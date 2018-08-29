Wednesday Briefing: Women’s Equality Day, Palm Coast Senior Games, Dog Racing Ban Considered
FlaglerLive | August 29, 2018
Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph. Details here.
Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.
Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.
Drought Index: 147
The OED’s Word of the Day: siderate, v..
The Live Community Calendar
Today’s jail bookings.
“America is not at war. The Marine Corps is at war. America is at the mall.”
–Handwritten note on the wall of a government center in Ramadi, Iraq, 2007, cited in C.J. Chivers’s “The Fighters,” 2018.
Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.
The Sheriff’s daily incident reports and jail bookings are posted here.
A pre-trial is scheduled at 1:30 p.m. in the case of Eric Cooley, the Flagler Beach Commissioner who faces a misdemeanor battery charge, before County Judge Melissa Moore-Stens in Courtroom 404 at the Flagler County courthouse. Cooley pleaded not guilty. (Case 2018MM867).
Women’s Equality Day: American Association of University Women, Flagler County Branch, celebrates Women’s Equality Day (the 98th anniversary of women winning the vote in the United States) at 1 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway, with a discussion of proposed constitutional amendments on the November ballot, and a presentation by Patricia Ross, president of AAUW Florida. The event is open to all.
Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week:
- Wednesday: Integra Woods Apartments, 1000 Integra Woods Blvbd., Palm Coast, 1 to 6 p.m.
- Friday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday: T.J. Maxx, Target Shopping Center along State Road 100 in Palm Coast, noon to 6 p.m.
Jail Bookings and Last 24 Hours' Incidents in Flagler, Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, BunnellSources: Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Flagler Beach Police Department, Bunnell Police Department. This is Flagler County's only comprehensive, one-stop compilation of all local law enforcement's daily day and night shift commanders' reports.
Saturday: Surfers for Autism Festival, Flagler Beach Pier, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Road closure planned on Otis Stone Hunter Road starting September 9: Florida East Coast Railway (FEC) has communicated a temporary road closure, Sunday, September 9 through Tuesday, September 11, for the section of Otis Stone Hunter Road that crosses the railroad tracks. The closure will be located at the FEC tracks, roughly 0.6 miles west of U.S. Route 1. Detours will utilize County Road 13 to the south and Hargrove Grade to the north of Otis Stone Hunter Road.
Register now for the Palm Coast & the Flagler Beaches Senior Games, Sept. 7-23: There’s still time to sign up for this year’s Palm Coast Senior Games. The title sponsor for the 2018 Senior Games is Florida Hospital Flagler. Competition will be available in 11 sports and activities, open to men and women ages 50 and up. Registration is under way now at www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. This year’s sanctioned events include archery, horseshoes, pickleball, tennis, golf and tai chi (new). The non-sanctioned events include ballroom dancing and a lot of new areas, such as sailboat racing, cornhole, bridge and cribbage. Men and women compete against other athletes and participants of the same gender and age group. Registration is $15 and includes a T-shirt and participation in one sport; participation in each additional sport event is $15. Competition is offered in 11 different age categories for sanctioned events and 3 different age categories for non-sanctioned events. To see the schedule and learn more, visit www.palmcoastgov.com/seniorgames. Registration can be accessed from the Senior Games website or directly at www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. Athletes may also register in person at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE.
This year’s events are:
· Tennis (Singles, Doubles, and Mixed Doubles offered): 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 7-9 at the Palm Coast Tennis Center, 1290 Belle Terre Pkwy., Palm Coast
· Archery (Compound Fingers, Compound Release, Recurve, Barebow, Compound, Barebow Recurve): 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 8 at Indian Trails Middle School fields, 5455 Belle Terre Pkwy., Palm Coast
· Cornhole: Noon-4 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Palm Coast Tennis Center, 1290 Belle Terre Pkwy., Palm Coast
· Horseshoes: 8:30-noon Sept. 12 at the Old Dixie Community Park – N. Old Dixie Hwy., Bunnell
· Golf: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 13 at Palm Harbor Golf Club, at 20 Palm Harbor Parkway, Palm Coast
· Pickleball (Singles, Doubles, and Mixed Doubles offered): 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 14-16 at Holland Park, 18 Florida Park Drive, Palm Coast
· Bridge: 1-5 p.m. Sept. 14 at Palm Coast Duplicate Bridge Club, 1 Corporate Drive, Palm Coast
· Cribbage: 8:30 a.m.-noon Sept. 19 at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE, Palm Coast
· Sailboat Racing: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 20 at Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave., Palm Coast
· Tai Chi: 1-4 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE, Palm Coast
· Ballroom Dancing (Waltz, Foxtrot, Tango, Swing, Rumba and Cha Cha): 1-7 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE, Palm Coast.
