The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Weather: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Today at a Glance:

In Court: A pre-trial hearing is scheduled at 1:30 p.m. in the case of Jermaine Williams, 52, who faces the death penalty for the stabbing death of his wife, Yolonda Williams, in the driveway of the couple’s Bunnell house in August 2024.

River to Sea Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) meets at 9 a.m. at the Airline Room at the Daytona Beach International Airport. The TPO’s planning oversight includes all of Volusia County and the developed areas of eastern Flagler County including Beverly Beach and Flagler Beach as well as portions of the cities of Palm Coast and Bunnell, with board member representation from each of those jurisdictions. See the full agendas here. To join the meeting electronically, go here.

Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]







Notably: Flagler Beach Commissioner Scott Spradley’s photographer’s eye is usually trained on Flagler Beach. Last week he and his Ukrainian Juliet (her name is actually Olena) were at the Seven Sisters, those imposing dromedary undulations of clay in England’s East Sussex, among other places they’ve been visiting in the old country. I asked him to send pictures. I’m not sure how he took the one above, and I’m pretty sure he did not take his drone with him (the drone he used to update us all after those hurricanes in Flagler Beach: remember his Ian Beach Blog?), though there’s another one of him at a look-out above the Sisters. His photographer’s instincts must’ve kicked in when that seagull made like a Messerschmitt and gunned for him, hopefully not with guano. The pictures below are part of Scott’s This Is London chronicle–in front of Big Ben, which has been counting down the days of Western civilization (not just in the United States), and near what may or may not be the Ukrainian Embassy (whose address is, of all names, 60 Holland Park. If you squint, you can see the splash pad on the roof. But I don’t think that building is the embassy, the flag notwithstanding). As of Monday they were still in London, with no word on their return, though the City Commission is scheduled to meet Thursday evening. If he makes it back, and if his colleagues decide to pull one of their eternal sessions, look for a commissioner surfing jet lag that evening. —P.T.

