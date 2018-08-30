Thursday Briefing: Circuit Judge Interviews, Sheriff’s Building Workshop, Farm Swap and Music Jam

Today: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Details here.

Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.

Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.

Drought Index: 149

The OED’s Word of the Day: afflatus, n..

The Live Community Calendar

Today’s jail bookings.

Today’s Briefing: Quick Links

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

The Sheriff’s daily incident reports and jail bookings are posted here.

Recommending a new judge: The Judicial Nominating Commission for the 7th Judicial Circuit meets at the Volusia County Courthouse Annex, Courtroom 10 (on the third floor), 125 E. Orange Avenue, Daytona Beach, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to interview, at 20-minute intervals, 15 candidates who have applied to be appointed in place of former Circuit Judge Scott DuPont, who was ordered off the bench in June by the Supreme Court. The interviews are open to the public. See the interview schedule and the names of those to be interviewed here. The 7th Judicial Circuit covers Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns.

<



<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=394930&oid=14157&wd=250&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0px;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://flaglerlive.com/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/lazy-images/images/1x1.trans.gif" width="250" height="250" data-lazy-src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=394930&oid=14157&wd=250&ht=250&pair=as" class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img style="border:0px;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=394930&oid=14157&wd=250&ht=250&pair=as" width="250" height="250"/></noscript></a>



Sheriff’s Operations Center: The Flagler County Commission holds a workshop to hear a presentation of a report commissioned by Sheriff Rick Staly that questions the conclusions of a county-backed report that found the air in the evacuated Sheriff’s Operations Center to be uncontaminated by mold or other harmful particles. The sheriff, who has spoken against returning to the Operations Center, will also discuss the effects the evacuation is having on running the agency. 3 p.m. at the Emergency Operations Center, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg. 3, Training Room B. See the background: “New Review ‘Rejects’ Report Finding Sheriff’s Building Safe But Also Lays Out Steps To Re-Occupancy” and “County Says Sheriff’s Building ‘Deemed Safe To Occupy,’ But Sheriff Raises Questions.”

The Flagler County Canvassing Board meets at 5:15 p.m. at the Supervisor of Elections Office, Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Suite 101. The agenda: Canvass of Provisional Ballots, Official Results, Certification.

Couch to 5K Challenge sponsored by Florida Hospital Flagler, every Tuesday and Thursday through Oct. 11, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Palm Coast Community Center Trail Head, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. This group training and exercise program does not require any running experience. It is designed to encourage, motivate and challenge the individual to compete with his/her peers. The final goal is to run the Pink Army 5K on Oct. 14. Stop being a couch potato and sign up today! Please wear running shoes and dress to be outside. Registration includes race registration into the Pink Army 5K. $50/person that includes Pink Army 5K registration. Pre-registration required at www.palmcoastgov.com/register. More info: 386-986-2323.

Farm Swap and Music Jam at the Florida Agricultural Museum, 7900 Old Kings Rd. North, Palm Coast, FL 32137, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Farm Fresh Fruits and Veggies, Arts and Crafts, Ready to eat things, Flea Market, Local Musicians and More. Contact Gail Carson, Gail@floridaagmuseum.org

High School Volleyball: Matanzas v. Flagler Palm Coast High, at Matanzas, 6:30 p.m.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week:

Friday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: T.J. Maxx, Target Shopping Center along State Road 100 in Palm Coast, noon to 6 p.m.





Jail Bookings and Last 24 Hours' Incidents in Flagler, Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell

Sources: Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Flagler Beach Police Department, Bunnell Police Department. This is Flagler County's only comprehensive, one-stop compilation of all local law enforcement's daily day and night shift commanders' reports.

Announcements:

Saturday: Surfers for Autism Festival, Flagler Beach Pier, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Road closure planned on Otis Stone Hunter Road starting September 9: Florida East Coast Railway (FEC) has communicated a temporary road closure, Sunday, September 9 through Tuesday, September 11, for the section of Otis Stone Hunter Road that crosses the railroad tracks. The closure will be located at the FEC tracks, roughly 0.6 miles west of U.S. Route 1. Detours will utilize County Road 13 to the south and Hargrove Grade to the north of Otis Stone Hunter Road.