The Senior Games are sponsored by Florida Hospital Flagler, the title sponsor this year, and also sponsored by the Palm Coast Observer and Lancaster Archery Supply. For more information, visit www.palmcoastgov.com/seniorgames or call Palm Coast Parks & Recreation at 386-986-2323.
In Florida and in State Government:
Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.
SUPREME COURT CONSIDERS DOG RACING BAN: The Florida Supreme Court will hear arguments in four cases, including a battle about whether a proposed ban on greyhound racing should go on the November ballot. The Florida Constitution Revision Commission this spring approved placing the proposed racing ban on the ballot. The measure, one of eight proposed constitutional amendments approved by the commission, would ban commercial greyhound racing in the state after Dec. 31, 2020. But the Florida Greyhound Association, which represents breeders, owners and trainers, filed a lawsuit arguing that the proposal, known as Amendment 13, should be kept off the ballot because it would be misleading to voters. Leon County Circuit Judge Karen Gievers agreed with the greyhound association, prompting the state to appeal. (Wednesday, 9 a.m., Florida Supreme Court, 500 South Duval St., Tallahassee.)
INFANT MENTAL HEALTH AT ISSUE: The Florida Department of Children and Families will hold a meeting in Palm Beach County about infant and early-childhood mental health. (Wednesday, 9 a.m., DCF West Palm Beach office, 111 South Sapodilla Ave., West Palm Beach.) UTILITY
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT MONEY AT ISSUE: The Florida Public Service Commission will take an initial step in considering a proposal that would allow electric utilities to recover more money from customers for economic-development efforts. Florida Power & Light, Gulf Power Co. and Tampa Electric Co. filed a proposal last month asking the Public Service Commission to revamp a rule that limits the amount of customer money that can go to economic development. The proposal would change a formula that takes into account the utilities’ gross annual revenues and effectively caps the economic-development amount at $3 million a year. The commission will decide whether to start a rule-making process. Such a decision would not mean that the commission has agreed to make the changes requested by the utilities. (Wednesday, 9:30 a.m., Betty Easley Conference Center, 4075 Esplanade Way, Tallahassee.)
SHORE-BASED SHARK FISHING AT ISSUE: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commissioner will hold one in a series of meetings to gather input on shore-based shark fishing. (Wednesday, 6 p.m., Miami City Hall, 3500 Pan American Dr., Miami.)
—-Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive
In Coming Days in Palm Coast, Flagler and the Occasional Beyond:
To include your event in this section, please fill out this form.
♦ Aug. 30: The Judicial Nominating Commission for the 7th Judicial Circuit meets at the Volusia County Courthouse Annex, Courtroom 10 (on the third floor), 125 E. Orange Avenue, Daytona Beach, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to interview, at 20-minute intervals, 15 candidates who have applied to be appointed in place of former Circuit Judge Scott DuPont, who was ordered off the bench in June by the Supreme Court. The interviews are open to the public. See the interview schedule and the names of those to be interviewed here. The 7th Judicial Circuit covers Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns.
♦ Aug. 30: The Flagler County Commission holds a workshop to hear a presentation of a report commissioned by Sheriff Rick Staly that questions the conclusions of a county-backed report that found the air in the evacuated Sheriff's Operations Center to be uncontaminated by mold or other harmful particles. The sheriff, who has spoken against returning to the Operations Center, will also discuss the effects the evacuation is having on running the agency. 3 p.m. at the Emergency Operations Center, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg. 3, Training Room B. See the background: "New Review ‘Rejects’ Report Finding Sheriff’s Building Safe But Also Lays Out Steps To Re-Occupancy" and "County Says Sheriff’s Building 'Deemed Safe To Occupy,' But Sheriff Raises Questions."
