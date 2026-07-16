The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, July 16, 2026

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 105. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Calm wind.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

In Court: Opening arguments this morning in the fourth day of the trial of Jermaine Williams Sr. begin at 8:30 a.m. before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse. Williams, 52, faces the death penalty for the stabbing death of his wife, Yolonda Williams, in the driveway of the couple’s Bunnell house in August 2024. See:

Town of Marineland Commission Meeting, 6 p.m. in the main conference room at the GTMNERR Marineland, 9741 N Oceanshore Boulevard, St. Augustine. See the town’s website here.

Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry: Flagler Beach United Methodist Church‘s food pantry is open today from 9:30 a.m. to noon at 1500 S. Daytona Ave, Flagler Beach. The church’s mission is to provide nourishment and support in a welcoming, respectful environment. To find us, please turn at the corner of 15 Street and S. Daytona Ave, pull into the grass parking area and enter the green door.

Story Time with Miss Kim at Flagler Beach Public Library, 11 to 11:45 a.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach. It’s where the wild things are.

Model Yacht Club Races at the Pond in Palm Coast’s Central Park, from noon to 2 p.m. in Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave. Join Bill Wells, Bob Rupp and other members of the Palm Coast Model Yacht Club, watch them race or join the races with your own model yacht. No dues to join the club, which meets at the pond in Central Park every Thursday.

The Palm Coast Democratic Club holds an “After Dark” Recap Meeting (previous daytime business meeting) at 6 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month to accommodate working Democrats. We will meet at the Flagler Democratic Party Headquarters in City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214, Palm Coast. Hope you will join us. This gathering is open to the public at no charge. No advance arrangements are necessary. Call (386) 283-4883 for best directions or (561)-235-2065 for more information.



The Latest Jail Bookings j-260713

Source: Flagler County Sheriff's Office. Note: the Sheriff's Office redacts or censors the names of migrants arrested under authority of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. The federal agency requires the redactions, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Trial notes: When the jury–or the jury pool, during selection–is out of the room a strange chumminess sets during a prolonged trial amid the lawyers, the judge, the court reporter, even the few people in attendance, the more so when the lawyers and the judge don’t mind a little humor and use the occasional break to distend what can otherwise be tense proceedings. Death penalty jurors are forced to confront questions many of them have never thought about beyond bumper-sticker slogans, or to talk about how their own past could affect their judgment. The lawyers and the judge are as if walking on on high-power tension lines most of the time, each their own Philippe Petit highwiring it between paradoxes, so stepping off is a necessary relief. They laugh a bit, they banter, they understand each other when a particularly bizarre juror has just invited being excused. All that is to be expected. But how does a defendant see all this chumminess? How is Jermaine Williams, the killer, the man whose life is on its own highwire, seeing this as anything other than a system arrayed against him down to its ritualistic ribbing? He’s always excluded of course, the way bailiffs whisk him out for any extended break, for lunch, for anything not on the record. The exclusion reminds him: you are outside of all this. You are not part of so much as the freedom to banter, to linger, to idle, even in your civilian clothes you borrowed for the trial. This is what it means to have been severed–to have severed yourself–from civilized society, which so often defines itself by the pettiest routines. We don’t give them a second thought. The freedom of a quip is as irrelevant as the freedom to go to the rest room, though for the defendant, either would be a momentous subversion. It might have been different if there were realistic doubts about his guilt. It would have added an element of tragedy, with the possibility of an innocent person getting convicted, even eventually killed. Our chummy rituals would have taken on an absurd dimension. They would have seemed inappropriate. They would have made us complicit in the flagrance of a possible injustice. But that’s not what we have here. We know he’s guilty. We know he killed. We know he killed with animus, with barbarism. What we don’t know is whether he will be sentenced to die. Whether he will spend decades thinking back, if ever, to these last days of spending time outside of a prison, or whether he’ll see his life flash before his eyes in a David Foster Wallace “Good Old Neon” way as the needle serves him the triple cocktail we still pretend is a humane way to murder in the state’s name. That’s all this comes down to: ending a life with a killing, making us all, in some ways, witnesses to an execution, or ending a life with life in prison, making us all–not just the jurors by any means–complicit, as Hugo might say, to society’s failure to keep a man like Jermaine Williams from becoming the Jermaine Williams he is. But let’s not absolve him of his own agency, and let’s not begrudge ourselves the banter that, to his eyes and ears, may be a form of torture. If so, it is, I am surprised to acknowledge, the kind of torture I am not entirely sorry to be witnessing, if not–by my presence on the other side of his fate–partially inflicting.

Now this:





The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