Register now for the Palm Coast & the Flagler Beaches Senior Games, Sept. 7-23: There’s still time to sign up for this year’s Palm Coast Senior Games. The title sponsor for the 2018 Senior Games is Florida Hospital Flagler. Competition will be available in 11 sports and activities, open to men and women ages 50 and up. Registration is under way now at www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. This year’s sanctioned events include archery, horseshoes, pickleball, tennis, golf and tai chi (new). The non-sanctioned events include ballroom dancing and a lot of new areas, such as sailboat racing, cornhole, bridge and cribbage. Men and women compete against other athletes and participants of the same gender and age group. Registration is $15 and includes a T-shirt and participation in one sport; participation in each additional sport event is $15. Competition is offered in 11 different age categories for sanctioned events and 3 different age categories for non-sanctioned events. To see the schedule and learn more, visit www.palmcoastgov.com/seniorgames. Registration can be accessed from the Senior Games website or directly at www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. Athletes may also register in person at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE.

This year’s events are:

· Tennis (Singles, Doubles, and Mixed Doubles offered): 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 7-9 at the Palm Coast Tennis Center, 1290 Belle Terre Pkwy., Palm Coast

· Archery (Compound Fingers, Compound Release, Recurve, Barebow, Compound, Barebow Recurve): 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 8 at Indian Trails Middle School fields, 5455 Belle Terre Pkwy., Palm Coast

· Cornhole: Noon-4 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Palm Coast Tennis Center, 1290 Belle Terre Pkwy., Palm Coast

· Horseshoes: 8:30-noon Sept. 12 at the Old Dixie Community Park – N. Old Dixie Hwy., Bunnell

· Golf: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 13 at Palm Harbor Golf Club, at 20 Palm Harbor Parkway, Palm Coast

· Pickleball (Singles, Doubles, and Mixed Doubles offered): 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 14-16 at Holland Park, 18 Florida Park Drive, Palm Coast

· Bridge: 1-5 p.m. Sept. 14 at Palm Coast Duplicate Bridge Club, 1 Corporate Drive, Palm Coast

· Cribbage: 8:30 a.m.-noon Sept. 19 at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE, Palm Coast

· Sailboat Racing: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 20 at Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave., Palm Coast

· Tai Chi: 1-4 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE, Palm Coast

· Ballroom Dancing (Waltz, Foxtrot, Tango, Swing, Rumba and Cha Cha): 1-7 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE, Palm Coast.

The Senior Games are sponsored by Florida Hospital Flagler, the title sponsor this year, and also sponsored by the Palm Coast Observer and Lancaster Archery Supply. For more information, visit www.palmcoastgov.com/seniorgames or call Palm Coast Parks & Recreation at 386-986-2323.

In Florida and in State Government:

Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.



INFANT MENTAL HEALTH AT ISSUE: The Florida Department of Children and Families will hold one in a series of meetings across the state about infant and early-childhood mental health. (Thursday, 9 a.m., United Way of Miami-Dade, Center for Excellence in Early Education Demonstration School, 3250 S.W. Third Ave., Miami.)

SUPREME COURT RELEASES OPINIONS: The Florida Supreme Court is expected to resume releasing regular weekly opinions after an annual break. (11 a.m.)

CONSTITUTION REVISION PANELS AT ISSUE: The Florida Historic Capitol Museum is hosting a panel discussion about the history of the state’s Constitution Revision Commission. Panelists will include former Florida State University President Talbot “Sandy” D’Alemberte, who served on the commission in 1978; former House Speaker James Harold Thompson, a member of the 1998 commission; and former state Sen. Lisa Carlton, who was part of this year’s commission. (Thursday, 5:30 p.m. Florida Historic Capitol Museum, 400 South Monroe St., Tallahassee.)

SHORE-BASED SHARK FISHING AT ISSUE: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commissioner will hold one in a series of meetings to gather input on shore-based shark fishing. (Thursday, 6 p.m., Key Colony Beach City Hall, 600 West Ocean Dr., Key Colony Beach.)

—-Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive

To  include your event in this section, please email the details, including date, time, a brief description of the event, contact information, and, if you wish, an image, please use this form.







Cats and Dogs Looking For Homes

The following is provided as a service to Community Cats of Palm Coast and the Flagler Humane Society. Should you have a lost pet and would like it noticed here, please contact us at editor@flaglerlive.com. Cats and Dogs Looking for Homes is provided as a service to Community Cats of Palm Coast and the Flagler Humane Society. Should you have a lost pet and would like it noticed here, please contact us at editor@flaglerlive.com

Keep Up with Donald Trump’s attacks on the press through the ACLU’s running tab here.

Keep Up with mass shootings in a running database here.

Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports

Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of Aug. 3, 2018, with a link to the full week in review here.

Road and Interstate Construction:

Cultural Coda

The Aquarium from Carnival of the Animals

Previous Codas: