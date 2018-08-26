Weekend Briefing: Matanzas v. FPC Football, Surfers for Autism, ‘Black & White’ At Blue, Moonrise at Gamble Rogers

Weekend: Friday, Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 98 to 102. Saturday, Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Sunday, artly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Nights partly cloudy, lows in the 70s. Details here.

Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.

Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.

Drought Index: 133

The OED’s Word of the Day: allelopathy, n..

The Live Community Calendar

Today’s jail bookings.

Today’s Briefing: Quick Links

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

The Sheriff’s daily incident reports and jail bookings are posted here.

Primary election early voting in Flagler County at three locations ends Saturday: Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway N.W., Palm Coast; Palm Coast Community Center at the corner of Clubhouse Drive and Palm Coast Parkway, 305 Palm Coast Parkway; and Supervisor of Elections Office in the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Suite 101, Bunnell.

Free For All Fridays on WNZF: Host David Ayres welcomes Flagler County Elections Supervisor Kaiti Lenhart, Flagler Beach Police Chief Matt Doughney, who will acknowledge an $8,000 gift to the police department, AAUW representative and Patricia Ross, who will speak about Equality Day, starting a little after 9 a.m. with a commentary by FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam on the rigging of Florida’s proposed constitutional amendments.

Friday: Ocean Art Gallery, late of Flagler Beach, re-opens in Ormond Beach in a 3,000 square-foot space with a grand opening at 5 p.m. at 197 East Granada Boulevard in Granada Plaza. It’s an evening of art, friends, live music, refreshments and plenty of free parking right in front.

Friday Football: Matanzas High School v. Flagler Palm Coast High School, at Matanzas, 7 p.m.

Saturday: Surfers for Autism Festival, Flagler Beach Pier, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday: Fantasy Football League, 11 a.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Participate in Palm Coast Parks & Recreation’s first-ever Fantasy Football League, which will run through December! Must be present for the draft at 11 a.m. Aug. 25. Ages 16 and up. $15/person. Sign up at www.palmcoastgov.com/register.

Saturday: Yoga on the Beach at 9 a.m. at Old Salt Park, off 16th Road: Unroll your mat on the beach with Melissa Byram of Meditation Mama Yoga for an hour of yoga bliss! Join us for a fun and relaxing experience on the beach culminating in an extended savasana with delicious lemongrass essential oil cold cloths! All experience levels welcome! $10 drop in fee, bring your mat, towel, and water, we’ll bring the rest.

Saturday: “Black & White,” a new show, opens at Blue Fine Art Gallery with a free reception, 6 p.m. at Marvin’s Garden, 4601 E Moody Blvd, unit B8, Bunnell.

Saturday: Moonrise Brewing Company’s Monthly Comedy Night with comedians Joe Kelly, Skratch With-A-K, Romaine Charles, Michelle Keith, J-Paw hosted by Paul Jensen. Laugh and enjoy Palm Coast’s only locally brewed beer and farm-to-table style food menu. European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Parkway, Palm Coast, 8 to 10 p.m.

Sunday: Moonrise at the Beach: Join us for a moonrise at the beach at 7:45 p.m. p.m. You will learn fun and interesting facts about the moon and our coastal ecosystem. Enjoy the spectacular view! Bring binoculars and a camera for beautiful photo opportunities. All ages are welcome, minors must be accompanied by an adult. This event is subject to cancellation due to weather conditions. We will be meeting at the beachside pavilion on the east side of the park. Event is free with $5-per-carload park admission. Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area 3100 S Oceanshore Blvd, Flagler Beach.Any questions, please contact the Ranger Station at (386) 517-2086.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week:

Friday: Matanzas High School, 3535 Old Kings Road, Palm Coast, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday: Epic Theaters, 1185 Central Avenue, Palm Coast, 1 to 7 p.m.

Sunday: Metro Diner, 250 Palm Coast Parkway, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Jail Bookings and Last 24 Hours' Incidents in Flagler, Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell

Sources: Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Flagler Beach Police Department, Bunnell Police Department. This is Flagler County's only comprehensive, one-stop compilation of all local law enforcement's daily day and night shift commanders' reports.

Announcements:

In Florida and in State Government:

OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE BOARD MEETS: The Florida Board of Osteopathic Medicine will meet in Hillsborough County. (Friday, 9 a.m., Embassy Suites Tampa USF, 3705 Spectrum Blvd., Tampa.)

‘MARSY’S LAW’ MEASURE DEBATED: Leon County Circuit Judge Karen Gievers will hear arguments about a proposed constitutional amendment aimed at expanding crime victims’ rights. The Florida Constitution Revision Commission this year approved putting the proposal, designated as Amendment 6, on the November ballot. Supporters of the proposal, which has become commonly known as “Marsy’s Law,” argue it would establish a series of rights for crime victims, including the right to be notified of major developments in criminal cases and the right to be heard in the legal proceedings. The amendment also would increase the mandatory retirement age for judges from 70 to 75. And it would provide that judges should not necessarily defer to the interpretation of laws and rules by governmental agencies in legal proceedings. But Southwest Florida defense attorney Lee Hollander filed a lawsuit challenging the measure, arguing that its wording would mislead voters. (Friday, 1 p.m., Leon County Courthouse, 301 South Monroe St., Tallahassee.)

CAMPAIGN FINANCE REPORTS DUE: State candidates, political committees and parties face a Friday deadline for filing reports showing finance activity through Aug. 23.

EARLY VOTING WRAPS UP: Early voting for the Aug. 28 primary elections will end in many areas of the state. Some counties will continue to hold early voting Aug. 26.

—-Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive

Cats and Dogs Looking For Homes

The following is provided as a service to Community Cats of Palm Coast and the Flagler Humane Society. Should you have a lost pet and would like it noticed here, please contact us at editor@flaglerlive.com. Cats and Dogs Looking for Homes is provided as a service to Community Cats of Palm Coast and the Flagler Humane Society. Should you have a lost pet and would like it noticed here, please contact us at editor@flaglerlive.com

Keep Up with Donald Trump’s attacks on the press through the ACLU’s running tab here.

Keep Up with mass shootings in a running database here.

Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports

Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of Aug. 3, 2018, with a link to the full week in review here.

Road and Interstate Construction:

Cultural Coda

Hector Berlioz: Trio “Arrival at Sais” (from “L´Enfance du Christ”, op. 25)