♦ Aug. 30: The Flagler County Canvassing Board meets at 5:15 p.m. at the Supervisor of Elections Office, Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Suite 101. The agenda: Canvass of Provisional Ballots, Official Results, Certification.
♦ Aug. 30: Couch to 5K Challenge sponsored by Florida Hospital Flagler, every Tuesday and Thursday through Oct. 11, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Palm Coast Community Center Trail Head, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. This group training and exercise program does not require any running experience. It is designed to encourage, motivate and challenge the individual to compete with his/her peers. The final goal is to run the Pink Army 5K on Oct. 14. Stop being a couch potato and sign up today! Please wear running shoes and dress to be outside. Registration includes race registration into the Pink Army 5K. $50/person that includes Pink Army 5K registration. Pre-registration required at www.palmcoastgov.com/register. More info: 386-986-2323.
♦ Aug. 30: Farm Swap and Music Jam at the Florida Agricultural Museum, 7900 Old Kings Rd. North, Palm Coast, FL 32137, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Farm Fresh Fruits and Veggies, Arts and Crafts, Ready to eat things, Flea Market, Local Musicians and More. Contact Gail Carson, Gail@floridaagmuseum.org
♦ Aug. 30: High School Volleyball: Matanzas v. Flagler Palm Coast High, at Matanzas, 6:30 p.m.
♦ Aug. 31: The Flagler County Drug Court Steering Committee meeting is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse.
♦ Aug. 31: Healthcare Provider course: 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Palm Coast Fire Station 25, 1250 Belle Terre Pkwy., Palm Coast. This basic life support program for healthcare providers course provides the ability to recognize several life-threatening emergencies, administer CPR, use an AED, and relieve choking in a safe, effective and timely manner. Examples of those who may need this certification are: EMS personnel, physician assistants, dentists, nurses, respiratory therapists and others. All must have a credential (card) documenting successful completion of a CPR course. $65/person with pre-registration required by 9 a.m., Aug. 28. Sign up at www.palmcoastgov.com/cpr. More info: cprcertification@palmcoastgov.com or 386-986-2300.
♦ Aug. 31: High School Football: Flagler Palm Coast High v. New Smyrna Beach, at FPC's stadium, 7 p.m.
♦ Sept. 1: Yoga on the Beach at 9 a.m. at Old Salt Park, off 16th Road: Unroll your mat on the beach with Melissa Byram of Meditation Mama Yoga for an hour of yoga bliss! Join us for a fun and relaxing experience on the beach culminating in an extended savasana with delicious lemongrass essential oil cold cloths! All experience levels welcome! $10 drop in fee, bring your mat, towel, and water, we’ll bring the rest.
♦ Sept. 1: Vitas Chaplain Carmen Royster-Caldwell is coordinating a Moms in Prayer event "to pray for our children, teachers, support staff and the school authorities," at 10 a.m. at Holland Park in Palm Coast, Pavilion 2, "for the protection and success of our children and our schools," in Royster-Caldwell's words. Contact Caldwell at (732) 646-0002. The school district is not involved in this event.
♦ Sept. 3: Labor Day: All schools, government offices, banks and many other businesses closed.
♦ Sept. 4: Chess on the Porch (and backgammon): The Humidor at European Village hosts an open chess evening starting at 6 p.m. Anyone and everyone welcome. Bring your chessboard if you have one. Great beer and wine, plus cigars. 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. Call 386.445.2221.
♦ Sept. 4: The Community Chorus of Palm Coast begins rehearsals for the winter concert. Weekly Tuesday night rehearsals start at 6:30 p.m. and are held at Trinity Presbyterian Church located at 156 Florida Park Drive. Contact President Jeff McKay at 386-451-6145 or visit our website for more information www.communitychorusofpalmcoast.org.
♦ Sept. 5-6: The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission meets at 8:30 a.m. for the first of two days in the fifth of seven sets of two-day meetings, with such meetings scheduled every month through November. he Florida Channel will be broadcasting the meeting and will be streaming it live here. You may submit your public comments here.
♦ Sept. 5: Flagler County Supervisor of Elections Kaiti Lenhart speaks to the Flagler County Republican Club about the upcoming General Election and the Constitutional and local amendments up for consideration, Palm Coast Community Center, 6 p.m.
♦ Sept. 6: The Flagler County Canvassing Board meets at 9 a.m. at the Supervisor of Elections Office, Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Suite 101. The agenda: Manual post-audit.
♦ Sept. 7-23: The Palm Coast Senior Games. This year’s sanctioned events include archery, horseshoes, pickleball, tennis, golf and tai chi (new). The non-sanctioned events include ballroom dancing and a lot of new areas, such as sailboat racing, cornhole, bridge and cribbage. Men and women compete against other athletes and participants of the same gender and age group. Registration is $15 and includes a T-shirt and participation in one sport; participation in each additional sport event is $15. Competition is offered in 11 different age categories for sanctioned events and 3 different age categories for non-sanctioned events. To see the schedule and learn more, visit www.palmcoastgov.com/seniorgames. Registration can be accessed from the Senior Games website or directly at www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. Athletes may also register in person at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE.
♦ Sept. 7, 8, 9: Neil Simon's "California Suite," at the Daytona Playhouse, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m., Adults $20, Seniors 55 and up, $18, Youths 18 and under $8. Address: 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach, or see directions here. Buy tickets online here. Box office: 386-255-2431.
♦ Sept. 8-9: The Palm Coast Arts Foundation hosts a two-day forum festival to mark the importance of the arts in co,mmunity loife, with talks, movies, music and other activities, starting at 11 a.m. each day at the Palm Coast Arts Foundation's grounds, 1500 Central Avenue in Palm Coast's Town Center. email info@palmcoastartsfoundation.com or call 386/225-4394 to reserve your seats.
♦ Sept. 8: Pocket Change is the featured act at the free Midtown Motown Concert series at Cypress Park at the Midtown Cultural & Educational Center in Daytona Beach from 7 to 9 p.m., with Cypress Pool open for free swimming until 9 p.m. during the concert, at 981 George West Engram Blvd., Daytona Beach. Parking is available at Cypress Park.
♦ Sept. 8: Gospel artists will get their praises on for the “Gospel Show/Dinner” 4 p.m., at the First Church of Palm Coast. The genre of gospel music, sponsored by the Women's Day Committee, will feature the phenomenal, amazing voices of artists you will enjoy. Make your way to First Church - 91 Old Kings Road North, Palm Coast. The cost is $25 per person. The church can be reached at 386-446-5759.
♦ Sept. 8: Yoga on the Beach at 9 a.m. at Old Salt Park, off 16th Road: Unroll your mat on the beach with Melissa Byram of Meditation Mama Yoga for an hour of yoga bliss! Join us for a fun and relaxing experience on the beach culminating in an extended savasana with delicious lemongrass essential oil cold cloths! All experience levels welcome! $10 drop in fee, bring your mat, towel, and water, we’ll bring the rest.
♦ Sept. 10: World Suicide Prevention Day, an especially notable day for Flagler, which in 2017 had the highest number of suicides in its history (31) and the highest rate of suicides of any county in Florida. See: "Grim Flagler Milestone in 2017: Most Suicides In County’s History, Highest Rate in Florida."
♦ Sept. 11: A pre-trial is scheduled for 9 a.m. before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in the case of Keith Johansen, the 36-year-old Palm Coast man facing a second-degree murder charge (a life felony) in the death of his wife, Brandi Celenza, at their home in April 2018. Celenza was shot once in the center of her chest and once in her right breast with a 9 mm gun. In Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County Courthouse. Johansen is represented by Jonathan Bull. (Case number 2018CF000426).
♦ Sept. 14: Matthew Nesbitt, whom a jury found guilty on seven counts, including aggravated assault against police officers for pulling a knife on deputies, is sentenced at 10 a.m. by Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse.
♦ Sept. 14, 15, 16: Neil Simon's "California Suite," at the Daytona Playhouse, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m., Adults $20, Seniors 55 and up, $18, Youths 18 and under $8. Address: 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach, or see directions here. Buy tickets online here. Box office: 386-255-2431.
♦ Sept. 15: Branford Marsalis is the featured performer at the Jacksonville Symphony's opening night for the 2018-19 season, with Courtney Lewis, Music Director, conducting Berlioz's Le Corsaire, Villa-Lobos's Fantasia for Soprano Saxophone, Williams's Escapades for Saxophone, and Tchaikovsky's Symphony Nr. 4. Tickets go on sale August 13, at Jacoby Symphony Hall, Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts, 300 Water Street, Suite 200, Jacksonville. Ticket Office: 904-354-5547, or go here for tickets online, and check out the Jacksonville Symphony's 2018-19 guide.
♦ Sept. 21: The Flagler Playhouse launches its new season with Sweeney Todd, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. in the first of three show weekends. One of the darkest musicals ever written, Sweeney Todd is the unsettling tale of a Victorian-era barber who returns home to London after fifteen years of exile to take revenge on the corrupt judge who ruined his life. When revenge eludes him, Sweeney swears vengeance on the entire human race, murdering as many people as he can, while his business associate Mrs. Lovett bakes the bodies into meat pies and sells them to the unsuspecting public. Perhaps Stephen Sondheim’s most perfect score, Sweeney Todd is lush, operatic, and full of soaring beauty, pitch-black comedy and stunning terror. The Flagler Playhouse, 301 E. Moody Blvd., Bunnell. Call the box office at 386-586-0773 or visit the website for tickets here.
♦ Sept. 22: Longineu Parsons and his Jazz Ensemble perform in a Jazz and Jambalaya concert at the Palm Coast Arts Foundation's Big Top tent, 1500 Central Avenue, Palm Coast, with dinner at 6 p.m. and the performance starting at 7 p.m. $50 PCAF members; $60 general public, call for tickets 386-225-4394 or go to www.palmcoastartsfoundation.com/events or write info@palmcoastartsfoundation.com.
♦ Sept. 21-22: Jacksonville Symphony Pops Series: Star Wars. Indiana Jones. Jurassic Park. E.T. Schindler’s List. John Williams has composed many of the most popular movies scores of all-time. He’s won twenty-three Grammys, five Oscars, six Emmys and four Golden Globes. Join Michael Krajewski and the Symphony for an exciting evening of John Williams’ greatest music in two evening concerts in the Jacksonville Symphony's pops series, 8 p.m. at Jacoby Symphony Hall, Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts, 300 Water Street, Suite 200, Jacksonville. Ticket Office: 904-354-5547, or go here for tickets online, and check out the Jacksonville Symphony's 2018-19 guide.
♦ Sept. 24: Moonrise at the Beach: Join us for a moonrise at the beach at 7 p.m. You will learn fun and interesting facts about the moon and our coastal ecosystem. Enjoy the spectacular view! Bring binoculars and a camera for beautiful photo opportunities. All ages are welcome, minors must be accompanied by an adult. This event is subject to cancellation due to weather conditions. We will be meeting at the beachside pavilion on the east side of the park. Event is free with $5-per-carload park admission. Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area 3100 S Oceanshore Blvd, Flagler Beach.Any questions, please contact the Ranger Station at (386) 517-2086.
♦ Sept. 25: Jonathan Canales, the man accused of shooting his girlfriend in the neck and leaving her to bleed in a bathtub for hours in their Mondex trailer in Nov. 2014, is scheduled for a docket sounding at 1:30 p.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County Courthouse, before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins. Docket sounding is the last step before a trial is scheduled. Canales had been judged incompetent to stand trial previously. On Dec. 13, 2017, the court ordered his $100,000 bond reinstated. Canales posted bond on that day and was released. On June 14, the court found Canales competent to stand trial. He had also been charged with three felony counts of child neglect and delaying medical treatment for an injured person. Those charges were dropped. Canales is represented by Gary Wood. Assistant State Attorney Melissa Clark is prosecuting the case. (Case 2014CF000956).
Cats and Dogs Looking For Homes
Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports
Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of Aug. 3, 2018, with a link to the full week in review here.
Road and Interstate Construction:
Cultural Coda
Aladdin Haddad Performs Albeniz’s Asturias
