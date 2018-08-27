Monday Briefing: DSC Classes Resume, Bunnell Veers Toward New Manager, Stamp and Coin Club, Goldwater

Today: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Tonight: Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Details here.

Drought Index: 133

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

Primary election voting is Tuesday.

The Bunnell City Commission is expected to possibly pick a new manager at its 7 p.m. meeting at City Hall, 201 West Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.

The Bunnell Charter Review Committee meets at 4:30 p.m. at City Hall, 201 West Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.

DSC Classes resume: Fall semester classes begin at Daytona State College.

The Flagler County Stamp and Coin Club meets at 4:30 p.m. at the VFW Post 8696 47 N. Old Kings Road. From 4:30 – 6 p.m. the time is used for buying, selling and trading stamps and coins. The club meeting starts at 6 p.m. and ends at 7:30. There is a live auction of stamps and coins at the end of the meeting. The club is open for members, the general public, and all who are interested in stamp and coin collecting and investing. Free stamps and coin evaluations at all our meetings. The club is the only non-profit Stamp and Coin Club in Flagler County. For more information please visit the club’s web site http://www.stampandcoinclub.com.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week:

Monday: MPower Finess, Atlantic Fitness, City Marketplace, Suite D214, Palm Coast, 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Integra Woods Apartments, 1000 Integra Woods Blvbd., Palm Coast, 1 to 6 p.m.

Friday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: T.J. Maxx, Target Shopping Center along State Road 100 in Palm Coast, noon to 6 p.m.





Announcements:

Saturday: Surfers for Autism Festival, Flagler Beach Pier, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Road closure planned on Otis Stone Hunter Road starting September 9: Florida East Coast Railway (FEC) has communicated a temporary road closure, Sunday, September 9 through Tuesday, September 11, for the section of Otis Stone Hunter Road that crosses the railroad tracks. The closure will be located at the FEC tracks, roughly 0.6 miles west of U.S. Route 1. Detours will utilize County Road 13 to the south and Hargrove Grade to the north of Otis Stone Hunter Road.

Register now for the Palm Coast & the Flagler Beaches Senior Games, Sept. 7-23: There’s still time to sign up for this year’s Palm Coast Senior Games. The title sponsor for the 2018 Senior Games is Florida Hospital Flagler. Competition will be available in 11 sports and activities, open to men and women ages 50 and up. Registration is under way now at www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. This year’s sanctioned events include archery, horseshoes, pickleball, tennis, golf and tai chi (new). The non-sanctioned events include ballroom dancing and a lot of new areas, such as sailboat racing, cornhole, bridge and cribbage. Men and women compete against other athletes and participants of the same gender and age group. Registration is $15 and includes a T-shirt and participation in one sport; participation in each additional sport event is $15. Competition is offered in 11 different age categories for sanctioned events and 3 different age categories for non-sanctioned events. To see the schedule and learn more, visit www.palmcoastgov.com/seniorgames. Registration can be accessed from the Senior Games website or directly at www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. Athletes may also register in person at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE.

This year’s events are:

· Tennis (Singles, Doubles, and Mixed Doubles offered): 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 7-9 at the Palm Coast Tennis Center, 1290 Belle Terre Pkwy., Palm Coast

· Archery (Compound Fingers, Compound Release, Recurve, Barebow, Compound, Barebow Recurve): 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 8 at Indian Trails Middle School fields, 5455 Belle Terre Pkwy., Palm Coast

· Cornhole: Noon-4 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Palm Coast Tennis Center, 1290 Belle Terre Pkwy., Palm Coast

· Horseshoes: 8:30-noon Sept. 12 at the Old Dixie Community Park – N. Old Dixie Hwy., Bunnell

· Golf: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 13 at Palm Harbor Golf Club, at 20 Palm Harbor Parkway, Palm Coast

· Pickleball (Singles, Doubles, and Mixed Doubles offered): 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 14-16 at Holland Park, 18 Florida Park Drive, Palm Coast

· Bridge: 1-5 p.m. Sept. 14 at Palm Coast Duplicate Bridge Club, 1 Corporate Drive, Palm Coast

· Cribbage: 8:30 a.m.-noon Sept. 19 at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE, Palm Coast

· Sailboat Racing: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 20 at Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave., Palm Coast

· Tai Chi: 1-4 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE, Palm Coast

· Ballroom Dancing (Waltz, Foxtrot, Tango, Swing, Rumba and Cha Cha): 1-7 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE, Palm Coast.

The Senior Games are sponsored by Florida Hospital Flagler, the title sponsor this year, and also sponsored by the Palm Coast Observer and Lancaster Archery Supply. For more information, visit www.palmcoastgov.com/seniorgames or call Palm Coast Parks & Recreation at 386-986-2323.

In Florida and in State Government:

Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.



DESANTIS CAMPAIGNS THROUGH STATE: Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis will make a series of campaign appearances on the eve of Tuesday’s primary election. (Monday, 8:30 a.m., The Local, 4578 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville. Also, 10;30 a.m., Tiffany’s Restaurant, 35000 U.S. 19, Palm Harbor. Also, 1:30 p.m., Three Fishermen Seafood Restaurant, 13021 North Cleveland Ave., North Fort Myers. Also, 3:30 p.m., Versailles Cuban Bakery, 3501 S.W. Eighth St., Miami. Also, 5:30 p.m., E.R. Bradley’s Saloon, 104 North Clematis St., West Palm Beach. Also, 8 p.m., Motorsports Hall of Fame of America, 1801 West International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach.)

PUTNAM JOINED BY BONDI ON CAMPAIGN SWING: Republican gubernatorial candidate Adam Putnam will be joined by Attorney General Pam Bondi during campaign appearances in Hillsborough, Osceola, Duval and Bay counties. (Monday, 8:30 a.m., Columbia Restaurant, 2117 East Seventh Ave., Tampa. Also, 11:30 a.m., Florida Cattlemen’s Association, 800 Shakerag Road, Kissimmee. Also, 3 p.m., Fraternal Order of Police, 5530 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville. Also, 6 p.m. Central time, Roberts Hall, 831 Florida Ave., Lynn Haven.)

MEDICAID CONTRACT CASES HEARD: Administrative Law Judge John D.C. Newton is scheduled to start a hearing in challenges to the state Agency for Health Care Administration’s decisions in awarding Medicaid managed-care contracts. South Florida Community Care Network, the AIDS Healthcare Foundation and Magellan Complete Care filed the challenges after not receiving contracts they sought. The hearing is expected to continue Tuesday and Wednesday. (Monday, 9 a.m., DeSoto Building, 1230 Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee.)

AFFORDABLE HOUSING ON AGENDA: The Florida Housing Coalition will start its three-day annual affordable-housing conference. Speakers will include Trey Price, executive director of the Florida Housing Finance Corp. (Monday, opening session at 9 a.m., Rosen Centre Hotel, 9840 International Dr., Orlando.)

CRIST DISCUSSES RED TIDE: U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., will hold a roundtable discussion about red tide, which is causing major problems in some coastal areas of the state. (11 a.m., University of South Florida St. Petersburg, Marine Science Laboratory, 830 First St. South, St. Petersburg.)

—-Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive

Cats and Dogs Looking For Homes

Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports

Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of Aug. 3, 2018, with a link to the full week in review here.

Road and Interstate Construction:

Cultural Coda

Aladdin Haddad Performs Albeniz’s Asturias

Previous Codas: