Weekend Briefing: Matanzas v. FPC Football, Surfers for Autism, ‘Black & White’ At Blue, Moonrise at Gamble Rogers
FlaglerLive | August 26, 2018
Weekend: Friday, Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 98 to 102. Saturday, Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Sunday, artly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Nights partly cloudy, lows in the 70s. Details here.
Today's document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.
Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.
Drought Index: 133
The OED’s Word of the Day: allelopathy, n..
The Live Community Calendar
Today’s jail bookings.
“You can think of death bitterly or with resignation, as a tragic interruption of your life, and take every possible measure to postpone it. Or, more realistically, you can think of life as an interruption of an eternity of personal nonexistence, and seize it as a brief opportunity to observe and interact with the living, ever-surprising world around us.”
–From Barbara Ehrenreich’s “Natural Causes,” 2018.
Previously:
Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.
The Sheriff’s daily incident reports and jail bookings are posted here.
|
Flagler County Commission
Greg Hansen (Rep., Dist. 2)
Abby Romaine (Rep., Dist. 2)
Nate McLaughlin (Rep., Dist. 4)
Joe Mullins (Rep., Dist. 4)
|
Flagler School Board
Janet McDonald (Dist. 2)
John Fischer (Dist. 2)
Carl Jones (Dist. 2)
Trevor Tucker (Dist 4).
Paul Anderson (Dist. 4)
The Candidates on ESE
|
Palm Coast City Council
Eddie Branquinho (Seat 2)
Corinne Hermle (Seat 2)
John Tipton IV (Seat 2)
Primary election early voting in Flagler County at three locations ends Saturday: Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway N.W., Palm Coast; Palm Coast Community Center at the corner of Clubhouse Drive and Palm Coast Parkway, 305 Palm Coast Parkway; and Supervisor of Elections Office in the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Suite 101, Bunnell.
Free For All Fridays on WNZF: Host David Ayres welcomes Flagler County Elections Supervisor Kaiti Lenhart, Flagler Beach Police Chief Matt Doughney, who will acknowledge an $8,000 gift to the police department, AAUW representative and Patricia Ross, who will speak about Equality Day, starting a little after 9 a.m. with a commentary by FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam on the rigging of Florida’s proposed constitutional amendments.
Friday: Ocean Art Gallery, late of Flagler Beach, re-opens in Ormond Beach in a 3,000 square-foot space with a grand opening at 5 p.m. at 197 East Granada Boulevard in Granada Plaza. It’s an evening of art, friends, live music, refreshments and plenty of free parking right in front.
Friday Football: Matanzas High School v. Flagler Palm Coast High School, at Matanzas, 7 p.m.
Saturday: Surfers for Autism Festival, Flagler Beach Pier, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday: Fantasy Football League, 11 a.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Participate in Palm Coast Parks & Recreation’s first-ever Fantasy Football League, which will run through December! Must be present for the draft at 11 a.m. Aug. 25. Ages 16 and up. $15/person. Sign up at www.palmcoastgov.com/register.
Saturday: Yoga on the Beach at 9 a.m. at Old Salt Park, off 16th Road: Unroll your mat on the beach with Melissa Byram of Meditation Mama Yoga for an hour of yoga bliss! Join us for a fun and relaxing experience on the beach culminating in an extended savasana with delicious lemongrass essential oil cold cloths! All experience levels welcome! $10 drop in fee, bring your mat, towel, and water, we’ll bring the rest.
Saturday: “Black & White,” a new show, opens at Blue Fine Art Gallery with a free reception, 6 p.m. at Marvin’s Garden, 4601 E Moody Blvd, unit B8, Bunnell.
Saturday: Moonrise Brewing Company’s Monthly Comedy Night with comedians Joe Kelly, Skratch With-A-K, Romaine Charles, Michelle Keith, J-Paw hosted by Paul Jensen. Laugh and enjoy Palm Coast’s only locally brewed beer and farm-to-table style food menu. European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Parkway, Palm Coast, 8 to 10 p.m.
Sunday: Moonrise at the Beach: Join us for a moonrise at the beach at 7:45 p.m. p.m. You will learn fun and interesting facts about the moon and our coastal ecosystem. Enjoy the spectacular view! Bring binoculars and a camera for beautiful photo opportunities. All ages are welcome, minors must be accompanied by an adult. This event is subject to cancellation due to weather conditions. We will be meeting at the beachside pavilion on the east side of the park. Event is free with $5-per-carload park admission. Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area 3100 S Oceanshore Blvd, Flagler Beach.Any questions, please contact the Ranger Station at (386) 517-2086.
Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week:
- Friday: Matanzas High School, 3535 Old Kings Road, Palm Coast, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Saturday: Epic Theaters, 1185 Central Avenue, Palm Coast, 1 to 7 p.m.
- Sunday: Metro Diner, 250 Palm Coast Parkway, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Sunday: Epic Theaters, 1185 Central Avenue, Palm Coast, 1 to 6 p.m.
Jail Bookings and Last 24 Hours' Incidents in Flagler, Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, BunnellSources: Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Flagler Beach Police Department, Bunnell Police Department. This is Flagler County's only comprehensive, one-stop compilation of all local law enforcement's daily day and night shift commanders' reports.
In Florida and in State Government:
Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.
OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE BOARD MEETS: The Florida Board of Osteopathic Medicine will meet in Hillsborough County. (Friday, 9 a.m., Embassy Suites Tampa USF, 3705 Spectrum Blvd., Tampa.)
‘MARSY’S LAW’ MEASURE DEBATED: Leon County Circuit Judge Karen Gievers will hear arguments about a proposed constitutional amendment aimed at expanding crime victims’ rights. The Florida Constitution Revision Commission this year approved putting the proposal, designated as Amendment 6, on the November ballot. Supporters of the proposal, which has become commonly known as “Marsy’s Law,” argue it would establish a series of rights for crime victims, including the right to be notified of major developments in criminal cases and the right to be heard in the legal proceedings. The amendment also would increase the mandatory retirement age for judges from 70 to 75. And it would provide that judges should not necessarily defer to the interpretation of laws and rules by governmental agencies in legal proceedings. But Southwest Florida defense attorney Lee Hollander filed a lawsuit challenging the measure, arguing that its wording would mislead voters. (Friday, 1 p.m., Leon County Courthouse, 301 South Monroe St., Tallahassee.)
CAMPAIGN FINANCE REPORTS DUE: State candidates, political committees and parties face a Friday deadline for filing reports showing finance activity through Aug. 23.
EARLY VOTING WRAPS UP: Early voting for the Aug. 28 primary elections will end in many areas of the state. Some counties will continue to hold early voting Aug. 26.
—-Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive
In Coming Days in Palm Coast, Flagler and the Occasional Beyond:
|
To include your event in this section, please fill out this form.
♦ Aug. 27: The B unnell City Commission is expected to possibly pick a new manager at its 7 p.m. meeting at City Hall, 201 West Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.
♦ Aug. 27: The Bunnell Charter Review Committee meets at 4:30 p.m. at City Hall, 201 West Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.
♦ Aug. 27: Fall semester classes begin at Daytona State College.
♦ Aug. 27: The Flagler County Stamp and Coin Club meets at 4:30 p.m. at the VFW Post 8696 47 N. Old Kings Road. From 4:30 - 6 p.m. the time is used for buying, selling and trading stamps and coins. The club meeting starts at 6 p.m. and ends at 7:30. There is a live auction of stamps and coins at the end of the meeting. The club is open for members, the general public, and all who are interested in stamp and coin collecting and investing. Free stamps and coin evaluations at all our meetings. The club is the only non-profit Stamp and Coin Club in Flagler County. For more information please visit the club's web site http://www.stampandcoinclub.com.
♦ Aug. 28: Primary election day. Polling locations in Flagler open at 7 a.m., close at 7 p.m.
♦ Aug. 28: The Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at 9 a.m. at City Hall in Town Center. The council will discuss budgeting, goals, a pavement management program and the five-year capital improvement update.
♦ Aug. 28: The Flagler County Canvassing Board meets at noon and again at 6 p.m. at the Supervisor of Elections Office, Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Suite 101. The agenda: Canvass of Vote-By-Mail Ballots. The board meets again at 7 p.m. to reveal unofficial election results.
♦ Aug. 28: The Buddy Taylor Middle School Advisory Council meets at 5 p.m. at the school’s media center.
♦ Aug. 28: The Matanzas High School Advisory Council meets at 5 p.m. at the school.
♦ Aug. 28: Couch to 5K Challenge sponsored by Florida Hospital Flagler, every Tuesday and Thursday through Oct. 11, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Palm Coast Community Center Trail Head, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. This group training and exercise program does not require any running experience. It is designed to encourage, motivate and challenge the individual to compete with his/her peers. The final goal is to run the Pink Army 5K on Oct. 14. Stop being a couch potato and sign up today! Please wear running shoes and dress to be outside. Registration includes race registration into the Pink Army 5K. $50/person that includes Pink Army 5K registration. Pre-registration required at www.palmcoastgov.com/register. More info: 386-986-2323.
♦ Aug. 29: A pre-trial is scheduled at 1:30 p.m. in the case of Eric Cooley, the Flagler Beach Commissioner who faces a misdemeanor battery charge, before County Judge Melissa Moore-Stens in Courtroom 404 at the Flagler County courthouse. Cooley pleaded not guilty. (Case 2018MM867).
♦ Aug. 29: Women’s Equality Day: American Association of University Women, Flagler County Branch, celebrates Women's Equality Day (the 98th anniversary of women winning the vote in the United States) at 1 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway, with a discussion of proposed constitutional amendments on the November ballot, and a presentation by Patricia Ross, president of AAUW Florida. The event is open to all.
♦ Aug. 30: The Judicial Nominating Commission for the 7th Judicial Circuit meets at the Volusia County Courthouse Annex, Courtroom 10 (on the third floor), 125 E. Orange Avenue, Daytona Beach, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to interview, at 20-minute intervals, 15 candidates who have applied to be appointed in place of former Circuit Judge Scott DuPont, who was ordered off the bench in June by the Supreme Court. The interviews are open to the public. See the interview schedule and the names of those to be interviewed here. The 7th Judicial Circuit covers Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns.
♦ Aug. 30: The Flagler County Commission holds a workshop to hear a presentation of a report commissioned by Sheriff Rick Staly that questions the conclusions of a county-backed report that found the air in the evacuated Sheriff's Operations Center to be uncontaminated by mold or other harmful particles. The sheriff, who has spoken against returning to the Operations Center, will also discuss the effects the evacuation is having on running the agency. 3 p.m. at the Emergency Operations Center, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg. 3, Training Room B. See the background: "New Review ‘Rejects’ Report Finding Sheriff’s Building Safe But Also Lays Out Steps To Re-Occupancy" and "County Says Sheriff’s Building 'Deemed Safe To Occupy,' But Sheriff Raises Questions."
♦ Aug. 30: The Flagler County Canvassing Board meets at 5:15 p.m. at the Supervisor of Elections Office, Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Suite 101. The agenda: Canvass of Provisional Ballots, Official Results, Certification.
♦ Aug. 30: Couch to 5K Challenge sponsored by Florida Hospital Flagler, every Tuesday and Thursday through Oct. 11, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Palm Coast Community Center Trail Head, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. This group training and exercise program does not require any running experience. It is designed to encourage, motivate and challenge the individual to compete with his/her peers. The final goal is to run the Pink Army 5K on Oct. 14. Stop being a couch potato and sign up today! Please wear running shoes and dress to be outside. Registration includes race registration into the Pink Army 5K. $50/person that includes Pink Army 5K registration. Pre-registration required at www.palmcoastgov.com/register. More info: 386-986-2323.
