabbed her maybe 20 times, how she fought, how he defeated her, how he didn’t stop until his own father pointed a gun at him and told him he’d shoot. Williams watched, then clutched his head in his hands, he wept, at one point he let out a sob. Are we supposed to feel sorry for him? I imagine even he would agree: no. The courtroom was full, Yolonda’s family, friends and colleagues filling an entire side, visitors spilling out to the other side as lawyers from the public defender and the state attorney’s office all came in to watch opening arguments and stayed for the videos. Snuff videos. In a body cam video we see how Jermaine Williams laid himself on the ground as if trained, surrendering to cops, his hands at the ready, behind his back. I would be surprised if the defense did not use that detail to make its shaky case that it was not planned. The videos will result in a five-minute guilty verdict. But guilty of what? The difference will be between premeditated first degree murder and a lesser included offense that would remove the death penalty from the options, and end the trial then and there. He would be convicted of life in prison, and most of us would forget about him. Which, I think, is the greater punishment: he would spend the next 30 or 40 years with those video images in his head, and of course he would have the choice whether to continue living with those images or be, for once, a better man than he had been and do to himself what he did to his wife and their eight children’s mother. It’s his privilege. It might also be a gift he would not know how to offer himself, not being predisposed to be a better man. But you never know. It would be a shame for the state to preempt all that with a murder of its own, in our name.
The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
July 2026
Free For All Fridays With Host David Ayres on WNZF
Flagler County Cultural Council (FC3) Meeting
Friday Blue Forum
Flagler Beach Farmers Market
Coffee With Flagler Beach Commission Chair Scott Spradley
Democratic Women’s Club
Grace Community Food Pantry on Education Way
Chess Meet-Up At the Flagler Beach Public Library
Random Acts of Insanity’s Roundup of Standups from Around Central Florida
For the full calendar, go here.
If any anxiety still grips me, it is the fear of feeling this impalpable moment slip through my fingers like beads of mercury. Let those who wish to do so withdraw from the world. I no longer complain, for I watch myself being born. I am happy in this world, because my kingdom is of this world. A passing cloud, a fading moment. A death of the self to the self. The book opens to a cherished page. How worn and pale it seems today, in the presence of the book of the world. Is it true that I have suffered? Is it not true that I am suffering? And that this suffering intoxicates me because it is that sun and those shadows, that heat and that cold felt from so far away, deep within the air? Shall I ask myself if something is dying, if men are suffering, when everything is written in this window where the sky pours out its fullness? I can say—and I shall say presently—that what matters is to be human, simple. No, what matters is to be true; then everything else is inscribed therein—humanity and simplicity alike. And when am I truer, more transparent, than when I am the world?
–From Camus’ Notebooks (Carnets, 1936).
Comments
Dennis C Rathsam says
How assinine to disrespect Lindsay Graham in this manner. You jackasses are all fools! TRUMPS got you & your party in dissaray! TDS has a grip of steel on your crazys in DC! The infighting of the Democrates is must see TV! As they turn there back on the Jews, it will come back to bite them in the ass! So the Dems lost the Jewish vote, & TRUMPS deporting the rest of there illegal voters. All they have left is the fight for freedom. Will they continue, & revert to the days of old, to do good for America. Or will Americans wake up & realize they are watching their party die a slow death. What happened to all the leaders of the party? Why haven’t they spoke up? Looks to me they are running scared, You know the old gamblers saying…Shakey money never wins. Can u imagine the bartender, with not one bill brought to the floor in all her yrs in DC, the head of the Jackass party????? She don’t know Jack, but she sure is the Democrats ass.