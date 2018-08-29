Wednesday Briefing: Women’s Equality Day, Palm Coast Senior Games, Dog Racing Ban Considered

Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph. Details here.

A pre-trial is scheduled at 1:30 p.m. in the case of Eric Cooley, the Flagler Beach Commissioner who faces a misdemeanor battery charge, before County Judge Melissa Moore-Stens in Courtroom 404 at the Flagler County courthouse. Cooley pleaded not guilty. (Case 2018MM867).

Women’s Equality Day: American Association of University Women, Flagler County Branch, celebrates Women’s Equality Day (the 98th anniversary of women winning the vote in the United States) at 1 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway, with a discussion of proposed constitutional amendments on the November ballot, and a presentation by Patricia Ross, president of AAUW Florida. The event is open to all.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week:

Wednesday: Integra Woods Apartments, 1000 Integra Woods Blvbd., Palm Coast, 1 to 6 p.m.

Friday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: T.J. Maxx, Target Shopping Center along State Road 100 in Palm Coast, noon to 6 p.m.





Sources: Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Flagler Beach Police Department, Bunnell Police Department.

Announcements:

Saturday: Surfers for Autism Festival, Flagler Beach Pier, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Road closure planned on Otis Stone Hunter Road starting September 9: Florida East Coast Railway (FEC) has communicated a temporary road closure, Sunday, September 9 through Tuesday, September 11, for the section of Otis Stone Hunter Road that crosses the railroad tracks. The closure will be located at the FEC tracks, roughly 0.6 miles west of U.S. Route 1. Detours will utilize County Road 13 to the south and Hargrove Grade to the north of Otis Stone Hunter Road.

Register now for the Palm Coast & the Flagler Beaches Senior Games, Sept. 7-23: There’s still time to sign up for this year’s Palm Coast Senior Games. The title sponsor for the 2018 Senior Games is Florida Hospital Flagler. Competition will be available in 11 sports and activities, open to men and women ages 50 and up. Registration is under way now at www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. This year’s sanctioned events include archery, horseshoes, pickleball, tennis, golf and tai chi (new). The non-sanctioned events include ballroom dancing and a lot of new areas, such as sailboat racing, cornhole, bridge and cribbage. Men and women compete against other athletes and participants of the same gender and age group. Registration is $15 and includes a T-shirt and participation in one sport; participation in each additional sport event is $15. Competition is offered in 11 different age categories for sanctioned events and 3 different age categories for non-sanctioned events. To see the schedule and learn more, visit www.palmcoastgov.com/seniorgames. Registration can be accessed from the Senior Games website or directly at www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. Athletes may also register in person at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE.

This year’s events are:

· Tennis (Singles, Doubles, and Mixed Doubles offered): 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 7-9 at the Palm Coast Tennis Center, 1290 Belle Terre Pkwy., Palm Coast

· Archery (Compound Fingers, Compound Release, Recurve, Barebow, Compound, Barebow Recurve): 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 8 at Indian Trails Middle School fields, 5455 Belle Terre Pkwy., Palm Coast

· Cornhole: Noon-4 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Palm Coast Tennis Center, 1290 Belle Terre Pkwy., Palm Coast

· Horseshoes: 8:30-noon Sept. 12 at the Old Dixie Community Park – N. Old Dixie Hwy., Bunnell

· Golf: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 13 at Palm Harbor Golf Club, at 20 Palm Harbor Parkway, Palm Coast

· Pickleball (Singles, Doubles, and Mixed Doubles offered): 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 14-16 at Holland Park, 18 Florida Park Drive, Palm Coast

· Bridge: 1-5 p.m. Sept. 14 at Palm Coast Duplicate Bridge Club, 1 Corporate Drive, Palm Coast

· Cribbage: 8:30 a.m.-noon Sept. 19 at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE, Palm Coast

· Sailboat Racing: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 20 at Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave., Palm Coast

· Tai Chi: 1-4 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE, Palm Coast

· Ballroom Dancing (Waltz, Foxtrot, Tango, Swing, Rumba and Cha Cha): 1-7 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE, Palm Coast.

The Senior Games are sponsored by Florida Hospital Flagler, the title sponsor this year, and also sponsored by the Palm Coast Observer and Lancaster Archery Supply. For more information, visit www.palmcoastgov.com/seniorgames or call Palm Coast Parks & Recreation at 386-986-2323.

In Florida and in State Government:

Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.



SUPREME COURT CONSIDERS DOG RACING BAN: The Florida Supreme Court will hear arguments in four cases, including a battle about whether a proposed ban on greyhound racing should go on the November ballot. The Florida Constitution Revision Commission this spring approved placing the proposed racing ban on the ballot. The measure, one of eight proposed constitutional amendments approved by the commission, would ban commercial greyhound racing in the state after Dec. 31, 2020. But the Florida Greyhound Association, which represents breeders, owners and trainers, filed a lawsuit arguing that the proposal, known as Amendment 13, should be kept off the ballot because it would be misleading to voters. Leon County Circuit Judge Karen Gievers agreed with the greyhound association, prompting the state to appeal. (Wednesday, 9 a.m., Florida Supreme Court, 500 South Duval St., Tallahassee.)

INFANT MENTAL HEALTH AT ISSUE: The Florida Department of Children and Families will hold a meeting in Palm Beach County about infant and early-childhood mental health. (Wednesday, 9 a.m., DCF West Palm Beach office, 111 South Sapodilla Ave., West Palm Beach.) UTILITY

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT MONEY AT ISSUE: The Florida Public Service Commission will take an initial step in considering a proposal that would allow electric utilities to recover more money from customers for economic-development efforts. Florida Power & Light, Gulf Power Co. and Tampa Electric Co. filed a proposal last month asking the Public Service Commission to revamp a rule that limits the amount of customer money that can go to economic development. The proposal would change a formula that takes into account the utilities’ gross annual revenues and effectively caps the economic-development amount at $3 million a year. The commission will decide whether to start a rule-making process. Such a decision would not mean that the commission has agreed to make the changes requested by the utilities. (Wednesday, 9:30 a.m., Betty Easley Conference Center, 4075 Esplanade Way, Tallahassee.)

SHORE-BASED SHARK FISHING AT ISSUE: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commissioner will hold one in a series of meetings to gather input on shore-based shark fishing. (Wednesday, 6 p.m., Miami City Hall, 3500 Pan American Dr., Miami.)

—-Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive

Cats and Dogs Looking For Homes

The following is provided as a service to Community Cats of Palm Coast and the Flagler Humane Society. Should you have a lost pet and would like it noticed here, please contact us at editor@flaglerlive.com.

Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports

Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of Aug. 3, 2018, with a link to the full week in review here.

Road and Interstate Construction:

Cultural Coda

Aladdin Haddad Performs Albeniz’s Asturias