♦ Aug. 30: Farm Swap and Music Jam at the Florida Agricultural Museum, 7900 Old Kings Rd. North, Palm Coast, FL 32137, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Farm Fresh Fruits and Veggies, Arts and Crafts, Ready to eat things, Flea Market, Local Musicians and More. Contact Gail Carson, Gail@floridaagmuseum.org
♦ Aug. 30: High School Volleyball: Matanzas v. Flagler Palm Coast High, at Matanzas, 6:30 p.m.
♦ Aug. 31: The Flagler County Drug Court Steering Committee meeting is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse.
♦ Aug. 31: Healthcare Provider course: 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Palm Coast Fire Station 25, 1250 Belle Terre Pkwy., Palm Coast. This basic life support program for healthcare providers course provides the ability to recognize several life-threatening emergencies, administer CPR, use an AED, and relieve choking in a safe, effective and timely manner. Examples of those who may need this certification are: EMS personnel, physician assistants, dentists, nurses, respiratory therapists and others. All must have a credential (card) documenting successful completion of a CPR course. $65/person with pre-registration required by 9 a.m., Aug. 28. Sign up at www.palmcoastgov.com/cpr. More info: cprcertification@palmcoastgov.com or 386-986-2300.
♦ Aug. 31: High School Football: Flagler Palm Coast High v. New Smyrna Beach, at FPC's stadium, 7 p.m.
♦ Sept. 1: Yoga on the Beach at 9 a.m. at Old Salt Park, off 16th Road: Unroll your mat on the beach with Melissa Byram of Meditation Mama Yoga for an hour of yoga bliss! Join us for a fun and relaxing experience on the beach culminating in an extended savasana with delicious lemongrass essential oil cold cloths! All experience levels welcome! $10 drop in fee, bring your mat, towel, and water, we’ll bring the rest.
♦ Sept. 1: Vitas Chaplain Carmen Royster-Caldwell is coordinating a Moms in Prayer event "to pray for our children, teachers, support staff and the school authorities," at 10 a.m. at Holland Park in Palm Coast, Pavilion 2, "for the protection and success of our children and our schools," in Royster-Caldwell's words. Contact Caldwell at (732) 646-0002. The school district is not involved in this event.
♦ Sept. 3: Labor Day: All schools, government offices, banks and many other businesses closed.
♦ Sept. 4: Chess on the Porch (and backgammon): The Humidor at European Village hosts an open chess evening starting at 6 p.m. Anyone and everyone welcome. Bring your chessboard if you have one. Great beer and wine, plus cigars. 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. Call 386.445.2221.
♦ Sept. 4: The Community Chorus of Palm Coast begins rehearsals for the winter concert. Weekly Tuesday night rehearsals start at 6:30 p.m. and are held at Trinity Presbyterian Church located at 156 Florida Park Drive. Contact President Jeff McKay at 386-451-6145 or visit our website for more information www.communitychorusofpalmcoast.org.
♦ Sept. 5-6: The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission meets at 8:30 a.m. for the first of two days in the fifth of seven sets of two-day meetings, with such meetings scheduled every month through November. he Florida Channel will be broadcasting the meeting and will be streaming it live here. You may submit your public comments here.
♦ Sept. 5: Flagler County Supervisor of Elections Kaiti Lenhart speaks to the Flagler County Republican Club about the upcoming General Election and the Constitutional and local amendments up for consideration, Palm Coast Community Center, 6 p.m.
♦ Sept. 6: The Flagler County Canvassing Board meets at 9 a.m. at the Supervisor of Elections Office, Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Suite 101. The agenda: Manual post-audit.
♦ Sept. 7-23: The Palm Coast Senior Games. This year’s sanctioned events include archery, horseshoes, pickleball, tennis, golf and tai chi (new). The non-sanctioned events include ballroom dancing and a lot of new areas, such as sailboat racing, cornhole, bridge and cribbage. Men and women compete against other athletes and participants of the same gender and age group. Registration is $15 and includes a T-shirt and participation in one sport; participation in each additional sport event is $15. Competition is offered in 11 different age categories for sanctioned events and 3 different age categories for non-sanctioned events. To see the schedule and learn more, visit www.palmcoastgov.com/seniorgames. Registration can be accessed from the Senior Games website or directly at www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. Athletes may also register in person at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE.
♦ Sept. 7, 8, 9: Neil Simon's "California Suite," at the Daytona Playhouse, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m., Adults $20, Seniors 55 and up, $18, Youths 18 and under $8. Address: 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach, or see directions here. Buy tickets online here. Box office: 386-255-2431.
♦ Sept. 8-9: The Palm Coast Arts Foundation hosts a two-day forum festival to mark the importance of the arts in co,mmunity loife, with talks, movies, music and other activities, starting at 11 a.m. each day at the Palm Coast Arts Foundation's grounds, 1500 Central Avenue in Palm Coast's Town Center. email info@palmcoastartsfoundation.com or call 386/225-4394 to reserve your seats.
♦ Sept. 8: Pocket Change is the featured act at the free Midtown Motown Concert series at Cypress Park at the Midtown Cultural & Educational Center in Daytona Beach from 7 to 9 p.m., with Cypress Pool open for free swimming until 9 p.m. during the concert, at 981 George West Engram Blvd., Daytona Beach. Parking is available at Cypress Park.
♦ Sept. 8: Gospel artists will get their praises on for the “Gospel Show/Dinner” 4 p.m., at the First Church of Palm Coast. The genre of gospel music, sponsored by the Women's Day Committee, will feature the phenomenal, amazing voices of artists you will enjoy. Make your way to First Church - 91 Old Kings Road North, Palm Coast. The cost is $25 per person. The church can be reached at 386-446-5759.
♦ Sept. 8: Yoga on the Beach at 9 a.m. at Old Salt Park, off 16th Road: Unroll your mat on the beach with Melissa Byram of Meditation Mama Yoga for an hour of yoga bliss! Join us for a fun and relaxing experience on the beach culminating in an extended savasana with delicious lemongrass essential oil cold cloths! All experience levels welcome! $10 drop in fee, bring your mat, towel, and water, we’ll bring the rest.
♦ Sept. 10: World Suicide Prevention Day, an especially notable day for Flagler, which in 2017 had the highest number of suicides in its history (31) and the highest rate of suicides of any county in Florida. See: "Grim Flagler Milestone in 2017: Most Suicides In County’s History, Highest Rate in Florida."
♦ Sept. 11: A pre-trial is scheduled for 9 a.m. before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in the case of Keith Johansen, the 36-year-old Palm Coast man facing a second-degree murder charge (a life felony) in the death of his wife, Brandi Celenza, at their home in April 2018. Celenza was shot once in the center of her chest and once in her right breast with a 9 mm gun. In Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County Courthouse. Johansen is represented by Jonathan Bull. (Case number 2018CF000426).
♦ Sept. 14: Matthew Nesbitt, whom a jury found guilty on seven counts, including aggravated assault against police officers for pulling a knife on deputies, is sentenced at 10 a.m. by Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse.
♦ Sept. 14, 15, 16: Neil Simon's "California Suite," at the Daytona Playhouse, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m., Adults $20, Seniors 55 and up, $18, Youths 18 and under $8. Address: 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach, or see directions here. Buy tickets online here. Box office: 386-255-2431.
♦ Sept. 15: Branford Marsalis is the featured performer at the Jacksonville Symphony's opening night for the 2018-19 season, with Courtney Lewis, Music Director, conducting Berlioz's Le Corsaire, Villa-Lobos's Fantasia for Soprano Saxophone, Williams's Escapades for Saxophone, and Tchaikovsky's Symphony Nr. 4. Tickets go on sale August 13, at Jacoby Symphony Hall, Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts, 300 Water Street, Suite 200, Jacksonville. Ticket Office: 904-354-5547, or go here for tickets online, and check out the Jacksonville Symphony's 2018-19 guide.
♦ Sept. 21: The Flagler Playhouse launches its new season with Sweeney Todd, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. in the first of three show weekends. One of the darkest musicals ever written, Sweeney Todd is the unsettling tale of a Victorian-era barber who returns home to London after fifteen years of exile to take revenge on the corrupt judge who ruined his life. When revenge eludes him, Sweeney swears vengeance on the entire human race, murdering as many people as he can, while his business associate Mrs. Lovett bakes the bodies into meat pies and sells them to the unsuspecting public. Perhaps Stephen Sondheim’s most perfect score, Sweeney Todd is lush, operatic, and full of soaring beauty, pitch-black comedy and stunning terror. The Flagler Playhouse, 301 E. Moody Blvd., Bunnell. Call the box office at 386-586-0773 or visit the website for tickets here.
♦ Sept. 22: Longineu Parsons and his Jazz Ensemble perform in a Jazz and Jambalaya concert at the Palm Coast Arts Foundation's Big Top tent, 1500 Central Avenue, Palm Coast, with dinner at 6 p.m. and the performance starting at 7 p.m. $50 PCAF members; $60 general public, call for tickets 386-225-4394 or go to www.palmcoastartsfoundation.com/events or write info@palmcoastartsfoundation.com.
♦ Sept. 21-22: Jacksonville Symphony Pops Series: Star Wars. Indiana Jones. Jurassic Park. E.T. Schindler’s List. John Williams has composed many of the most popular movies scores of all-time. He’s won twenty-three Grammys, five Oscars, six Emmys and four Golden Globes. Join Michael Krajewski and the Symphony for an exciting evening of John Williams’ greatest music in two evening concerts in the Jacksonville Symphony's pops series, 8 p.m. at Jacoby Symphony Hall, Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts, 300 Water Street, Suite 200, Jacksonville. Ticket Office: 904-354-5547, or go here for tickets online, and check out the Jacksonville Symphony's 2018-19 guide.
♦ Sept. 24: Moonrise at the Beach: Join us for a moonrise at the beach at 7 p.m. You will learn fun and interesting facts about the moon and our coastal ecosystem. Enjoy the spectacular view! Bring binoculars and a camera for beautiful photo opportunities. All ages are welcome, minors must be accompanied by an adult. This event is subject to cancellation due to weather conditions. We will be meeting at the beachside pavilion on the east side of the park. Event is free with $5-per-carload park admission. Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area 3100 S Oceanshore Blvd, Flagler Beach.Any questions, please contact the Ranger Station at (386) 517-2086.
♦ Sept. 25: Jonathan Canales, the man accused of shooting his girlfriend in the neck and leaving her to bleed in a bathtub for hours in their Mondex trailer in Nov. 2014, is scheduled for a docket sounding at 1:30 p.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County Courthouse, before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins. Docket sounding is the last step before a trial is scheduled. Canales had been judged incompetent to stand trial previously. On Dec. 13, 2017, the court ordered his $100,000 bond reinstated. Canales posted bond on that day and was released. On June 14, the court found Canales competent to stand trial. He had also been charged with three felony counts of child neglect and delaying medical treatment for an injured person. Those charges were dropped. Canales is represented by Gary Wood. Assistant State Attorney Melissa Clark is prosecuting the case. (Case 2014CF000956).
For events beyond this date, see the fuller Coming Days here.
Cats and Dogs Looking For Homes
The following is provided as a service to Community Cats of Palm Coast and the Flagler Humane Society.
Keep Up with Donald Trump’s attacks on the press through the ACLU’s running tab here.
Keep Up with mass shootings in a running database here.
Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports
Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of Aug. 3, 2018, with a link to the full week in review here.
Road and Interstate Construction:
Cultural Coda
Hector Berlioz: Trio “Arrival at Sais” (from “L´Enfance du Christ”, op. 25)
