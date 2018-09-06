Thursday Briefing: County Taxes, Canvassing Board, Flagler Beach Golf Course (Again), Massacre Commission

To  include your event in this section, please fill out this form.



♦ Sept. 6: The Flagler County Canvassing Board meets at 9 a.m. at the Supervisor of Elections Office, Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Suite 101. The agenda: Manual post-audit.

♦ Sept. 6: The Flagler County Commission holds the first of two public hearings to adopt the 2019 budget and property taxes, at 5:30 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg 2, Board Chambers, Bunnell.

♦ Sept. 6: The Flagler Beach City Commission holds a special meeting at City Hall at 5:30 p.m., once again to discuss its troubled golf course at the south end of town, and possibly sever relations with the current management team, Flagler Golf Management.

♦ Sept. 6: National Rifle Association's Eddie Eagle GunSafe Program (first and second graders), at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy, 4:30 p.m. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and Palm Coast Parks & Recreation are partnering in the program. No actual firearms will be used. Free but please pre-register at www.parksandrec.fun/youth. More info: 386-986-2323. The NRA's Marion Hammer developed the controversial program in 1988 as gun-safety education, but there's little evidence of the program's efficacy as much more than a plug for the NRA, though it's offered in numerous school districts and other settings.

♦ Sept. 7: First Friday at Flagler Beach's Veterans Park, with vendors, games, food, music and other delights, from 6 to 9 p.m.

♦ Sept. 7-23: The Palm Coast Senior Games. This year’s sanctioned events include archery, horseshoes, pickleball, tennis, golf and tai chi (new). The non-sanctioned events include ballroom dancing and a lot of new areas, such as sailboat racing, cornhole, bridge and cribbage. Men and women compete against other athletes and participants of the same gender and age group. Registration is $15 and includes a T-shirt and participation in one sport; participation in each additional sport event is $15. Competition is offered in 11 different age categories for sanctioned events and 3 different age categories for non-sanctioned events. To see the schedule and learn more, visit www.palmcoastgov.com/seniorgames. Registration can be accessed from the Senior Games website or directly at www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. Athletes may also register in person at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE.

♦ Sept. 7, 8, 9: Neil Simon's "California Suite," at the Daytona Playhouse, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m., Adults $20, Seniors 55 and up, $18, Youths 18 and under $8. Address: 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach, or see

♦ Sept. 7: Coffee Series sponsored by Florida Hospital Flagler, 9-10 a.m. at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy NE. Enjoy your morning coffee while listening to professionals discuss informational topics. This month: “Difficulty Swallowing (Dysphagia 101)” with Cheryl Diorio of PT Solutions. The Palm Coast Parks & Recreation lecture and coffee are free, but pre-registration is required (while space available) by 9 a.m. Sept. 5: www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. More info: 386-986-2323.

♦ Sept. 7: National Rifle Association's Eddie Eagle GunSafe Program (third and fourth graders), at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy, 4:30 p.m. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and Palm Coast Parks & Recreation are partnering in the program. No actual firearms will be used. Free but please pre-register at www.parksandrec.fun/youth. More info: 386-986-2323. The NRA's Marion Hammer developed the controversial program in 1988 as gun-safety education, but there's little evidence of the program's efficacy as much more than a plug for the NRA, though it's offered in numerous school districts and other settings.

♦ Sept. 7: Freaky Fridays, 5-10:30 p.m. at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Parents, are you in need of a date night or just wish for peace and quiet around the house on a Friday night? Let us watch your kids, so you can have a night to yourselves. Kids will eat pizza, play games, watch movies, and have fun. $15/first child and $5/additional sibling. Register at www.parksandrec.fun/youth. More info: 386-986-2323.

♦ Sept. 8-9: The Palm Coast Arts Foundation hosts a two-day forum festival to mark the importance of the arts in co,mmunity loife, with talks, movies, music and other activities, starting at 11 a.m. each day at the Palm Coast Arts Foundation's grounds, 1500 Central Avenue in Palm Coast's Town Center. email info@palmcoastartsfoundation.com or call 386/225-4394 to reserve your seats.

♦ Sept. 8: First Aid & CPR/AED Class, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Palm Coast Fire Station 25, 1250 Belle Terre Pkwy., Palm Coast. This class is a 7-hour course (one hour for lunch) designed to meet OSHA regulations and teach administering CPR to children and adults, using an Automated External Defibrillator (AED), using a mask or barrier device, assisting with bleeding, broken bones. $50/person with pre-registration required by 9 a.m. Sept. 6. Sign up at www.palmcoastgov.com/cpr. More info: cprcertification@palmcoastgov.com or 386-986-2300.

