Bunnell Woman, 50, Is Stabbed and Killed by Husband, Jermaine Williams, Who Was on Probation for Abusing Her

Last Updated: 1:25 p.m.

Bunnell police are investigating this morning’s fatal stabbing of a 50-year-old resident of South Pine Street in the city after a confrontation with her husband. The woman, Y.W., was taken to AdventHealth Hospital in critical condition, where she died.

Two and a half years ago she had told police that her husband had been beating her for 30 years, but was afraid to tell anyone for fear that he would kill her. She was a social worker and had three children, two of them minors.









Jermaine Mandell Williams is in custody and cooperating with authorities. Police Chief Dave Brannon described the incident as domestic violence, and said there is no threat to the community. Williams was on probation for a conviction involving an assault on his wife two and a half years ago, when she sought and was granted an injunction against him.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s dispatch center got a call at 8:14 this morning “from what appears to be a relative who was witnessing a man and a woman in an argument, and the man was in the act of stabbing the woman,” Brannon said. “The caller was trying to get him to stop. The witness was talking to dispatch while observing the other man and woman engaged in a fight, and him stabbing in the neck area.”

Brannon, who described the incident within sight of the house at Martin Luther King Boulevard and South Pine Street in late morning, said he was not yet aware how old the male on the phone to 911 was. The caller appears to have been one of the couple’s children. The confrontation took place in the driveway of the house.









“A neighbor from across the street apparently witnessed what was happening and confronted the man who was in the act of stabbing,” the police chief said. “That witness produced a firearm and told the man to stop otherwise they were going to shoot him. He did stop. And then officers and deputies and the fire department responded and found the victim in very critical condition. She was immediately transported. We initially were requesting a helicopter, but apparently her condition was too grave. And they took her directly to Advent Hospital here in South Palm Coast.”

The suspect, who Brannon did not identify when he spoke to a reporter other than referring to the relationship as matrimonial, remained on scene and was taken into custody by our responding officers. He was taken to the Sheriff’s Operations Center nearby, where Bunnell Police detective Jeff Trailer is the lead investigator. The Sheriff’s Office is assisting, including with its crime scene investigator.

Two years ago Williams was convicted on charges of domestic battery, false imprisonment and tampering with a witness, and sentenced to 18 months’ house arrest followed by two and a half years on probation.

On Jan. 23, 2022, he had gotten upset that his wife had gotten her nails done. He threatened to smash her fingernails off with a hammer if she did not cut them off. So she cut them. Late that same night he accused her of having an affair–with the father of a child at whose funeral one of the couple’s children had sung earlier in the day. According to Williams’s arrest report, he proceeded to beat his wife for half an hour, punching her in the head, body, and stomach, drug her around the house by the hair, then woke up one of his children, an 11 year old boy, and forced him to watch him beating the child’s mother while calling her vile names and making accusations, and telling the boy that those were consequences for her actions. He then woke up the two other children and took their cell phones to prevent them from calling for help. (One of the children was 22 at the time.)









Y.W. attempted to escape from the garage, where he picked up a wooden sign and struck her in the side with it. Y.W. was finally able to run to her parents’ house on South Cherry Street as he ran after her.

A bruised Y.W. told police that he he had threatened to kill her in the past. Williams pleaded out the case and was found guilty on two felonies and a misdemeanor on July 19, 2022, when he began serving house arrest. Just two weeks ago, Circuit Judge Terence Perkins signed the order terminating house arrest, but Williams was still on probation. Williams petitioned the court to end his probation as well. “I’ve completed all terms and conditions with no incidents,” he wrote the court.

In her petition for an injunction, Y.W. checked off nine of 11 boxes describing the acts she said her husband had previously committed, including threatening to kidnap or harm her children, brandishing weapons against her, physically restraining her from leaving the house or calling police, destroyed property and engaged in other violent acts.









“I really thought he would kill me because he has threatened to do so many times,” she wrote in her petition for the injunction, “which included putting a gun to my head over 10 times in the time of our relationship. He has been beating and terrorizing me since I was 13 or 14. He has punched me, kicked me, spit on me, slapped and choked me, poured hot water on me and made me sleep in wet clothing and is constantly calling me ” the most demeaning names. “He has burned and cut up my clothing, hit me with brooms, mop handles, belts, belt buckles, shoes, and any other thing he can find. He even bit me! I just want my kids and I to be safe. We’re not safe with him in our lives.”

Two months after the court had granted Y.W.’s petition for an injunction against Williams, Y.W. asked the court to dismiss the injunction. The court did so.