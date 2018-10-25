Thursday Briefing: Fruehan in Court, Holden House on National Registry, Innovative Workforce, Early Voting

To  include your event in this section, please fill out this form.



♦ Oct. 25: Florence Fruehan, the Palm Coast physician facing a first-degree misdemeanor battery count over allegations of inappropriately touching a woman during a consultation at his office, is scheduled to appear in court, in person or through his attorney, to argue a motion to dismiss based on the statute of limitations. The hearing is before County Judge Melissa Moore-Stens in Courtroom 404 at 1:30 p.m. at the Flagler County Courthouse.

♦ Oct. 25: The Chamber of Commerce's Common Ground Breakfast at Grand Haven Golf Club, 8 a.m. at 500 Riverfront Drive, with panel guests: Christine Sikora, VP of Innovative Workforce Solutions with CareerSource Flagler Volusia, Donald O'Brien, CFO, Hayward Brown Flagler and John Birney, owner JBirney Financial. They will discuss the past, present & future of Flagler's talent pipeline.

♦ Oct. 25: The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at City Hall at 5:30 p.m.

♦ Oct. 25: The Palm Coast Beautification and Environmental Advisory Committee meets at 5 p.m. at City Hall in Town Center.

♦ Oct. 26: The Scenic A1A Pride Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Rd. off A1A.



♦ Oct. 26-28: “The Rocky Horror Show,” directed by John Sbordone, at City Repertory Theatre, Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Performances at CRT’s venue in City Market Place at 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B207, Palm Coast. Tickets are $25 adults and $15 students. For more information or tickets, call the CRT box office at 386-585-9415 or

♦ Oct. 26: Galery of Local Art (GOLA)'s Annual Steampunk Event, 6 to 9 p.m., 208 Central Ave.,Flagler Beach. Games, music, face painting, dancing, Tarot card readings, storytelling and Costume contests. Book signing by Tom Duncan, Randy Jaye and Kelly Barnhill. Appetizers & Non-alcoholic beverages. Cost of Admission $15 per person, 50/50 cash raffle to benefit Turtle Patrol. Phone : (386) 439-6659.

♦ Oct. 26: Matanzas High Homecoming football game v. Deltona High, 7 p.m. at Matanzas.

♦ Oct. 26: Intermediate Saltwater Fishing at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd., Palm Coast, 9 a.m. to noon. In this workshop, we will focus on how to target redfish. Participants will learn basic cast netting, tips and tricks to target redfish, advanced knot-tying, fish fileting, and more. Workshop will be outdoors and will include some fishing time. All equipment will be provided for the workshop. Limited spots, so participants must call to register. Event Website: www.washingtonoaks.org Event Contact: 386-446-6783

♦ Oct. 26: An opening-night reception marks a retrospective of the works of artist Jim Houser at the Museum of Art, DeLand, 600 N Woodland Blvd., 5 to 7 p.m. Museum Members: No Charge | Non-members: $10. RSVP Preferred. Phone: 386.734.4371 | Email: Contact@moartdeland.org.

♦ Oct. 26: Stetson University Symphony Orchestra, Anthony Hose, conductor, Lynn Musco, clarinet, Jesus Alfonzo, viola. Join us for a concert in historic Lee Chapel featuring Bruch’s Double Concerto, Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No.6 “Pathétique” and Bernstein’s Three Dance Episodes from On the Town. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. 386-822-8950 Admission: $10 adults, $5 youth and students and free for ages 12 and under. Tickets are available at the door or at www.stetson.edu/music-tickets.

♦ Oct. 26-27: Holler-Ween-Fest at the Florida Agricultural Museum, 7900 Old Kings Rd., Palm Coast, 6:30 to 11 p.m., with a pumpkin patch, boo bash bounce house, story time, a bonfire, all sorts of games and treats and more, adults $15, kids ages 4-12, $10, and kids under 4, free. For information, call 386/447-4663 or 446-7630.

♦ Oct. 26-27: Fields of Fear at Cowart Ranch and Farms, 8185 W. Highway 100

Bunnell, 7 to 11 p.m.

♦ Oct. 27: First Aid & CPR/AED, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Palm Coast Fire Station 25, 1250 Belle Terre Pkwy., Palm Coast. This class is a 7-hour course (one hour for lunch) designed to meet OSHA regulations and teach administering CPR to children and adults, using an Automated External Defibrillator (AED), using a mask or barrier device, assisting with bleeding, broken bones. $50/person with pre-registration required by 9 a.m. Oct. 25. Sign up at www.palmcoastgov.com/cpr. More info: cprcertification@palmcoastgov.com or 386-986-2300.

♦ Oct. 27:

♦ Oct. 27: Surf Fishing from Beginner's to Advanced, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area at Flagler Beach, 3100 South Oceanshore Boulevard, Flagler Beach. Join our volunteer Andy Block, an avid fisherman for over 50 years, who will teach the basics of fishing off the beach in the ocean surf. Participants will learn tips on choosing fishing gear, bait and the best area and tides to fish in. We will be meeting at the beachside pavilion on the east side of the park. You can enjoy the beach after the program. $20 per person. Proceeds benefit FROGR--Friends of Gamble Rogers State Park. Registration is limited to the first 25 people. $5 per carload Park admission is not included. For more information please call (386) 517-2086 or visit our ranger station.

♦ Oct. 27: The ninth annual bedrace: All Heroes and Villains are invited to join the fun for the ninth annual bedrace at Flagler Beach Veterans park at 3 p.m. This year the theme is all about saving (or destroying) the universe. Compete in the costume contest, build a bed and compete with your fellow Heroes and Legends for trophies and bragging rights, or just watch the fun. All proceeds will benefit youth programs in our county including our I Can Read program. For more information call the Flagler Volunteer Services office at 386-597-2950 or email flaglervolunteer@cfl.rr.com.

♦ Oct. 27: In conjunction with the 9th Annual Bed Race (see above), the Kiwanis Club of Flagler County is holding a Pumpkin Decorating Contest for kids and adults of all ages. Trophies and Prizes to the winners in each age group. Cost to participate is a donation of a non perishable food item to the food bank. Bring your decorated pumpkin to Veterans Park, Flagler Beach between 2 to 3:30 p.m. For complete rules see the website: flaglercountykiwanis.org or call Les Lohnes @ 413-949-3893. Prizes and Trophies awarded immediately following the Bed Race.

♦ Oct. 27: Second annual Trunk or Treat from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Flagler Beach Police Station parking lot, 204 S. Flagler Avenue, Flagler Beach.

♦ Oct. 27: National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.,

Flagler Beach Police Department, 204 S. Flagler Avenue, Flagler Beach.

♦ Oct. 27: Pie n Poetry Tasting Event, noon to 4 p.m., 51 Fenwood Lane, Palm Coast: We will have a sample pie tasting event at our home for family, friends, invites, and neighbors in our driveway. This event includes light music; mostly jazz, dance, and featured readings and performances of poetry. Contact Cynthia Jones, lloydiluv@icloud.com, 386-569-9916.

♦ Oct. 27: Great Pianists at Stetson series, Alex McDonald, piano. Come hear acclaimed pianist Alex McDonald who has soloed with the Orquesta Sinfónica del Estado de México, the Louisiana Philharmonic, Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra and Utah Symphony Orchestra. His awards include second prize at the 2007 New Orleans International Piano Competition and second prize at the 2001 Gina Bachauer International Young Artist Piano Competition. In 2008, he was named a Harvey Fellow by the Mustard Seed Foundation. He will be performing a recital full of virtuosity and favorite works. Program highlights include Liszt’s dashing Rigoletto Paraphrase, a Nocturne by Chopin and Stravinsky’s thunderous Petrouchka. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. 386-822-8950.

♦ Oct. 27-28: 7th Annual Maze Days at Cowart Ranch and Farms, 8185 W. Highway 100 Bunnell, with a corn maze, barrel train, farm animals, a country store, a pumpkin patch and pony rides, $10 admission, children 3 and under free.

♦ Oct. 28: 2nd Annual Party In Pink Zumbathon for Breast Cancer, in the gymnasium at Flagler Palm Coast High School from 3 to 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance online at https://www.zumba.com/en-US/event/view/mpowerpip for $20. More instructors, more fun prizes, and what could arguably be Zumba’s best year with regard to their release of new music. Last year’s event brought in 75 women spanning from Jacksonville to Daytona Beach, raising $1,125 for breast cancer research. “We’re looking to double that this year—the more participants we have, the more money we can raise for this cause,” says Melissa Mondello, Owner at MPower Fitness. Contact: Melissa Mondello, Co-Owner & Fitness Manager (MPower Fitness) at (386)445-2508 or Brandi Jaeger, President & Co-Founder (Crazy Sock Divas) at (386)585-0252.

♦ Oct. 28:

♦ Oct. 28: The African American Entrepreneurs Association presents a black-tie fundraising gala at 6 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 55 Town Center Boulevard, Palm Coast, at costs of $75 for individuals, $125 for couples, $500 for a table of eight. Call 234-2014. The AAEA will be honoring actor/entrepreneur Taraji Henson, daughter of Bernice Gordon for their 1st Mother of a Successful Entrepreneur Award.

♦ Oct. 28: Palm Coast United Methodist Church Concert Series presenting Renese King, 4 p.m. at 5200 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast. Renese King is a Boston instrumentalist, pianist and vocalist. Freewill Donation and Open To All

♦ Oct. 30-31: Hall of Terror – Tuesday, Oct. 30, 7-9 p.m., and Wednesday, Oct. 31, 7-10 p.m., at Fire Station 21, 9 Corporate Drive, Palm Coast (behind Kohl’s). Hall of Terror takes those who dare through a haunted house and show at Palm Coast Fire Station 21. Volunteer characters, many of whom are firefighters and other City employees, provide the scares. Free and no registration required. More info: 386-986-2300 or www.palmcoastgov.com/events.

♦ Oct. 30: Stetson Sounds New XX: Hub New Music Quartet. HUB New Music is a distinctive chamber quartet that is “one of the most talked about younger contemporary classical ensembles” (Oregon ArtsWatch). They will present their "Soul House" program, featuring recent works by Judd Greenstein, Angelica Negrón, Daniel Wohl and Robert Honstein. For more information, visit: http://www.hubnewmusic.org/ 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. 386-822-8950.

♦ Oct. 31: The Flagler County Canvassing Board meets at 10 a.m. at the Supervisor of Elections Office, Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Suite 101. The agenda: Canvass of Vote-By-Mail Ballots.

♦ Oct. 31: Stetson Woodwind Ensemble. Come for an exciting evening of music for clarinet choir, flute choir and saxophone ensembles in Stetson’s historic Lee Chapel. The 32-member clarinet choir will be performing works by European composers acquired at the recent International Clarinet Conference in Belgium. In honor of our Halloween concert date, the flute choir will be performing a program of “Magic and Mystery,” with pieces by Mozart, Lauridsen, Prokofiev and Grieg. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. 386-822-8950.

♦ Nov. 1: Painting with a Twist in Palm Coast (Next to Metro Diner in Island Walk Shopping Center) will be instructing this Colorful Sea Turtle painting from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. These $30 classes are for adult painters. We will permit painters aged 12+ if accompanied by an adult. Reservations are to be made in advance. Visit our calendar and reserve your seat today! www.paintingwithatwist.com/studio/palm-coast/calendar/ or call our studio at 386-445-7786. We offer an array of wine and beer selections for purchase at our "Drink Station." You must be at least 21 to consume alcohol in the studio. No exceptions. This is not a bring-your-own-beer studio.

♦ Nov. 2: Stetson Homecoming Showcase Concert: This evening of music celebrates our tradition of musical excellence as demonstrated by our outstanding student musicians. The concert will feature a variety of student soloists and chamber ensembles, including a string quartet, chamber choir, guitar ensemble/quartet and a jazz combo. Please join us for this musical homecoming celebration. Welcome home! 6:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall

421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. 386-822-8950 Complimentary admission, open to the public.

♦ Nov. 3: Freedom Fest at the Flagler County Airport, with live music, fireworks, food, military aircraft, and free admission, brought to you by WNZF.

♦ Nov. 4: US Navy Band Commodores Jazz Ensemble: America's Navy is coming to Daytona Beach, Florida, one of 19 cities in four states to host a performance by the United States Navy Band during its 2018 tour -- one of the signature outreach programs of the U.S. Navy. 7 p.m. At the Peabody Auditorium, 600 Auditorium Boulevard, Daytona Beach. Call 386/671-3462 or

♦ Nov. 5: Flagler Cares, the coalition of health care and social services providers focusing on mental health and suicide prevention, meets at 3 p.m. in Classrooms A-B at Florida Hospital Flagler. The group will discuss community health issues.

♦ Nov. 6: General Election Day. Polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

♦ Nov. 6: The Flagler County Canvassing Board meets at noon and 6 p.m. at the Supervisor of Elections Office, Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Suite 101. The agenda: Canvass of Vote-By-Mail Ballots. The board meets again at 7 p.m. to reveal unofficial election results.

♦ Nov. 6: Stetson Chamber Orchestra, Anthony Hose, conductor, Dan Ferri, saxophone. Stetson University’s saxophone professor, Dan Ferri, performs the Concerto for Stan Getz by Richard Rodney Bennett, one of the most challenging pieces in the repertoire. Also on the program will be Vivaldi’s exhilarating Concerto for Four Violins in B Minor and Hubert Parry’s Lady Radnor’s Suite. Lady Radnor had her own orchestra and commissioned this piece from Parry who died 100 years ago in 1918. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. 386-822-8950 Admission: $10 adults, $5 youth and students and free for ages 12 and under. Tickets are available at the door or at www.stetson.edu/music-tickets.

♦ Nov. 7: The Flagler Education Foundation leads

♦ Nov. 7: Quarterly Circuit 7 Community Alliance Meeting at at 2:30 p.m.,

♦ Nov. 7: The St. Johns River Water Management District will holds the second of two community meetings on the Flagler County Wetland Restoration Project, designed to increase the amount of wetland area. 5:30 p.m. at Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church, 915 N Central Ave, Flagler Beach. See the webpage, www.sjrwmd.com/facts/flagler-wetland-restoration-project/, updating the project. For input, write at FlaglerRestoration@sjrwmd.com. The wetland restoration project will consist of moving piles of spoil back into man-made ditches and grading the material to the elevation that matches nearby remnants of natural wetland. The project will return dozens of acres of ditches and spoil piles to functional wetland that will yield food for fish and wildlife, filter and clean water, and provide other benefits.

♦ Nov. 7: Stetson Jazz Ensemble, Patrick Hennessey, director. The Stetson Jazz Ensemble presents a program as varied as the whims of fall, beginning with the rhythmic fascinations of George Gershwin, an “Invitation” for “Alexander’s Ragtime Band” to the stage, and wrapping up the evening with a classic powerhouse from the genius of Leonard Bernstein, “Prelude, Fugue and Riffs.” Selections from the Count Basie Orchestra, Rob McConnell and his Boss Brass, the Stan Kenton Orchestra, Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band and the Toshiko Akiyoshi-Lew Tabackin Big Band will also highlight the performance.

7:30 p.m. Athens Theatre, DeLand. 124 N. Florida Ave., DeLand. 386-822-8950. Admission: $10 adults, $5 youth and students and free for ages 12 and under. Tickets are available at the door or at www.stetson.edu/music-tickets.





For events beyond this date, see the fuller Coming Days here.