♦ Sept. 8: Healthy Communities, in collaboration with several key community partners, will present the Florida KidCare Enrollment Event and Family Health Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Volusia Mall, 1700 West International Speedway Boulevard in Daytona Beach. Families with children who are in need of health insurance coverage are encouraged to attend this free event to learn more about Florida KidCare, the State of Florida’s health insurance program that covers children ages 0 through 18 years of age. Most families who enroll do not have to pay for the coverage, while many pay only $15 to $20 per month. Full pay options are also available. On-site application assistance will be available at the event for eligible families applying for and renewing Florida KidCare coverage. In Volusia and Flagler counties, an estimated 6,800 children have no health insurance coverage. The Florida KidCare Enrollment Event and Family Health Fair will also feature fun, family-friendly activities, including music and dance, giveaways, games and more. For more information about this free event, call 386.425.7920.

♦ Sept. 8: 11th Annual Intracoastal Waterway Cleanup, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. With grant funding from the Florida Inland Navigation District, the City of Palm Coast will provide everything a volunteer may need to clean up our community’s precious walkways along our waterways. Event headquarters will be the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Refreshments and special awards will be after the cleanup, at noon. Register at www.parksandrec.fun/events. More info: 386-986-2320 or www.palmcoastgov.com/icwc.

♦ Sept. 8: Pocket Change is the featured act at the free Midtown Motown Concert series at Cypress Park at the Midtown Cultural & Educational Center in Daytona Beach from 7 to 9 p.m., with Cypress Pool open for free swimming until 9 p.m. during the concert, at 981 George West Engram Blvd., Daytona Beach. Parking is available at Cypress Park.

♦ Sept. 8: Gospel artists will get their praises on for the “Gospel Show/Dinner” 4 p.m., at the First Church of Palm Coast. The genre of gospel music, sponsored by the Women's Day Committee, will feature the phenomenal, amazing voices of artists you will enjoy. Make your way to First Church - 91 Old Kings Road North, Palm Coast. The cost is $25 per person. The church can be reached at 386-446-5759.

♦ Sept. 8: Yoga on the Beach at 9 a.m. at Old Salt Park, off 16th Road: Unroll your mat on the beach with Melissa Byram of Meditation Mama Yoga for an hour of yoga bliss! Join us for a fun and relaxing experience on the beach culminating in an extended savasana with delicious lemongrass essential oil cold cloths! All experience levels welcome! $10 drop in fee, bring your mat, towel, and water, we’ll bring the rest.

♦ Sept. 10: Women’s Self Defense, 6-8 p.m. at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Sgt. Michael Lutz from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office will teach you skills that will make you more aware of your surroundings as well as methods to protect yourself and safety tips to implement right away. Participants must attend all three classes on Sept. 10, 17 and 24. Free but please pre-register by 6 p.m. Sept. 8 at www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2323.

♦ Sept. 11: A pre-trial is scheduled for 9 a.m. before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in the case of Keith Johansen, the 36-year-old Palm Coast man facing a

♦ Sept. 11: The Palm Coast Elks Lodge hosts a ceremony commemorating the 17th anniversary of the September 11 attacks in honor of first responders and all affected on that day. 9:30 a.m., Palm Coast Elks Lodge 9-11 Monument, 53 Old Kings Rd. North, Palm Coast. Contact 386-446-2709 #4 or email Secretary@elks2709.com.

♦ Sept. 11: The Hammock Community Association hosts Flagler County Commissioner Greg Hansen for an informal discussion of important topics about the Hammock. There will be time limits on each subject until all are done then if time allows further discussion on topics already discussed. Socializing at 7 p.m, meeting at 7:30 p.m. Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Rd.

♦ Sept. 12: Free legal clinics: This evening: Probates, wills and trusts: The Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller in partnership with the Flagler County Bar Association present a three part series of legal clinics free of charge. Come out and speak to attorneys who are knowledgeable in their respective field of law for free, at the Kim C. Hammond Justice Center--the Flagler County courthouse--in the 1st floor jury assembly room, 1769 E. Moody Blvd. Building #1, Bunnell, from 5 to 7 p.m.

♦ Sept. 13: Evening at the Whitney Lecture Series: Sharks and Rays on the brink: half a billion years of innovation under threat. Lectures and parking are free and registration or reservations are not necessary. The event is at 7 p.m. at Center for Marine Studies, Lohman Auditorium, 9505 Ocean Shore Blvd., St. Augustine, Florida. For further details, call (904) 461-4000.

♦ Sept. 14: Matthew Nesbitt, whom a jury

♦ Sept. 14: Movies in the Park, 7:50 p.m. in Central Park at Town Center, 975 Central Ave., Palm Coast. Families will enjoy a family friendly movie on the park’s giant outdoor movie screen. Closed captioning is provided. This month’s feature: Pete’s Dragon. Bring your blanket, lawn chairs and snacks and invite your friends and neighbors to join you at this free, monthly family activity offered by Palm Coast Parks & Recreation and Flagler Schools. More info: 386-986-2323 and www.palmcoastgov.com/movies.

♦ Sept. 14, 15, 16: Neil Simon's "California Suite," at the Daytona Playhouse, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m., Adults $20, Seniors 55 and up, $18, Youths 18 and under $8. Address: 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach, or see

♦ Sept. 18: Food Truck Tuesdays, 5-8 p.m. at Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave, Palm Coast. Purchase and enjoy delicious cuisine available from food trucks situated along Park Street next to Central Park, and enjoy free entertainment. This month’s beneficiary is Florida Hospital Flagler’s Pink Army 5K run/walk. More info: www.palmcoast.gov.com/foodtruck or call 386-986-2323.

♦ Sept. 19: Florida Hospital Flagler Wellness Screening, 9-11 a.m. at Palm Coast Community Center, Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Florida Hospital Flagler, our official Health & Wellness event partner, is offering FREE monthly health screenings. Each screening will focus on a specific area of health. This month’s theme: musculoskeletal. Free but please pre-register at www.parksandrec.fun/wellness. More info: 386-986-2323.

♦ Sept. 19: Free legal clinics: This evening: Landlord and tenant law: The Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller in partnership with the Flagler County Bar Association present a three part series of legal clinics free of charge. Come out and speak to attorneys who are knowledgeable in their respective field of law for free, at the Kim C. Hammond Justice Center--the Flagler County courthouse--in the 1st floor jury assembly room, 1769 E. Moody Blvd. Building #1, Bunnell, from 5 to 7 p.m.

♦ Sept. 21: Lunch N’ Lecture Series, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. This month: “Heart Healthy Meals for 1 or 2.” The lecture and lunch are free, but pre-registration is required (while space available) by 11 a.m. Sept. 19: www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. More info: 386-986-2323.

♦ Sept. 21: The Flagler Playhouse launches its new season with Sweeney Todd, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. in the first of three show weekends. One of the darkest musicals ever written, Sweeney Todd is the unsettling tale of a Victorian-era barber who returns home to London after fifteen years of exile to take revenge on the corrupt judge who ruined his life. When revenge eludes him, Sweeney swears vengeance on the entire human race, murdering as many people as he can, while his business associate Mrs. Lovett bakes the bodies into meat pies and sells them to the unsuspecting public. Perhaps Stephen Sondheim’s most perfect score, Sweeney Todd is lush, operatic, and full of soaring beauty, pitch-black comedy and stunning terror. The Flagler Playhouse, 301 E. Moody Blvd., Bunnell. Call the box office at 386-586-0773 or visit the website for tickets

♦ Sept. 24: Moonrise at the Beach: Join us for a moonrise at the beach at 7 p.m. You will learn fun and interesting facts about the moon and our coastal ecosystem. Enjoy the spectacular view! Bring binoculars and a camera for beautiful photo opportunities. All ages are welcome, minors must be accompanied by an adult. This event is subject to cancellation due to weather conditions. We will be meeting at the beachside pavilion on the east side of the park. Event is free with $5-per-carload park admission. Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area 3100 S Oceanshore Blvd, Flagler Beach.Any questions, please contact the Ranger Station at (386) 517-2086.

♦ Sept. 26: Join the City of Bunnell at the newly built Commissioner Louis L. Jackson Municipal Park at 308 South Pine Street, Bunnell, at 8:30 AM for a Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening ceremony. Since 2009, the City has owned this vacant piece of property which was frequently used for loitering and dumping of trash. In January 2017, the city was awarded a $50,000 Recreation Development Assistance Program grant to build a park there. Jackson was the first male African American City Commissioner who served from April 1981 to April 1987.



