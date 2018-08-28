Primary Election Day Briefing: Heat Index Up to 102, Go Out and Vote, School Advisory Council Meetings, 5K Challenge

Today: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index readings 98 to 102. Tonight: Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Details here.

Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.

Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.

Drought Index: 139

The OED’s Word of the Day: eady, adj. (and n.).

The Live Community Calendar

Today’s jail bookings.

Today’s Briefing: Quick Links

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

The Sheriff’s daily incident reports and jail bookings are posted here.

Primary election voting is today, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. across Flagler County. If you don’t know your voting location, look it up here. So far with early voting and voting by mail, nearly 15,000 ballots have been cast, representing 18 percent of registered voters in the county. That’s not a very high turnout. Don’t make it worse: go out and vote. Other than elections for Palm Coast City Council, School Board, County Commission and judges, there’s balloting for governor, attorney general, agriculture commissioner, and dozens of legislative and congressional seats.

The Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at 9 a.m. at City Hall in Town Center. The council will discuss budgeting, goals, a pavement management program and the five-year capital improvement update.

The Flagler County Canvassing Board meets at noon and again at 6 p.m. at the Supervisor of Elections Office, Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Suite 101. The agenda: Canvass of Vote-By-Mail Ballots. The board meets again at 7 p.m. to reveal unofficial election results.

The Buddy Taylor Middle School Advisory Council meets at 5 p.m. at the school’s media center.

The Matanzas High School Advisory Council meets at 5 p.m. at the school.

Couch to 5K Challenge sponsored by Florida Hospital Flagler, every Tuesday and Thursday through Oct. 11, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Palm Coast Community Center Trail Head, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. This group training and exercise program does not require any running experience. It is designed to encourage, motivate and challenge the individual to compete with his/her peers. The final goal is to run the Pink Army 5K on Oct. 14. Stop being a couch potato and sign up today! Please wear running shoes and dress to be outside. Registration includes race registration into the Pink Army 5K. $50/person that includes Pink Army 5K registration. Pre-registration required at www.palmcoastgov.com/register. More info: 386-986-2323.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week:

Tuesday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Integra Woods Apartments, 1000 Integra Woods Blvbd., Palm Coast, 1 to 6 p.m.

Friday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: T.J. Maxx, Target Shopping Center along State Road 100 in Palm Coast, noon to 6 p.m.





Jail Bookings and Last 24 Hours' Incidents in Flagler, Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell

Sources: Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Flagler Beach Police Department, Bunnell Police Department. This is Flagler County's only comprehensive, one-stop compilation of all local law enforcement's daily day and night shift commanders' reports.

Announcements:

<



<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=394930&oid=14157&wd=250&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0px;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://flaglerlive.com/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/lazy-images/images/1x1.trans.gif" width="250" height="250" data-lazy-src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=394930&oid=14157&wd=250&ht=250&pair=as" class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img style="border:0px;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=394930&oid=14157&wd=250&ht=250&pair=as" width="250" height="250"/></noscript></a>



Saturday: Surfers for Autism Festival, Flagler Beach Pier, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Road closure planned on Otis Stone Hunter Road starting September 9: Florida East Coast Railway (FEC) has communicated a temporary road closure, Sunday, September 9 through Tuesday, September 11, for the section of Otis Stone Hunter Road that crosses the railroad tracks. The closure will be located at the FEC tracks, roughly 0.6 miles west of U.S. Route 1. Detours will utilize County Road 13 to the south and Hargrove Grade to the north of Otis Stone Hunter Road.

Register now for the Palm Coast & the Flagler Beaches Senior Games, Sept. 7-23: There’s still time to sign up for this year’s Palm Coast Senior Games. The title sponsor for the 2018 Senior Games is Florida Hospital Flagler. Competition will be available in 11 sports and activities, open to men and women ages 50 and up. Registration is under way now at www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. This year’s sanctioned events include archery, horseshoes, pickleball, tennis, golf and tai chi (new). The non-sanctioned events include ballroom dancing and a lot of new areas, such as sailboat racing, cornhole, bridge and cribbage. Men and women compete against other athletes and participants of the same gender and age group. Registration is $15 and includes a T-shirt and participation in one sport; participation in each additional sport event is $15. Competition is offered in 11 different age categories for sanctioned events and 3 different age categories for non-sanctioned events. To see the schedule and learn more, visit www.palmcoastgov.com/seniorgames. Registration can be accessed from the Senior Games website or directly at www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. Athletes may also register in person at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE.

This year’s events are:

· Tennis (Singles, Doubles, and Mixed Doubles offered): 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 7-9 at the Palm Coast Tennis Center, 1290 Belle Terre Pkwy., Palm Coast

· Archery (Compound Fingers, Compound Release, Recurve, Barebow, Compound, Barebow Recurve): 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 8 at Indian Trails Middle School fields, 5455 Belle Terre Pkwy., Palm Coast

· Cornhole: Noon-4 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Palm Coast Tennis Center, 1290 Belle Terre Pkwy., Palm Coast

· Horseshoes: 8:30-noon Sept. 12 at the Old Dixie Community Park – N. Old Dixie Hwy., Bunnell

· Golf: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 13 at Palm Harbor Golf Club, at 20 Palm Harbor Parkway, Palm Coast

· Pickleball (Singles, Doubles, and Mixed Doubles offered): 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 14-16 at Holland Park, 18 Florida Park Drive, Palm Coast

· Bridge: 1-5 p.m. Sept. 14 at Palm Coast Duplicate Bridge Club, 1 Corporate Drive, Palm Coast

· Cribbage: 8:30 a.m.-noon Sept. 19 at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE, Palm Coast

· Sailboat Racing: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 20 at Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave., Palm Coast

· Tai Chi: 1-4 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE, Palm Coast

· Ballroom Dancing (Waltz, Foxtrot, Tango, Swing, Rumba and Cha Cha): 1-7 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE, Palm Coast.

The Senior Games are sponsored by Florida Hospital Flagler, the title sponsor this year, and also sponsored by the Palm Coast Observer and Lancaster Archery Supply. For more information, visit www.palmcoastgov.com/seniorgames or call Palm Coast Parks & Recreation at 386-986-2323.

In Florida and in State Government:

Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.



POLICE ‘STAND YOUR GROUND’ CASE HEARD: The Florida Supreme Court will hear arguments in four cases, including a dispute about whether a Broward County sheriff’s deputy could use the state’s “stand your ground” self-defense law after being charged with manslaughter in an on-duty shooting. Attorney General Pam Bondi’s office contends that Deputy Peter Peraza was not legally entitled to claim immunity under the “stand your ground” law in the 2013 shooting death of Jermaine McBean. Instead, Bondi’s office contends, officers can seek a more-limited type of immunity under another part of state law. The 4th District Court of Appeal, however, upheld a circuit judge’s decision that Peraza was entitled to immunity from prosecution under “stand your ground” and that his use of force was justifiable. The case stems from an incident in which Peraza received a report of a man walking down a street openly carrying a gun. Peraza and another officer pursued the man and ordered him to stop and drop the weapon, the appeals-court ruling said. The man did not drop the weapon, leading Peraza to fatally shoot him. The weapon turned out to be an air rifle. Peraza was indicted on a charge of manslaughter with a firearm but successfully used a “stand your ground” defense. Under the law, a circuit judge held a pre-trial evidentiary hearing before siding with the deputy’s arguments. The controversial “stand your ground” law says people are justified in using deadly force and do not have a “duty to retreat” if they believe it is necessary to prevent death or great bodily harm. (Tuesday, 9 a.m., Florida Supreme Court, 500 South Duval St., Tallahassee.)

SPORTS TOURISM DISCUSSED: The Sports Tourism Working Group of Triumph Gulf Coast, Inc. will meet. Triumph Gulf Coast helps administer money from a settlement stemming from the Deepwater Horizon disaster. (Tuesday, 1:30 p.m. Central time, Walton County District 5 Office Conference Room, 70 Logan Lane, Santa Rosa Beach.)

SHORE-BASED SHARK FISHING AT ISSUE: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commissioner will hold one in a series of meetings to gather input on shore-based shark fishing. (Tuesday, 6 p.m., Palm Beach County Department of Planning, Zoning & Building, The Vista Center, 2300 North Jog Road, West Palm Beach.)

—-Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive

To  include your event in this section, please email the details, including date, time, a brief description of the event, contact information, and, if you wish, an image, please use this form.







Cats and Dogs Looking For Homes

The following is provided as a service to Community Cats of Palm Coast and the Flagler Humane Society. Should you have a lost pet and would like it noticed here, please contact us at editor@flaglerlive.com. Cats and Dogs Looking for Homes is provided as a service to Community Cats of Palm Coast and the Flagler Humane Society. Should you have a lost pet and would like it noticed here, please contact us at editor@flaglerlive.com

Keep Up with Donald Trump’s attacks on the press through the ACLU’s running tab here.

Keep Up with mass shootings in a running database here.

Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports

Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of Aug. 3, 2018, with a link to the full week in review here.

Road and Interstate Construction:

Cultural Coda

Aladdin Haddad Performs Albeniz’s Asturias

Previous Codas: